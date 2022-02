Steve Nash on James Harden: He wants to be here long term

Woj also hinted that Durant wants more of a commitment going forward and apparently not just from Harden. He told Mike Greenberg “Here’s where Durant is on James Harden. I’m told that he believed they could win multiple titles with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. That’s why Kevin Durant pushed so hard to get Brooklyn to make that deal with Houston last year and he still believes that. -via NetsDaily / February 6, 2022