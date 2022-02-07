James Harden has been looking for an agent to navigate current situation

Once again, sources told ESPN, Harden and his manager have been searching for an agent to partner and navigate the situation — whether that’s free agency, a sign-and-trade to leave the Nets after the season, staying on a new deal, or even, a trade prior to Thursday’s deadline.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There have been zero trade discussions between the Sixers and Nets regarding James Harden, sources said. And while there are figures in Brooklyn who are open to a Harden for Ben Simmons swap, that concept won’t be entertained by Nets brass before Thursday: bleacherreport.com/articles/29531… – 7:40 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
“Even as Harden tells the Nets that he wants to stay long-term, two people with significant history and relationships with him — Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin, and Morey — believe Harden’s interested in playing in Philadelphia, sources said.”
“Even as Harden tells the Nets that he wants to stay long-term, two people with significant history and relationships with him — Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin, and Morey — believe Harden’s interested in playing in Philadelphia, sources said.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
A month ago, Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey called Brooklyn on James Harden. Sean Marks refused the conversation. There are three days until the Thursday trade deadline for the Sixers to try again — or wait until the summer. ESPN story with @RamonaShelburne: es.pn/3HBJe3K – 6:54 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do noises offstage in the Ben Simmons saga suggest a trade deal as deadline nears? All eyes are on a potential Simmons for James Harden deal. But a league source said that Simmons wouldn’t be moved at least until June’s draft.
Do noises offstage in the Ben Simmons saga suggest a trade deal as deadline nears? All eyes are on a potential Simmons for James Harden deal. But a league source said that Simmons wouldn’t be moved at least until June’s draft.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Bill Simmons and Jackie Mac going deep into James Harden and Ben Simmons, why the Cavs and Pacers made the Caris LeVert deal, what we’re hearing around the NBA, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/0F0h9k… – 1:36 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ KOC and Jackie Mac including…
—Day 427 of the Harden/Simmons Trade Rumor Hostage Crisis
—Is Beal a smarter Philly Option?
—More Trade Deadline Buzz
—Wait am I starting to believe in the Celtics????
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For #Cavs, the James Harden trade to Brooklyn continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Acquiring Caris LeVert is the latest example
For #Cavs, the James Harden trade to Brooklyn continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Acquiring Caris LeVert is the latest example
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – As trade deadline nears, Rockets watching James Harden situation with interest ift.tt/wqLFdOT – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story from Denver is up. The Nets finished their road trip winless and Steve Nash said James Harden won’t be traded despite reports that suggest the opposite. On the pivotal week awaiting the Nets: theathletic.com/3115106/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on Harden”The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word…we would love to have him in the lineup, at his optimum healthy version of himself, and then we’ll let the rest take care of it but who knows what’s going to happen” – 7:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“….how all those kinda media plants start going around w/ rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word….”
“….how all those kinda media plants start going around w/ rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word….”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on if he thinks James Harden wants to be with the Nets long-term: “How all those media plants start going around with rumors, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had, he’s been really committed. We just hold him to his word.” pic.twitter.com/kGvUPfR4QX – 6:54 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
🗣new @hardwoodknocks!
fake trades galore + other stuff w/ @btoporek!
🔘 caris levert trade reax (0:50)
🔘 lac-por trade (20:50)
🔘 harden (30:49)
🔘 trade ideas (50:56)
🔘 trade mailbag (1:42:45)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he thinks James Harden wants to be a Net long-term, Kyrie Irving said Harden can speak to that better, but in their few talks he’s found him “very committed. But who knows what’s going to happen?” – 6:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t concern himself too much with media “plants.” Says the few conversations he’s had with James Harden, his teammate has sounded committed so he takes him at his word. Looking forward to the team getting healthy post trade deadline. – 6:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving when asked if he thinks James Harden wants to stay with the #Nets says he’s seemed committed “but who knows whats going to happen?” – 6:40 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Pacers are huge winners not just because of the value they got for LeVert, but also when you look back at the James Harden trade, the teams involved, and the fact that LeVert ended up in Cleveland, they really didn’t need to be included in that trade in the first place. – 6:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash thinks center LaMarcus Aldridge is doubtful with a left ankle sprain for Tuesday vs the #Celtics at home. Nic Claxton and James Harden are day to day. #Nets – 5:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says LaMarcus Aldridge is doubtful for Tuesday against the Celtics. Nic Claxton is day-to-day like Harden. – 5:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have lost eight in a row.
They just went 0-5 on this west coast swing. It’s unclear whether Harden/Claxton will be able to play Tuesday vs. Celtics as both players are still dealing with hamstring issues. Kyrie won’t be there. KD, Harris and Aldridge still out.
