Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Julius Erving and more

By HoopsHype |
February 7, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Rajon Rondo No. 47 in steals now
Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 1,509 steals. He’s now 10 away from Kendall Gill
Kevin Love No. 47 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,398 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Nicolas Batum
Kyrie Irving No. 59 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,300 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Mike Dunleavy
Khris Middleton No. 89 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,155 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Antawn Jamison
Robert Covington No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steven Smith
Jeff Green No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Joe Ingles with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Lindsey Hunter
D’Angelo Russell No. 139 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 984 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 144 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Marvin Webster with 829 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Alex English
Kyrie Irving No. 175 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Darrell Armstrong with 3,401 assists. He’s now 5 away from Carmelo Anthony
Jonas Valanciunas No. 181 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Stromile Swift with 684 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kelvin Cato
Clint Capela No. 183 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 191 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 5,876 rebounds. He’s now tied with Garfield Heard
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 194 in points now
Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,618 points. He’s now 5 away from Orlando Woolridge
Will Barton No. 204 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones
Nikola Jokic No. 212 in assists now
Moved ahead of Al Horford, Dick Van Arsdale and Hakeem Olajuwon with 3,068 assists. He’s now 4 away from Dolph Schayes
Jayson Tatum No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 738 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Marcus Smart
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 222 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Salmons and Steve Kerr with 728 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hubert Davis
Al Horford No. 225 in points now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,751 points. He’s now 30 away from Lamar Odom
Kelly Olynyk No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans
Greg Monroe No. 240 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Gary Payton, Robert Horry and Shawn Bradley with 5,270 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Ray Allen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo told me he and his brothers, Thanasis & Alex, “haven’t decided yet” on whether they will compete in the Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend. Giannis: “We’ll see how we finish this last stretch. Then I’ll see what my brothers are doing.” – 12:35 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Robert Covington said that, yes, he had noticed the Clippers’ comebacks over the last few weeks and what it said about this roster.
“They make it hard,” he said, smiling, “but I think they like that a little bit.” – 12:28 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Robert Covington was expecting to be traded but thought he would end up East. He says the defensive versatility the Clippers can boast when healthy with so many wings that can switch and defend multiple positions can be “scary.” – 12:25 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers allow season-worst points as Bucks score same total on back-to-back nights, 137-113.
Clippers miss out once again on a chance to climb over .500, and now go on the road to Memphis and Dallas (x2) with a 27-28 record.
Powell finished with 28, Covington finished with 13. – 11:20 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 137, Clippers 113
– Antetokounmpo 28pts/10reb/5ast
– Holiday 27pts/5reb/13ast
– Portis 24pts/11reb
– Connaughton 18pts/5reb
– Middleton 17pts/6reb/5ast – 11:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Clippers made a run to get within nine but Bucks just too powerful today. The Milwaukee starting five has been unstoppable. Each Buck starter has scored 17 or more points, respectively. Giannis, Portis and Jrue each have a double-double. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Lue takes his last timeout four plays later with Portis joining Antetokounmpo and Holiday in the 20 and over club.
Bucks 125, LA 104. 3:42 left. One of the worst defensive performances of the season – 11:13 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Jure Holiday said that’s about enough of that. Ibaka playing Antetokounmpo physically. Covington playing Middleton physically. And the Clippers don’t have anybody for the Bucks point guard.
7 points in two minutes for Holiday. Bucks up, 110-94, with 6:49 left. – 11:05 PM
Serena Winters
@SerenaWinters
Rajon Rondo sharing a convo he had w/ asst. JJ Outlaw (1/2): “This is a really good team & don’t take this type of team for granted, this type of personnel, the DNA that we have, the character in this locker room w/ the coaching staff, we got a chance to do something special…” – 11:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Clippers open the fourth quarter with a 9-2 spurt that cuts what was a 25-point lead to 101-90.
Powell’s made both his shots and Covington his one to key the run. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
26 points in 18 minutes for Norman Powell.
And both of Powell’s assists have gone to Covington 3s.
What was a 25-point Bucks lead is down to 101-90 with 9:40 left. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks lead 99-81 entering final quarter of play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all scorers with 26 points on 7/12 FGs, 2/3 3s, 10/12 FTs. Has added 8 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal/block. He has zero fouls in 24 minutes. – 10:51 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 99-81 to the Bucks after three quarters.
Norman Powell has a team-high 20 points. Robert Covington has three. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are getting buried right now. Bucks on 8-0 run to take 68-53, largest lead of the game.
