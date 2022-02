NBA scout: Julius Randle has low trade value right now

Though opposing coaches have great respect for Randle by loading up their defense toward stopping him, The Post has also reported Tom Thibodeau has had trouble coaching Randle this season into being more of a selfless player. Some in the organization wonder if his new contract extension has made him feel he needs to do too much. “It’s a low trade value,’’ another NBA scout said. “He hasn’t come across as a good teammate. He has played selfish. His contract isn’t an issue. Perception is.’’ Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post