Nets vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (24-24) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 75, Denver Nuggets 76 (Half)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic scored 12 of Denver’s last 18 points to close the second quarter. He’s scored or assisted on 16 of the Nuggets’ 30 first-half baskets. Jokic at the half: 18 points (8-9 FG’s), 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 4:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
If you’re a hooper… you’re going to want to check out this play design👇 pic.twitter.com/nmaeWGrbAY – 4:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
1st half notes:
✅ 18-4-8 on 7/8 shooting for Jokic in the first half.
✅ Bones struggled running the 2nd unit. Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets benched in the 2nd half. Hope not, though.
✅ Blake is 4/5 from 3.
✅ Kyrie got going to end the half. He’s got 19 points. – 4:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Nets 76-75:
-A bucket getting affair, Joker has 18 points and 8 assists…at half
-Every Nuggets starter is 50%+ with 1 total turnover (Joker got stripped in backcourt off rebound)
-Bench was net negative. Facu might play pic.twitter.com/eFrQNccx9m – 4:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Nuggets 76-75. Talk about a barn burner. Brooklyn’s offense looks like a weight was lifted off it. Four guys in double-figures. Kyrie and Blake have 19 each. Cam Thomas with 12 and Bruce with 10. Everyone contributing. Anyone want to play defense? – 4:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin’s 19 points are a season-high already. He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc, the most 3-pointers he’s made with the #Nets. – 4:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
76-75 Nuggets at the half.
All that’s missing here are the Rock n Jock 10 point baskets that they could lower down during the second half. No defense at all. Nuggets shooting 62.5 percent from the field. – 4:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Nuggets 76-75. Denver had no intention of playing at that kind of breakneck pace, but Jokic came on late and has 18 at the break. Blake Griffin and Kyrie Irving lead Brooklyn with 19 each. – 4:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
How many points will the losing team in the Nets-Nuggets matchup score? – 4:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Season-high 19 points for Blake…
In the first half. pic.twitter.com/tDNoWyBg2P – 4:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Feels like Joker’s in takeover mode, and it’s not even the second half. – 4:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You’d think the Nets would cool off from 3-point range. You’d think. Now 11 of 21 from outside, and Blake has five of them. Malone is beside himself. – 4:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Wasn’t going to predict Blake Griffin would outplay Nikola Jokic but here we are. – 4:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Blake Griffin has turned back the clock today. He’s got 16 points — 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. The Nets are showing some fight on the last game of this trip. The defense is still bad, but at least they are showing some pride after Friday’s loss. – 4:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin has 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. #Nets have allowed .583 shooting but still lead the #Nuggets 62-56 midway through the second quarter. – 4:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has 16 points in 14 minutes with 4-for-5 shooting from 3. – 4:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Two-man game with Jokić and Bryn is nuts, but Blake Griffin hitting more above the break threes than his entire season to date is just a killer. – 4:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers walks back to the locker room with a slight limp. Was followed by team trainer Steve Short. – 4:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s going to be interesting to see how Malone handles Bones’ minutes in the second half. That was a really rough stint from him. – 4:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is the best the Nets offense has looked in some time. BK has 12 assists on 18 made shots. Ball is moving and everybody is contributing. Day’Ron Sharpe is the lone Net to have played and not scored. – 4:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeAndre Bembry had to be held back from DeMarcus Cousins as Cousins went to the Nuggets bench. Looks like the refs are reviewing for flagrant behavior? – 4:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bembry’s defense has been huge for the #Nets. He already has two blocks and two steals, that last swipe of a Hyland pass leading to a Patty Mills layup and 48-43 lead. – 4:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 48-43. After looking disinterested in Friday’s loss to the Jazz, the Nets are playing with energy. Also getting out and running. – 4:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Bones-Forbes backcourt has been atrocious. Mostly Bones. Malone is seething. – 4:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Boogie’s scored two baskets so far. The first was the 3, the second was that drive. On both of them, JaMychal Green, who hasn’t played because of Cousins, has applauded from the bench. – 4:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nets’ bench drops 18 points in the first quarter, and Brooklyn hangs 40 overall. Promise you Malone doesn’t care that it’s a two-point game. You can’t hammer defense/effort/paint protection and then give up 40. – 4:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets and Nets apparently decided defense is optional this afternoon.