Clippers have missed 12 of 17 shots in the paint tonight.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday have 43 points combined. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks outscored Clippers 32-14 in last 11:24 of first half, with LA missing 19 of their last 23 shots.
Needless to say, it’s going to be hard for Clippers to win games when they go 5.5 minutes without scoring AND put a Giannis team in the penalty simultaneously. – 10:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Bucks 60, Clips 51 | Half | The hosts got outscored 32-19 in the second quarter, when they shot 6 for 25 (24%) and 3 for 11 from 3.
Giannis meanwhile added nine points to his 17-point running total and Bobby Portis had eight, including the buzzer-beating 3 as Mook flew by. – 10:08 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Bucks complete a phenomenal second quarter with Bobby Portis nailing a left corner 3 from Khris Middleton to beat the clock.
It’s a 60-51 lead for the Bucks, who didn’t even shoot the 3 that well overall (5-of-18, 27.8%). Bucks are outscoring LA 24-10 in paint. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
First Khris Middleton, now Bobby Portis. The Bucks have scored in the final seconds of the first two quarters and lead 60-51 at halftime. Clippers once led by 9. Now they’re down 9.
LAC shooting 37%/38%/7-7 from the line.
MIL shooting 47%/27%/13-16 on FTs. – 10:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Giannis heads back to the free throw line for his eighth and ninth free throws — two fewer than the 11 per game he’s averaging (second in the NBA).
A 72.3% FT shooter, he knocked down eight of them tonight so far. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
So, opposing fans haven’t been able to count during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throws this year (though some have tried, briefly).
A creative #Clippers
fans decided to count how long it took the ref to give Antetokounmpo the ball instead. – 9:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Giannis. He went careening through four Clippers in the lane, made the shot, drew the foul and knocked down the free throw that ties it 37-all. – 9:41 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
I have no idea how Giannis Antetokounmpo just split that gap. And I have a solid angle on the opposite baseline. – 9:41 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Clippers lead, 32-28. Antetokounmpo with 8. Holiday with 8. Middleton with 6.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 107.7
DefRtg: 128.0
Net Rtg: -20.3
ORB%: 14.3%
DRB%: 81.8% – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Ty Lue was asked about incorporating Normal Powell and Robert Covington into the #Clippers
offense. In reality Normal Powell just needs to know he’s playing the #Bucks
.
He scored 7 points in 4 minutes. – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Robert Covington now checks in for his first minutes with the Clippers with 1:47 to play in the first. The new guys will draw the most attention today but Marcus Morris has been hooping — 11 points on 4-5 shooting with four rebounds. – 9:32 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Last Clippers with #24 before Powell: Malik Fitts, Richie Frahm, Alvin Williams, Andre Miller
Last Clippers with #23 before Robert Covington: Lou Williams, Travis Leslie, Marcus Camby, Ruben Patterson – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Quick five points by Khris Middleton & Jrue Holiday have the #Bucks
up 19-18 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter.
Big Three have 16 of those points for Milwaukee. – 9:26 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
BI with the nasty no-look alley-oop to Jonas Valanciunas to give him his 10th assist of the night.
It’s the first time in his career he’s had back-to-back games with 10+ assists. – 9:12 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Brandon Ingram threw a no-look lob to Jonas Valanciunas. Two games in a row with double-digit assists. His passing has gone up a level this season. – 9:10 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“I can’t do the hypotheticals, we’ll see. I can’t do the hypotheticals. We just gotta keep our heads on straight right now….but for us in this locker room, we’re just rocking with who we have, heathy, day-to-day.”
-Kyrie Irving on if trade deadline passing relieves pressure. – 8:35 PM
Stefan Bondy
@SBondyNYDN
My exchange with Kyrie about long stretch upcoming when he can’t play:
Kyrie: Who knows?
Me: what’s that mean?
Kyrie: Who knows? Who knows? I know it’s not a laughing subject to be talking about, but who knows what could happen?
Continued….. – 8:19 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie on playing at home: “Im keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen these next few days and the next week. Just crossing my fingers something can come up either before All-Star break or just after. So Im definitely keeping a positive attitude in that sense.” #Nets
– 8:10 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Pels trail Rockets 54-49 at half. Devonte’ Graham is 1 for 6. Jonas Valanciunas is 1 of 4. New Orleans needs one — both? — to get going. – 8:07 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before Clippers/Bucks.
