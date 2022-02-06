James Harden out today with hamstring issue

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard concluded an epic eight-game run in which he averaged 42.5 PPG and 10.0 APG.
Lillard and James Harden are the only players in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG and 10 APG over an eight-game span. pic.twitter.com/VBvDpUw4u1 – 2:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”
-Steve Nash on if James Harden’s absence is trade deadline related. – 2:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The question was actually ‘to be clear, you are NOT trading James Harden,’ and Steve Nash said simply “yes,” as in confirmation that Harden will still be a #Nets player. Make of that what you will. #NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday. – 2:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: It sounded like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, you guys are not trading James Harden?
Steve Nash: “Yes that’s correct.”
-pause-
peanut gallery: “mic drop.” pic.twitter.com/ID5NdRArpQ – 2:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash couldn’t have made it clearer: The Nets are not trading James Harden.
Nash: “Yes, that’s correct.” – 2:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Steve Nash ahead of Brooklyn vs Denver today said he’s talked to James Harden and “he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term.”
Confirmed the Nets are NOT trading James Harden. – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if you guys are not trading James Harden, correct?
“Yes that’s correct.” – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash when asked if the #Nets are trading Harden: “No.’ #NBA – 2:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash says the team is not trading James Harden. “Yes, that’s correct.” – 2:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Nets are trading James Harden, Steve Nash says: “No.” – 2:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said nothing has changed with James Harden and his desire to be in Brooklyn except “noise from the outside world.”
That outside noise is coming from Philadelphia, where the 76ers have made their attempts to poach Harden from the Nets very clear. – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says James Harden’s absence has nothing to do with trade rumors swirling around him. Adds he’s had multiple talks with the All-Star, and Harden wants to be in Brooklyn & the #Nets want him. #NBA – 2:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Harden:”I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long-term … he’s continually reiterated he wants to be here.” – 2:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“No, I’ve talked to James he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well…”
-Steve Nash on James Harden. “He’s continually reiterated he wants to be here.” – 2:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long term,” Nash says when asked about Harden trade rumors. – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “I’ve talked to James (Harden). James wants to be here.” – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said James Harden had an MRI on his hamstring. Nets don’t think the injury is serious but they don’t want it to linger. Classifies him as “day-to-day.” Nash said Harden wants to be here long-term. – 2:03 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden (left hamstring ) & Nic Claxton (left hamstring) are both out for today’s game in Denver, Nets say. – 1:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’ll be on @VSiNLive in 10 minutes to talk Nets/Nuggets and James Harden. – 1:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.
Paul (2x) and James Harden (5x) are the only active players to record multiple games with at least 40p/5r/5a/5s. pic.twitter.com/FnRaAAW0sZ – 1:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
James Harden is out today vs. Denver. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are probable. – 12:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you’re looking for more background on James Harden’s hamstring, Steve Nash gave more context before last game.
bit.ly/3JaWIUr – 12:35 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden is out today. If the Nets fall to the Nuggets, they will:
‣ Be the 7th seed in the East.
‣ Tied with Denver for picks 18-19 of the Draft.
‣ Just percentage points ahead of Boston (8th seed, 17th pick) if the Celtics beat the Magic today. – 12:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both out today vs. Nuggets. The Nets are in the midst of a seven game losing streak. – 12:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden set to miss another game with left hamstring tightness. He’s missed three games with this now since 1-26. Steve Nash said it was a factor in his 4 point game at Kings.
Make of this what you will. – 12:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I think Basketball Reference needs to add a page for career leaders of players who quit on their ABA/NBA teams. Who is Harden passing this week? – 12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and James Harden are both out today due to left hamstring tightness, Nets say. – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets ruled James Harden OUT for tonight’s game at the Denver Nuggets. Harden is out with left hamstring tightness. – 12:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are out today for the #Nets vs the #Nuggets. – 12:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say star James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets with left hamstring tightness. #Nets – 12:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The 37-year-old James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 19 games, tying John Havlicek (1970) and James Harden (2019) for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older. pic.twitter.com/iq5pKkT2IS – 10:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Simmons and Klutch = Pam and Jim (just getting up out of the situation)
Dwight, Michael and Andy = Nets, Sixers and Harden in a standoff pic.twitter.com/a7z68KcVhr – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On NBA Countdown, Woj said Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn. Also added that Durant wants everyone in Brooklyn as committed to winning a title as he is.
Woj said Harden continues to tell Durant and Nets management that he wants to be in Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Harden not frustrated with Irving as much as Nets in general nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both listed as questionable for tomorrow with left hamstring tightness. – 6:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Nuggets. #nba – 6:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to play Sunday at Denver. – 6:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ramona Shelburne didn’t specify when Ben Simmons got vaccinated, but reported he had just a couple days before Shams reported the Nets were open to talks on a Simmons-Harden blockbuster.
Coincidence or no? – 5:47 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: I wrote about the benefits of a James Harden for Ben Simmons trade for both teams and what it could take from the Sixers to get a trade done now.
hoopshype.com/lists/james-ha… – 4:13 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Whatever your plans are at 3 o’clock, drop them, & join me on @SportsRadioWIP!
-Harden coming to town?
-Maxey part of trade?
-Howie taking a good look at Malik Willis?
An expert on all matters GM, @Billy King at 4 o’clock. – 2:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I looked for a bunch of the latest reports, rumors, and analysis on a Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Catch up all in one spot for free.
bit.ly/3HxxVtA – 1:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
If James Harden is truly there to be had before the deadline, how much is too much for the Sixers to trade for him?
phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 1:31 PM
Bobby Marks: Before arriving in Brooklyn, James Harden had missed only 39 games from the time he was drafted in 2009 to 2020. He has now missed 31 games in 12 months. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 6, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Nuggets. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 5, 2022