40-39 Brooklyn after one quarter of play. – 4:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Nuggets 40-39. Strong play from Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. They’ve combined for 19. Cam Thomas with seven points to offset Kyrie Irving’s 1-for-5 start. In other news I just finished my second pretzel. – 4:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Nuggets 40-39 after a frenetic first quarter. Blake Griffin has ten and Cam Thomas seven off the bench. – 4:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Both the Nuggets and the Nets came into tonight’s game saying that they were focused on improving their defense…
…40-39 Nets after the first quarter. – 4:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Yeaaahhhhhh… you probably shouldn’t leave this guy open pic.twitter.com/lylhX1NWKo – 4:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For a team preaching defensive fixes, the Nets are having no trouble keeping up with Denver’s offense right now, which, admittedly, is very good.
All five starters have two made FGs so far. Denver up 30-28 with 2:50 left in the first. – 4:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Markieff Morris continuing to miss time after his November 8th altercation with Nikola Jokic, should the NBA take a second look at the Jokic suspension?
@Amin Elhassan & @talkhoops discuss on NBA Insiders. pic.twitter.com/AguBdKSOJz – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green had only six total rebounds over his last five games. He already has three rebounds today. Progress. – 3:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets have been generating wide open shots and just brought in their best 3-point shooters in Nnaji and Forbes. – 3:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Bryn Forbes are the first two #Nuggets off the bench. – 3:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Brooklyn #Nets Steve Nash to the media about his conversations with James Harden: “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term as well. So I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here. – 3:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin with ten points and two early 3s. #Nets trail 23-20. – 3:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has hit his first three shots including a pair of 3s. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Barton’s got an efficient 7 points to start here. The entire Nuggets offense is working. – 3:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random thought that just occurred to me. Last time I was here for Nets-Nuggets:
-Ball Center was still Pepsi Center
-It was Iman Shumpert’s first game with the Nets
-It was the last game Kyrie Irving played in before his shoulder impingement shut him down for roughly two months. – 3:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip and dimes Will Barton III for the first bucket of the afternoon. – 3:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver East’s legendary HS coach Rudy Carey just airballed the Western Union pregame FT. 😬 – 3:41 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden will not be traded, Nets coach Steve Nash says newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he had a discussion with Tyrese Maxey in light of a report that Maxey could be an option to be packaged with Ben Simmons in a trade to the #Nets: “First of all, the one thing that I won’t do is all of the discussion is from a writer…. – 3:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If you missed it from yesterday, @John Hollinger, @Sam Amick and I took a stab at unpacking all the talk surrounding James Harden and the Sixers right now: theathletic.com/3113264/2022/0… – 3:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Buckets and brunch. Nuggets and Nets on @AltitudeTV!
@ChrisMarlowe pic.twitter.com/eh2vOc3XmM – 3:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will not deal James Harden before #NBA trade deadline: Steve Nash nypost.com/2022/02/06/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to end its road trip with a win. Aaron Gordon is back for the Nuggets. James Harden is out for the Nets along with Nic Claxton. Steve Nash says Harden isn’t getting traded. Do we see more Cam Thomas today? – 3:25 PM
Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to end its road trip with a win. Aaron Gordon is back for the Nuggets. James Harden is out for the Nets along with Nic Claxton. Steve Nash says Harden isn’t getting traded. Do we see more Cam Thomas today? – 3:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Today’s game is far less about individual matchups and far more about how much Denver wants it defensively. – 3:23 PM
Today’s game is far less about individual matchups and far more about how much Denver wants it defensively. – 3:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Nash says Nets are not trading James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/ste… – 3:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’re most definitely rockin with @Aaron Gordon’s warmup shirt🃏 pic.twitter.com/SttOqsI11y – 3:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Denver: Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Griffin. – 3:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
34 second of Jamal Murray playing basketball for your Sunday pic.twitter.com/QTaGqoiQVe – 3:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets aren’t trading James Harden, Steve Nash says nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said there is still no specific timeline for KD’s return but they are happy with the reports they’ve been getting from home.
“We feel really good about his recovery so far. I think he’s well on his way. There’s been no setbacks and everything’s gone to plan or then some.” – 3:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon warming up in a particular shirt. pic.twitter.com/pNA6xL7fAW – 2:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets announce both Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are active today vs. Nets. – 2:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce both Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are active this afternoon. – 2:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Aaron Gordon (Hamstring) is ACTIVE.
Austin Rivers (Hip) is ACTIVE. – 2:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard concluded an epic eight-game run in which he averaged 42.5 PPG and 10.0 APG.
