Knicks in the mix for CJ McCollum?

The most interesting trade scenario I heard all weekend: Two rival teams say that the Knicks are emerging as a legitimate trade suitor for Portland’s CJ McCollum. The Pelicans, until now, have been most frequently mentioned as the leaders of the McCollum chase if another trade materializes for the Trail Blazers after their Friday deal with the LA Clippers to send out Norman Powell and Robert Covington.Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com