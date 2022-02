Eric Gordon on trade rumors: 'This team knows what kind of value I have'

For Rockets guard Eric Gordon and center Christian Wood, the highest-paid Rockets this side of the eager-to-be-traded John Wall, the challenge has been to hear their names and not think about the speculation that follows. “I don’t even worry about it,” said Gordon, who has been traded once in his 14 NBA seasons. “I just go out there and play basketball. You always hear about different rumors. (Rumors) are going to happen. I know what kind of value I have. This team also knows what kind of value I have. I just go out there and play. I play to do well. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, it’s what I plan on doing.”Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle