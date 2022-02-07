Gary Trent Sr: My son was depressed and sad in Portland

Gary Trent, father of Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., has shed some light on the latter’s personal struggles in Portland during an appearance on the “Raptors Show with Will Lou.” “My son played with so much pain, and my son was so depressed and so down and so sad in Portland, that watching him play actually used to hurt me,” said the former Raptors forward. “I knew my son wasn’t feeling himself, wasn’t playing his game, he was under a lot of negative pressure [from] negative statements from front-office people.”
Source: Olivier Neven @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will both play vs. Atlanta on Friday. They were both banged up a little late in Thursday’s game vs. Chicago. – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent are both good to go vs Atlanta tonight after getting banged up late in last night’s OT win. – 5:51 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Here’s how you know the Clippers did well today. If we played the old “who says no” game to today’s trade, the Blazers would be saying no. They gave up two first for Covington and a stud in Gary Trent for Powell. Getting cap fodder and a 2025 2nd for those two is a failure – 5:41 PM
More on this storyline
“When I come and visit my son now in Toronto, he’s in a much happier place mentally, spiritually, and he smiles more,” he said. “He’s looking forward to practice, he’s looking forward to the games, and I can see the love for the game blossoming within him again.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2022
