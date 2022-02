Kevin Durant's beef with Stephen A. Smith intensifies

I don’t wish it. I’m not rooting for it. I’m just calling it like I see it, and also based on what we’ve seen folks do for years. None of us get to control that narrative. We just have to call it for what it is. I meant no disrespect to you and you damn-well know it. I’m simply pointing out that you have to win, or else there’s going to be a narrative that you don’t like. The Nets are YOUR team. Folks will look to YOU. That’s what comes along with GREATNESS…….which is what you clearly possess. You want to go back and forth? We can do that. ….But it ain’t necessary. You know exactly what I mean and if you’re confused, you know the number. The last thing I am is hard to find.#Respect -via Twitter @stephenasmith / February 7, 2022