The Nets have lost eight in a row.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nuggets beat the Nets 124-104. The losing streak has reached eight. The offense fizzled out in the second half and the defense continued its stay in the NBA cellar. Nets head home for a Tuesday game against Boston. Kyrie won’t be there. Will Harden? – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ryan Ruocco says on YES NETWORK that James Harden is in the locker room receiving treatment on his tight left hamstring, and that’s why he’s not on the bench with his team. – 5:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doc Rivers on James Harden trade rumors:
“Some of this stuff is crazy. There’s articles from — I’ll get a call from one of our coaches telling me about an article from a guy that works for the agency of one of the agents Why would we ever comment on that stuff? It’s so silly.” – 4:46 PM
Doc Rivers on James Harden trade rumors:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Brooklyn #Nets Steve Nash to the media about his conversations with James Harden: “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term as well. So I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here. – 3:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Harden will not be traded, Nets coach Steve Nash says newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If you missed it from yesterday, @John Hollinger, @Sam Amick and I took a stab at unpacking all the talk surrounding James Harden and the Sixers right now: theathletic.com/3113264/2022/0… – 3:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will not deal James Harden before #NBA trade deadline: Steve Nash nypost.com/2022/02/06/jam… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to end its road trip with a win. Aaron Gordon is back for the Nuggets. James Harden is out for the Nets along with Nic Claxton. Steve Nash says Harden isn’t getting traded. Do we see more Cam Thomas today? – 3:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Nash says Nets are not trading James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/06/ste… – 3:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets aren’t trading James Harden, Steve Nash says nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard concluded an epic eight-game run in which he averaged 42.5 PPG and 10.0 APG.
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard concluded an epic eight-game run in which he averaged 42.5 PPG and 10.0 APG.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”
“…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The question was actually ‘to be clear, you are NOT trading James Harden,’ and Steve Nash said simply “yes,” as in confirmation that Harden will still be a #Nets player. Make of that what you will. #NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday. – 2:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: It sounded like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, you guys are not trading James Harden?
Steve Nash: “Yes that’s correct.”
-pause-
Reporter: It sounded like, and I don’t want to misinterpret you, you guys are not trading James Harden?
Steve Nash: “Yes that’s correct.”
-pause-
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash couldn’t have made it clearer: The Nets are not trading James Harden.
Nash couldn’t have made it clearer: The Nets are not trading James Harden.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Steve Nash ahead of Brooklyn vs Denver today said he’s talked to James Harden and “he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term.”
Steve Nash ahead of Brooklyn vs Denver today said he’s talked to James Harden and “he wants to be here. And he wants to be here long term.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if you guys are not trading James Harden, correct?
Steve Nash was asked if you guys are not trading James Harden, correct?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash when asked if the #Nets are trading Harden: “No.’ #NBA – 2:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash says the team is not trading James Harden. “Yes, that’s correct.” – 2:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Nets are trading James Harden, Steve Nash says: “No.” – 2:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said nothing has changed with James Harden and his desire to be in Brooklyn except “noise from the outside world.”
Steve Nash said nothing has changed with James Harden and his desire to be in Brooklyn except “noise from the outside world.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash says James Harden’s absence has nothing to do with trade rumors swirling around him. Adds he’s had multiple talks with the All-Star, and Harden wants to be in Brooklyn & the #Nets want him. #NBA – 2:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Harden:”I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long-term … he’s continually reiterated he wants to be here.” – 2:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“No, I’ve talked to James he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well…”
“No, I’ve talked to James he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well…”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’ve talked to James. He wants to be here. He wants to be here long term,” Nash says when asked about Harden trade rumors. – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “I’ve talked to James (Harden). James wants to be here.” – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said James Harden had an MRI on his hamstring. Nets don’t think the injury is serious but they don’t want it to linger. Classifies him as “day-to-day.” Nash said Harden wants to be here long-term. – 2:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Harden had an MRI on his hamstring. Nets still don’t think the injury is serious but they want to be cautious so it doesn’t continue to linger. – 2:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Harden (left hamstring ) & Nic Claxton (left hamstring) are both out for today’s game in Denver, Nets say. – 1:41 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Before arriving in Brooklyn, James Harden had missed only 39 games from the time he was drafted in 2009 to 2020.
He has now missed 31 games in 12 months. – 1:31 PM
Before arriving in Brooklyn, James Harden had missed only 39 games from the time he was drafted in 2009 to 2020.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’ll be on @VSiNLive in 10 minutes to talk Nets/Nuggets and James Harden. – 1:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.
📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
James Harden is out today vs. Denver. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are probable. – 12:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you’re looking for more background on James Harden’s hamstring, Steve Nash gave more context before last game.
If you’re looking for more background on James Harden’s hamstring, Steve Nash gave more context before last game.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden is out today. If the Nets fall to the Nuggets, they will:
James Harden is out today. If the Nets fall to the Nuggets, they will:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both out today vs. Nuggets. The Nets are in the midst of a seven game losing streak. – 12:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden set to miss another game with left hamstring tightness. He’s missed three games with this now since 1-26. Steve Nash said it was a factor in his 4 point game at Kings.
James Harden set to miss another game with left hamstring tightness. He’s missed three games with this now since 1-26. Steve Nash said it was a factor in his 4 point game at Kings.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I think Basketball Reference needs to add a page for career leaders of players who quit on their ABA/NBA teams. Who is Harden passing this week? – 12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and James Harden are both out today due to left hamstring tightness, Nets say. – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets ruled James Harden OUT for tonight’s game at the Denver Nuggets. Harden is out with left hamstring tightness. – 12:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are out today for the #Nets vs the #Nuggets. – 12:13 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say star James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets with left hamstring tightness. #Nets – 12:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:09 AM
James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
The 37-year-old James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 19 games, tying John Havlicek (1970) and James Harden (2019) for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older. pic.twitter.com/iq5pKkT2IS – 10:01 AM
