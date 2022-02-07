Heat vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (34-20) play against the Washington Wizards (28-28) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022
Miami Heat 97, Washington Wizards 70 (Q4 10:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Listen to those “Let’s go HEAT” chants on this fast break. Volume up 🔊 pic.twitter.com/RCTJ9gPEYu – 8:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for MIA/WAS. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats https://t.co/qmD3GfqHE6 pic.twitter.com/nJONkub1ii – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Best friends Jimmy Butler and Max Strus both go up to throw down the lob – 8:53 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I am once again asking what, exactly, Rui Hachimura does well in a 5-on-5 NBA game. – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 91, Wizards 70 at end of three. Adebayo with 21, Butler 19. – 8:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Look at Bam sealing and flowing right into that post hook with a smaller guy on him
Then drives right by Hachimura on the face up for the foul
Takeover mode in the third – 8:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Brought the @NWSL champs out tonight!
@WashSpirit in the house 🙌
#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/jXBGFsnvda – 8:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija does not like a late foul call against him vs. Bam Adebayo and implores Wes Unseld Jr. to challenge
The referee (in front of WUJ) proceeds to give Avdija a technical foul … – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Too many moments where this Heat team doesn’t know their offensive identity
Butler mismatch hunting can only get them so far
And with Lowry-Tucker low attempts, it’s essentially all on Bam and Duncan to get decent looks
No Herro tonight, maybe Strus can boost them – 8:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Heat/Wizards! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/l1otc4ebii pic.twitter.com/3gEoHLe8Uh – 8:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Air Kispert, cleared for takeoff! ✈️
#DCAboveAll | @Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/zArz6WQgnY – 8:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Corey Kispert two-hand slam on the fast break 🔨😨 pic.twitter.com/Im8g7ulRPw – 8:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Smooth with the handle 😏
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/xbg6SwGTJu – 8:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
ACC regular-season champions:
2010: Duke
2011: UNC
2012: UNC
2013: Miami
2014: Virginia
2015: Virginia
2016: UNC
2017: UNC
2018: Virginia
2019: Virginia, UNC
2020: Florida State
2021: Virginia
Duke trying to win its first ACC regular-season title in 12 years. – 8:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of MIA/WAS, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast https://t.co/qmD3GfqHE6 pic.twitter.com/1a6xFuJJVc – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s mismatch hunting has kept Miami’s offense rolling tonight
We’ve seen a bunch of Lowry inverted pick and rolls to set that off, which is really good to see again
But a strong base against smaller guards like tonight – 8:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat open 3rd with 10-0 run (now 10-2), now have outscored opponents 45-10 in past two third quarters. – 8:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat start the second half on an 8-0 run. They started the second half in Charlotte on a 7-0 run before snapping the game open. – 8:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The NWSL champion Washington Spirit are being honored at midcourt during this timeout early in the third quarter. – 8:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Heat open the third quarter on a 8-0 run in the first 2:09 to erase the margin the Wizards made up in the second quarter. – 8:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for MIA/WAS with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/qmD3GfIivE pic.twitter.com/G1jOpphhoF – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Halftime:
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent with early sparks, but Jimmy Butler has been the release valve by attacking mismatches
Defensive miscommunications and turnovers flipped this game a bit tho – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards showed some life in the second quarter, especially on defense, and now trail 60-53 at halftime. The major difference in this game, as it’s been so often this season, is 3-point shooting. Miami’s 8 for 15 from 3. Washington’s 4 for 13. – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards went down 20, but go into halftime only down 60-53 thanks to a +8 advantage in the 2nd quarter. Holiday and Harrell were a big reason for that. Kuzma leads the Wizards with 10 pts. – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 20 early in second period, take 60-53 lead into half. Butler with 15 points. Heat with nine turnovers. – 8:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are on an 18-4 run to cut a 20 point deficit to 6 against the Heat – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What was a 20-point Heat lead is now a six-point Heat lead, with an 18-4 run. – 8:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards cut it to 10; Heat have the lead and call a timeout. 50-40
5:00 Q2 – 7:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch MIA/WAS with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/qmD3GfIivE pic.twitter.com/AfQo8dESsA – 7:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If you’re stuck in an elevator with a Heat fan and are not sure what to say, tell them Dedmon is 14 for 27 on threes this season. – 7:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Trezz running the floor and coming away with a bucket!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/dM3PRiL0aP – 7:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards currently trail by 14. Ideally, they want to get this down to single digits before the half. – 7:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
They’ve only scratched the surfance on the Lowry to Caleb connection. No two Heat players like to push the pace more. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
GABE HEAT CHECK 🔥
11 points, 4/4 from the floor pic.twitter.com/x3nJHcqxEC – 7:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Heat/Wizards with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/l1otc4ebii pic.twitter.com/wQD6YwNJdW – 7:40 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Gabe Vincent with 11 pts. in 4 minutes, he averages 9.3 per game. Heat leads 39-24 after one. #WizHeat – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Gabe Vincent was about 1 second away from putting 14 points off the bench in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat helped Gabe Vincent become a defensive-minded point guard who can faciliate, then Vincent unleashed the scoring stuff that got him to the NBA. He’s got 11 points on 4/4 in four minutes.
