Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (19-35) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Indiana Pacers 18, Cleveland Cavaliers 5 (Q1 05:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Picking up where he left off 😤
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8l7FbmhQWi – 6:24 PM
Picking up where he left off 😤
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8l7FbmhQWi – 6:24 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Analysis of the Cavs/Pacers trade with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
CLE – adds a talented offensive wing in LeVert, which shores up a weakness and maximizes value of an injured/expiring Rubio
IND – adds 2 picks in the 20-35 range while gaining $ flexibility this offseason pic.twitter.com/eJVqqoyIvc – 6:23 PM
Analysis of the Cavs/Pacers trade with @AnilGognaNBA of @NoTrade_Clause
CLE – adds a talented offensive wing in LeVert, which shores up a weakness and maximizes value of an injured/expiring Rubio
IND – adds 2 picks in the 20-35 range while gaining $ flexibility this offseason pic.twitter.com/eJVqqoyIvc – 6:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coach Spo will be making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance as his staff will lead #TeamDurant Feb. 20 in Cleveland
Another well-deserved accolade. Congrats, Spo! ⭐️ – 6:21 PM
Coach Spo will be making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance as his staff will lead #TeamDurant Feb. 20 in Cleveland
Another well-deserved accolade. Congrats, Spo! ⭐️ – 6:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“We talked to him about the fact that this thing was at the the 1-yardline and that it was likely gonna happen.” #Pacers #Cavs indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:20 PM
“We talked to him about the fact that this thing was at the the 1-yardline and that it was likely gonna happen.” #Pacers #Cavs indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes with some ooooohs from the crowd after a sick crossover and dime to Justin Holiday. Chris Duarte scores a fast-break layup on the next possesion. #Pacers up 9-1. #Cavs call timeout. – 6:19 PM
Keifer Sykes with some ooooohs from the crowd after a sick crossover and dime to Justin Holiday. Chris Duarte scores a fast-break layup on the next possesion. #Pacers up 9-1. #Cavs call timeout. – 6:19 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
There’s been no mention of LeVert on the Cavs’ broadcast, not even in regard to who’s not playing for the Pacers.
Trade-deadline TV remains a window into which broadcasts are completely tied to the teams they cover. – 6:18 PM
There’s been no mention of LeVert on the Cavs’ broadcast, not even in regard to who’s not playing for the Pacers.
Trade-deadline TV remains a window into which broadcasts are completely tied to the teams they cover. – 6:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte with and-1 layup for the first points of the game. He makes the free throw. #Pacers – 6:16 PM
Chris Duarte with and-1 layup for the first points of the game. He makes the free throw. #Pacers – 6:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Pacers are huge winners not just because of the value they got for LeVert, but also when you look back at the James Harden trade, the teams involved, and the fact that LeVert ended up in Cleveland, they really didn’t need to be included in that trade in the first place. – 6:16 PM
The Pacers are huge winners not just because of the value they got for LeVert, but also when you look back at the James Harden trade, the teams involved, and the fact that LeVert ended up in Cleveland, they really didn’t need to be included in that trade in the first place. – 6:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Cavs just honored Bill Fitch, their first head coach in franchise history and the coach who opened the door for #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to begin his career on the sidelines.
“He was the ultimate franchise builder and a wonderful man.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:11 PM
#Cavs just honored Bill Fitch, their first head coach in franchise history and the coach who opened the door for #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to begin his career on the sidelines.
“He was the ultimate franchise builder and a wonderful man.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Keifer Sykes (instead of Caris LeVert)
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back from COVID-19 protocols) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:08 PM
#Pacers starters:
— Keifer Sykes (instead of Caris LeVert)
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back from COVID-19 protocols) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A moment of silence for an NBA legend and Hall-of-Famer.
RIP Coach Fitch ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LNPaC6MUfu – 6:08 PM
A moment of silence for an NBA legend and Hall-of-Famer.
RIP Coach Fitch ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LNPaC6MUfu – 6:08 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
If Indiana got a first and two seconds for Caris LeVert, what’s an acceptable return for Sabonis?
