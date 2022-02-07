NBA scout: Julius Randle has low trade value right now

Though opposing coaches have great respect for Randle by loading up their defense toward stopping him, The Post has also reported Tom Thibodeau has had trouble coaching Randle this season into being more of a selfless player. Some in the organization wonder if his new contract extension has made him feel he needs to do too much. “It’s a low trade value,’’ another NBA scout said. “He hasn’t come across as a good teammate. He has played selfish. His contract isn’t an issue. Perception is.’’
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Speaking of the NBA trade deadline and building blocks — Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:28 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
All that pace the Knicks played w/ in the first half has dissipated. Lakers switching a buch now (a strategy that’s given Knicks trouble on other nights), but Knicks pounding Randle isos in other situations, too. Not getting stops to get running either. Lakers up 22-8 in the 3rd. – 10:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New Rule:
Berman had to ask Randle about potentially being traded to Sacramento before every game. pic.twitter.com/AauVIkBltR – 9:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle just took it to the rim on a break and Anthony Davis made a decision that he was not going to foul – or be on a poster. – 9:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks most valuable players tonight:
1. RJ Barrett
2. Russ Westbrook
3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in first quarter vs Lakers. Randle has said in past he has extra motivation vs. LAL, the team that drafted him. In 9 games vs LAL prior to this one, Randle is averaging 23.7 points, 8.2 rebounds & 3.9 assists. – 9:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 42-29 after the first quarter, highest scoring first quarter of the season. Barrett first, then Randle, took charge – combined for 29. – 9:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Barrett-Randle combined to shoot 10 of 12 from field for 29 points in glorious 42-29 first quarter against Lake Show. – 9:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Figured out how to unlock Randle … just play LeBron and the Lakers in LA on national TV every game – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i too watched the Sacramento Kings play this week, Julius Randle. welcome back. – 8:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Looks like Julius Randle is playing at half speed sometimes – 8:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So there are two fans courtside in Randle and Barrett uniforms…Not jerseys…Uniforms. You will not mix them up for the actual Randle and Barrett. – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With deadline approaching, rumors and gossip are the thing. And for Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle doesn’t believe in “gossip” and value too low to give up on him #Lakers #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 4:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
‘Who reported it?”
Julius Randle is skeptical of trade rumors.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle and the Knicks: What’s next?
After signing a four-year extension in the summer that takes effect after this season there are legitimate questions of whether Randle and the franchise as currently configured are the right path. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle doesn’t believe trade talks are for real and league sources sense value to low to sell off #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/05/nba… – 3:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/7GxNvjRcvO – 3:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Knicks show interest in Kings’ De’Aaron Fox amid Julius Randle trade rumors in New York sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks trade talk: Randle calls reports “gossip,” team hopes to deal Walker nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/kni… – 12:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle got caught stealing a play out of Rajon Rondo’s playbook nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jerami Grant is like better-defending, thinner Julius Randle. Same questionable shot selection from both guys. – 7:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said he will go with the same lineup tomorrow against the Lakers. Randle said he’s not worried about Kemba lack of scoring – “he’s proven he can score for our team.” – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops wants to include somebody in the Julius Randle trade pic.twitter.com/fC7StedJ9m – 3:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Talking Knicks with our @Fred Katz – What should they be looking to do at the deadline? Does a Fournier trade make sense? How do they fix Julius Randle? Which young guys have the highest ceiling? And more …
theathletic.com/3111330/2022/0… – 8:24 AM
More on this storyline
Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said. The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed multiple reports, including The Post’s, that Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox is on the Knicks’ radar, with Randle being the only pawn who would make sense in such a deal. The idea has swirled around social media like Pacific Ocean waves. “That sounds like gossip to me,’’ Randle snapped before facing the Lakers Saturday night. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022
Indeed, the Randle trade rumors seem overblown, but it’s worth considering what Randle’s trade value is now that he failed to be named to the 2022 All-Star Game. He’s 27 years old — the beginning of his prime years. “Not now,’’ one NBA GM told The Post when asked if Randle has decent trade value. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022