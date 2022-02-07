Knicks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (24-29) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022
New York Knicks 59, Utah Jazz 68 (Q3 09:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The biggest thing the Jazz miss with Rudy Gobert being out is far and away his screening within the offense – 10:24 PM
The biggest thing the Jazz miss with Rudy Gobert being out is far and away his screening within the offense – 10:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ninth straight Warriors win. They’re 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. – 10:20 PM
Ninth straight Warriors win. They’re 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. – 10:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks now “legitimate trade suitor” for CJ McCollum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rep… – 10:14 PM
Report: Knicks now “legitimate trade suitor” for CJ McCollum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rep… – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz dancers on the court … fan shooting 3s on the court … pandemic is officially over! – 10:11 PM
Jazz dancers on the court … fan shooting 3s on the court … pandemic is officially over! – 10:11 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell drops 21 points in the first half to lead Jazz to a 59-57 lead. He’s been so good since getting back. – 10:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell drops 21 points in the first half to lead Jazz to a 59-57 lead. He’s been so good since getting back. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 59-57 at the half. Basically another individually-oriented O game for Utah (only 9 ast), but Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic have been very efficient. Defensively… well, it’s convenient Knicks have made only 3-18 from deep. May need to play better in 2H to win this one. – 10:08 PM
Jazz up 59-57 at the half. Basically another individually-oriented O game for Utah (only 9 ast), but Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic have been very efficient. Defensively… well, it’s convenient Knicks have made only 3-18 from deep. May need to play better in 2H to win this one. – 10:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan has 21 first-half points 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/EtDYwD1fqD – 10:06 PM
Donovan has 21 first-half points 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/EtDYwD1fqD – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points and 4 rebounds so far in the first half…..best plus/minus so far is Jordan Clarkson who is a plus 9…Eric Paschall is a plus 6…Jazz down 50-49 – 10:01 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points and 4 rebounds so far in the first half…..best plus/minus so far is Jordan Clarkson who is a plus 9…Eric Paschall is a plus 6…Jazz down 50-49 – 10:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson already has 12 points and 12 rebounds with 2:43 left in the first half. – 9:59 PM
Mitchell Robinson already has 12 points and 12 rebounds with 2:43 left in the first half. – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has just been ridiculously good in these first two games back. He’s up to 19 with 3:12 left in the 1H. – 9:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell has just been ridiculously good in these first two games back. He’s up to 19 with 3:12 left in the 1H. – 9:58 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The feed 🔥 The finish 🔥
@Immanuel Quickley x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/B0vtXZMLqr – 9:56 PM
The feed 🔥 The finish 🔥
@Immanuel Quickley x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/B0vtXZMLqr – 9:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕔𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕣 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕕𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕤 𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕖 🗣
#TakeNote | @Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/sNaVOsIIJV – 9:56 PM
🗣 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕔𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕣 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕕𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕤 𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕖 🗣
#TakeNote | @Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/sNaVOsIIJV – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Knicks are trying to hide Fournier on Bogdanovic and that’s just not going to work. Bojan is too big and skilled in the paint for that – 9:54 PM
The Knicks are trying to hide Fournier on Bogdanovic and that’s just not going to work. Bojan is too big and skilled in the paint for that – 9:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alec Burks is scoreless (0-of-4 from the from the floor) and is getting absolutely cooked on the defensive end by Donny Mitchell – but other than than that, a pretty solid first half from Burks – 9:49 PM
Alec Burks is scoreless (0-of-4 from the from the floor) and is getting absolutely cooked on the defensive end by Donny Mitchell – but other than than that, a pretty solid first half from Burks – 9:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 run from the Jazz. They lead the Knicks 41-39….Utah locking up a lot better than the first six minutes. Part of that is no RJ Barrett, who was destructive off the dribble in the first quarter. Mitchell has 13. The Jazz have to figure Robinson out. He has 10 and 9 rebounds – 9:49 PM
