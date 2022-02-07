Warriors vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (40-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-35) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 7, 2022
Golden State Warriors 44, Oklahoma City Thunder 37 (Q2 03:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors are 40-13, yet one of the most enjoyable parts of covering this team this season has been Jonathan Kuminga. Has 11 points in eight minutes off the bench. Makes things happen. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nine points already in six bench minutes for Jonathan Kuminga. Team’s leading scorer. Everything at the rim. Return of Porter/Iguodala hasn’t impacted his role. No Moody/JTA in this first half. – 8:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Thunder, 23-20. Rough offensive start from Golden State, which is 7-for-20 from the field (3-for-13 from 3). – 8:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
This game reminds me of the fact that the Warriors strongly considered Josh Giddey at No. 7 in July’s NBA draft. But when he went to OKC at No. 6, that made it even clearer that Golden State needed to take Jonathan Kuminga. Both picks have been working out for the two clubs. – 8:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Already a lot of high-effort plays from the Thunder tonight. The matchup and crowd have amped things up. – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls plan to honor Neil Funk at Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma City. The legendary broadcaster, who retired after the 2019-20 season, never got proper sendoff because of the pandemic. – 8:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Perhaps my favorite thing about OKC: One of the best media seats in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/8EeNi8sovU – 8:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That’ll be Mark Daigneault’s favorite Tre Mann play of the season. – 8:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Some Warriors injury updates from OKC: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Defensive assignments for the Thunder
Dort on Steph
Bazley on Klay
Giddey on Wiggins – 8:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lots of Warriors fans in the house tonight. One of the best crowds of the season in OKC. – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Home 5 ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/8QXhvqZr63 – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a battle between the Santa Cruz Warriors and South Bay Lakers, two-way guard Quinndary Weatherspoon dropped 33 points. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/06/g-l… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
kick your feet up & end your Monday with the squad
Stream the game live: https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/1NSENyqX0z – 7:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Hannah Giddey got recruited to Oral Roberts on a trip she wasn’t scheduled to take. A year and a half later, the Thunder drafted her brother.
Talked to the Giddey siblings about their separate paths from Australia to Oklahoma.
📰:https://t.co/6u2DVjVXeR pic.twitter.com/a3RHq9llbA – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
first on the floor for the good guys pic.twitter.com/hWPeTAtl2W – 7:47 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
About to sit down for the weekly #LakeShowPodcast with @RealAClifton and @geeter3🎙🏀
Lots to discuss: Trade deadline a few days away, Milwaukee coming to town tomorrow, game at Golden State this weekend.
Send us some questions and we’ll try to answer them 💯 🙏 – 7:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Warriors
Giddey
Mann
Masked Dort
Bazley
Favors – 7:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Warriors
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 7:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson’s shoes featuring an illustration of a boat on the toe and a kayak on the heel pic.twitter.com/L6muzadSei – 7:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Crowd is congregated around the Warriors tunnel to see the Steph show pic.twitter.com/EmyTrZIGa0 – 6:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Otto’s back in action tonight 💥 pic.twitter.com/2eDzXheagN – 6:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson’s minutes restriction has been bumped up to 30 minutes, Kerr said. – 6:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr on Bjelica, who’s still out with back spasms: “We expect him back before too long.” – 6:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson could play 30 minutes against OKC, per Steve Kerr. – 6:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr announces Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are both available vs OKC, and Otto will start. Also Klay Thompson will bump up to 30 mins tonight. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the Warriors are able to bump Klay Thompson up to 30 minutes tonight. First time he’s been cleared for that amount. – 6:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr and Andre Iguodala, both listed as questionable, are available, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Adds that Klay Thompson will get a minutes boost to 30. – 6:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson’s minute restriction will be bumped up to 30 minutes tonight. – 6:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr. will start and Andre Iguodala will play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 6:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala will play tonight. Porter will start at PF. – 6:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter will play. Porter returns to the staring lineup for the Warriors. Moses Moody had been starting in his place. – 6:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are both available tonight in OKC.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault reveals Mike Muscala will be out through the All Star Break. – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Mike Muscala is out through the all star break. – 6:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala (right ankle) is going to be out through the All-Star break, Mark Daigneault said.
