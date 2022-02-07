DeMarcus Cousins is probably sticking around with the Nuggets

The Nuggets are likely to sign veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day contract, a league source told The Denver Post, however a timeline is fluid with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Doesn’t get more honest than this from DeMarcus Cousins.
“I try every day to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/OpO2tjccR9 – 10:49 AM
Doesn’t get more honest than this from DeMarcus Cousins.
“I try every day to change the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/OpO2tjccR9 – 10:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10-Day contracts expired today for the following players:
DeMarcus Cousins – Denver Nuggets
Wenyen Gabriel – New Orleans Pelicans
Danuel House Jr. – Utah Jazz
If Utah wants to keep House, they need to sign him for the rest of the season, as he’s completed two 10-Days with them. – 8:29 AM
10-Day contracts expired today for the following players:
DeMarcus Cousins – Denver Nuggets
Wenyen Gabriel – New Orleans Pelicans
Danuel House Jr. – Utah Jazz
If Utah wants to keep House, they need to sign him for the rest of the season, as he’s completed two 10-Days with them. – 8:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets 2nd half beatdown over the Kyrie Irving Nets, including:
-Jokić aggressiveness
-AG playing the part
-Denver’s pushing thru Bones’ mistakes
-Boogie
Plus: Trade Deadline. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/6/22921… – 11:36 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets 2nd half beatdown over the Kyrie Irving Nets, including:
-Jokić aggressiveness
-AG playing the part
-Denver’s pushing thru Bones’ mistakes
-Boogie
Plus: Trade Deadline. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/6/22921… – 11:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins is the big, ornery grouch these soft Nuggets need. So, as @markkiszla writes, let’s Boogie and see what kind of good trouble they can get into.
denverpost.com/2022/02/06/kis… – 10:57 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is the big, ornery grouch these soft Nuggets need. So, as @markkiszla writes, let’s Boogie and see what kind of good trouble they can get into.
denverpost.com/2022/02/06/kis… – 10:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s 5-0 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. He changes the dynamic and feel of the Nuggets’ bench. He gives Denver a different type of toughness. But his durability is a concern.
Nikola Jokic hopes Cousins sticks around: “I think he can help us.”
thednvr.com/should-the-nug… – 10:03 PM
Denver’s 5-0 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. He changes the dynamic and feel of the Nuggets’ bench. He gives Denver a different type of toughness. But his durability is a concern.
Nikola Jokic hopes Cousins sticks around: “I think he can help us.”
thednvr.com/should-the-nug… – 10:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says DeMarcus Cousins can help the Nuggets going forward. Also this: “I love him. Before, we were kind of rivals. He’s actually a really good guy. Fun to be around. Great personality. Can get a little bit crazy when the refs don’t go his way. He proved me wrong.” pic.twitter.com/0X3blmDJMs – 8:22 PM
Nikola Jokic says DeMarcus Cousins can help the Nuggets going forward. Also this: “I love him. Before, we were kind of rivals. He’s actually a really good guy. Fun to be around. Great personality. Can get a little bit crazy when the refs don’t go his way. He proved me wrong.” pic.twitter.com/0X3blmDJMs – 8:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say the Nuggets should keep Boogie as the 15th man but still go after another center. – 7:05 PM
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say the Nuggets should keep Boogie as the 15th man but still go after another center. – 7:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked DeMarcus about the tech: “It’s like beating a deadhorse. It’s obvious. I am who I am. I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. And I’m viewed 100% differently than any other player in this league. Is it fair? No. But it’s the situation that I’m in. I absolutely hate it.” – 6:59 PM
Asked DeMarcus about the tech: “It’s like beating a deadhorse. It’s obvious. I am who I am. I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. And I’m viewed 100% differently than any other player in this league. Is it fair? No. But it’s the situation that I’m in. I absolutely hate it.” – 6:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins was extremely frustrated in his presser. He got a technical in the second half and believes he’s treated differently than every other player in the league.
Said that’s why his bond with Malone was so strong, because Malone took the time to get to know him. – 6:59 PM
DeMarcus Cousins was extremely frustrated in his presser. He got a technical in the second half and believes he’s treated differently than every other player in the league.
Said that’s why his bond with Malone was so strong, because Malone took the time to get to know him. – 6:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
DeMarcus Cousins on his tech tonight and how he is officiated:
I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. I’m viewed different than every other player in this league. It’s unfair. I hate it. But it is what it is. – 6:56 PM
DeMarcus Cousins on his tech tonight and how he is officiated:
I don’t ever get the fair end of the stick. I’m viewed different than every other player in this league. It’s unfair. I hate it. But it is what it is. – 6:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeMarcus Cousins on how he’d evaluate his latest 10-day contract:
“I’m just trying to control what I can control.”
He’s frustrated about the injuries but says he wants to be part of the team. – 6:52 PM
DeMarcus Cousins on how he’d evaluate his latest 10-day contract:
“I’m just trying to control what I can control.”
He’s frustrated about the injuries but says he wants to be part of the team. – 6:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Should the Nuggets keep DeMarcus Cousins around? Right now: youtube.com/watch?v=_ISRlY… – 6:19 PM
Should the Nuggets keep DeMarcus Cousins around? Right now: youtube.com/watch?v=_ISRlY… – 6:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone on DeMarcus: When he has played, he’s had a “positive impact.” – 6:00 PM
Malone on DeMarcus: When he has played, he’s had a “positive impact.” – 6:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Those were quality DeMarcus Cousins minutes. He checks out with 5 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes.
As he walking to the bench, he beckoned to the crowd to cheer louder. – 5:37 PM
Those were quality DeMarcus Cousins minutes. He checks out with 5 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes.
As he walking to the bench, he beckoned to the crowd to cheer louder. – 5:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins: Four technicals (one ejection) in five games with Denver. – 5:17 PM
DeMarcus Cousins: Four technicals (one ejection) in five games with Denver. – 5:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver could definitely re-up him, but don’t think it’s a sure thing that the Nuggets sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day after his current one expires today. Cousins’ durability is a concern but his impact on the bench has been undeniable. He’s in the rotation vs. Nets. – 4:47 PM
Denver could definitely re-up him, but don’t think it’s a sure thing that the Nuggets sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day after his current one expires today. Cousins’ durability is a concern but his impact on the bench has been undeniable. He’s in the rotation vs. Nets. – 4:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeAndre Bembry had to be held back from DeMarcus Cousins as Cousins went to the Nuggets bench. Looks like the refs are reviewing for flagrant behavior? – 4:19 PM
DeAndre Bembry had to be held back from DeMarcus Cousins as Cousins went to the Nuggets bench. Looks like the refs are reviewing for flagrant behavior? – 4:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Boogie’s scored two baskets so far. The first was the 3, the second was that drive. On both of them, JaMychal Green, who hasn’t played because of Cousins, has applauded from the bench. – 4:12 PM
Boogie’s scored two baskets so far. The first was the 3, the second was that drive. On both of them, JaMychal Green, who hasn’t played because of Cousins, has applauded from the bench. – 4:12 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on DeMarcus Cousins: “He proved me wrong.” Said he enjoys being around him, and he thinks he can help them. -via Twitter @msinger / February 6, 2022
Adam Mares: DeMarcus Cousins on his future: I would love to be here. I think it’s a great fit. Both sides benefit from it and I think can be the extra piece to push us over the top. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / February 6, 2022
Michael Singer: Malone says he’ll get with Tim Connelly regarding DeMarcus Cousins and whether he’ll stick beyond the 10-day, which expires today. Reiterates, he’s a fan. -via Twitter @msinger / February 6, 2022