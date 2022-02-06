Domantas Sabonis returns after clearing COVID protocols

Tony East: Goga Bitadze and Domantas Sabonis are available for the Pacers tonight, Rick Carlisle says.
Source: Twitter @TEastNBA
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domantas Sabonis has cleared protocols after six days and will play tonight in Cleveland.
That also means Reggie Perry, who was signed to a 10-day hardship deal, is not available to play.
Goga Bitadze is also back from a foot injury. – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Pacers clear the deck, they can get to over $20M in cap space this summer.
And that’s before factoring in any kind of Sabonis and/or Turner deals.
Not bad! – 5:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols) is back. #Pacers – 4:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis is close to exiting protocols. He’s been working out at his sweet home gym. Isaiah Jackson is making progress, participating in shooting drills, but remains out. Probably for another week. Carlisle said it was a “moderate” ankle sprain.
Bitadze is questionable. – 2:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have signed 6-8 forward Reggie Perry (@_R1bang_) to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. Sabonis remains in protocols, though he’s expected to exit soon.
Playing for Raptors 905 in the G League, Perry averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. – 1:45 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Brogdon, Sabonis, Myles Turner all listed as out for Pacers. Bitadze (foot) and Brissett (ankle) questionable. #Bulls – 11:36 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Rick Carlisle about undrafted rookie Terry Taylor’s ascension following his breakout game against the Magic. He’ll be relied on again w/ Isaiah Jackson, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner all out against the Bulls.
“It’s a great story.” —> https://t.co/5VaHzUxEc2 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fZrvOr9cJo – 11:10 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is OUT tonight due to a right ankle sprain, per the #Pacers’ latest injury report. Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) and Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) are questionable.
Indiana’s frontcourt remains thin. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are already out. – 9:26 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Middleton over Holiday seems wrong. Allen and Siakam also possibly more deserving. Sabonis and Ball also had a case. Maybe Jaylen Brown. – 7:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Did not see Middleton over Allen as the third frontcourt reserve happening. Setting Allen aside, also bizarre that he made it over Siakam.
Durant injury replacement likely would be one of Ball, Allen, Siakam, Sabonis or Holiday – 7:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Obviously, no #Pacers were named an #NBAAllStar. Domantas Sabonis had the best chance, averaging 19.1 pts, 12.1 rebs and 5.0 asts per game. He has five triple-doubles, including a 25-rebound triple-double in November. First #NBA player to do that since Shaq in 1993.
📸 by me pic.twitter.com/2mF9dJ9Epv – 7:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star snubs include:
– Jarrett Allen
– LaMelo Ball
– Anthony Davis
– Jrue Holiday
– Brandon Ingram
– Dejounte Murray
– Domantas Sabonis
– Pascal Siakam – 7:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Domantas Sabonis (19.1pts, 12.1rebs, 5asts) not voted an @NBAAllStar reserve by Eastern Conferences coaches.
So unless he’s a replacement player, the Pacers will not have a player in the game for the first time since 2015.
The game is in Cleveland on Feb. 20. – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol the #Pacers really did all that to tell us what we already know. 💀💀💀 False alarm on Domantas. – 6:37 PM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: #Pacers injury report/illness report: Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols), Malcolm Brodgon (sore right Achilles) and Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) have all been upgraded to questionable tomorrow against the #Cavs. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / February 5, 2022