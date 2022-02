Mitchell Robinson not committing to contract extension with Knicks

Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if the Knicks don’t act. He’s a one-of-a-kind old-school center. Coach Tom Thibodeau held his praise due to the loss, and noted that when Robinson went out for his blocks, the Knicks didn’t often get the rebound. It was unclear whether Thibodeau felt he gambled too much. “Good activity and rim protection was vital,’’ Thibodeau said. “When he goes to block we have to make sure we find a body. He did some good things but we got to finish our defense better.’’ Is he back to 100 percent? “Not all the way yet, but close to it,’’ Robinson said. “Once I get back in shape I’m going to be a problem . -via New York Post / February 3, 2022