Heat up 39-24 after one. – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The crazy thing is if Tyler Herro was available, Gabe Vincent may not have even played today. This Heat team, man. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Heat 39, Wizards 24
3-pointers: Heat 6/11, Wizards 1/7
Kuzma: 5 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Butler: 11 pts., 2 rebs.
Vincent: 11 pts.
Pts. off turnovers: Heat 10, Wizards 2
Second-chance pts.: Heat 5, Wizards 2 – 7:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In 2 of its last 3 quarters, Heat has outscored opponent 35-8 (third quarter in Charlotte) and 39-24 (1st quarter tonight in DC). – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 39-24 Heat after one. The Wizards trailed by as many as 18 and started out 0-for-6 from three. Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent lead all scorers with 11 pts. – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After 1.
#DCAboveAll 24
#HEATCulture 39
Kuzma 5 Butler 11
KCP/Bryant 4 **Vincent 11
** off the bench. – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 18 in first, take 39-24 lead into second against Beal-less Wizards. Butler and Vincent with 11 points each. – 7:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It cannot be stressed enough the things Gabe Vincent has provided for this team offensively
Confident pull-ups, smart plays like drawing out mismatches and attacking, plus getting Miami into their actions
Really came together – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Poor Anthony Gill only gets 1:22 of playing time before Montrezl Harrell checks himself back into the game – 7:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Anthony Gill sighting. He always plays hard when his number is called. – 7:32 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell down, holding his ankle, after a fall with Jimmy Butler. – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell is slow to get up and in some pain after a collision with Jimmy Butler – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s no team that wants to see this Heat defense in a playoff series
Definition of versatility – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy bullying on the inside
Heat continue to double and hit passing lanes – 7:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
#DCFamily, be sure to get your free reward from @ChickfilA!
Details 👇 – 7:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for MIA/WAS live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/qmD3GfqHE6 pic.twitter.com/C7Maaa4f9B – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz with the vision!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/oVlV1MpUtD – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have attempted 10 shots. Five of them have been by Aaron Holiday, who is 1 for 5. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma haven’t attempted any shots. – 7:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker doing PJ Tucker things early
Some great finds back into Jimmy in the dunker spot, hitting the glass hard with 4 rebounds already
The usual – 7:20 PM
PJ Tucker doing PJ Tucker things early
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As usual, a loud and sizable contingent of Heat fans at Capital One Arena in downtown DC. Heat Nation is indeed a thing, not just a slogan; it has sustained itself several years past Big 3 era. – 7:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Aaron Holiday with a technical foul as the Wizards enter a timeout. He felt Kyle Lowry fouled him in transition. Washington’s transition defense then the other way was 😬 – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bam Adebayo scores the opening bucket and thousands of Heat fans applaud at Capital One Arena
Duncan Robinson drains a 3 and there are more cheers
Weirder than the Wizards playing a road game at home is seeing Bucks, Lakers, and Nuggets jerseys in one section – 7:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson comes out firing
Said on our pregame show this is another exploitable matchup for him
But that pull-up three was more than a defensive advantage – 7:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Monday work.