Makes me wonder if a third team would be looped into any deal Washington is trying to pull off with IND in which the Pacers could receive more draft capital than WAS can offer. – 6:05 PM
If Indiana got a first and two seconds for Caris LeVert, what’s an acceptable return for Sabonis?
Makes me wonder if a third team would be looped into any deal Washington is trying to pull off with IND in which the Pacers could receive more draft capital than WAS can offer. – 6:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra is the East All-Star coach
Off to Cleveland along with Jimmy Butler
(This may or may not be their reaction) pic.twitter.com/JEFkfh2gV1 – 5:57 PM
Erik Spoelstra is the East All-Star coach
Off to Cleveland along with Jimmy Butler
(This may or may not be their reaction) pic.twitter.com/JEFkfh2gV1 – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pending the result of tonight’s Pacers game against the Cavs, the top five teams in the East are now all within 1.5 games of each other after Philadelphia won today in Chicago. – 5:57 PM
Pending the result of tonight’s Pacers game against the Cavs, the top five teams in the East are now all within 1.5 games of each other after Philadelphia won today in Chicago. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No one cares, and it’s basically unusable, but the Cavs will create a $300K Traded Player Exception in the LeVert-Rubio trade.
No judgement please. This is who I am, ok? 😂 – 5:42 PM
No one cares, and it’s basically unusable, but the Cavs will create a $300K Traded Player Exception in the LeVert-Rubio trade.
No judgement please. This is who I am, ok? 😂 – 5:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers for Rubio, first-round pick, two seconds nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/rep… – 5:41 PM
Report: Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers for Rubio, first-round pick, two seconds nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/rep… – 5:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full details on Cleveland acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana: es.pn/3Hz1VVZ – 5:32 PM
Full details on Cleveland acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana: es.pn/3Hz1VVZ – 5:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In a 113-87 win against the Mavericks in the season opener on 10/21, Trae Young dished out 14 assists – the most assists by a Hawk in a season-opening contest since Mookie Blaylock recorded 16 assists in the 1993-94 season opener against Indiana. – 5:30 PM
In a 113-87 win against the Mavericks in the season opener on 10/21, Trae Young dished out 14 assists – the most assists by a Hawk in a season-opening contest since Mookie Blaylock recorded 16 assists in the 1993-94 season opener against Indiana. – 5:30 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most career assists to Jarrett Allen (AST per 36 min. on the floor together)…
1. Dinwiddie: 201 (2.4)
2. Garland: 156 (2.8)
3. LeVert: 146 (2.2)
4. Russell: 135 (2.2)
5. Harris: 100 (0.8
6. Sexton: 50 (1.4)
7. Rubio: 42 (3.2) – 5:25 PM
Most career assists to Jarrett Allen (AST per 36 min. on the floor together)…
1. Dinwiddie: 201 (2.4)
2. Garland: 156 (2.8)
3. LeVert: 146 (2.2)
4. Russell: 135 (2.2)
5. Harris: 100 (0.8
6. Sexton: 50 (1.4)
7. Rubio: 42 (3.2) – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domantas Sabonis has cleared protocols after six days and will play tonight in Cleveland.
That also means Reggie Perry, who was signed to a 10-day hardship deal, is not available to play.
Goga Bitadze is also back from a foot injury. – 5:21 PM
Domantas Sabonis has cleared protocols after six days and will play tonight in Cleveland.
That also means Reggie Perry, who was signed to a 10-day hardship deal, is not available to play.
Goga Bitadze is also back from a foot injury. – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?
It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.
Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM
Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?
It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.
Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Pacers clear the deck, they can get to over $20M in cap space this summer.
And that’s before factoring in any kind of Sabonis and/or Turner deals.
Not bad! – 5:13 PM
If the Pacers clear the deck, they can get to over $20M in cap space this summer.
And that’s before factoring in any kind of Sabonis and/or Turner deals.
