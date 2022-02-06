Fred VanVleet to compete in Three-Point Contest

Shams Charania: Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet pessimistically says he doesn’t think the Raptors will go undefeated the rest of the year – 12:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on the deadline: “I think that we have a solid core. If we’re talking about building a championship calibre team, I think we definitely need some additions but that can come in a lot of different ways. My favourite addition is just the guys that we’ve got getting better” – 12:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Was Fred VanVleet more nervous waiting to find out if he made All-Star on Thursday or before proposing last night: “All-Star, for sure.” 😂
(Congrats to @Fred VanVleet and @ShontaiNeal_ on their engagement! 🙌) – 12:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“We’re pretty much on a string as far as where we need to be compared to early in the year. There’s not as much confusion.” – VanVleet – 12:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet says he’s not gonna pretend he knows how to best improve the roster, will leave that to the front office.
“My favourite addition is for the guys we have to get better.” – 11:53 AM
Fred VanVleet says he’s not gonna pretend he knows how to best improve the roster, will leave that to the front office.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“My favourite addition is just the group we have get better” — Fred VanVleet on approaching trade deadline. – 11:53 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Have been on vacation this week, so here’s a belated salute to Fred VanVleet’s all-star nod. With a look at the journey. Plus some thoughts on Trail Blazers silliness Siakam/Allen snubs and more: https://t.co/80wlpRFjQF pic.twitter.com/atrcNuqsRq – 1:35 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from February 4:
– C. LeVert: 42 pts, 8 ast, 19-26 fg
– N. Vucevic: 36 pts, 17 reb, 3 blk
– L. Doncic: 33 pts, 13 reb, 15 ast
– P. Siakam: 33 pts, 9 reb, 11-16 fg
– J. Allen: 29 pts, 22 reb, 2 ast
– F. VanVleet: 26 pts, 4 reb, 11 ast
– J. Hayes: 22 pts, 11 reb, 9-9 fg – 10:33 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Fred VanVleet last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 5-10 3P
VanVleet has made multiple 3P in each of his last 25 games, breaking a tie with Kyle Lowry for the longest such streak in @Toronto Raptors history. pic.twitter.com/ARlHru6PbO – 10:21 AM
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
Great week fellas🙏🏽🎲 @Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/v1NeuyB2mu – 10:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I wish I would have made it … but I’ve been through a lot the past few years & I’m definitely feeling like myself and feeling good and healthy and I just want to play basketball” —Pascal Siakam in missing out on All-Star, said he was thrilled for Fred VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/xSxdh5vKOZ – 10:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam on Fred VanVleet: “I don’t know how he didn’t get drafted.” – 10:26 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
fred vanvleet is spotting mismatches and letting his teammates eat – 9:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
13-3-4 for VanVleet in that 3rd quarter. He’s up to 21-4-9 on the night and has hit 3 of his last 4 3PA after missing 4 of his first 5. Raptors by 10 after 3Q. They still don’t look tired, somehow. – 9:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae has played pretty good defense on FVV tonight, but he looks like he’s also had enough of catching stray knees from Siakam trying to get over screens. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Without VanVleet + Siakam, the Raptors have scored 2 points in 3:21. At least they’ve allowed the Hawks into the penalty, as well. – 8:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Siakam last night: “I don’t know if you can keep him out of the (All-Star) Game the way he’s been playing.”
He’s got a point. Pascal just scored 21 points on 7-9 FG, 3-3 3P, 4-4 FT… IN THE FIRST QUARTER. – 8:04 PM
VanVleet on Siakam last night: “I don’t know if you can keep him out of the (All-Star) Game the way he’s been playing.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trae Young has five assists in 5:31. VanVleet has three. Hawks up 16-15 very early. – 7:47 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The odds of a 6-foot-1 player making the All-Star are really low.
The odds of accomplishing that after going undrafted are negligible.
What an accomplishment for Fred VanVleet, who just became the shortest undrafted All-Star in NBA history.
(John Starks four inches taller). – 10:25 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
‘Don’t spoil the night, don’t spoil the night’ — Fred VanVleet got it in, and the Raptors got the win. My column on a special evening at Scotiabank Arena: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/fr… – 7:23 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet has never gotten too caught up in the odds; he’s made a career out of defying them. With his first all-star selection, the undrafted Raptors guard adds another chapter to his incredible underdog story: https://t.co/FjanKJFm8G pic.twitter.com/mhjQy8qaua – 1:04 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At his first NBA training camp, Fred VanVleet prayed every night coaches would recognize him. Today, a similar experience.
On the Raptors’ All-Star, and on his teammate that is playing even better than he is, making Toronto legitimately scary: theathletic.com/3111657/2022/0… – 1:04 AM
At his first NBA training camp, Fred VanVleet prayed every night coaches would recognize him. Today, a similar experience.