8-0 run from the Jazz. They lead the Knicks 41-39….Utah locking up a lot better than the first six minutes. Part of that is no RJ Barrett, who was destructive off the dribble in the first quarter. Mitchell has 13. The Jazz have to figure Robinson out. He has 10 and 9 rebounds – 9:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 Jazz run puts them ahead 41-39 in what’s been a very back-and-forth game so far. Donovan is up to 13p on 5-9 shooting. 6:41 left til halftime. – 9:49 PM
8-0 Jazz run puts them ahead 41-39 in what’s been a very back-and-forth game so far. Donovan is up to 13p on 5-9 shooting. 6:41 left til halftime. – 9:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Reddish, on both ends of the floor, showing flashes of the enticing upside that makes scouts drool (and frustrates coaches)…
He’s such much more impactful when he attacks the basket – 9:48 PM
Reddish, on both ends of the floor, showing flashes of the enticing upside that makes scouts drool (and frustrates coaches)…
He’s such much more impactful when he attacks the basket – 9:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The Brotherhood connection >>>
@RjBarrett6 x @Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/2jbSF48LTC – 9:44 PM
The Brotherhood connection >>>
@RjBarrett6 x @Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/2jbSF48LTC – 9:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
NBA teams with multiple 6+ game winning streaks this season: Warriors (x3), Suns, Bucks, Jazz, Hawks, 76ers, Raptors. – 9:42 PM
NBA teams with multiple 6+ game winning streaks this season: Warriors (x3), Suns, Bucks, Jazz, Hawks, 76ers, Raptors. – 9:42 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Amazing perspective from Joe Ingles on the Jazz broadcast: “I hope it’s not the end. I have had an amazing eight years here so far. If I can be a part of the piece that gets someone here to help these guys it would be honor in a different sense.” – 9:36 PM
Amazing perspective from Joe Ingles on the Jazz broadcast: “I hope it’s not the end. I have had an amazing eight years here so far. If I can be a part of the piece that gets someone here to help these guys it would be honor in a different sense.” – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Knicks 28. New York had a 12-0 run to surge ahead, Utah closes the period on a 13-1 run to tie things up. Don and Bogey 7p apiece. Robinson with 10 and Barrett 8 to lead the Knicks. – 9:35 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Knicks 28. New York had a 12-0 run to surge ahead, Utah closes the period on a 13-1 run to tie things up. Don and Bogey 7p apiece. Robinson with 10 and Barrett 8 to lead the Knicks. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Cam Reddish just airballed a 3, and the look of disbelief on @Tony Jones‘s face was priceless. – 9:31 PM
Cam Reddish just airballed a 3, and the look of disbelief on @Tony Jones‘s face was priceless. – 9:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clean up on aisle 2️⃣3️⃣ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/1TlJ7ECdZQ – 9:31 PM
Clean up on aisle 2️⃣3️⃣ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/1TlJ7ECdZQ – 9:31 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I believe this is the first in game fan contest that has been held on the floor for the Jazz as opposed to the quasi studio they set up on the concourse.
Good sign some things are improving on the access front.
Jazz dancers are also back on the floor. – 9:29 PM
I believe this is the first in game fan contest that has been held on the floor for the Jazz as opposed to the quasi studio they set up on the concourse.
Good sign some things are improving on the access front.
Jazz dancers are also back on the floor. – 9:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
shake 【&】 bake
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/PwTJm2M3xw – 9:27 PM
shake 【&】 bake
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/PwTJm2M3xw – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kind of a miracle the Jazz are only down 25-18 at this point. 2:36 remaining in the first quarter. But there’s just a whole lot to clean up for Utah on both ends. This has not been a sharp 10 minutes – 9:27 PM
Kind of a miracle the Jazz are only down 25-18 at this point. 2:36 remaining in the first quarter. But there’s just a whole lot to clean up for Utah on both ends. This has not been a sharp 10 minutes – 9:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
you guys might want to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM ☕️ pic.twitter.com/aZCtwUEIF6 – 9:19 PM
you guys might want to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM ☕️ pic.twitter.com/aZCtwUEIF6 – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Not a ton of defense from the Jazz early, as they’re yielding a lot of open looks (New York is 7-13 so far). Fortunately for them, the Knicks seem pretty obsessed with taking long 2s, so it’s not as bad as it could be. 15-9 NYK, with 6:56 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Not a ton of defense from the Jazz early, as they’re yielding a lot of open looks (New York is 7-13 so far). Fortunately for them, the Knicks seem pretty obsessed with taking long 2s, so it’s not as bad as it could be. 15-9 NYK, with 6:56 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
My goodness… Mitchell Robinson continues to dominate the paint.
He’s got 8 points and four OFFENSIVE rebounds in the first five minutes of the game. – 9:18 PM
My goodness… Mitchell Robinson continues to dominate the paint.
