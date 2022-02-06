Pelicans vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (20-32) play against the Houston Rockets (37-37) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 49, Houston Rockets 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels trail Rockets 54-49 at half. Devonte’ Graham is 1 for 6. Jonas Valanciunas is 1 of 4. New Orleans needs one — both? — to get going. – 8:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Rockets 54, Pelicans 49
Hayes 13 pts
Ingram 12 pts & 4 assts
Hart 7 pts & 4 assts
Pels gave up 30 points in the paint and 14 second chance pts in the 1st half. Way too many easy opportunities for Houston. NOLA also went 7-12 on FTs. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 54, Pelicans 49 at half. Wood with 12; Green and Tate with 8 (sorry about the double figures thing, I was used to him at the four, rather than Wood.) Strong minutes for Christopher off the bench. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Rockets 54, Pelicans 49
– Ingram: 12p, 4a
– Jaxson: 13p, 4r
– Hart: 7p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 4/12 3P, 7/12 FT
Rockets: 46.8 FG%, 7/22 3P, 3/4 FT – 8:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which team does a low-scoring game favor? Rockets are 1-31 this season when they finish with 113 points or less. Hou up 54-49 at halftime – 8:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Terrific half from Josh Christopher. Not a huge stat line (eight points, one board, one dime, one steal, two threes in 16 minutes), but great defense (guarding BI a bunch, Tate also guarding BI) and making some smart reads on both ends.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Wild: This will be the Celtics’ 5th wire-to-wire win in their last 8 games, and in a sixth they trailed the Pelicans 2-0 and never trailed again. – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With that made 3-pointer, Herb Jones is now 30-71 on catch-and-shoot threes since December 1. That’s 42.3% for a guy who was supposedly coming out of Alabama without a jumper.
When’s the last time we saw growth like this from a rookie through their first 50 games? I say never? – 8:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Christopher is going to inspire some outrageous takes from me soon man. – 8:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Did Christian Wood just airball a stepback 27-footer with 10 seconds left on the shot clock? I just want to make sure I saw that right. – 7:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate, matched up with Valanciunas and giving up eight inches, first Rockets player in double figures, 10 points, four rebounds in 14 minutes. – 7:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For the people who say the Silas regime can’t develop players: Go watch tape of Jae’Sean Tate from last season and compare it to this season. Two totally different players – 7:55 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
“Y’all need Zion” chant from Section 124 as Brandon Ingram takes his free throws. – 7:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Assuming their rebuild goes to plan, I wonder what Houston looks like in a few years with multiple players being capable playmaking options w/ experience under their belt (Sengun, KPJ, Green, Tate, Christopher). – 7:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart fell HARD after getting rejected at the rim. Ugh. But it’s play onwards for the tough underrated player and now he splashes a 3-pointer. He’s also racked up the most assists (4) so far in the game for the Pelicans.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Some guys just get it. Josh Christopher is one of those guys, even as a 20-year-old. – 7:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes with 13 points in the first quarter, most he’s ever scored in a first quarter in his NBA career. His high for any quarter is 15. – 7:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#AlwaysHeave special recognition to Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 21
Pelicans: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/DYzHoHLK2X – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 26, Rockets 21 after 1. Jaxson Hayes 5 of 7 for 13 points off the Pels bench. Rockets 8 of 22, 2 of 10 on 3s. – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 26, Rockets 21
Hayes 13 pts (5-7 FG)
Ingram 6 pts & 3 assts
Alvarado 4 pts & 3 assts
Bench points
NOLA: 17
HOU: 1 – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For those wondering, Eric Gordon is sitting on the Rockets bench tonight in street clothes. He’s next to Daniel Theis at the end – 7:35 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans have to find a way to keep Hayes in the rotation at the 4. – 7:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes splashes the wide open 3-pointer and then beats Houston defenders from the perimeter for a dunk.
He’s continuing to show out, huh? – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes is off to another fast start tonight. He’s got 11 points in the 1st quarter on 4-6 shooting.
