Nets haven't fully closed the door on James Harden trade

When Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reached out to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on January 11, they started with the usual pleasantries of basketball executives still a month away from Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Who do you like on our roster? Here’s who I like on yours. Eventually, Morey spoke up on the true intention of his call. “What about James?” “James who?” Marks responded. The Nets do have two James — Johnson and Harden. “James Harden.” “No,” Marks said flatly . -via ESPN / February 7, 2022