Still no timetable for Kevin Durant return

Nick Friedell: Nash said there is still no specific timeline for KD’s return but they are happy with the reports they’ve been getting from home. “We feel really good about his recovery so far. I think he’s well on his way. There’s been no setbacks and everything’s gone to plan or then some.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said there is still no specific timeline for KD’s return but they are happy with the reports they’ve been getting from home.
“We feel really good about his recovery so far. I think he’s well on his way. There’s been no setbacks and everything’s gone to plan or then some.” – 3:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant: “We feel really good about his recover so far, and he’s well on his way.” – 2:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant calls Stephen A. Smith a ‘flat out hater’ in ongoing Twitter war #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/06/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star Game: Head coach for Team Durant to be decided Sunday; Billy Donovan gets spot if Bulls top 76ers
https://t.co/0vfJ5vA0RI pic.twitter.com/SEjF1HuBZe – 12:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A reminder …
The head coach for Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be decided today.
• If Chicago defeats Philadelphia, Bulls coach Billy Donovan will earn the spot.
• If Chicago loses to Philadelphia, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will earn the spot. – 12:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:09 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It will always be amazing Durant got his buddy DeAndre Jordan $40 million ahhahaha
Get you a friend like KD – 9:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On NBA Countdown, Woj said Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn. Also added that Durant wants everyone in Brooklyn as committed to winning a title as he is.
Woj said Harden continues to tell Durant and Nets management that he wants to be in Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Good news for Auburn: KD Johnson returned to the game late in first half after what appeared to be a significant hand injury. – 2:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.27
2. Joel Embiid: 15.31
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.3
4. LeBron James: 14.47
5. Stephen Curry: 14.0
6. Trae Young: 13.87
7. Kevin Durant: 13.47
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/21mXktHhkE – 10:33 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points are the most points he’s scored in a game when he’s taken 10 shots or fewer.
Only he, Eric Gordon, and Kevin Durant have done that this season. – 11:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
As ugly as things look right now in Brooklyn, a healthy Kevin Durant solves a lot of problems. Nets don’t have to worry about seeding. Get KD healthy, keep Harden fresh and that’s still a team that can beat anyone in the playoffs. – 10:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This has been an embarrassingly bad Brooklyn performance in what will be the Nets’ seventh straight loss. A healthy Kevin Durant fixes a whole lot of problems, but not this many. – 10:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls in a one-point game in fourth vs. Pacers. Should Chicago lose tonight and Heat win Saturday in Charlotte, then Erik Spoelstra would be East All-Star coach, guiding Team Durant, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. – 8:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Maxey being carried out of Wells Fargo Center on KD and Simmons’ shoulders after hitting the series-winning shot against the 76ers in the East Finals. Doc says he doesnt know that question or the answer right now when asked if Harden can be the point guard of a championship team. – 5:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?
Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nets come into Utah on a 6-game losing streak. Harden, Durant, Harris, Aldridge, Millsap, Duke all out for the Nets. – 2:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points in a win over the Thunder, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
Anthony is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ETsLx72v9T – 1:01 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Fans should wait until Durant’s replacement is picked before freaking out about no All-Stars, I still think Melo has a good chance to be the choice.
If he’s not? A little more motivation for him, he will get there it’s only a matter of time. – 4:41 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Can Ja, LaMelo, Luka fill NBA star void for LeBron, Steph, KD? foxsports.com/stories/nba/ca… – 12:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ 40-point games before turning 24:
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Tracy McGrady
Shaquille O’Neal
Bob McAdoo
Rick Barry
And now, Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/RRmcGAu28t – 9:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
As you consider NBA All-Star reserves, remember, starter Kevin Durant probably won’t play. Which means Jarrett Allen has a real chance to make it two Cavs in the game, in Cleveland. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/nba-all-s… – 8:10 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Everyone spam Jaylen Brown and tag @NBA and let’s make him an all star!! KD isn’t playing and he’s the most deserving!! – 7:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Did not see Middleton over Allen as the third frontcourt reserve happening. Setting Allen aside, also bizarre that he made it over Siakam.
Durant injury replacement likely would be one of Ball, Allen, Siakam, Sabonis or Holiday – 7:33 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
And here’s the Eastern Conference reserves. (Keep in mind, starter Kevin Durant’s injury might necessitate one more East selection.) pic.twitter.com/2VgtS8lED7 – 7:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam didn’t make the cut. He’s a deserving all-star, no question, but would imagine coaches were reluctant to pick 2 players on a .500 team & he may have split votes with VanVleet. He’ll have a chance to get in when Adam Silver names a replacement for the injured Durant – 7:25 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum will make his second straight All-Star start when Kevin Durant withdraws from the game. – 7:23 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Monty Williams asked about Kevin Durant post Achilles performance and if it’s surprised him: “No. God no.” Called Durant “one of the most diligent workers” he’s been around and that KD pushed him as a coach when they were in OKC. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 1, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Kyrie Irving said he’s checked in with Kevin Durant since he went down. Said “it’s a big blow.” Adds replacing Durant is impossible. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 17, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash doesn’t provide a timeline on Kevin Durant or a grade on his MCL sprain. Said the Nets are a few weeks away from re-evaluating him. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 17, 2022