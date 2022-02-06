Hawks vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (25-27) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 19, Dallas Mavericks 18 (Q1 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dwight Powell just set the Daniel Theis Memorial moving seal pick. – 6:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs-Hawks is about to tip on ESPN, and I sincerely hope someone triple checked the rims… – 6:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
This game reminds me of the good old days when I would tweet something about Trae Young and six Mavs fans would jump in the replies with a non sequitur about Luka. – 5:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Wolves 118, Pistons 105. Pistons drop to 12-41. In Dallas on Tuesday before the trade deadline.
Saddiq Bey: 24p, 8r
Trey Lyles: 16p, 7r
CoJo: 15p
Killian Hayes has 10p, 8a and 3 – 5:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
PSA: If you were not paying attention, Hawks-Mavericks is a 6:00 PM ET game. A Sunday thing. – 5:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
ATL starters: Hunter, Collins, Capela, Huerter, Young
5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Mavericks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/VGrjGwRKc2 – 5:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In a 113-87 win against the Mavericks in the season opener on 10/21, Trae Young dished out 14 assists – the most assists by a Hawk in a season-opening contest since Mookie Blaylock recorded 16 assists in the 1993-94 season opener against Indiana. – 5:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is out. – 5:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is OUT for tonight.
Gallo (right hamstring tightness) still questionable. – 5:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is available. Lou Williams is out. Danilo Gallinari is still questionable for today’s game. – 5:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In Friday’s game against Toronto, Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic each swiped four steals coming off the bench. The pair became the fifth Hawks duo to record 4+ steals as reserves in franchise history. – 5:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Right now, anything that helps these nine East teams could help the Rockets: Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta. If six of them finish ahead of Brooklyn, there is a slim chance that the Nets could end up in the lottery. – 4:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over Atlanta’s last 10 games, the Hawks (8-2) are averaging 26.9 APG, dishing out 25-or-more helpers in nine of those 10 outings. Since 1/17, the club’s 26.9 APG are the fifth-most in the NBA and second-most in the East.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams are, predictably, game-time decisions, according to Nate McMillan. – 4:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right heel discomfort) will be a game-time decision, Nate McMillan says. – 4:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Kleber will miss again vs ATL. 5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 4:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry scored 57 points, including 11 3PM, in a loss to the Mavericks.
Curry has seven career games in which he’s scored at least 50 points with 10 3PM, just one fewer such game than all other players in NBA history combined. pic.twitter.com/XRovSeR2wn – 4:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Timberwolves’ mascot, Crunch, is celebrating his birthday. Hooper is here along with the Hawks, Spurs, Suns, Twins, Heat, University of Minnesota and a few other mascots – 3:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
If you need a quick primer for the 5 p.m. match between the Mavericks and Hawks, here’s your updated preview.
mavs.com/mavs-hawks-pri… – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns blasting #Wizards after loss to #Hawks ended 11-game win streak azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@ATT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6Hn2jDI5w1 – 2:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) will miss today’s game against the Hawks. – 2:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who else feels like @Luka Doncic on this game day? 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/UlN0VPbwZJ – 1:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Does the Mavs’ game tonight vs. the Hawks count as a back to back bc their win vs. the Sixers actually ended yesterday?
Asking for a friend who’s still kinda tired… pic.twitter.com/onDBfpc87D – 1:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has surfaced in trade talks in recent weeks (including as a possible centerpiece of a Ben Simmons deal).
However, now it appears that Collins won’t be moved prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, per @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/hawks-… – 1:09 PM