Lillard and James Harden are the only players in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG and 10 APG over an eight-game span. pic.twitter.com/VBvDpUw4u1 – 2:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MVP is absolutely fitted on this fine Sunday game day⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hpUaVC7GHg – 2:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I’m gonna assume the Nets will start Day’ron Sharpe today to guard Nikola Jokić with Blake Griffin as the backup center.
That has ramifications for the backup center battle. Denver could go big with Cousins like last matchup vs Nets (+2 in 12:42) or continue with JaMychal Green. – 2:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”
-Steve Nash on if James Harden’s absence is trade deadline related. – 2:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The question was actually ‘to be clear, you are NOT trading James Harden,’ and Steve Nash said simply “yes,” as in confirmation that Harden will still be a #Nets player. Make of that what you will. #NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday. – 2:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: It sounded like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, you guys are not trading James Harden?
Steve Nash: “Yes that’s correct.”
-pause-
peanut gallery: “mic drop.” pic.twitter.com/ID5NdRArpQ – 2:12 PM
Reporter: It sounded like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, you guys are not trading James Harden?
Steve Nash: “Yes that’s correct.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash couldn’t have made it clearer: The Nets are not trading James Harden.
Nash: “Yes, that’s correct.” – 2:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Steve Nash ahead of Brooklyn vs Denver today said he’s talked to James Harden and “he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term.”
Confirmed the Nets are NOT trading James Harden. – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if you guys are not trading James Harden, correct?
“Yes that’s correct.” – 2:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash when asked if the #Nets are trading Harden: “No.’ #NBA – 2:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash says the team is not trading James Harden. “Yes, that’s correct.” – 2:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Nets are trading James Harden, Steve Nash says: “No.” – 2:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said nothing has changed with James Harden and his desire to be in Brooklyn except “noise from the outside world.”
That outside noise is coming from Philadelphia, where the 76ers have made their attempts to poach Harden from the Nets very clear. – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s just a strength reduction in Harden’s hamstring and the #Nets want to be conservative with him so they don’t lose him for a long stretch. – 2:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s message to Nikola Jokic at yesterday’s film session: “Shoot the ball.” Jokic attempted 12 shots vs. Minnesota and 10 vs. New Orleans (both were losses). Some of the shots he’s passing up are leading to turnovers. Malone brought up this play specifically. pic.twitter.com/DzekjGYWzV – 2:05 PM
Michael Malone’s message to Nikola Jokic at yesterday’s film session: “Shoot the ball.” Jokic attempted 12 shots vs. Minnesota and 10 vs. New Orleans (both were losses). Some of the shots he’s passing up are leading to turnovers. Malone brought up this play specifically. pic.twitter.com/DzekjGYWzV – 2:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says James Harden’s absence has nothing to do with trade rumors swirling around him. Adds he’s had multiple talks with the All-Star, and Harden wants to be in Brooklyn & the #Nets want him. #NBA – 2:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant: “We feel really good about his recover so far, and he’s well on his way.” – 2:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Harden:”I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long-term … he’s continually reiterated he wants to be here.” – 2:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“No, I’ve talked to James he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well…”
-Steve Nash on James Harden. “He’s continually reiterated he wants to be here.” – 2:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long term,” Nash says when asked about Harden trade rumors. – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “I’ve talked to James (Harden). James wants to be here.” – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said James Harden had an MRI on his hamstring. Nets don’t think the injury is serious but they don’t want it to linger. Classifies him as “day-to-day.” Nash said Harden wants to be here long-term. – 2:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Harden had an MRI on his hamstring. Nets still don’t think the injury is serious but they want to be cautious so it doesn’t continue to linger. – 2:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
We just turned Jared Bynum into prime Kyrie Irving in the second half – 2:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Denver heavily considered drafting Cam Thomas in the 2021 draft. Compares his scoring to Brooklyn native Vinne Johnson with the way Thomas catches fire. – 1:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Cam Thomas: “He’s a guy we discussed a lot going into last year’s draft.” – 1:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said there’s “no doubt” he wants Nikola Jokic to take more shots. Said it was an emphasis at yesterday’s film session.
His message to him: “Shoot the ball. … We need you to take these shots.” – 1:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden (left hamstring ) & Nic Claxton (left hamstring) are both out for today’s game in Denver, Nets say. – 1:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This is Jokic’s 500th career game… he has 292 double-doubles.
