Suns vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (42-10) play against the Chicago Bulls (20-20) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022
Phoenix Suns 62, Chicago Bulls 47 (Q2 02:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine looking refreshed in first game back from back spasms. 15 points on 5-9 shooting, 3-4 from 3 late in 2nd quarter. Has the stepback and drive game working – 9:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
JaVale hitting a 3 to get the Suns first half lead up to 19. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/z7x3vawSWX – 8:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Roof might come off the UC after Zach LaVine earns an offensive foul for colliding with Johnson. The impact sent both players sprawling to the court. – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I mean, the lane was just wide open on this slipped screen from Deandre Ayton. Nikola Vucevic was practically asking him to do it. Begging for an easy bucket.
An open invitAYTON pic.twitter.com/15N3lskWwk – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul rip through gets Green.
Foul
5th team foul on Bulls.
Paul to the line. Hits both FTs. #Suns up 62-44. – 8:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think this is the longest rest in the first half Chris Paul has been able to get all year. A great shift out of Elfrid Payton helped the Suns outscore the Bulls 33-17 in the 9:51 CP3 was on the bench for. – 8:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Bulls: DeMar DeRozan puts on a clinic in loss, hot three-point shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 55-37 as Payton gets to the rim.
Now #Suns come back with Paul and Ayton with Booker continuing to rest.
Up 20 as Bridges scores. – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The home crowd is not particularly pleased with Nikola Vucevic right now…we’re like one or two misses away from the boo birds coming out – 8:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is really struggling with this JaVale McGee matchup. He allows McGee to sink a wide-open three and can’t outmuscle the fellow center in the matchup on the other end. – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
There was an Elf on the shelf. JaVale went up, got it, and threw it DOWN.
And then he comes back down with a JaVale McThree. Incredible stuff – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vucevic just attempted his first shot in 10 minutes of play.
Has just two rebounds.
How is this possible for a player of his talent? #Suns up 16 on #BullsNation – 8:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Suns score 36 -1st quarter points and lead the Bulls 36-29. Booker with 16. We move to the 2nd quarter- Suns up 43-31. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul ends up going to his usual seat at the end of bench, but not before talking to the #Suns assistants.
This was after he talked to Cam Johnson. #Suns up 38-31 early in 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/AYbe0ltSXy – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker got hit in that area while coming back down to earth from the jump shot over Dosunmu.
Splits FTs. #Suns up 39-31. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One quarter in.
DeMar DeRozan: 10 pts (4-6 FG)
Zach LaVIne: 6 pts, 2 ast pic.twitter.com/MetfMtDsmn – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls shout out time Where are you listening @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
36-point first quarter for Phoenix. Bulls have allowed 30-plus in four of last five first quarters – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Another hot-shooting team against the #Bulls, must be a coincidence. Suns hit 15-26 shots in 1stQ and lead 36-29. Devin Booker has 16 pts and that’s not even the most scored against #Bulls in 1stQ this week – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul giving Cam Johnson instruction. #Suns #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NWCioqdtz5 – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Suns score 36 -1st quarter points and lead the Bulls 36-29. Booker with 16 – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Just another 36-point first quarter allowed . . .
When do Ball and Caruso return again? – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHI 29
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-7 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 4 Ast
Crowder: 4 Pts, 6 Reb
DeRozan: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well that’s not very nice. One Bulls fan yelled out during a free throw: “AYY DEVIN! You’re dating the ugliest one!”
Book responds with a swish from the corner just before the 1Q buzzer – 8:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Say it with us…
🗣 GET CAM JOHNSON TO THE THREE-POINT CONTEST! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/f2NEw6sZ5I – 8:36 PM
Say it with us…
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hey Devin, you’re dating the ugliest one.” #Bulls fan.
Wow. #Suns – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Do anything as well as Devin Booker does first quarters and you will be thriving – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson laughing after getting called for foul checking DeRozan, who later scored on that possession. #Suns up 3. – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach & Coby hit back-to-back triples!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 off Johnson dribble and kick.
That’s usually the other way around.
#Suns up 28-23. – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is maybe the most willing the Suns have been to switch from my eyes and the Bulls have been able to produce a few baskets off it. Tough deal defending both DeRozan and LaVine. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bulls got four points out of that trip on Crowder tech.
LaVine hit tech FT. Hit 3.
Then Coby White gets a 3 on #Bulls next trip off Paul turnover.
#Suns timeout. Lead down to two points, 22-20. 3:54 left in 1st. – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bulls currently on a 12-2 run and Monty wants a timeout. Offense has gotten a little sloppy the last few possessions and Chicago is starting to hit a few shots – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Matt Thomas should clip that sequence for his resume tape. Assisted Zach LaVine on a 3 and then deflected CP3 pass at other end to lead to a Coby White 3. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tech on Crowder that actually stopped a transition opportunity for the Bulls. #Suns. – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder gets hit with a tech for barking at the official. He thought he got fouled on that floater – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Coby White is on the floor after being a game-time decision. #Bulls #Suns – 8:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This is a damn clinic so far. I guess the Bulls are all set … no need to add. – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul wasn’t even looking at the referee handing him the ball on out of bounds play.
He was looking to see where he’d go with the pass.
Found Booker for cutting layup. #Suns up 22-11. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls plan to honor Neil Funk at Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma City. The legendary broadcaster, who retired after the 2019-20 season, never got proper sendoff because of the pandemic. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Fellow All-Stars DeRozan and Booker exchanging smiles there.
