'Very good possibility' that Patrick Williams returns this season

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan confirms a Sun-Times report that Patrick Williams could be back before the end of the regular season. – 2:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan expressed optimism that Patrick Williams will be back for some regular-season action. Couched it that he doesn’t know when and it’s not for sure. But called it “very good possibility” as long as no setbacks. – 1:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he thinks there’s a strong possibility Patrick Williams could return from wrist surgery before end of regular season. #Bulls – 1:56 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Billy Donovan says there’s a “very strong possibility” Patrick Williams (wrist) will play again this season – 1:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The team is the NFC Champion Rams. But the Bulls should pay attention. Stafford is Vooch, RWoods is PWill. But the Rams didn’t do it halfway. Grabbed VMiller at the deadline, signed OBJ. Understood that “windows” are a fugazi. The time is now – future be damned. What say you AK? – 12:32 PM
Shams Charania: The NBA has denied the Chicago Bulls’ request for a Disabled Player Exception for injured forward Patrick Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 29, 2021