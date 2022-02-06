Russell Westbrook on being benched again: ‘We won the game and that's all that matters’

For the second time this season, Russell Westbrook was benched by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to close out a game. Only this time, the Lakers won, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime on Saturday. And the result made all the difference to Westbrook in accepting the decision. “The best part of this game is that you win,” Westbrook said after scoring five points on 1-for-10 shooting with six assists and four turnovers in 29 minutes. “Guys competed. We won the game and that’s all that matters.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook got booed by Lakers fans after an ugly missed shot
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:26 AM
Russell Westbrook got booed by Lakers fans after an ugly missed shot
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:26 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
There’s an alternate timeline where the Lakers have DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso.
It’s WILD that the Lakers chose Russell Westbrook over DeRozan. It’s even crazier when you realize that Russ is earning almost twice as much: basketballnews.com/stories/demar-… – 2:19 AM
There’s an alternate timeline where the Lakers have DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso.
It’s WILD that the Lakers chose Russell Westbrook over DeRozan. It’s even crazier when you realize that Russ is earning almost twice as much: basketballnews.com/stories/demar-… – 2:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 PTS
1-10 FG
0-3 3P
in 29 MINS
That’s the fewest points he’s had in a game when playing 25+ minutes since 2011. pic.twitter.com/Mlbhf6gztr – 12:34 AM
Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 PTS
1-10 FG
0-3 3P
in 29 MINS
That’s the fewest points he’s had in a game when playing 25+ minutes since 2011. pic.twitter.com/Mlbhf6gztr – 12:34 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James told Russell Westbrook to text him later:
“What he’s done in the league, he should never second-guess himself.” – 12:28 AM
LeBron James told Russell Westbrook to text him later:
“What he’s done in the league, he should never second-guess himself.” – 12:28 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” – 12:10 AM
Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” – 12:10 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook said there was no communication tonight between him and Frank Vogel about him not playing at all during overtime. – 11:56 PM
Russell Westbrook said there was no communication tonight between him and Frank Vogel about him not playing at all during overtime. – 11:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tonight was Russell Westbrook’s…
– Second game with only one made field goal.
– Fourth game with two or fewer made field goals.
– Sixth game with three or fewer made field goals.
– 12th game with four or fewer made field goals.
– 20th game with five or fewer made field goals. – 11:55 PM
Tonight was Russell Westbrook’s…
– Second game with only one made field goal.
– Fourth game with two or fewer made field goals.
– Sixth game with three or fewer made field goals.
– 12th game with four or fewer made field goals.
– 20th game with five or fewer made field goals. – 11:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on being benched in OT: “We won the game and that’s all that matters.” – 11:53 PM
Russell Westbrook on being benched in OT: “We won the game and that’s all that matters.” – 11:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on picking up Russell Westbrook: “He’s got to stay out of his own head.” Says he and LeBron told him not to hesitate while out there, which he did a few times. – 11:48 PM
Anthony Davis on picking up Russell Westbrook: “He’s got to stay out of his own head.” Says he and LeBron told him not to hesitate while out there, which he did a few times. – 11:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Imagine being the Lakers. You’re at home. Against the Knicks. LeBron, AD play 40+ minutes each. You have to bench Russ in OT just to have a chance. Do you think you can trust Westbrook in the playoffs?
I think this game could get them talking to the Rockets. – 11:31 PM
Imagine being the Lakers. You’re at home. Against the Knicks. LeBron, AD play 40+ minutes each. You have to bench Russ in OT just to have a chance. Do you think you can trust Westbrook in the playoffs?
I think this game could get them talking to the Rockets. – 11:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 points
6 assists
4 rebounds
4 turnovers
1-10 from the field
3-7 from the FT line
0-3 from 3-PT range
Team low -15 in 29 minutes. – 11:24 PM
Russell Westbrook tonight:
5 points
6 assists
4 rebounds
4 turnovers
1-10 from the field
3-7 from the FT line
0-3 from 3-PT range
Team low -15 in 29 minutes. – 11:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Lakers traded 2 NBA champions, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. I was wrong about Westbrook’s standing as an elite player — he’s well past his prime -1 but I was right about this fit.
Buddy Hield made more sense IMO. – 11:14 PM
The Lakers traded 2 NBA champions, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. I was wrong about Westbrook’s standing as an elite player — he’s well past his prime -1 but I was right about this fit.