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
God is the greatest! Thankful for everyone who has been apart of the journey so far! Definitely more to come. Appreciate all the love & support 🙏🏽
BET ON YOURSELF 🎲 – 12:51 AM
God is the greatest! Thankful for everyone who has been apart of the journey so far! Definitely more to come. Appreciate all the love & support 🙏🏽
Pascal Siakam @pskills43
Yesssssirrrrrr!!! 🔥🔥
Congrats my dawg!!! Well deserved fam 💯🎲 #betonyourself🎲 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/c2tJFwypf4 – 11:42 PM
Yesssssirrrrrr!!! 🔥🔥
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Find yourself a mentor like Fred VanVleet found in Kyle Lowry: pic.twitter.com/6qu6pVBVEd – 11:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet, NBA all-star: “I’m just proud, humbled and honoured to be selected. Obviously you guys know how I feel about myself, and the will and the confidence that I’ve had to have over the course of my life and my career. But to be recognized like that is a special moment” pic.twitter.com/IQTOL9ouYE – 11:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He showed me the blue print” — Fred VanVleet on Kyle Lowry’s influence. “He gave me the answers to the test.” – 11:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet on @Kyle Lowry: “He showed me the blueprint, from day 1.”
“I wanted to be better than him. I still want to be better than him. I’m still chasing him and his greatness.” – 11:02 PM
VanVleet on @Kyle Lowry: “He showed me the blueprint, from day 1.”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I went to bed praying to make the team, I mean like, like, every night ….” — VanVleet looking back on making the Raptors out of training camp as a rookie and now being named All-Star: pic.twitter.com/3dExWiehy3 – 11:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet taking part in the 3-point shootout is “an ongoing conversation.” – 10:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet recalled staying in a hotel during his first training camp, praying that the coaches would recognize the effort he was putting in. – 10:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet says he never set out to be a fan favourite, that he always wanted the respect of his peers and coaches so to get in via the coaches means a lot. – 10:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Proud, humbled and honored … just thankful to be in this position” – Fred VanVleet. – 10:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It’s an incredible story, and it keeps getting better.” – Nurse on VanVleet – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors starters minutes per game in the last 5 games:
44.1 — Pascal Siakam
43.3 — Fred VanVleet
42.7 — Gary Trent Jr.
41.7 — Scottie Barnes
StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors starters tonight
Siakam: 25 points
FVV: 21 points
Anunoby: 21 points
Barnes: 21 points
(GTJ had 16) pic.twitter.com/gCBHhsajLt – 10:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 127-120. 25-13-7 for Pascal Siakam, 21 apiece for FVV, OG and Barnes. DeMar with 28, Vucevic with 30-18.
Raps end up taking 23 more FGA than Bulls. This is quite the team. – 10:04 PM
‘Topes win! 127-120. 25-13-7 for Pascal Siakam, 21 apiece for FVV, OG and Barnes. DeMar with 28, Vucevic with 30-18.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse calls a play from the bench after rapid fire turnovers, VanVleet lasers a pass to Trent, who knows in his third 3.
125-120 Raps. 15.3 left. – 10:00 PM
Nurse calls a play from the bench after rapid fire turnovers, VanVleet lasers a pass to Trent, who knows in his third 3.
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So did Raptors’ VanVleet want the whistle on his missed drive or is he OK with Barnes’ tip to tie? Seemed more interested in the late no-call vs. Bulls. – 9:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry finishes his media session:
“Shout-out to Fred Vanvleet. My young buck, an All-Star.” – 9:44 PM
Kyle Lowry finishes his media session:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Big win on a challenge by Billy Donovan with 32.9 secs left. Ball squirted out of bounds off Fred VanVleet’s knee, but officials had ruled it Raptors ball (presumably thinking it deflected off Ayo or Zach LaVine)
Bulls now have possession. Game is tied 112-112 – 9:44 PM
Big win on a challenge by Billy Donovan with 32.9 secs left. Ball squirted out of bounds off Fred VanVleet’s knee, but officials had ruled it Raptors ball (presumably thinking it deflected off Ayo or Zach LaVine)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet makes a 3, all five Raptors starters in double figures scoring now – 9:03 PM
Norman Powell @npowell2404
Congrats to my brother @Fred VanVleet on his All-Star selection. Always Bet on Yourself. pic.twitter.com/UfdvK7gdxP – 8:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I know GTJ is on one right now, but he just looked off an open (all-star) VanVleet on that final possession to ISO. – 8:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 26-24 after a quarter. OG had some awesome defensive possessions on DeMar that quarter, so I didn’t love the trap that opened up a Brown 3 to end it.