Tune in: https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/T2wE3OCZmU – 7:10 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Heat/Wizards with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/l1otc3WzTI pic.twitter.com/sjpu3sDK6e – 7:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson was pure heat on the road last week 🔥🔥
Catch him and the squad at SKC tomorrow as they take on the Rockets at 7pm 😏 pic.twitter.com/7upMikVFFQ – 7:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Heat/Wizards! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/qmD3GfqHE6 pic.twitter.com/Cpxh4iLBgy – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Here we go!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hq3S23gBNy – 6:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A look a the Manute Bol bobblehead, video of Rui Hachimura warming up and special guest @Ben Standig…
3 keys to Wizards-Heat at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/aaa4Lyvi2h – 6:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
All smiles when you’ve got kicks this clean.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hHPjfh1RFY – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Jimmy Butler (toe), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (quad) as available for tonight at Wizards. – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gearing up ⚙️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/6yV9QIqybK – 6:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Clocking in ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9VPyco3shs – 6:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Latest James Harden trade odds (via @betonline_ag ) has the the Sixers at 1/3 odds and the Heat third at 4/1. pic.twitter.com/seV4vERCyD – 6:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MIA/WAS live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast pic.twitter.com/gJMhA6WDBx – 6:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until go time.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Herro out with knee injury. LaMelo Ball (not Herro) gets nod from Silver to replace Durant. National voice says Heat now team to beat in East. And other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Kings, Blazers, Wizards showing strongest trade interest in Pistons’ Jerami Grant
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:48 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I spoke to Coach Spo about how “Heat Culture” has led them to 1st place in the East. – 5:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
A couple of things from today to get you ready for a couple of things tonight:
Pod w/ @dieter on new Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, who is about to land in Miami: bit.ly/3JfeupT
New @LockedOnHeat looking ahead to the trade deadline apple.co/3uDIHLj – 5:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro is out tonight against Washington, Spoelstra says. Butler, Strus and Martin are warming up and expected to play. – 5:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (knee) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Wizards. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is out tonight, rest of questionable list expected to play (Butler, Martin, Strus). – 5:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Butler, Strus, Martin warming up to play.. as reported earlier, Herro out today – 5:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is OUT tonight vs Washington
@5ReasonsSports – 5:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Speaking with Coach Wes Unseld Jr. I kept it short and sweet.
What’s the area the Washington Wizards have to win tonight.
Coach said, “Defensive Boards. giving up boards can be back-breaking.” – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gafford tested positive twice yesterday and isn’t feeling well. Sounds like he is symptomatic as he enters protocols. – 5:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beal out tonight Vs Heat. Wizards have lost 7 of 8. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. calls Heat “handsy” just now – 5:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The East Leading Miami Heat are in the building tonight. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo & Duncan Robinson warming up.