Buddy Hield made more sense IMO. – 11:14 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
The way Lakers fans talk about Russell Westbrook makes me think they hadn’t watched Russell Westbrook in four years before this. – 11:08 PM
The way Lakers fans talk about Russell Westbrook makes me think they hadn’t watched Russell Westbrook in four years before this. – 11:08 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
So why, with a 5p lead and less than a min left, is Westbrook reaching for a steal instead of getting back in transition (and getting beat for a dunk)? – 11:07 PM
So why, with a 5p lead and less than a min left, is Westbrook reaching for a steal instead of getting back in transition (and getting beat for a dunk)? – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The home crowd yelling “NO” to Westbrook before he attempts (and misses badly) that corner 3🤣 – 10:55 PM
The home crowd yelling “NO” to Westbrook before he attempts (and misses badly) that corner 3🤣 – 10:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
keeping Westbrook on the bench here? have to say i disagree Coach Vogel let him shine. – 10:46 PM
keeping Westbrook on the bench here? have to say i disagree Coach Vogel let him shine. – 10:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If the Lakers lose this game, Russell Westbrook will likely be arriving at Bush Airport around 1:30 am. – 9:50 PM
If the Lakers lose this game, Russell Westbrook will likely be arriving at Bush Airport around 1:30 am. – 9:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm – 9:43 PM
Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm – 9:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Westbrook with the Kobe-assist to AD! These Staples Center boo birds don’t under this shit is chess, not checkers! AK – 9:34 PM
Westbrook with the Kobe-assist to AD! These Staples Center boo birds don’t under this shit is chess, not checkers! AK – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks most valuable players tonight:
1. RJ Barrett
2. Russ Westbrook
3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM
Knicks most valuable players tonight:
1. RJ Barrett
2. Russ Westbrook
3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot. Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season. – 9:33 PM
There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot. Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season. – 9:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. pic.twitter.com/4XishaS3c9 – 9:33 PM
Westbrook shanks another banker, now getting booed by home crowd. pic.twitter.com/4XishaS3c9 – 9:33 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Westbrook must absolutely stop shooting that shot off the glass. – 9:32 PM
Westbrook must absolutely stop shooting that shot off the glass. – 9:32 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
No the Knicks should not trade for Russell Westbrook. Lots of unwatchable basketball available – 9:32 PM
No the Knicks should not trade for Russell Westbrook. Lots of unwatchable basketball available – 9:32 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, it was the THUNDER that got all the picks.
Amazing. – 9:31 PM
When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, it was the THUNDER that got all the picks.
Amazing. – 9:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
They’re booing Russell Westbrook in L.A. after that brick. He’s 1-for-5 and the Knicks lead by 19. – 9:31 PM
They’re booing Russell Westbrook in L.A. after that brick. He’s 1-for-5 and the Knicks lead by 19. – 9:31 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
A four-play stretch for #Lakers:
Westbrook misses contested jumper
Westbrook bad pass in traffic to DeAndre Jordan that leads to a turnover
Westbrook scored on in transition
Westbrook misses layup – 9:31 PM
A four-play stretch for #Lakers:
Westbrook misses contested jumper
Westbrook bad pass in traffic to DeAndre Jordan that leads to a turnover
Westbrook scored on in transition
Westbrook misses layup – 9:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I know Russell Westbrook turned it in the second half last week but man, he looks sad right now. – 9:28 PM
I know Russell Westbrook turned it in the second half last week but man, he looks sad right now. – 9:28 PM
More on this storyline
“That [fourth quarter] stretch was part of it,” Vogel said of his decision-making process. “I think obviously Russ was having a tough night on both sides of the ball and Bron was really going. So I knew the ball was going to be in Bron’s hands and I felt like we were going to get more from a defensive perspective and off-ball action with Talen, so … you just make tough decisions in the spirit of whatever the team needs to win a game.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2022
However, Saturday his teammates lifted him up. “I just told him to text me later,” James said of his postgame conversation with Westbrook. “I told him to keep going, to stop second-guessing himself during the game. There were a couple of times where he had good looks, second-guessed himself and a couple times where he had some drives and he had them and second-guessed himself. He’s an instinctive player and he should never, what he’s done in this league, he should never second-guess himself if he’s put the work in — and he’s put the work in. So I just told him to just hit me later. “And I don’t need to harp on what we need to say to him. I mean, he’s a big-time player. And I have the utmost confidence in his ability, not only for this team but for himself, individually.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2022
Harrison Faigen: Anthony Davis, on Laker fans booing Russell Westbrook. “The fans obviously want to see him play better… He’s got to stay out of his own head, continue to play and do the little things.” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / February 6, 2022