His confidence is thru the roof right now. – 7:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
okay @Jalen Green, that was nice 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qvQIScJK5x – 7:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 5 of 16, 1 of 8 on 3s, and just had two of the worst turnovers you’ll ever see. Not a great start, but a two-point game. – 7:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
A move to the bench is still not stopping the Jaxson Hayes one-man dunk contest – 7:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Houston’s offense predictably completely collapsing without KPJ and Eric Gordon on the floor. Big minutes for Josh Christopher. – 7:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green just drove through Josh Hart and scored over him. We haven’t seen that kind of physical play on his drives much this season. – 7:19 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green is so much more confident attacking in transition versus the half-court. It’s night and day. – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TA3 doing his thing early 🤑
Watch us take on the Rockets LIVE NOW
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/l2qauKsvsT – 7:17 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Well, that’s one way to get Jax at the 4 minutes when Josh Hart is healthy. Though not the way you’d want it – 7:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Early Jaxson at the 4 minutes anyway because Herb Jones picks up 2 early fouls. – 7:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones picks up two quick fouls. Jaxson Hayes will come in to take his place.
The Jaxson-JV lineup is back – 7:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
First sub off the bench: Jaxson Hayes. Pels going to big ball lineup after Herb Jones picks up two early fouls. – 7:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Other than reluctance/confidence, there’s no reason Alperen Sengun can’t be a good three-point shooter. That shot looks good. – 7:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Eric Gordon out vs. Pelicans with heel injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Laurel D’Antoni back in Toyota Center. D’Antoni, a Pelicans advisor, visiting with Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr. – 7:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
That’s now 3 current head coaches that were on Gary Kubiak’s initial 2006 staff w/ the #Texans.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan (’06-09: WR, QB, OC w/ Hou)
Jets HC Robert Saleh (’06-08: defensive QC)
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (’06-08: offensive asst) – 6:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
With Cleveland no longer an option, here are the teams that look like the best fits for Eric Gordon and the #Rockets on a trade:
‣ Suns
‣ Lakers
‣ Timberwolves
‣ Raptors
‣ Sixers
‣ Mavericks
Dark horses: Grizz, Jazz, Pelicans (yikes), Celtics – 6:41 PM
Willy Hernangomez @willyhg94
Can’t wait for the @New Orleans Pelicans game!! Let’s Goo Pels!! 💪🏽💪🏽🏀 – 6:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With the Rockets starting two of their teenagers, for your pregame enjoyment …
Rockets’ growth plan: build up the bodies of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Josh Christoper houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Rollin with these 🖐 in Houston
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/axDLN0l5bm – 6:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. New Orleans: KPJ, Green, Tate, Wood and Sengun – 6:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets were going to start two bigs in both games against the Pelicans, so with the extra emphasis on seeing Wood and Sengun together it makes sense Silas would start Sengun – 6:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans starters: Graham, Hart, Ingram, Jones, Valanciunas
It’ll be the 3rd start of Sengun’s career. – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
Pels are 11-7 with this starting 5. – 6:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I would expect Alperen Sengun to start Tuesday night in New Orleans as well. Stephen Silas said he wanted to see Sengun and Christian Wood play together, and now he can maximize those minutes against a team they’ve played big against this season – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans: Jones, Ingram, Valanciunas, Hart, Graham. – 6:32 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun both starting for the #Rockets – 6:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Alperen Sengun
Christian Wood – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Josh Hart (left knee contusion) is available for tonight’s game in Houston. – 6:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
As part of #BlackHistoryMonth the Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are spotlighting entrepreneurs in Houston’s thriving African American community.