Ivica Zubac will play today, as will Covington and Powell. Those new additions will play as reserves tonight in their debuts. – 7:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer
@sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Mavericks 54, Hawks 50
Trae Young with some shooting struggles in the first half: 6 pts (1-8 FG, 0-4 from 3, 4-4 FT), 6 ast
John Collins: 12 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl
Kevin Huerter: 11 pts, 2 ast
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 8 reb – 7:08 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie on Harden”The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word…we would love to have him in the lineup, at his optimum healthy version of himself, and then we’ll let the rest take care of it but who knows what’s going to happen” – 7:01 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“….how all those kinda media plants start going around w/ rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word….”
-Kyrie Irving on James Harden trade rumors pic.twitter.com/ZOMlm3TlTg
– 6:59 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on Jaden McDaniels:
“If guys haven’t seen it, I don’t know what you’re all watching… The more comfortable he gets, the better he’s going to be. The older he gets, the better he’s going to be. Simple as that… I love his game.” – 6:55 PM
Michael Scotto
@MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on if he thinks James Harden wants to be with the Nets long-term: “How all those media plants start going around with rumors, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had, he’s been really committed. We just hold him to his word.” pic.twitter.com/kGvUPfR4QX
– 6:54 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie remains hopeful that he’ll be able to play in home games at some point. “I’m keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen in these next few days or the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before the All-Star break or even just after” – 6:52 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Who knows? …I know it’s not a laughing subject to be talking about but who knows what could happen? …Who you think I am?…I’ve been talking to city day after day, no I’m joking.
-Kyrie Irving says he’s has a ‘positive mindset’ s/t comes up to allow him to play home games. pic.twitter.com/NfFUThIvpb
– 6:51 PM
Christopher Hine
@ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell on the energy Patrick Beverley was bringing in the second quarter:
“It forces guys to want to turn their level of competition up, compete. It gets our quiet-ass fans involved, too. So I think it’s good for us to have somebody like him. Kind of wakes people up.” – 6:51 PM
Chris Fedor
@ChrisFedor #Cavs
Kevin Love just hit a 3-pointer to cut Indiana’s lead to 13 points. And the crowd went completely BONKERS. These fans love this team. – 6:50 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
Said Kyrie Irving was asked whether he had spoken to NYC officials about the vaccination mandate: “Who do you think I am?” Irving then added that he’s keeping hope that he can eventually play Nets home games.” – 6:46 PM
Adam Zagoria
@AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving says he’s keeping a ‘positive outlook’ about the NYC vaccine mandate changing – and potentially changing soon – 6:46 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “There’s no room for the’ let me hold your hand for a minute.’”
Says he likes the team’s energy but concedes the Nets have been undone by their team’s mental lapses. – 6:41 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he thinks James Harden wants to be a Net long-term, Kyrie Irving said Harden can speak to that better, but in their few talks he’s found him “very committed. But who knows what’s going to happen?” – 6:40 PM
Kelsey Russo
@kelseyyrusso
What an ugly first quarter. #Cavs
finally pass 10 points after Rajon Rondo’s layup, and then his one made free throw after a foul, to give them 12 points to end Q1. Pacers lead 27-12.
Cavs shot 4 of 23 (17.4%) from the field, 0 of 5 from 3 and 4 of 12 from the free throw line. – 6:40 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t concern himself too much with media “plants.” Says the few conversations he’s had with James Harden, his teammate has sounded committed so he takes him at his word. Looking forward to the team getting healthy post trade deadline. – 6:40 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving when asked if he thinks James Harden wants to stay with the #Nets
says he’s seemed committed “but who knows whats going to happen?” – 6:40 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on whether he’s concerned about the eight-game losing streak; “First thing’s first, getting healthy, and then setting our team up for the rest of this season, post this trade deadline.” – 6:39 PM
Eddie Sefko
@ESefko
Mavericks get out of the first quarter with a 29-26 lead. But missing two starting big men seems to be having an impact. Clint Capela and John Collins have combined for 10 points, 12 rebounds in the first. Mavs got 0 points, 4 rebounds out of Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock. – 6:37 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell when asked what the energy Patrick Beverley plays with provides:
“I think the energy more than anything forces guys to want to turn their energy up, compete. It gets our quiet-ass fans involved, too.” – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell said his shin contusion injury that kept him out “was not a serious injury”. He said it wasn’t going to be long-term, but said he wanted to wait for the shin to stop “aching” before returning. He said getting to 100% was the priority. – 6:32 PM
Michael Lee
@MrMichaelLee
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
4 in a row for the Wolves
Wolves 118, Pistons 105
On tonight’s show:
– The return of DLo (22, 8 and 5)
– Quiet game until he almost ended Isaiah Stewart
– Pat Bev doin Pat Bev stuff, provides needed spark
– KAT keeps rollin (24 and 12)
– Big Beasley game (5 3s)
– 11-man rotation – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
The Nets have lost eight in a row.
