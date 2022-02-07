People around Ben Simmons prodding him to return to the Sixers

Numerous figures affiliated with Simmons’ representation insist he’ll never dress for the franchise again, but there are people around Simmons who have recently pushed for the All-Star to retake the floor if he’s not dealt, sources said.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There have been zero trade discussions between the Sixers and Nets regarding James Harden, sources said. And while there are figures in Brooklyn who are open to a Harden for Ben Simmons swap, that concept won’t be entertained by Nets brass before Thursday: bleacherreport.com/articles/29531… – 7:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do noises offstage in the Ben Simmons saga suggest a trade deal as deadline nears? All eyes are on a potential Simmons for James Harden deal. But a league source said that Simmons wouldn’t be moved at least until June’s draft.
Do noises offstage in the Ben Simmons saga suggest a trade deal as deadline nears? All eyes are on a potential Simmons for James Harden deal. But a league source said that Simmons wouldn’t be moved at least until June’s draft.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Do noises offstage in Ben Simmons saga suggest a trade deal as deadline nears? inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 5:28 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Bill Simmons and Jackie Mac going deep into James Harden and Ben Simmons, why the Cavs and Pacers made the Caris LeVert deal, what we’re hearing around the NBA, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/0F0h9k… – 1:36 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Execs weigh in on the @Los Angeles Lakers heading into the deadline, plus an interesting note from @Steve Bulpett here … The @Philadelphia 76ers asked one team for 4 first-rounders in a Ben Simmons package. More for @HeavySan :
Execs weigh in on the @Los Angeles Lakers heading into the deadline, plus an interesting note from @Steve Bulpett here … The @Philadelphia 76ers asked one team for 4 first-rounders in a Ben Simmons package. More for @HeavySan :
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he had a discussion with Tyrese Maxey in light of a report that Maxey could be an option to be packaged with Ben Simmons in a trade to the #Nets: “First of all, the one thing that I won’t do is all of the discussion is from a writer…. – 3:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has surfaced in trade talks in recent weeks (including as a possible centerpiece of a Ben Simmons deal).
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has surfaced in trade talks in recent weeks (including as a possible centerpiece of a Ben Simmons deal).
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm – 9:43 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ramona Shelburne didn’t specify when Ben Simmons got vaccinated, but reported he had just a couple days before Shams reported the Nets were open to talks on a Simmons-Harden blockbuster.
Ramona Shelburne didn’t specify when Ben Simmons got vaccinated, but reported he had just a couple days before Shams reported the Nets were open to talks on a Simmons-Harden blockbuster.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: I wrote about the benefits of a James Harden for Ben Simmons trade for both teams and what it could take from the Sixers to get a trade done now.
New story on @Jorge Sierra: I wrote about the benefits of a James Harden for Ben Simmons trade for both teams and what it could take from the Sixers to get a trade done now.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I looked for a bunch of the latest reports, rumors, and analysis on a Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Catch up all in one spot for free.
I looked for a bunch of the latest reports, rumors, and analysis on a Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Catch up all in one spot for free.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Making sense of the latest James Harden-Ben Simmons development, exploring the Kyrie Irving factor/power dynamics, and handicapping what might happen next, w/ @John Hollinger and @Alex Schiffer, at @TheAthletic
Might this Nets free-fall spark a deal?
Making sense of the latest James Harden-Ben Simmons development, exploring the Kyrie Irving factor/power dynamics, and handicapping what might happen next, w/ @John Hollinger and @Alex Schiffer, at @TheAthletic
Might this Nets free-fall spark a deal?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You think Philly would have liked to have had Ben Simmons to guard Luka in this game? Before tonight, Luka had avg 21-6-6 on 37.5% shooting vs PHI. Tonight 33-13-15 (And only 3 TOs). – 3:19 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Too insulting to call Pascal Siakam “Good Ben Simmons?”
Too insulting to call Pascal Siakam “Good Ben Simmons?”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers showing why Daryl Morey has to fill the Ben Simmons-sized hole on this roster | Mike Sielski inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:11 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be open to James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster at trade deadline nypost.com/2022/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
James Harden-Ben Simmons deal could reportedly happen before the NBA trade deadline https://t.co/VDVGulz1nt pic.twitter.com/LCOmSMOO9g – 6:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers-Nets to discuss Ben Simmons for James Harden trade sportando.basketball/en/76ers-nets-… – 6:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia Sixers Open To Discussing A James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: ‘The Ball Is Is in The Nets’ Court’
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Me + @Kevin O’Connor are hopping on Green Room to talk Harden, Portland, trades and more
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @Bill Simmons to discuss the latest on James Harden and Ben Simmons, what we’re hearing, what to watch for over this next week. @ringer @ringernba spotifygr.link/dlEzcb6Snnb – 5:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Sixers to pursue James Harden, Nets open to discussing Ben Simmons swap
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Ben Simmons will balance out the Nets offensively, add defensive dimensions, and expand their window. On the court, he will help them.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My NBA trade deadline latest on Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, John Collins, Myles Turner and more … all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-more-gus… – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for @CertifiedBckts: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):
New from me (though it likely won’t be a surprise):
The Ringer @ringernba
One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.
One of the most intriguing Ben Simmons trade ideas: Lu Dort for Simmons.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers will be engaged in conversations on Simmons this week. But they’re no closer to a trade for him. And they want to wait out whether it’s a James Harden, whether it’s other star players who may become available after the season that aren’t now. Philly has shown no indication that they’re going to sell short on Ben Simmons and do a deal that they don’t really love and they have a willingness to take this into the offseason. -via YouTube / February 7, 2022
When Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reached out to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on January 11, they started with the usual pleasantries of basketball executives still a month away from Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Who do you like on our roster? Here’s who I like on yours. Eventually, Morey spoke up on the true intention of his call. “What about James?” “James who?” Marks responded. The Nets do have two James — Johnson and Harden. “James Harden.” “No,” Marks said flatly. -via ESPN / February 7, 2022