Not bad! – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland (1/2):
Domantas Sabonis – Available (health & safety protocols)
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Caris LeVert – Out (trade pending) pic.twitter.com/wub1cCeik1 – 5:13 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Cleveland (1/2):
Domantas Sabonis – Available (health & safety protocols)
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Caris LeVert – Out (trade pending) pic.twitter.com/wub1cCeik1 – 5:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is OUT today against Indiana, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 5:10 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is OUT today against Indiana, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 5:10 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs update:
Darius Garland (lower back soreness) will be OUT again tonight. – 5:10 PM
#Cavs update:
Darius Garland (lower back soreness) will be OUT again tonight. – 5:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Here at @RMFieldHouse for #CavsPacers?
Stop by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on JA’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and score a FREE shirt!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/TKCoRqbwBU – 5:05 PM
Here at @RMFieldHouse for #CavsPacers?
Stop by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on JA’s Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and score a FREE shirt!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/TKCoRqbwBU – 5:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors angle on the Cavs-Indy swap for Rubio/Lavert is that Cleveland could compete well with Raptors package of Dragic and first in search for quality wings/playmakers. With Cavs out of the market Raptors position likely a little stronger. – 5:04 PM
The Raptors angle on the Cavs-Indy swap for Rubio/Lavert is that Cleveland could compete well with Raptors package of Dragic and first in search for quality wings/playmakers. With Cavs out of the market Raptors position likely a little stronger. – 5:04 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Reports: #Cavaliers will send Ricky Rubio, draft picks to #Pacers for Caris LeVert beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:02 PM
Reports: #Cavaliers will send Ricky Rubio, draft picks to #Pacers for Caris LeVert beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:02 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The #Cavs have agreed to acquire Indiana Pacers swingman Caris LeVert in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Cleveland’s lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, and a pair of second-rounders, sources tell cleveland.com. trib.al/LP8vlby – 5:01 PM
The #Cavs have agreed to acquire Indiana Pacers swingman Caris LeVert in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Cleveland’s lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, and a pair of second-rounders, sources tell cleveland.com. trib.al/LP8vlby – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I hope Rubio makes his way back to Cleveland this offseason, by the way. – 4:57 PM
I hope Rubio makes his way back to Cleveland this offseason, by the way. – 4:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Pacers acquiring Ricky Rubio #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:56 PM
BREAKING: Pacers acquiring Ricky Rubio #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
How far can the Cavs go in the playoffs after adding Caris LeVert? – 4:56 PM
How far can the Cavs go in the playoffs after adding Caris LeVert? – 4:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Right now, anything that helps these nine East teams could help the Rockets: Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta. If six of them finish ahead of Brooklyn, there is a slim chance that the Nets could end up in the lottery. – 4:55 PM
Right now, anything that helps these nine East teams could help the Rockets: Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta. If six of them finish ahead of Brooklyn, there is a slim chance that the Nets could end up in the lottery. – 4:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs for Ricky Rubio, draft picks, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:55 PM
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs for Ricky Rubio, draft picks, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Financial ramifications for 2022/23:
Cleveland: $125.5M in total salary (tax is $147M)
* C. Sexton is a RFA
Indiana: $94.6M in salary ($26M below the cap)
The Pacers join Detroit, Orlando and San Antonio as teams with significant room in the offseason. – 4:54 PM
Financial ramifications for 2022/23:
Cleveland: $125.5M in total salary (tax is $147M)
* C. Sexton is a RFA
Indiana: $94.6M in salary ($26M below the cap)
The Pacers join Detroit, Orlando and San Antonio as teams with significant room in the offseason. – 4:54 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers proceed with Collin Sexton now that they have LeVert. They’re now projected to be $21.4M under the luxury tax going into the offseason with 12 players. Unclear what his market will look like, but I think there’s room for a return. – 4:54 PM
It will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers proceed with Collin Sexton now that they have LeVert. They’re now projected to be $21.4M under the luxury tax going into the offseason with 12 players. Unclear what his market will look like, but I think there’s room for a return. – 4:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs to acquire Caris LeVert from Indiana Pacers
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/c… – 4:52 PM
#Cavs to acquire Caris LeVert from Indiana Pacers
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/c… – 4:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said that Caris LeVert was preparing to play tonight before getting the news about the trade not too long ago. #Pacers – 4:52 PM
Rick Carlisle said that Caris LeVert was preparing to play tonight before getting the news about the trade not too long ago. #Pacers – 4:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just got off a game broadcast. Caris LeVert was going to get dealt — and he has been to the Cavaliers, a return to his home state.
