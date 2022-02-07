Pistons interested in Mitchell Robinson

One note worth keeping in mind with Robinson: The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in the 23-year-old, per SNY sources. Robinson would fit the team’s desire to find players on the same timeline as rookie Cade Cunningham. It’s unknown if Detroit would pursue Robinson via trade or if the club would only consider him if/when he hits free agency.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mitchell Robinson fouled Anthony Davis under the basket but whatever I guess we’re ignoring that. – 11:09 PM
Mitchell Robinson fouled Anthony Davis under the basket but whatever I guess we’re ignoring that. – 11:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to late December (a 20-game stretch), Mitchell Robinson is averaging:
10.6 points (on 82% shooting)
9.5 rebounds,
1.5 blocks.
Only two other players are averaging at least 10.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 swats during this span:
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert. – 9:39 AM
Dating back to late December (a 20-game stretch), Mitchell Robinson is averaging:
10.6 points (on 82% shooting)
9.5 rebounds,
1.5 blocks.
Only two other players are averaging at least 10.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 swats during this span:
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert. – 9:39 AM