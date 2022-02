76ers unlikely to move Ben Simmons before trade deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers will be engaged in conversations on Simmons this week. But they’re no closer to a trade for him. And they want to wait out whether it’s a James Harden, whether it’s other star players who may become available after the season that aren’t now. Philly has shown no indication that they’re going to sell short on Ben Simmons and do a deal that they don’t really love and they have a willingness to take this into the offseason. -via YouTube / February 7, 2022