Knicks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Knicks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

February 7, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The New York Knicks (24-29) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022

New York Knicks 59, Utah Jazz 68 (Q3 09:34)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The biggest thing the Jazz miss with Rudy Gobert being out is far and away his screening within the offense – 10:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ninth straight Warriors win. They’re 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. – 10:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Things we love to see – this. pic.twitter.com/bhyyV9OuKP10:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks now “legitimate trade suitor” for CJ McCollum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rep…10:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
In…
And out…
And in again! pic.twitter.com/DhzPOF8D6M10:12 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz dancers on the court … fan shooting 3s on the court … pandemic is officially over! – 10:11 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell drops 21 points in the first half to lead Jazz to a 59-57 lead. He’s been so good since getting back. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 59-57 at the half. Basically another individually-oriented O game for Utah (only 9 ast), but Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic have been very efficient. Defensively… well, it’s convenient Knicks have made only 3-18 from deep. May need to play better in 2H to win this one. – 10:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Jazz lead the Knicks 59-57.
• Robinson 12 & 12
• Randle 13 pts, 2 asts
• Barrett 12 pts, 4 asts
• Mitchell 21-4-2
Knicks shooting only 3-of-18 from deep. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Utah. The Jazz lead the Knicks 59-57 – 10:07 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
TOUGH SHOT @RjBarrett6‼️ pic.twitter.com/hRjZljCHGb10:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan has 21 first-half points 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/EtDYwD1fqD10:06 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
The look on Thibs’ face after Fournier got the T – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have picked at Fournier the entire first half – 10:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Spida’s reading the tweet above this one pic.twitter.com/o8HKwU8GqD10:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points and 4 rebounds so far in the first half…..best plus/minus so far is Jordan Clarkson who is a plus 9…Eric Paschall is a plus 6…Jazz down 50-49 – 10:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson already has 12 points and 12 rebounds with 2:43 left in the first half. – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has just been ridiculously good in these first two games back. He’s up to 19 with 3:12 left in the 1H. – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕔𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕣 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕕𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕤 𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕖 🗣
#TakeNote | @Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/sNaVOsIIJV9:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Knicks are trying to hide Fournier on Bogdanovic and that’s just not going to work. Bojan is too big and skilled in the paint for that – 9:54 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Some love for Coach’s new Vans pic.twitter.com/ZXzHC5KbqS9:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell is having so much fun tonight. – 9:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
at his own 𝔭𝔞𝔠𝔢
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HECtQMIWPX9:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alec Burks is scoreless (0-of-4 from the from the floor) and is getting absolutely cooked on the defensive end by Donny Mitchell – but other than than that, a pretty solid first half from Burks – 9:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 run from the Jazz. They lead the Knicks 41-39….Utah locking up a lot better than the first six minutes. Part of that is no RJ Barrett, who was destructive off the dribble in the first quarter. Mitchell has 13. The Jazz have to figure Robinson out. He has 10 and 9 rebounds – 9:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 Jazz run puts them ahead 41-39 in what’s been a very back-and-forth game so far. Donovan is up to 13p on 5-9 shooting. 6:41 left til halftime. – 9:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Reddish, on both ends of the floor, showing flashes of the enticing upside that makes scouts drool (and frustrates coaches)…
He’s such much more impactful when he attacks the basket – 9:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌲 @TForrest_11 🌲
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/f5uOU2rdIh9:45 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
The Brotherhood connection >>>
@RjBarrett6 x @Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/2jbSF48LTC9:44 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
NBA teams with multiple 6+ game winning streaks this season: Warriors (x3), Suns, Bucks, Jazz, Hawks, 76ers, Raptors. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Butler minutes – 9:41 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Amazing perspective from Joe Ingles on the Jazz broadcast: “I hope it’s not the end. I have had an amazing eight years here so far. If I can be a part of the piece that gets someone here to help these guys it would be honor in a different sense.” – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Knicks 28. New York had a 12-0 run to surge ahead, Utah closes the period on a 13-1 run to tie things up. Don and Bogey 7p apiece. Robinson with 10 and Barrett 8 to lead the Knicks. – 9:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks and Jazz are tied at 28.
• Robinson 10 & 7
• Barrett 8 pts, 2 asts
• Randle 5 pts, 2 asts
• Bogdanovic, Mitchell 7 pts each – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done. The Knicks and Jazz are tied at 28-28 – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Cam Reddish just airballed a 3, and the look of disbelief on @Tony Jones‘s face was priceless. – 9:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With New York playing Cam Reddish tonight, they have doubled the amount of Knicks players on the court wearing a headband. – 9:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I believe this is the first in game fan contest that has been held on the floor for the Jazz as opposed to the quasi studio they set up on the concourse.