Ricky Rubio, who was so close to becoming a Pacer in 2019, is part of the deal – an expring contract. He’s out for the season with a left ACL tear. – 4:52 PM
Just got off a game broadcast. Caris LeVert was going to get dealt — and he has been to the Cavaliers, a return to his home state.
Ricky Rubio, who was so close to becoming a Pacer in 2019, is part of the deal – an expring contract. He’s out for the season with a left ACL tear. – 4:52 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
This season, Caris LeVert ranks in the top-10 in points per game on drives per NBA.com.
As a team, the Cavaliers rank 29th in scoring on drives, ahead of only the Nuggets. – 4:51 PM
This season, Caris LeVert ranks in the top-10 in points per game on drives per NBA.com.
As a team, the Cavaliers rank 29th in scoring on drives, ahead of only the Nuggets. – 4:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze (right foot) is IN tonight, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 4:50 PM
Goga Bitadze (right foot) is IN tonight, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 4:50 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Rick Carlisle on Caris LeVert:
“First class human being, first class professional, tremendous player, and a guy that I’m going to miss working with everyday.” – 4:49 PM
Rick Carlisle on Caris LeVert:
“First class human being, first class professional, tremendous player, and a guy that I’m going to miss working with everyday.” – 4:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
LeVert had become less of a creator and more of a self starter this season. Sometimes plugged the Pacers in a way that didn’t work perfectly, even though he’s talented.
Pacers get two top-35 picks in the next draft for him and free up playing time for Duarte and Washington.(1/2) – 4:48 PM
LeVert had become less of a creator and more of a self starter this season. Sometimes plugged the Pacers in a way that didn’t work perfectly, even though he’s talented.
Pacers get two top-35 picks in the next draft for him and free up playing time for Duarte and Washington.(1/2) – 4:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Domantas Sabonis (health & safety protocols) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is out. – 4:47 PM
Domantas Sabonis (health & safety protocols) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is out. – 4:47 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Cavs and Pacers jumped in and stole this trade. pic.twitter.com/LqiZ1TCPUs – 4:46 PM
Cavs and Pacers jumped in and stole this trade. pic.twitter.com/LqiZ1TCPUs – 4:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols) is back. #Pacers – 4:46 PM
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols) is back. #Pacers – 4:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
New Cavs starting five:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
LeVert is averaging 18.7 points this season. He had 42 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/jpyCmI92oJ – 4:43 PM
New Cavs starting five:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
LeVert is averaging 18.7 points this season. He had 42 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/jpyCmI92oJ – 4:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says the deal was at “the 1-yard line” and that the #Pacers front office was forthcoming about the news. Spoke to LeVert about the deal about “17-18 minutes ago.” – 4:41 PM
Rick Carlisle says the deal was at “the 1-yard line” and that the #Pacers front office was forthcoming about the news. Spoke to LeVert about the deal about “17-18 minutes ago.” – 4:41 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cleveland Cavs have a nice, young and talented core and will get out from Kevin Love’s deal soon. Can also use Sexton as trade bait when he gets back healthy.
Darius Garland: 22
Evan Mobley: 20
Jarrett Allen: 23
Lauri Markkanen: 24
Caris LeVert: 27
Isaac Okoro: 21 – 4:41 PM
Cleveland Cavs have a nice, young and talented core and will get out from Kevin Love’s deal soon. Can also use Sexton as trade bait when he gets back healthy.