#Suns up nine. #Bulls – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns putting on an offensive clinic right now. 9-of-15 FGs. All five starters have scored.
Up 10 as DeRozan scores after Paul bucket. – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder guarding DeRozan.
DeRozan scores, is 2-of-3, but Crowder takes on this challenge.
Booker 3. #Suns up 16-6. 63.6% FG. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker picking up full court on the rookie Dosumu.
#Bulls 2-of-6 FGs.
#Suns 6-of-9. Paul bucket. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
How many hours of podcasting and national TV have been spent discussing Ben Simmons and James Harden?
I’m not gonna lie, I don’t think either team touches Phoenix. – 8:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Feel like I don’t get to see the Suns enough. Excited to see how this Bulls-Suns game plays out – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starting out DEMARVELOUS.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/MZVL1tJq9O – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Focused start from the Suns offense against a not focused start from the Bulls defense. 11-4 three minutes in – 8:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 3.
Crowder nodding his head.
They give their patent handshake.
Timeout #Bulls.
#Suns up 11-4 with 9:19 left in 1st quarter. – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a quick 11-4 start and the Bulls need a timeout. Phoenix comes out shooting 5-for-8 and not meeting much resistance on defense – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan takes another early frustration time out in the opening minutes of the quarter after the Suns run out to an 11-4 lead. – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder imprint on game early.
Four points, assist, two rebounds.
#Suns up 8-4 as Ayton scores. #Suns #Bulls – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
DeRozan to the rim.
Had 45 last game.
Tied 2-2 as Crowder scores. #Suns – 8:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..I love ya…let’s get this done ! @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A familiar face making his way courtside during the national anthem. The Devin Booker mascot saga lives pic.twitter.com/zRZSIQ2Oct – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Courtside view from baseline. #Suns vs. #BullsNation next. pic.twitter.com/ooU4hWgO7K – 8:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee got ’em going again, but check out Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges on the side.
#Suns at #Bulls next. pic.twitter.com/CKs46bFA0X – 7:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
You already know what DeMar’s got on.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/xiK96PCU3y – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: Rare loss, Chris Paul climbing #NBA MVP ladder, Devin Booker 3X #NBAllStar, finals rematch vs. Milwaukee Bucks incoming (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is back tonight.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jolZw1qHJO – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is back in the starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RkBzs0wM01 – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Bulls: DeMar DeRozan puts on a clinic in loss, hot three-point shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Javonte Green, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/jREXDGE44A – 6:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine will play tonight vs. Phoenix, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/bZssqon9yP – 6:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Billy Donovan struggles to find “holes” in #Suns pic.twitter.com/XRiPD6noeo – 6:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on the off-court similarities between DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul: “I think both guys are students of the game. I think both guys love the game. I think both guys take time to invest in younger players.” – 6:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zach LaVine will be available for the Bulls tonight against the Suns, per Billy Donovan.
LaVine had missed the last two games and was listed as questionable. – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan. Coby White will be a game-time decision.
LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction. – 6:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Coby White game-time decision. #Bulls – 6:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is available vs. Suns, per Billy Donovan. Coby White is a gametime decision – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will be available tonight and Coby White is a game-time decision. They were listed as questionable.
Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and obviously Patrick Williams still – 6:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (back) WILL play tonight. Coby White (groin) a game-time decision. – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/qjcWvNVFLE – 6:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s been 365 days since fans returned to Footprint Center.
Now, the Suns sit atop the NBA and the atmosphere inside the arena is electric.
And yet, the memories of one of the strangest years in sports are still fresh.
Read more ⤵️ – 5:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1.2.2007: Suns at Bulls
Down 2 with 5.2 seconds left, @Leandro Barbosa drains the 3-pointer to give the Suns the lead and the win!
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/sGDsZB7Ed3 – 4:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Suns, Jazz, Celtics, Timberwolves
One of these four teams should pluck Eric Gordon before Thursday’s deadline. I proposed the trades and explained why they should happen, but also why the trade is unlikely: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
ICYMI: Linked up with @KC Johnson to preview the week ahead for the Bulls
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:24 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets with a record of 28-26 get one All-Star, same as Heat, with LaMelo Ball announced as an injury replacement. For some reason the Bucks, Nets and the Bulls get to have two All-Stars but not the #1 team in the East standings. – 4:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us tomorrow for Takis Tuesday at @FrysFoodStores! Have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Suns game, @TakisUSA and more!
📅 2.8
🕛 12PM – 1PM
📍 5140 W Baseline Rd
More info: https://t.co/QkcGsCWUca pic.twitter.com/Tbjl1HrG6m – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dejounte Murray will replace Draymond Green in the All-Star Game. No Mikal Bridges – 4:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The uniforms on deck.
This week’s @PayPal jersey lineup! pic.twitter.com/cmWP37trq3 – 3:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, Suns, Bucks, Grizzlies and Warriors are the only teams with both a top-10 offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Heat has the seventh-best offense and sixth-best defense. Miami and Phoenix are the only teams with both a top-seven offense and defense. – 3:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
New week, same grind. Suns at 7pm CT.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/YEeBhTthNy – 2:30 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I would like to see Zach LaVine in the 3-point contest because I would like to see him become the first player to win the dunk contest and the 3-point contest. – 2:03 PM