REMINDER: Jokic is the only NBA player to ever have 9,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists in his first 500 game.
@RealStatzman 🙌🏼 – 1:34 PM
This is Jokic’s 500th career game… he has 292 double-doubles.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Before arriving in Brooklyn, James Harden had missed only 39 games from the time he was drafted in 2009 to 2020.
He has now missed 31 games in 12 months. – 1:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant calls Stephen A. Smith a ‘flat out hater’ in ongoing Twitter war #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/06/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Rookie Cam Thomas giving #Nets a big boost off the bench nypost.com/2022/02/05/roo… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 1:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a center and they have expressed interest in Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic, according to @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 1:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The best and worst 3-man lineup combinations for the Nuggets this year with 100+ minutes: pic.twitter.com/Gcxh52b0e2 – 1:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’ll be on @VSiNLive in 10 minutes to talk Nets/Nuggets and James Harden. – 1:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.
Paul (2x) and James Harden (5x) are the only active players to record multiple games with at least 40p/5r/5a/5s. pic.twitter.com/FnRaAAW0sZ – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A key matchup between two high fliers to keep an eye on in the Mile High City. pic.twitter.com/4xGe82iuP9 – 12:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
James Harden is out today vs. Denver. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are probable. – 12:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you’re looking for more background on James Harden’s hamstring, Steve Nash gave more context before last game.
bit.ly/3JaWIUr – 12:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star Game: Head coach for Team Durant to be decided Sunday; Billy Donovan gets spot if Bulls top 76ers
https://t.co/0vfJ5vA0RI pic.twitter.com/SEjF1HuBZe – 12:28 PM
NBA All-Star Game: Head coach for Team Durant to be decided Sunday; Billy Donovan gets spot if Bulls top 76ers
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden is out today. If the Nets fall to the Nuggets, they will:
‣ Be the 7th seed in the East.
‣ Tied with Denver for picks 18-19 of the Draft.
‣ Just percentage points ahead of Boston (8th seed, 17th pick) if the Celtics beat the Magic today. – 12:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both out today vs. Nuggets. The Nets are in the midst of a seven game losing streak. – 12:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden set to miss another game with left hamstring tightness. He’s missed three games with this now since 1-26. Steve Nash said it was a factor in his 4 point game at Kings.
Make of this what you will. – 12:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I think Basketball Reference needs to add a page for career leaders of players who quit on their ABA/NBA teams. Who is Harden passing this week? – 12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and James Harden are both out today due to left hamstring tightness, Nets say. – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets ruled James Harden OUT for tonight’s game at the Denver Nuggets. Harden is out with left hamstring tightness. – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is also out with left hamstring tightness against the Denver Nuggets – 12:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are out today for the #Nets vs the #Nuggets. – 12:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say star James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets with left hamstring tightness. #Nets – 12:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A reminder …
The head coach for Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be decided today.
• If Chicago defeats Philadelphia, Bulls coach Billy Donovan will earn the spot.
• If Chicago loses to Philadelphia, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will earn the spot. – 12:10 PM
A reminder …
The head coach for Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be decided today.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 50 points and added 12 assists in a loss to the Kings.
Jokic is one of only three centers in NBA history to record at least 50p/10a in a game. The others are Wilt Chamberlain (2x) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. pic.twitter.com/WBf0OicLco – 12:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“Athletes have always played a role. Athletes are role models.”
Nets legends Buck Williams and Otis Birdsong discuss the importance of celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth and standing up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/o86JCOVYaF – 11:30 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant yesterday:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 13th time Morant has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game this season, the third-most such games in the NBA:
17 – LeBron James
16 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
13 – Morant
10 – Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/r8s3OiB9LZ – 10:21 AM
Ja Morant yesterday:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 13th time Morant has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game this season, the third-most such games in the NBA:
17 – LeBron James
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The 37-year-old James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 19 games, tying John Havlicek (1970) and James Harden (2019) for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older. pic.twitter.com/iq5pKkT2IS – 10:01 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Got some Sunday afternoon hoops coming your way! pic.twitter.com/n3v7WD1opa – 10:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It sucks, bro. That’s the mood of the f***ing team. It sucks.”
Montrezl Harrell said the Wizards weren’t ready for the Suns last night and did not hold back his frustration after 7 losses in 8 games. trib.al/X5zkQ8z – 9:30 AM
