Pistons vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (12-40) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) at Target Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 6, 2022
Detroit Pistons 56, Minnesota Timberwolves 55 (Half)
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 56, Wolves 55.
Lyles: 12 points
Grant: 10 points
Joseph: 10 points
Stewart: 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks – 4:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First half ✔️
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-7 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 10 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST / 2-2 3PT😝 pic.twitter.com/MgHLqGHCn9 – 4:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 56, #TWolves 55
Lyles: 12 pts
Grant/Joseph: 10 pts each
Stewart: 5 pts, 8 rebs, 2 blks – 4:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JG just bein’ JG 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/wOTqnrZZQ4 – 4:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It doesn’t *feel* like the Wolves are in trouble at all. But they’re down at halftime and have let the Pistons hang around all half. The youngsters want to fight. Second half will be interesting. – 4:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Pistons 56-55 at the half. Weird half! Ant 1 for 3, Towns 7-11, defense has been kind of eh. – 4:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 56, Timberwolves 55.
Trey Lyles: 12p
Grant/CoJo: 10p each
Bey: 7 points (all in the last two minutes) – 4:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Pat Beverley calls Hamidou Diallo a baby, baits him into a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/yvo2k2xF98 – 4:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey with an and-1 3. Pistons take a one-point lead with 33.8 left in the first half. – 4:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Hamidou Diallo not happy about Patrick Beverley repeatedly calling him a baby.
Diallo just got a tech, Beverley just got a standing ovation – 4:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Anthony Edwards is bigger and quicker in real life than he looks on TV. Just glides to the rim – 4:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 9-0 run since falling into their largest deficit of seven. – 4:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tower of power 💪
@BallySportsDET | @Trey Lyles pic.twitter.com/D9iIP5s3J7 – 4:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Hayes-Stew oop didn’t quite connect, but the ball went in. Pistons have the lead, 42-41, and are on an 8-0 run – 4:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
good to have you back, @D’Angelo Russell 🥶 pic.twitter.com/uTvnxPMa2x – 4:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley has made 16 of his last 35 3-point attempts (46%). That comes in 4+ games, currently his past 104 minutes of play. High volume. – 4:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Minnesota is 5-5 from 3 in the second quarter so far. Malik Beasley has three of them. Wolves are up 41-34, and have outscored Detroit 17-8 in this quarter. – 4:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Taurean Prince coming back to the bench during this timeout. – 4:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This has been a very even game so far. Detroit’s biggest lead is five, Minnesota’s is four. Already been five lead changes and two ties. – 4:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley is 3-5 from deep. He’s been shooting the ball really well of late. Finch says they’ve worked with him to get a little more arc into his shot. Seems to be working. – 4:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was the fastest Detroit got the ball up the court all season. – 4:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 26-24.
Towns leads all scorers with 10 points and five rebounds.
Beverley adds five points and two rebounds. – 4:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Got an early lead in this early game.
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/xJeqAmXzMB – 4:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 26, Wolves 24.
Joseph: 7 points, 2 assists
Lyles: 6 points
Grant: 5 points – 4:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 26, #TWolves 24
Joseph: 7 pts
Lyles: 6 pts
Grant: 5 pts – 4:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Pistons 26-24 after one. KAT 5-7, rest of the team 4-15. Ant with a quiet start. – 4:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 26, Timberwolves 24
CoJo: 7 points
Trey Lyles: 6 points
Jerami Grant: 5 points – 4:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell returns, and Finch goes with an 11-man rotation in the 1st Q
– Beasley for DLo
– McDaniels for Vando
– Nowell for Beverley
– Prince for Ant
– Naz for KAT
– McLaughlin for Prince
The bench 5 has been playing well, so Finch sticking with that. 11-man is tricky tho – 4:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Taurean Prince headed back to the locker room to get checked out after coming up a little gimpy – 4:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt is pretty gimpy on the sideline. Looked like he got landed on while he was out there. He has his shin wrapped on the bench right now. – 4:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Trey Lyles has done a lot of work with assistant coaches before games and in practices to help his finishing through contact around the rim.
It’s showing. – 4:00 PM
#Pistons Trey Lyles has done a lot of work with assistant coaches before games and in practices to help his finishing through contact around the rim.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DIME
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game pic.twitter.com/poE56XGQAf – 3:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Before tonight’s game against the Pistons, the @Minnesota Timberwolves organization held a moment of silence for Andre Deloya, who passed away on Friday. Deloya served as a team physical therapist for 10 years (2000-2010). pic.twitter.com/j0T8JGIi8I – 3:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice two-man game from Towns and Beverley, trying to get things going after a sluggish start. – 3:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt got rolled up on and he’s trying to shake it off and stay in the game. – 3:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said previously that Hamidou Diallo’s cuts aren’t all scripted — he just reads the defense and finds his opportunities. – 3:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Timberwolves’ mascot, Crunch, is celebrating his birthday. Hooper is here along with the Hawks, Spurs, Suns, Twins, Heat, University of Minnesota and a few other mascots – 3:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hooper is here for Crunch’s birthday. He came out of the tunnel, with boos, holding a sign that read “score board” lmao.
Pistons are up 14-9.