#DCAboveAll | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xUhO6tZj1j – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards to start Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Heat. Bradley Beal remains out. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Spoelstra warms to coaching All-Stars in Cleveland; Herro bypassed as replacement selection; Tatum selected as starter over Butler. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat 10-day contracts have created world of hope for Chris Silva, with impact all the way to Gabon. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Have Heat moved past the stage of ‘bad’ losses this season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid was just diplomatic enough to convince a few people with Sixers-colored glasses on to convince themselves Ben could come back and play for them, but it’s pretty clear his overall mindset here is that anyone who can’t take the heat should get out of the kitchen – 4:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jayson Tatum, not Jimmy Butler, will replace Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter, the league just announced. – 4:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Iron sharpens iron around here 😤
@Udonis Haslem x @Bam Adebayo x #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/O6tvyGoIC5 – 4:29 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Dejounte Murray has raised his assist percentage up to 40% from 26% last year. Has 431 ASTs to 118 TOs. Impressive transformation for a player who was once viewed more as a bucket-getter and questionable decision-maker out of Washington. – 4:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The NBA trade deadline features plenty of rumors but, all too often, very little context. I enlisted the help of experts to understand what potential deals involving the Washington Wizards could get done. The story’s now online at @The Athletic:
theathletic.com/3116376/2022/0… – 4:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A close-up look at the Wizards’ Manute Bol bobblehead tonight. What do you think of the likeness? pic.twitter.com/PC2cE7rtNy – 4:19 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets with a record of 28-26 get one All-Star, same as Heat, with LaMelo Ball announced as an injury replacement. For some reason the Bucks, Nets and the Bulls get to have two All-Stars but not the #1 team in the East standings. – 4:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards allow the 10th-lowest corner 3PT% this season, something Wes Unseld Jr. has mentioned a few times. A statistical oddity in the details:
They give up 42.7% in the right corner, 3rd-highest in NBA, but 32.0%, 3rd-lowest, in the left corner. – 3:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoke to Herro today about knee injury and timetable. And a Strus update. And Spoelstra explains his All-Star Game reaction. And interesting Heat stuff from JJ Redick. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:36 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This year’s #SuperBowl is expected to be the warmest Super Bowl on record at 86 degrees. The previous warmest was 84 degrees on Jan. 14, 1973 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum when the Miami Dolphins beat Washington to complete the NFL’s only perfect season in Super Bowl VII. pic.twitter.com/lJt0FmUr7t – 3:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, Suns, Bucks, Grizzlies and Warriors are the only teams with both a top-10 offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Heat has the seventh-best offense and sixth-best defense. Miami and Phoenix are the only teams with both a top-seven offense and defense. – 3:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In three games against the Heat this season, Kyle Kuzma has a team-high 25.0 defensive rebounding percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/Jw8WXOBQFK – 3:20 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Pretty wild 6-3 Terrell Brown Jr. is managing to average 22 points for Washington on 46% FG without a 3ball (9-37). Scored 30 vs. Stanford + 7 boards, 6 assists, 5 steals. Some really tough shot-making and passing/D- reads. Averaging 4.2 ASTs, 2.5 STLs. pic.twitter.com/mC0SQDhFtS – 3:06 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Good showing for potential first-rounder Harrison Ingram vs. Washington: 17, points, 10 boards, 2 assists. Little inconsistent lately but at 6-8 230, still checks an intriguing mix of boxes with shooting potential, passing skills, defensive tools. pic.twitter.com/UclNppOJv6 – 3:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A scenario told to me from someone whose identity I will protect: Lakers trade Westbrook for Wall, Rockets buy Russ out, Russ signs w/ Wizards.
Their reasoning: Beal/Rui/Gaff were good w/ Russ, Wiz had better win% last year. It’s wild but I made a Photoshop to help visualize it. pic.twitter.com/j0kxcHkTmq – 2:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have played 44 clutch minutes in the last 14 days, are +9 overall, and have gone 5-1.
The next closest: Miami has played 23 minutes.
Honestly not sure if that should make the Raps more or less aggressive in next 3 days. – 2:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle goes viral again — his dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:47 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The twins Caleb Martin and Cody Martin are both listed with left Achilles soreness today. – 2:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With @John Hollinger floating Goran Dragic-Evan Fournier trade idea here theathletic.com/3116060/2022/0… between Toronto and New York, should the Knicks acquire and then waive Goran, he would become eligible to return to Heat. – 2:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Worth noting: After Thursday’s game in New Orleans, the Heat have nine road games left. Nine. Out of their final 26. Roadies after Thursday: at Charlotte, New York, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Orlando. – 1:55 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
Caption this…
@Dwyane Wade #dwadeburgers #udwings pic.twitter.com/RquRL0H7eR – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Have the Heat moved past the stage of ‘bad’ losses this season? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 10-day contracts have created world of hope for Chris Silva, with impact all the way to Gabon. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
You could be talking hoops with franchise legend Phil Chenier during our game against the Kings!
Enter below for your chance to win.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 1:15 PM
You could be talking hoops with franchise legend Phil Chenier during our game against the Kings!
StatMuse @statmuse
The Eastern conference loss column
20 — Heat
20 — Bulls
21 — Bucks
21 — Cavs
21 — 76ers pic.twitter.com/nYIEJiI7YF – 1:14 PM