They just went 0-5 on this west coast swing. It’s unclear whether Harden/Claxton will be able to play Tuesday vs. Celtics as both players are still dealing with hamstring issues. Kyrie won’t be there. KD, Harris and Aldridge still out.
Ouch. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nuggets beat the Nets 124-104. The losing streak has reached eight. The offense fizzled out in the second half and the defense continued its stay in the NBA cellar. Nets head home for a Tuesday game against Boston. Kyrie won’t be there. Will Harden? – 5:49 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin getting minutes together today.
The net rating of that pairing this season is -12.2 (23 minutes), and last year was -11.9 (220 minutes).
Chris Finch has always insisted it’s a better pairing than the numbers suggest. Paying off today. – 5:29 PM
Joe Cowley
@JCowleyHoops
The Nets falling like this is awful for the Bulls. They’re one of those teams that can slip to seven and send you home in Round 1 with KD back and Kyrie able to play more on the road. – 5:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
Alright. 16-point lead going into the 4th quarter. Kyrie has played 33 out of 36 minutes.
Let’s see what Cam Thomas has got in store lol – 5:19 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?
It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.
Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM
Michael Singer
@msinger
If Ball Arena had any sense of humor, they’d play “Shots, shots, shots… everybody” when Kyrie Irving takes a technical. Alas … – 5:04 PM
Duvalier Johnson
@DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets go into the half with a 76-75 lead over Brooklyn.
High scoring game with Brooklyn hitting 12 3-pointers. Griffin & Irving with 19 points a piece.
Jokic with 18 points & 8 assists. Forbes added 11 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 4:44 PM
Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
1st half notes:
✅ 18-4-8 on 7/8 shooting for Jokic in the first half.
✅ Bones struggled running the 2nd unit. Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets benched in the 2nd half. Hope not, though.
✅ Blake is 4/5 from 3.
✅ Kyrie got going to end the half. He’s got 19 points. – 4:40 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Nuggets 76-75. Talk about a barn burner. Brooklyn’s offense looks like a weight was lifted off it. Four guys in double-figures. Kyrie and Blake have 19 each. Cam Thomas with 12 and Bruce with 10. Everyone contributing. Anyone want to play defense? – 4:38 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis #Nets
trail the #Nuggets
76-75. Denver had no intention of playing at that kind of breakneck pace, but Jokic came on late and has 18 at the break. Blake Griffin and Kyrie Irving lead Brooklyn with 19 each. – 4:37 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Nuggets 40-39. Strong play from Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. They’ve combined for 19. Cam Thomas with seven points to offset Kyrie Irving’s 1-for-5 start. In other news I just finished my second pretzel. – 4:09 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell returns, and Finch goes with an 11-man rotation in the 1st Q
– Beasley for DLo
– McDaniels for Vando
– Nowell for Beverley
– Prince for Ant
– Naz for KAT
– McLaughlin for Prince
The bench 5 has been playing well, so Finch sticking with that. 11-man is tricky tho – 4:08 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Random thought that just occurred to me. Last time I was here for Nets-Nuggets:
-Ball Center was still Pepsi Center
-It was Iman Shumpert’s first game with the Nets
-It was the last game Kyrie Irving played in before his shoulder impingement shut him down for roughly two months. – 3:42 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks
for Wolves-Pistons
DLo over 6.0 asts
– No minutes restriction
Ant under 30.5 pts + asts + rebs
– Day game Ant?
Vando over 7.5 pts
– 17 pts (8.5 per) in 1st Q last 2 games
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Always a value
Pat Bev under 19.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think JMac plays – 2:56 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”
-Steve Nash on if James Harden’s absence is trade deadline related. – 2:23 PM
Christopher Hine
@ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said no minutes restrictions for D’Angelo Russell today. He mentioned Russell didn’t want to come back unless he could play a full workload of minutes. – 1:54 PM