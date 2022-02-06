Pelicans deem Jonas Valanciunas off limits?

Jonas Valanciunas is considered “off limits” by the Pelicans.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Huge Pelicans 113-105 win over Nuggets.
Brandon Ingram (23 points, 12 assists), Herb Jones (25 points, 3 threes), Jonas Valanciunas (18 points, 7 rebounds) and Jaxson Hayes (22 points, 11 rebounds) were just outstanding.
Now imagine adding an above average guard to this group. – 11:21 PM
Huge Pelicans 113-105 win over Nuggets.
Brandon Ingram (23 points, 12 assists), Herb Jones (25 points, 3 threes), Jonas Valanciunas (18 points, 7 rebounds) and Jaxson Hayes (22 points, 11 rebounds) were just outstanding.
Now imagine adding an above average guard to this group. – 11:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
With Gordon out, Denver’s starting Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Davon Reed, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic against New Orleans. Pelicans starting real big with Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas with Devonte’ Graham. – 9:12 PM
With Gordon out, Denver’s starting Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Davon Reed, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic against New Orleans. Pelicans starting real big with Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas with Devonte’ Graham. – 9:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:26 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Lots of interesting lineup decisions for both the Nuggets and Pelicans tonight. Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes have been starting together, and Ingram will of course start.
Denver’s without Aaron Gordon. I think they might start Davon Reed honestly lol – 8:24 PM
Lots of interesting lineup decisions for both the Nuggets and Pelicans tonight. Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes have been starting together, and Ingram will of course start.
Denver’s without Aaron Gordon. I think they might start Davon Reed honestly lol – 8:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:22 PM
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are facing the Pelicans tonight. New Orleans will be without Zion of course, but also Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple, and Kira Lewis among others. Josh Hart is questionable.
Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas will play, matching up with Gordon and Jokić. – 4:48 PM
The Nuggets are facing the Pelicans tonight. New Orleans will be without Zion of course, but also Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple, and Kira Lewis among others. Josh Hart is questionable.
Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas will play, matching up with Gordon and Jokić. – 4:48 PM