Today we spotlight Tausha Sanders, CEO and Founder of #HerGrails. pic.twitter.com/be86yAZB7C – 6:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart will be available to play tonight, per the Pelicans. He missed the last two games with a left knee contusion. – 6:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is available to play tonight, the Pelicans say. He’s missed the last two games with a sore left knee. – 6:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dwight Powell just set the Daniel Theis Memorial moving seal pick. – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards !💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/Q3gY3auEZ5 – 6:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) is a game-time decision, per Silas. He just wrapped up a brief on court pre-game session with coach Lucas. – 5:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Some catching up for @bull50 , #Pelicans coaching consultant Mike D’Antoni & #Pelicans player development coach @Corey Brewer before tonight’s #Rockets – Pels game. pic.twitter.com/Ctm7Dsbxop – 5:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sunday best 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/inqJfbnW1F – 5:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will warm up and see how he feels before making a decision about playing, Willie Green says. – 5:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart will warm up and a decision about his status will be made after that. – 5:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Silas said both Gordon & Porter Jr were at shootaround. Said Gordon’s foot was bothering him after Friday’s game vs Spurs & he got treatment yesterday but it didn’t improve. #Rockets – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon is out and Kevin Porter Jr. is a game time decision. Gordon had treatment yesterday, Silas said, but was not on the injury report until today – 5:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Eric Gordon won’t play tonight vs. #Pelicans. Another Houston starter, Kevin Porter Jr., is a game-time decision, according to Stephen Silas – 5:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon is not available tonight for Houston. Kevin Porter Jr. is going to be a game time decision. – 5:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon is out per Stephen Silas, Kevin Porter Jr is a game time decision – 5:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon will not play tonight vs. New Orleans. KPJ will be a game-time decision. – 5:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas did not have an update on Kevin Porter Jr or Eric Gordon’s availability for tonight when asked to open his pregame media session…though should have an update shortly… – 5:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. seem unlikely to play tonight but Stephen Silas did not have an update. – 5:17 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas was pretty vague about Eric Gordon’s availability tonight. Possibility of something coming, but unsure. – 5:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas does not have an update on the status of Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr – 5:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in a win over the Lakers, surpassing 20,000 career points in the process.
Westbrook became the third player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/2tZJn160wa – 5:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Right now, anything that helps these nine East teams could help the Rockets: Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta. If six of them finish ahead of Brooklyn, there is a slim chance that the Nets could end up in the lottery. – 4:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Touch down in H-Town 🏙
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gOuJ9rkJO8 – 4:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
LeVert is thrilled with the chance to return to his Ohio home and join an emerging contender with Cavs. He gives Cleveland a significant wing player who’ll be eligible for an extension this summer. Pacers get Cavs first-round pick and a Houston second that’ll be in low 30’s. – 4:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cavs trading a protected first and two seconds along with an expiring contract for Caris LeVert takes a team with a need for Eric Gordon out of a potential mix. But it also might help set a price. Also, might signal Pacers are open for business to teams chasing one of their bigs. – 4:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick via Miami to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources. – 4:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in H-Town 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/m4H56Ob6Aa – 3:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets added Eric Gordon (heel) and Kevin Porter Jr (illness) to their injury report. Both are questionable to play tonight. It is their final home game before Thursday’s trade deadline – 2:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s message to Nikola Jokic at yesterday’s film session: “Shoot the ball.” Jokic attempted 12 shots vs. Minnesota and 10 vs. New Orleans (both were losses). Some of the shots he’s passing up are leading to turnovers. Malone brought up this play specifically. pic.twitter.com/DzekjGYWzV – 2:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/lFymlA4qvi – 2:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets latest injury report for tonight vs Pelicans: Questionable: Gordon (heel soreness), Porter Jr. (illness) – 1:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guards Eric Gordon (left heel soreness) and Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) added to the injury report. Both are questionable to play against the Pelicans tonight. – 1:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James recorded his 2,000th career steal in a loss to the Rockets.
James became the 13th player in NBA history to reach that mark, and just the third with a listed height of 6’9″ or taller to do so (Hakeem Olajuwon and Karl Malone). pic.twitter.com/qOp3vtPOK2 – 1:31 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Joining the Cavs’ duo on Team Barry are Cade Cunningham from the Pistons, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate from the Rockets, Franz Wagner from the Magic and G-League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels. trib.al/PSovI6K – 1:01 PM
