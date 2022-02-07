Hawks have interest in Marcus Smart, CJ McCollum

The Hawks have zero interest in being a lottery team, especially after making it to the Eastern Conference finals last season, so they’re going to continue to be aggressive on the trade market. That’s why they’re one of the consistent teams that come up in trade conversations. They’re heavily linked to Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, have been linked to Detroit’s Jerami Grant and have interest in Boston’s Marcus Smart and Portland’s CJ McCollum, sources say.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sign of respect for Franz Wagner? Boston is starting a lot of possessions with Marcus Smart guarding the rookie. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Franz Wagner
Jalen Suggs
Cole Anthony – 5:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 137, Blazers 108: FINAL. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 4 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @gb3elite. – 12:20 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 107, Blazers 75: end of third quarter. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. – 11:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 70, Blazers 54: halftime. 14 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points for Snell. 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available, reports @Marc Stein. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 10:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Timberwolves trying to trade for Marcus Smart from Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 5:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Here are some things that have gone right for the Celtics during their best stretch of the year, such as Marcus Smart making 81.8 percent of his two-pointers since his return two weeks ago: bostonglobe.com/2022/02/05/spo… – 3:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Several big takeaways from the Blazers trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers, including the possibility that C.J. McCollum might be next
theathletic.com/3112788/2022/0… – 2:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives believe the Trail Blazers will trade CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason with the emergence of Anfernee Simons and the trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers.
👉🏼 https://t.co/fvIL8unAXC pic.twitter.com/8RPDEppDvZ – 10:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says tonight they were “pretty gutsy” said “I thought Bazley and Dort again on McCollum and Simons were good Again.” – 12:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 96, Blazers 93: FINAL. 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 15 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 8 rebounds for Tony Snell. – 12:26 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 76, Thunder 75: end of third quarter. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 13 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 11:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 50, Thunder 46: halftime. 11 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 8 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 21, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points apiece for @CJ McCollum, @Anfernee Simons and @Greg Brown. POR shooting 36 percent, OKC 33 percent. – 10:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
CJ McCollum so upset the Blazers traded away his teammates that he comes out kicking Josh Giddey in the face. – 10:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Always great catching up with @CJ McCollum. Hear from him ahead of tonight’s Blazers vs. Thunder game on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 🙌 Pregame show starts at 6:30. See you then! pic.twitter.com/8jbkDOPSFJ – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6/4/4 for Marcus Smart. Not sure he’ll play enough for triple-double watch or not. – 8:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Watching Marcus Smart, I see a ceiling for Killian Hayes—tough defender, streaky shooter, secondary ballhandler – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 6:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Portland decides to trade Damian Lillard and rebuild this offseason…
Could they do better for C.J. McCollum than Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and unprotected first-round picks from the Lakers in 2027 and 2029?
Because I would make that offer as the Lakers. – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Errick McCollum: What is very important is that I started off on a very low level sportando.basketball/en/errick-mcco… – 3:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Looks like Blazers just dumped 28-year-old 6-3 guard Norman Powell’s 5-year/$90 million contract for negative value.
Does that say anything about the value of 27-year-old 6-3 guard Marcus Smart’s 5-year/$91 million contract? pic.twitter.com/q0opQZQDge – 2:48 PM
I’ve actually heard some chatter on a Smart-Bogdanović trade framework in the past few days. Whether or not it actually materializes is a different thing. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2022
That changed on Friday, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst let out an interesting tidbit on The Hoop Collective podcast. “I hear the Mavs are calling the Kings,” said Windhorst. “They are (also) interested in Marcus Smart and John Collins, but it’s nothing I’d call Woj about (yet).” -via Sports Illustrated / February 7, 2022
“Minnesota definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart. But, unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, [a deal] most likely doesn’t get done.” – @DWolfsonKSTP on @SKORNorth -via Twitter / February 7, 2022