He’s got 8 points and four OFFENSIVE rebounds in the first five minutes of the game. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 15-9….Mitchell Robinson dominating so far. Also, the Jazz have not been good in the drop. Knicks size making an impact – 9:18 PM
6:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 15-9….Mitchell Robinson dominating so far. Also, the Jazz have not been good in the drop. Knicks size making an impact – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Rolling with the same 5 as last game 🎢
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/QK9NnRmq6a – 9:00 PM
Rolling with the same 5 as last game 🎢
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/QK9NnRmq6a – 9:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Late notice – Who wants 2 tonight for Jazz v. Knicks
Answer below
Locked On Jazz is my F_ _ _ _ L_ _ _ _ _ – 8:57 PM
Late notice – Who wants 2 tonight for Jazz v. Knicks
Answer below
Locked On Jazz is my F_ _ _ _ L_ _ _ _ _ – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
Alec Burks starting at point guard tonight vs. Utah, team says. Kemba Walker is out (rest). Rest of the starting five remains the same. – 8:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Home game fit game 📌
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/Md3IbqzPCi – 8:12 PM
Home game fit game 📌
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/Md3IbqzPCi – 8:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight vs. Utah due to knee soreness. This development may open a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish vs. Jazz. Reddish has played sparingly since Knicks traded for him last month. – 8:05 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight vs. Utah due to knee soreness. This development may open a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish vs. Jazz. Reddish has played sparingly since Knicks traded for him last month. – 8:05 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson doesn’t sound sure of his long-term #Knicks future nypost.com/2022/02/07/mit… – 7:54 PM
Mitchell Robinson doesn’t sound sure of his long-term #Knicks future nypost.com/2022/02/07/mit… – 7:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes out with sore knee. Kemba Walker resting. Cam Time. – 7:48 PM
Quentin Grimes out with sore knee. Kemba Walker resting. Cam Time. – 7:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. Utah.
Have to assume Cam Reddish soak up those minutes. – 7:47 PM
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. Utah.
Have to assume Cam Reddish soak up those minutes. – 7:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Knicks make their only trip into Utah this season, which means all media in the building needs to secure their laptops with technology hater Julius Randle in town. Those in attendance should also see points. From the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/sRDkUqFrHy – 7:44 PM
The Knicks make their only trip into Utah this season, which means all media in the building needs to secure their laptops with technology hater Julius Randle in town. Those in attendance should also see points. From the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/sRDkUqFrHy – 7:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First game of a back-to-back. Time to lock in.
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Bpcz8BvJLv – 7:00 PM
First game of a back-to-back. Time to lock in.
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Bpcz8BvJLv – 7:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @arielhelwani says no more b̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶o̶n̶g̶ 🚫
Download today’s #RoundballRoundup to hear about the Knicks matchup, on covering the NBA for ESPN & more.
Click to listen or find wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:26 PM
🎧| @arielhelwani says no more b̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶o̶n̶g̶ 🚫
Download today’s #RoundballRoundup to hear about the Knicks matchup, on covering the NBA for ESPN & more.
Click to listen or find wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Suns, Jazz, Celtics, Timberwolves
One of these four teams should pluck Eric Gordon before Thursday’s deadline. I proposed the trades and explained why they should happen, but also why the trade is unlikely: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:26 PM
Suns, Jazz, Celtics, Timberwolves
One of these four teams should pluck Eric Gordon before Thursday’s deadline. I proposed the trades and explained why they should happen, but also why the trade is unlikely: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | Energy is 𝘏𝘐𝘎𝘏 with these guys 🔋
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 4:19 PM
📹 | Energy is 𝘏𝘐𝘎𝘏 with these guys 🔋
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 4:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming game, a post-game photo on the court, and a @newyorklottery prize pack. – 3:45 PM
🚨 KNICKS DROP 🚨
Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming game, a post-game photo on the court, and a @newyorklottery prize pack. – 3:45 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau reacts to computer altercation with his assistant, says they have “great relationship” #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/07/jul… – 3:30 PM
Thibodeau reacts to computer altercation with his assistant, says they have “great relationship” #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/07/jul… – 3:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Improve your Monday by watching this video where the guys rate each others’ fashion.
Who gets an A+ and who deserves an F? 📃 pic.twitter.com/t8unUQPZqj – 3:24 PM
Improve your Monday by watching this video where the guys rate each others’ fashion.
Who gets an A+ and who deserves an F? 📃 pic.twitter.com/t8unUQPZqj – 3:24 PM