He had to make that like five seconds before he ran out lol. – 3:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 16, TWolves 9, 6:47 1Q
Diallo (4 pts, 3 rebs) has played well and he’s been active.
Joseph has 5 pts. – 3:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart really wanted a call on that KAT dunk. Gestured the foul to the ref, and then playfully grabbed toward the ref’s arm while running down the floor to drive the point home. – 3:48 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Love this 3:30 start time. Gonna lock in for some #Pistons basketball. – 3:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sunday afternoons with #Pistons basketball = 💯
Share your coolest photo from a game for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/d10xWFDOGD pic.twitter.com/UKDB83Jm4E – 3:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
My new favorite trend on here…
Me: “Cade is OUT.”
Random Twitter person: “I’m not watching.”
Cool. – 3:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, and Leandro Bolmaro are AVAILABLE.
Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/kDa1gVjqNZ – 3:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: CoJo, Dialo, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
No Cunningham. – 3:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Almost game time 🔜
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/BO7VXN061W – 3:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo is starting again, along with Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart. Looks like Cade Cunningham’s out – 3:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Diallo, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
Looks like Cade Cunningham is a no-go today. – 3:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pistons
DLo over 6.0 asts
– No minutes restriction
Ant under 30.5 pts + asts + rebs
– Day game Ant?
Vando over 7.5 pts
– 17 pts (8.5 per) in 1st Q last 2 games
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Always a value
Pat Bev under 19.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think JMac plays – 2:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
A man with a No. 50 Oklahoma State Bryant Reeves jersey here at Target Center just stood up and waved at Cade Cunningham during warmups – 2:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham, who is listed as questionable because of a hip pointer, will warm up and see how he feels before the game. – 2:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said 3-point shooting hasn’t been an emphasis with Hamidou Diallo. He works on it, but they want him to continue being one of the best cutters in the league. “If he makes a 3, great, but I’m not going to concentrate on it. He has the green light to shoot if it’s open.” – 2:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s message to Nikola Jokic at yesterday’s film session: “Shoot the ball.” Jokic attempted 12 shots vs. Minnesota and 10 vs. New Orleans (both were losses). Some of the shots he’s passing up are leading to turnovers. Malone brought up this play specifically. pic.twitter.com/DzekjGYWzV – 2:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said they’ll see how Cade Cunningham responds during warmups. He was listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk: “COVID is real also, and we forget he had COVID and symptoms. I think he’s taking a little longer to come back from his knee, COVID. The whole thing was an ordeal for him. He’ll find his way. He’s a pro.” – 2:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Kelly Olynyk is still getting his legs under him after missing time with a knee sprain and COVID. – 2:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said no minutes restrictions for D’Angelo Russell today. He mentioned Russell didn’t want to come back unless he could play a full workload of minutes. – 1:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Minnesota Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/bEV0ecrwvI – 1:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Show your #Pistons pride with this 2 pack of team logo socks! 🏀🧦
🔗: https://t.co/TcvJ2LIX2Z pic.twitter.com/PhfKgJ5RMJ – 1:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Joining the Cavs’ duo on Team Barry are Cade Cunningham from the Pistons, Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate from the Rockets, Franz Wagner from the Magic and G-League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels. trib.al/PSovI6K – 1:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s Headband Bey! @saddiqbey has been playing with a chip on his shoulder lately.
#Pistons Hits presented by @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/c7JOJ3vRfe – 12:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
“She enjoyed helping people.”
The #Pistons had the honor and privilege of celebrating the life and legacy of Rosa Parks in partnership with @PriorityHealth & @KnightFdn on Friday night.
#BlackHistoryMonth | #PistonsPowerHumanity pic.twitter.com/HoId7gwPpu – 12:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🧊 2 years of @D’Angelo Russell 🧊 pic.twitter.com/gn7OXp8yxy – 11:59 AM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Reading about Utah State’s Justin Bean, who the #Timberwolves got an in-person look at last night. Served a two-year church mission, walked on at Utah St. Now is all-conference, a double-double machine. Fascinating story. pic.twitter.com/teZiOYkZXl – 11:34 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Matinee matchup in Minnesota.
📺 : @BallySportsDET | 3:30PM EST pic.twitter.com/r67eac0gUn – 11:30 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Exclusive: I sat down with Cade Cunningham last week for a Q&A.
On his “surreal” rookie season and staying in the moment, why he was eager to embrace Detroit and wear buffs on draft night, and lessons from his former quarterback father.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:05 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
2 years ago, Minnesota got a whole lot colder 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cetmQUACyC – 11:03 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
GAMES TO WATCH:
Providence at G’Town, 12 pm ET (FOX)
Maryland and Ohio St, 1 (CBS)
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St, 2 (ESPN2)
Nevada at SD St, 4 (CBSSN)
Washington at Stanford, 4 (ESPNU)
Minnesota at Iowa, 4 (BTN)
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 (ESPN2)
Wyoming at Fresno, 7 (FS1) – 11:02 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Among the top 40 players in usage rate (min five games), the two players with the lowest TS% are LA point guards:
Reggie Jackson – 49.9 TS%
Russell Westbrook – 50.5 TS% – 10:53 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JG got 🆙 for Dunk of the Week, presented by @DraftKings. pic.twitter.com/o4CI4fGZ4l – 10:30 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
