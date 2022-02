James Harden wants to stay in Brooklyn

“Hey listen, trade deadline is Thursday. Kevin Durant is not telling the owner Joe Tsai, the general manager Sean Marks what he thinks they should do at the trade deadline – he’s letting them handle that, but he believes this: when he comes back from this injury, this knee injury, probably sometime after All-Star break in February, he wants a group there that is as committed as him to winning those titles. He absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him, and I think there’s still a real good chance that’s the case when we get past Thursday in the NBA with that 3 p.m. trade deadline.” Bottom line, per Woj: “I think (Kevin Durant) want absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him.” -via NetsDaily / February 6, 2022