Darius Garland: 22
Evan Mobley: 20
Jarrett Allen: 23
Lauri Markkanen: 24
Caris LeVert: 27
Isaac Okoro: 21 – 4:41 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Rick Carlisle says Cavs-Pacers trade for LeVert has been agreed to in principle. – 4:40 PM
Rick Carlisle says Cavs-Pacers trade for LeVert has been agreed to in principle. – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I bet Ricky Rubio re-signs with the Cavs this summer. Because his contract is expiring, he’ll be eligible to go back to Cleveland, despite just being traded. – 4:38 PM
I bet Ricky Rubio re-signs with the Cavs this summer. Because his contract is expiring, he’ll be eligible to go back to Cleveland, despite just being traded. – 4:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small note: Caris LeVert expires after next season, so Cleveland’s projected max cap space for the 2023 offseason remains intact. – 4:37 PM
Small note: Caris LeVert expires after next season, so Cleveland’s projected max cap space for the 2023 offseason remains intact. – 4:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
LeVert is thrilled with the chance to return to his Ohio home and join an emerging contender with Cavs. He gives Cleveland a significant wing player who’ll be eligible for an extension this summer. Pacers get Cavs first-round pick and a Houston second that’ll be in low 30’s. – 4:35 PM
LeVert is thrilled with the chance to return to his Ohio home and join an emerging contender with Cavs. He gives Cleveland a significant wing player who’ll be eligible for an extension this summer. Pacers get Cavs first-round pick and a Houston second that’ll be in low 30’s. – 4:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cavs trading a protected first and two seconds along with an expiring contract for Caris LeVert takes a team with a need for Eric Gordon out of a potential mix. But it also might help set a price. Also, might signal Pacers are open for business to teams chasing one of their bigs. – 4:35 PM
Cavs trading a protected first and two seconds along with an expiring contract for Caris LeVert takes a team with a need for Eric Gordon out of a potential mix. But it also might help set a price. Also, might signal Pacers are open for business to teams chasing one of their bigs. – 4:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Have to assume the Cavs will now look to part with Collin Sexton. Could allow a shrewd team to scoop him up at a significant discount – 4:35 PM
Have to assume the Cavs will now look to part with Collin Sexton. Could allow a shrewd team to scoop him up at a significant discount – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs recouping a second in the deal makes it even better for them.
They can hand LeVert the keys to the second unit and let him cook. Their offense drops off when they go to the bench backcourt. LeVert can be inefficient, but major upgrade over what Cleveland currently has. – 4:35 PM
Cavs recouping a second in the deal makes it even better for them.
They can hand LeVert the keys to the second unit and let him cook. Their offense drops off when they go to the bench backcourt. LeVert can be inefficient, but major upgrade over what Cleveland currently has. – 4:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Huge move for Cavs getting Caris Levert. Cleveland is already fourth in East, 11 games over .500 – 4:35 PM
Huge move for Cavs getting Caris Levert. Cleveland is already fourth in East, 11 games over .500 – 4:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Not just because of last night, but seeing Charlotte in the first round if you’re Miami is best case scenario
Play a team you can get to your spots offensively, plus can switch everything
Cleveland and Toronto will be able to stretch that series out just due to length – 4:34 PM
Not just because of last night, but seeing Charlotte in the first round if you’re Miami is best case scenario
Play a team you can get to your spots offensively, plus can switch everything
Cleveland and Toronto will be able to stretch that series out just due to length – 4:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. – 4:32 PM
Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. – 4:32 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Cleveland Boys @Jarrett Allen @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/EpoDyeg2TC – 4:32 PM
Cleveland Boys @Jarrett Allen @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/EpoDyeg2TC – 4:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Pacers are weird in that almost every time they make a move, I think “yea, good deal,” but then I look at the whole and it’s just so uninspiring. – 4:32 PM
The Pacers are weird in that almost every time they make a move, I think “yea, good deal,” but then I look at the whole and it’s just so uninspiring. – 4:32 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Caris LeVert just walked into the arena in Cleveland, having just been told he was traded to the Cavaliers. He’s in the Pacers’ locker room now, talking on the phone to his new president of basketball ops, Koby Altman – 4:32 PM
Caris LeVert just walked into the arena in Cleveland, having just been told he was traded to the Cavaliers. He’s in the Pacers’ locker room now, talking on the phone to his new president of basketball ops, Koby Altman – 4:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to keep saying this over and over again: it seems like there’s an opportunity to acquire Collin Sexton for a discount, and I would absolutely be trying to do that because he’s a much better player than his circumstances have allowed him to prove. – 4:31 PM
I’m going to keep saying this over and over again: it seems like there’s an opportunity to acquire Collin Sexton for a discount, and I would absolutely be trying to do that because he’s a much better player than his circumstances have allowed him to prove. – 4:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. – 4:31 PM
Sources: The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. – 4:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are acquiring Caris LeVert from Indiana in exchange for Cleveland’s lottery-protected first round pick in 2022, Houston’s second-round pick in 2022 that Cleveland owned and a future second-round pick, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:31 PM
#Cavs are acquiring Caris LeVert from Indiana in exchange for Cleveland’s lottery-protected first round pick in 2022, Houston’s second-round pick in 2022 that Cleveland owned and a future second-round pick, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you watch @FrontOfficeShow, you know I’ve been saying LeVert to the Cavs for months now. Basically since Collin Sexton went down. My guy @Trevor_Lane can back me up.
