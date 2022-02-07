Knicks in the mix for CJ McCollum?

The most interesting trade scenario I heard all weekend: Two rival teams say that the Knicks are emerging as a legitimate trade suitor for Portland’s CJ McCollum. The Pelicans, until now, have been most frequently mentioned as the leaders of the McCollum chase if another trade materializes for the Trail Blazers after their Friday deal with the LA Clippers to send out Norman Powell and Robert Covington.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
You all sent in trade proposals for Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and more. Some of them were good! Some of them were bad!
I break down those offers and talk about the interest in a few players ⬇️
theathletic.com/3114627/2022/0… – 12:17 PM
You all sent in trade proposals for Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and more. Some of them were good! Some of them were bad!
I break down those offers and talk about the interest in a few players ⬇️
theathletic.com/3114627/2022/0… – 12:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM
Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
@Michael Scotto and I discuss all of the latest rumors here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
@Michael Scotto and I discuss all of the latest rumors here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 137, Blazers 108: FINAL. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 4 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @gb3elite. – 12:20 AM
Bucks 137, Blazers 108: FINAL. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 4 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @gb3elite. – 12:20 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 107, Blazers 75: end of third quarter. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. – 11:54 PM
Bucks 107, Blazers 75: end of third quarter. 19 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 6 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. – 11:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 70, Blazers 54: halftime. 14 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points for Snell. 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Bucks 70, Blazers 54: halftime. 14 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 9 points for Snell. 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available, reports @Marc Stein. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 10:00 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans have been “really aggressive on the trade market for a guard,” according to @Brian Windhorst.
C.J. McCollum, De’Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon seem to be available, reports @Marc Stein. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 10:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Several big takeaways from the Blazers trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers, including the possibility that C.J. McCollum might be next
theathletic.com/3112788/2022/0… – 2:11 PM
ICYMI: Several big takeaways from the Blazers trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers, including the possibility that C.J. McCollum might be next
theathletic.com/3112788/2022/0… – 2:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives believe the Trail Blazers will trade CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason with the emergence of Anfernee Simons and the trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers.
👉🏼 https://t.co/fvIL8unAXC pic.twitter.com/8RPDEppDvZ – 10:03 AM
NBA executives believe the Trail Blazers will trade CJ McCollum by the trade deadline or this offseason with the emergence of Anfernee Simons and the trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers.
👉🏼 https://t.co/fvIL8unAXC pic.twitter.com/8RPDEppDvZ – 10:03 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says tonight they were “pretty gutsy” said “I thought Bazley and Dort again on McCollum and Simons were good Again.” – 12:43 AM
Mark Daigneault says tonight they were “pretty gutsy” said “I thought Bazley and Dort again on McCollum and Simons were good Again.” – 12:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 96, Blazers 93: FINAL. 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 15 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 8 rebounds for Tony Snell. – 12:26 AM
Thunder 96, Blazers 93: FINAL. 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 15 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 8 rebounds for Tony Snell. – 12:26 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 76, Thunder 75: end of third quarter. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 13 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 11:42 PM
Blazers 76, Thunder 75: end of third quarter. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 13 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 11:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 50, Thunder 46: halftime. 11 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 8 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:59 PM
Blazers 50, Thunder 46: halftime. 11 points, 7 rebounds for Tony Snell. 8 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 21, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points apiece for @CJ McCollum, @Anfernee Simons and @Greg Brown. POR shooting 36 percent, OKC 33 percent. – 10:33 PM
Thunder 21, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points apiece for @CJ McCollum, @Anfernee Simons and @Greg Brown. POR shooting 36 percent, OKC 33 percent. – 10:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
CJ McCollum so upset the Blazers traded away his teammates that he comes out kicking Josh Giddey in the face. – 10:15 PM
CJ McCollum so upset the Blazers traded away his teammates that he comes out kicking Josh Giddey in the face. – 10:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Always great catching up with @CJ McCollum. Hear from him ahead of tonight’s Blazers vs. Thunder game on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 🙌 Pregame show starts at 6:30. See you then! pic.twitter.com/8jbkDOPSFJ – 8:35 PM
Always great catching up with @CJ McCollum. Hear from him ahead of tonight’s Blazers vs. Thunder game on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 🙌 Pregame show starts at 6:30. See you then! pic.twitter.com/8jbkDOPSFJ – 8:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Portland decides to trade Damian Lillard and rebuild this offseason…
Could they do better for C.J. McCollum than Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and unprotected first-round picks from the Lakers in 2027 and 2029?
Because I would make that offer as the Lakers. – 3:55 PM
If Portland decides to trade Damian Lillard and rebuild this offseason…
Could they do better for C.J. McCollum than Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and unprotected first-round picks from the Lakers in 2027 and 2029?
Because I would make that offer as the Lakers. – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Errick McCollum: What is very important is that I started off on a very low level sportando.basketball/en/errick-mcco… – 3:09 PM
Errick McCollum: What is very important is that I started off on a very low level sportando.basketball/en/errick-mcco… – 3:09 PM
More on this storyline
Opposing teams expect the Knicks to have interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, SNY sources confirm. Teams expect the Blazers to listen to offers on McCollum in the wake of their decision to move Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers for future flexibility. -via SportsNet New York / February 7, 2022
The Hawks have zero interest in being a lottery team, especially after making it to the Eastern Conference finals last season, so they’re going to continue to be aggressive on the trade market. That’s why they’re one of the consistent teams that come up in trade conversations. They’re heavily linked to Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, have been linked to Detroit’s Jerami Grant and have interest in Boston’s Marcus Smart and Portland’s CJ McCollum, sources say. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2022
Marc Stein: We’ve been hearing for a while now that there’s New Orleans interest in CJ McCollum. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 6, 2022