Good sign some things are improving on the access front.
Jazz dancers are also back on the floor. – 9:29 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cam Reddish alert – 9:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish sighting. – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall minutes – 9:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Count it ➕1️⃣ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/npdCQPNxHT9:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kind of a miracle the Jazz are only down 25-18 at this point. 2:36 remaining in the first quarter. But there’s just a whole lot to clean up for Utah on both ends. This has not been a sharp 10 minutes – 9:27 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitch bringing the energy early 🔋 pic.twitter.com/RBeMS4alaO9:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson is absolutely destroying the Jazz – 9:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
you guys might want to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM ☕️ pic.twitter.com/aZCtwUEIF69:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a ton of defense from the Jazz early, as they’re yielding a lot of open looks (New York is 7-13 so far). Fortunately for them, the Knicks seem pretty obsessed with taking long 2s, so it’s not as bad as it could be. 15-9 NYK, with 6:56 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
My goodness… Mitchell Robinson continues to dominate the paint.
He’s got 8 points and four OFFENSIVE rebounds in the first five minutes of the game. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 15-9….Mitchell Robinson dominating so far. Also, the Jazz have not been good in the drop. Knicks size making an impact – 9:18 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has four offensive rebounds in not even five minutes. – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
pull back ✔️
swish 🏀
🗑 pic.twitter.com/jGxCkdgj7m9:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
A nice reception for Alec Burks here at Vivant Arena. – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Rolling with the same 5 as last game 🎢
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/QK9NnRmq6a9:00 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Late notice – Who wants 2 tonight for Jazz v. Knicks
Answer below
Locked On Jazz is my F_ _ _ _ L_ _ _ _ _ – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Alec Burks starting for the Knicks tonight – 8:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Udoka Azubuike is starting again for the Jazz tonight – 8:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Home game fit game 📌
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/Md3IbqzPCi8:12 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight vs. Utah due to knee soreness. This development may open a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish vs. Jazz. Reddish has played sparingly since Knicks traded for him last month. – 8:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
T-60 minutes …
#TakeNote | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/p3OGvwfLKS8:00 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson doesn’t sound sure of his long-term #Knicks future nypost.com/2022/02/07/mit…7:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes out with sore knee. Kemba Walker resting. Cam Time. – 7:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. Utah.
Have to assume Cam Reddish soak up those minutes. – 7:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes has a sore left knee and is OUT tonight against the Jazz, Knicks say. – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight with sore left knee. – 7:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) is out tonight at Utah. – 7:46 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Knicks make their only trip into Utah this season, which means all media in the building needs to secure their laptops with technology hater Julius Randle in town. Those in attendance should also see points. From the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/sRDkUqFrHy7:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau said he’s “still debating” his starting point guard for tonight in Utah. Kemba Walker is resting. – 7:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Great night for basketball 🏀💙 pic.twitter.com/IHHdrfO7xH7:30 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson is AVAILABLE tonight. Rudy Gay is OUT. – 7:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson will play tonight vs. NYK, Rudy Gay is out. – 7:13 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First game of a back-to-back. Time to lock in.
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Bpcz8BvJLv7:00 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @arielhelwani says no more b̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶o̶n̶g̶ 🚫
Download today’s #RoundballRoundup to hear about the Knicks matchup, on covering the NBA for ESPN & more.
Click to listen or find wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Suns, Jazz, Celtics, Timberwolves
One of these four teams should pluck Eric Gordon before Thursday’s deadline. I proposed the trades and explained why they should happen, but also why the trade is unlikely: audacy.com/sportsradio610…4:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | Energy is 𝘏𝘐𝘎𝘏 with these guys 🔋
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank4:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball is an All-Star. He’s been named as an injury replacement. First All-Star for the #Hornets since 2018-19 when Kemba Walker made it in his final season with the team. – 4:03 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming game, a post-game photo on the court, and a @newyorklottery prize pack. – 3:45 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau reacts to computer altercation with his assistant, says they have “great relationship” #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/07/jul…3:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Improve your Monday by watching this video where the guys rate each others’ fashion.
Who gets an A+ and who deserves an F? 📃 pic.twitter.com/t8unUQPZqj3:24 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
This dunk is still wild 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cx4ahlzB9s3:00 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home