Pending what the Cavs gave up, this is a chance to be a homerun deal for them. – 4:29 PM
If you watch @FrontOfficeShow, you know I’ve been saying LeVert to the Cavs for months now. Basically since Collin Sexton went down. My guy @Trevor_Lane can back me up.
Pending what the Cavs gave up, this is a chance to be a homerun deal for them. – 4:29 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Caris LeVert has shot an eFG% of 51% playing out of ball screens and 58% in catch and shoot situations this season. – 4:29 PM
Caris LeVert has shot an eFG% of 51% playing out of ball screens and 58% in catch and shoot situations this season. – 4:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think there are too many teams that should make a major investment in Caris LeVert, but Cleveland would be one of them. I like the addition. – 4:29 PM
I don’t think there are too many teams that should make a major investment in Caris LeVert, but Cleveland would be one of them. I like the addition. – 4:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers guard Caris LeVert is being traded to the #Cavs per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 4:27 PM
#Pacers guard Caris LeVert is being traded to the #Cavs per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 4:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland is acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 4:26 PM
Cleveland is acquiring Caris LeVert in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 4:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Cavs All-Star Darius Garland is a game-time decision tonight against the #Pacers. – 4:20 PM
#Cavs All-Star Darius Garland is a game-time decision tonight against the #Pacers. – 4:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m pretty sure Billy Donovan isn’t thinking “if we win this game, I get to go to Cleveland for four days as the all-star game caretaker coach” but I can’t be 100 per cent sure – 4:06 PM
I’m pretty sure Billy Donovan isn’t thinking “if we win this game, I get to go to Cleveland for four days as the all-star game caretaker coach” but I can’t be 100 per cent sure – 4:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron, back on the side of the arena in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/NvuJkxwVoM – 3:41 PM
LeBron, back on the side of the arena in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/NvuJkxwVoM – 3:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:32 PM
Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The only time I listened to Joe Rogan was when he had Liz Phair on to talk about the 20th anniversary of Exile in Guyville and they got high and talked about life on other planets and even that was kind of boring and I was driving to Cleveland. – 2:37 PM
The only time I listened to Joe Rogan was when he had Liz Phair on to talk about the 20th anniversary of Exile in Guyville and they got high and talked about life on other planets and even that was kind of boring and I was driving to Cleveland. – 2:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ending our weekend with some hoops!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/agR3KBb4xy – 2:30 PM
Ending our weekend with some hoops!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/agR3KBb4xy – 2:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a center and they have expressed interest in Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic, according to @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 1:13 PM
The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a center and they have expressed interest in Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic, according to @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 1:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody weren’t included in the 2022 edition of the Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/05/war… – 1:00 PM
Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody weren’t included in the 2022 edition of the Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/05/war… – 1:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO erupted for a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds in Charlotte 😤
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM
#FROHIO erupted for a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds in Charlotte 😤
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM