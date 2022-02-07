Jayson Tatum named All-Star starter replacing Kevin Durant

Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum will replace Kevin Durant in the All-Star game starting lineup, the NBA announces.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Herro out with knee injury. LaMelo Ball (not Herro) gets nod from Silver to replace Durant. National voice says Heat now team to beat in East. And other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft
2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Spoelstra warms to coaching All-Stars in Cleveland; Herro bypassed as replacement selection; Tatum selected as starter over Butler. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Really fun All-Star subplot @SPianovich pointed out on Slack:
Really fun All-Star subplot @SPianovich pointed out on Slack:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the All-Star Game. Tatum was named as an All-Star reserve last week. – 4:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jayson Tatum, not Jimmy Butler, will replace Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter, the league just announced. – 4:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA says Jayson Tatum will start in place of Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum will replace Kevin Durant in the All-Star game starting lineup, the NBA announces. – 4:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star Game: LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray chosen as injury replacements for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green
NBA All-Star Game: LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray chosen as injury replacements for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LaMelo Ball was already going to be in Cleveland for the #NBAAllStar weekend, so perhaps that helps, but Adam Silver picked him as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant. – 4:16 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No love for #Cavs center Jarrett Allen. LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Dejounte Murray (Spurs) named All-Star Game injury replacements by Commissioner Adam Silver. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, Murray subs for Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum replacing Durant as a starter. @Jarrett Allen – 4:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid on @975TheFanatic trying to dodge tampering fines when asked directly about James Harden. “He plays for the Brooklyn Nets…(but) who is not a fan of Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They’re all top players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/34LowrSm2p – 4:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid mostly side stepped a question about Harden on the radio just now, noting he’s on another team and he can’t do anything about that. Talked up his current teammates. But…
“Who’s not a fan of Kevin Durant, or 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐏𝐇 Curry, or James Harden?” – 4:10 PM
Embiid mostly side stepped a question about Harden on the radio just now, noting he’s on another team and he can’t do anything about that. Talked up his current teammates. But…
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LaMelo Ball is Adam Silver’s injury replacement for KD at All-Star. Figured the league would want to get a rep from the overachieving Hornets in there, and Ball’s been great, but that closes the door on Siakam’s chances, barring another injury. Murray replaces Draymond out West. – 4:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dejounte Murray (West) and LaMelo Ball (East) were named #NBAAllStar injury replacements for Draymond Green (back) and Kevin Durant (knee) for Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.
Dejounte Murray (West) and LaMelo Ball (East) were named #NBAAllStar injury replacements for Draymond Green (back) and Kevin Durant (knee) for Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray named as replacements for KD and Draymond Green in the All-Star Game – 4:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LaMelo Ball has been announced as the EC replacement for Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game, while Dejounte Murray is in for Draymond Green. – 4:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray to the All-Star game as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray to the All-Star game as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
LaMelo Ball will be the injury replacement for Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:01 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the Week. Maybe that sways the commish and gets him that fill-in spot for injured Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game. – 3:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Caitlin Clark drained two shots from 35+ feet in
@IowaWBB‘s last game.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and James Harden are NBA’s most prolific 3-pt shooters.
They’ve never made two 35-footers in a single game.
Caitlin Clark drained two shots from 35+ feet in
@IowaWBB‘s last game.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and James Harden are NBA’s most prolific 3-pt shooters.