VanVleet has 7, Achiuwa has 7 rebounds, Trent might not score 30. – 8:07 PM
Raps up 26-24 after a quarter. OG had some awesome defensive possessions on DeMar that quarter, so I didn’t love the trap that opened up a Brown 3 to end it.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Nobody could’ve predicted Raptors guard Fred VanVleet’s storybook journey, from undrafted college star to NBA All-Star.
✍️ @crabdribbles sportingnews.com/ca/nba/news/fr… – 8:05 PM
Nobody could’ve predicted Raptors guard Fred VanVleet’s storybook journey, from undrafted college star to NBA All-Star.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Undersized and underrecruited. Overlooked and undrafted. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, with his underdog mentality, is a player you can root for. And he just made his first NBA All-Star team:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 7:57 PM
Undersized and underrecruited. Overlooked and undrafted. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, with his underdog mentality, is a player you can root for. And he just made his first NBA All-Star team:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Undrafted All-Stars:
Ben Wallace: four times
Brad Miller: twice
John Starks: once
Fred VanVleet: once (so far)
Kind of amazing that Ben Wallace encompasses half of all undrafted All-Star selections. – 7:55 PM
Undrafted All-Stars:
Ben Wallace: four times
Brad Miller: twice
John Starks: once
Fred VanVleet: once (so far)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet only the fourth undrafted NBAer to make an all-star team:
Ben Wallace, Brad Miller and John Starks the others – 7:45 PM
VanVleet only the fourth undrafted NBAer to make an all-star team:
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Congrats to All-Star @Fred VanVleet who becomes the 4th undrafted player to be named all-star Ben Wallace, John Starks and Brad Miller #rtz #Raptors – 7:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Congrats to Fred VanVleet … first time All-Star and the leading minutes per game guy in the East. Playing deep into games and putting that work in pays off … don’t tell @cbefred … Fred hates Fred! pic.twitter.com/f0Pb7j7jOu – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Man. There should be 19,800 in here losing their minds when Fred VanVleet ‘all-star’ gets introduced. That’s a lost moment. – 7:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the first story I ever wrote on Fred VanVleet. Oct. 24, 2016: the day he made the Raptors roster as an undrafted FA (and 4th PG) out of camp. “You work your whole life… and you realize that it’s just the beginning & you’ve got so much more to do” tsn.ca/vanvleet-is-fi… – 7:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pretty cool to see Fred VanVleet get into the All-Star Game. He’s bet on himself at every turn, and has become an NBA champion, and now an All-Star, as a result. – 7:34 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Congrats to @Fred VanVleet on his first All-Star selection. My story from earlier this week on his unlikely rise:
si.com/nba/2022/01/30… – 7:33 PM
Congrats to @Fred VanVleet on his first All-Star selection. My story from earlier this week on his unlikely rise:
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet just found out, great moment with his Raptors teammates. pic.twitter.com/3fFo9f0Ybj – 7:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam didn’t make the cut. He’s a deserving all-star, no question, but would imagine coaches were reluctant to pick 2 players on a .500 team & he may have split votes with VanVleet. He’ll have a chance to get in when Adam Silver names a replacement for the injured Durant – 7:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I got reallllllllly nervous with the delay on Fred VanVleet.
He was a lock to me. He’s also exactly the sort of player that tends to get snubbed. They really had us sweating it out lol. – 7:25 PM
I got reallllllllly nervous with the delay on Fred VanVleet.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Fred VanVleet is not a starting PG in the NBA… are you crazy?? he’ll def never be an all-star!!” – pretty decent chunck of #KnicksTwitter in 2020 – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet just joined his teammates on the court for pre-game warmups. Needless to say there was a bounce in his step. It’s official, he’s a first-time all-star. – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet first All-Star selection.
21.5 PPG
4.7 RPG
7.0 APG
3.9 3PG (2nd in NBA)
The Raptors have a better record than the Hawks, Celtics and Knicks. pic.twitter.com/WQFG6UXlxy – 7:22 PM
Fred VanVleet first All-Star selection.
21.5 PPG
4.7 RPG
7.0 APG
3.9 3PG (2nd in NBA)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet’s an all-star, which is very cool and very richly-deserved – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star. He becomes the 8th player in Raptors history to earn the honour and the 1st undrafted all-star since Ben Wallace in 2006. Remarkable accomplishment, can’t think of anybody more deserving of it. An all-time great story, and an all-time great dude. – 7:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Fred VanVleet: “I’ve always had a lot of respect for him as a player… One thing about him is he’s always had great poise. The moment’s never too big for him. He always makes big plays, timely plays.” – 6:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Khem back, tonight will be the 5th time in 50 games that the Raptors have their top-8 players (VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Boucher, Birch, Achiuwa) available. – 6:07 PM
