Raptors vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (28-23) play against the Charlotte Hornets (26-26) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022
Toronto Raptors 92, Charlotte Hornets 83 (Q4 06:00)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s get it! 👊
📍 – 🏡
🆚 – @Toronto Raptors
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
⏰ – 7:00 P.M.
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/CjdEgQUIOR – 6:53 PM
Comfy fits for a rainy day. ☔️
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs TOR
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is doubtful.
James Bouknight (R Wrist Sprain) is doubtful.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/GSiSvX3mSK – 6:37 PM
We are in this together 🤜🤛
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Dave Early @DavidEarly
538’s NBA predictor as of today says the Nets will HOST the Raptors in a single game elimination Play-In match.
Obviously something would have to change for them to have Kyrie in that one.
Scary hours indeed.
projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2022-nba-predi… – 4:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫.
🌟 4th youngest player in NBA history to be named an All-Star.
🌟 1 of 9 players with an All-Star selection before their 21st birthday.
🌟 1 of 1 🕺💕🛸
#NBAAllStar x @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/I4C5D6tmRZ – 4:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Turns out the #Hornets will have an All-Star in Cleveland after all.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Just call him ALL-STAR Melo! 🕺🛸💕
BUZZ CITY! @LaMelo Ball is a 2022 #NBAAllStar! ⭐️
🔗: https://t.co/LgbvcfpSNU pic.twitter.com/1z1Zp8zVds – 4:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DON’T HAVE TO TELL US TWICE 😤😤😤
Congratulations, @Pascal Siakam ! pic.twitter.com/00HNCAZwiE – 3:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam is the Eastern Conference player of the week, after averaging 24.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in a perfect 4-0 week for the Raptors. He’s now won the award four times.
Brandon Ingram won it out West. – 3:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trust the offense. Stay patient. 📝
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Vernon Carey, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/z3jJReAipx – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Lost in the competition
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/YbL1Ldd78b pic.twitter.com/24wGaV1yxE – 1:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
* How late-breaking developments (Ingles, Raptors, Pellies) shift the trade market
* Why trade deadline is all about ’23
* Chet Holmgren is awesome!
* Scouting Orlando’s Jalen Suggs
theathletic.com/3116060/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