They’ve never made two 35-footers in a single game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Orlando are up for @celticsblog:
-Tatum as a passer
-Brown ends Bamba
-Getting Horford reinvolved in the offense
-Hitting the offensive glass
-Schroder’s best game in a while
-Grant being a bully
-The kids made plays to close it
Takeaways from Boston-Orlando are up for @celticsblog:
-Tatum as a passer
-Brown ends Bamba
-Getting Horford reinvolved in the offense
-Hitting the offensive glass
-Schroder’s best game in a while
-Grant being a bully
-The kids made plays to close it
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Eric Spoelstra to coach Team Durant in All-Star Game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/eri… – 7:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Celtics in 2022:
— 1st in net rating
— 1st in defensive rating
— 1st in opponent eFG%
— 13-6 record
— Tatum averaging 26/8/5
The Celtics in 2022:
— 1st in net rating
— 1st in defensive rating
— 1st in opponent eFG%
— 13-6 record
— Tatum averaging 26/8/5
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 116-83
Brown – 26 points, 1 murder
Schroder – 22 points
Tatum – 15/9/7
Horford – 13/11/5
Grant – 12 points
Celtics – 45.5% shooting
Suggs – 17/6/5/3
Carter – 14 points, 8 rebounds
Magic – 35.8% shooting
Magic – 5-25 three-pointers
Celtics win 116-83
Brown – 26 points, 1 murder
Schroder – 22 points
Tatum – 15/9/7
Horford – 13/11/5
Grant – 12 points
Celtics – 45.5% shooting
Suggs – 17/6/5/3
Carter – 14 points, 8 rebounds
Magic – 35.8% shooting
Magic – 5-25 three-pointers
John Karalis @John_Karalis
another 7 assists for Tatum. They tried to take the ball out of his hand all night and he made a lot of good reads – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
24 assists on 39 baskets for the Celtics tonight.
Tatum with the 15/9/7
Horford with the 13/11/5
24 assists on 39 baskets for the Celtics tonight.
Tatum with the 15/9/7
Horford with the 13/11/5
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is on triple-double watch, pending how long he plays:
12 points
7 rebounds
Tatum is on triple-double watch, pending how long he plays:
12 points
7 rebounds
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 78-61 after three
Brown – 21 points, 1 murder
Schroder – 16 points
Horford – 13/12/5
Tatum – 9/5/6
Celtics – 7-35 three-pointers
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Suggs – 13/5/4/3
Carter – 12 points, 8 rebounds
Magic – 35% shooting
Celtics lead 78-61 after three
Brown – 21 points, 1 murder
Schroder – 16 points
Horford – 13/12/5
Tatum – 9/5/6
Celtics – 7-35 three-pointers
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Suggs – 13/5/4/3
Carter – 12 points, 8 rebounds
Magic – 35% shooting
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Second game in a row where Tatum has a quiet scoring half (1-7 3 pts) but Celtics have a double-digit lead anyway. – 7:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Erik Spoelstra and his Miami Heat staff will coach Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/L9Ab2TUOXg – 6:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Amazing moment on the Magic broadcast. They were talking about Jayson Tatum winning a gold medal and asked Jeff Turner where his gold medal from 1984 is and Turner opened his shirt to show it was around his neck. Good stuff! – 6:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Every team needs health, every team needs their best players…That’s not a secret. Not having KD, not having James, not having LaMarcus, not having Joe, I mean you have four starters out? That’s obviously a problem. But that’s not an excuse….”
“Every team needs health, every team needs their best players…That’s not a secret. Not having KD, not having James, not having LaMarcus, not having Joe, I mean you have four starters out? That’s obviously a problem. But that’s not an excuse….”
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is starting to develop that chemistry with Rob on lobs that Smart has. – 6:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant at the NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/goKFELhSmj – 5:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan with 45 pts, Embiid 40 and #Bulls lose to Sixers 119-108. Miami’s Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant and Donovan can do his version of relaxing during all-star weekend. – 5:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ball game … thanks for playing … enjoy the weekend off, Billy! Spo will coach Team KD. – 5:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have lost eight in a row.
They just went 0-5 on this west coast swing. It’s unclear whether Harden/Claxton will be able to play Tuesday vs. Celtics as both players are still dealing with hamstring issues. Kyrie won’t be there. KD, Harris and Aldridge still out.
The Nets have lost eight in a row.
They just went 0-5 on this west coast swing. It’s unclear whether Harden/Claxton will be able to play Tuesday vs. Celtics as both players are still dealing with hamstring issues. Kyrie won’t be there. KD, Harris and Aldridge still out.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Franz Wagner
Jalen Suggs
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Franz Wagner
Jalen Suggs
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Nets falling like this is awful for the Bulls. They’re one of those teams that can slip to seven and send you home in Round 1 with KD back and Kyrie able to play more on the road. – 5:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 15th 30-point game, tying him with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. – 5:00 PM
