Tyrese Maxey off the table for Sixers in trade conversations

Sources say Maxey is totally off the table. He’s only 21, and is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game in the second year of his career. He hustles on defense, is selfless and clutch, and does wild things like hitting layups while falling horizontally out of bounds. He can drain shots off the dribble and now he’s comfortably making 3s.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls’ initial push to get the Sixers’ lead down to 61-56 was immediately squashed by back-to-back 3s from Curry and Maxey. – 4:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Let’s try this again.
Last year, 3s off the dribble accounted for just 22% of Tyrese Maxey’s total attempts off the dribble, and he made them at a 23% clip.
This year, 3s account for 39% of his off the dribble attempts, and he’s making 40.9% of them. – 4:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead Chicago, 61-52, at halftime.
Embiid: 22 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Team: 53.5% fg / 53.8% 3fg 👀 – 4:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Fun half of basketball in Chicago: Sixers lead 61-52 at the break, though the game feels a bit closer than that.
26 efficient points for DeMar DeRozan. 22 efficient points for Joel Embiid. And a nice little 11 and 5 half for Tyrese Maxey. – 4:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 61, Bulls 52 at half
DeRozan 26 points
Embiid 22 points
Maxey 11 pts, 6 assists – 4:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two pull-up 3s out of pick-and-roll for Tyrese Maxey in the first quarter, a shot that he looks more and more comfortable taking.
Sixers gave up 14 on 6-7 shooting to DeRozan that quarter, though. Put Charlie Brown on him defensively for the last possession and he fouled him. – 4:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Bulls 26 at the end of the first. Both teams are shooting above 50%, but the Sixers are 5-of-10 from 3 while Chicago is 2-of-7. Embiid with 12 pints on 5-of-6 shooting. Maxey with 8 on 3-of-3 from the floor and 4 assists. – 4:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 10 minutes today:
8 PTS / 3-3 FG / 2-2 3fg / 3 AST – 4:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers up 23-17 late in the third after Maxey hits another pull-up 3. He’s also already got four assists. Sixers are shooting 10-of-17 from the floor. – 3:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last time #Bulls played Sixers, Embiid scored 30, but what really hurt Bulls, I thought, was not being able to contain guards. Maxey/Milton combined for 14 assists, drove and dished to Embiid/Korkmaz who went 11-14 from 3. Milton is out today, Korkmaz & Thybulle questionable – 2:28 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he had a discussion with Tyrese Maxey in light of a report that Maxey could be an option to be packaged with Ben Simmons in a trade to the #Nets: “First of all, the one thing that I won’t do is all of the discussion is from a writer. Why would I … like, you know what I mean? Some of this stuff is crazy. I mean, there’s articles from, you know, I’ll get a call from one of our coaches telling me about an article from a guy that works for the agency of one of the agents. Why would we ever comment on that stuff? It’s so silly. So those are the things I stay away from and I don’t get involved in…” -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 6, 2022
Kevin O’Connor: My understanding is that, from Philadelphia’s standpoint, there’s no chance they give up Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle is unlikely in that deal, it would be more like an older player like a Danny Green. -via The Ringer / February 6, 2022
With the NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 10, the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden this week, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package. -via The Athletic / February 4, 2022