Brooklyn has expressed interest in Jerami Grant too

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Price must be right for #Pistons to deal Jerami Grant ahead of Thursday’s deadline: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… via @detroitnews – 9:36 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Price must be right for #Pistons to deal Jerami Grant ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 26, Timberwolves 24
CoJo: 7 points
Trey Lyles: 6 points
Jerami Grant: 5 points – 4:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo is starting again, along with Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart. Looks like Cade Cunningham’s out – 3:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 28, Pistons 16.
Jerami Grant: 5 points
Frank Jackson: 3 points – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jerami Grant is like better-defending, thinner Julius Randle. Same questionable shot selection from both guys. – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo will start tonight, with Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he’s talked to Jerami Grant about the looming trade deadline: “He understands it’s the business of the NBA.”
Casey said players’ names are mentioned every year and if it’s not, that says something about your standing in the league. – 5:28 PM
If there is a trade for Grant made by Thursday’s deadline, the Wizards, Kings and Trail Blazers have shown the most interest in the two-way wing, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2022
Unlike last year, when I reported the Pistons were getting offers for Grant and had no interest in trading him, Detroit isn’t as handcuffed to the 27-year-old wing this time around, per sources. With that said, though, sources also tell The Athletic that it’s not a foregone conclusion that Grant is dealt by Thursday’s deadline. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said he’s talked to Jerami Grant about the trade deadline chatter. “My word to him was, if your name is being mentioned that’s a badge of honor. If no one wants you, that should tell you something … there’s no change in his approach. He’s a pro.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 4, 2022