Daigneault said this is a different injury than the previous ankle injury Muscala has dealt with. – 6:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman made the road trip. Getting in some pregame work in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/A1Wwq6fsbm – 6:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ty Jerome on the trade deadline: “I wanna be here. I love it here.” – 6:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward @Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation announce the formation of The 941 Project to assist and support re-entry to the workplace for individuals from disadvantaged situations. pic.twitter.com/45FBxxFvdH – 5:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s pre-trade deadline edition of the NBA Stock Report includes:
Stock 📈: Caris LeVert, Clippers, Warriors and Fred VanVleet (more on him below)
Stock 📉: Nets, Blazers and the Heat’s coaching staff getting something they didn’t want.
https://t.co/8IJGdfnfN1 pic.twitter.com/vYyunCLqSJ – 5:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The preseason over/under for the Warriors was 48.5 wins, same as Dallas, 4 fewer than the Lakers.
They’re 40-13, with 29 games left, because their formula has, all things considered, made them greater than the sum of their parts. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
LaMelo Ball (35th) has replaced Andrew Wiggins (34th) as the All-Star with the lowest score in our RPR MVP Predictor.
Higher-rated Eastern Conference candidates:
Jarrett Allen (19)
Domantas Sabonis (22)
Jrue Holiday (23)
Pascal Siakam (25)
Jaylen Brown (32)
Miles Bridges (33) – 4:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star Game: LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray chosen as injury replacements for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 4:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
go ahead and caption this one for us real quick 📝 pic.twitter.com/McMhwlcYeb – 4:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
No love for #Cavs center Jarrett Allen. LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Dejounte Murray (Spurs) named All-Star Game injury replacements by Commissioner Adam Silver. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, Murray subs for Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum replacing Durant as a starter. @Jarrett Allen – 4:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid on @975TheFanatic trying to dodge tampering fines when asked directly about James Harden. “He plays for the Brooklyn Nets…(but) who is not a fan of Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They’re all top players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/34LowrSm2p – 4:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid mostly side stepped a question about Harden on the radio just now, noting he’s on another team and he can’t do anything about that. Talked up his current teammates. But…
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LaMelo Ball is Adam Silver’s injury replacement for KD at All-Star. Figured the league would want to get a rep from the overachieving Hornets in there, and Ball’s been great, but that closes the door on Siakam’s chances, barring another injury. Murray replaces Draymond out West. – 4:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
He’s in: Dejounte Murray has been named by Adam Silver as an injury replacement for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league just announced.
Murray will replaced the injured Draymond Green, who lobbied for Silver to named the Spurs point guard as his replacement. – 4:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, and Murray replaces Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, replaces Durant as a starter. – 4:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dejounte Murray (West) and LaMelo Ball (East) were named #NBAAllStar injury replacements for Draymond Green (back) and Kevin Durant (knee) for Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.
Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter. – 4:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray named as replacements for KD and Draymond Green in the All-Star Game – 4:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Just how good can Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody become? I looked at that, as well as a ton of other interesting topics, in this week’s Warriors mailbag: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray will replace the injured Draymond Green on the NBA All-Star team. – 4:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LaMelo Ball has been announced as the EC replacement for Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game, while Dejounte Murray is in for Draymond Green. – 4:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray to the All-Star game as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
NBA has announced that Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is the injury replacement in the All-Star Game for Draymond Green. – 4:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dejounte Murray will replace Draymond Green in the All-Star Game. No Mikal Bridges – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns to action inside of Paycom Center following a demanding stretch of four games in six nights – three of which were on the road. OKC now faces the surging Warriors for the third and final time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/tuF69PQexu pic.twitter.com/AeJVlMnn7p – 3:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, Suns, Bucks, Grizzlies and Warriors are the only teams with both a top-10 offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Heat has the seventh-best offense and sixth-best defense. Miami and Phoenix are the only teams with both a top-seven offense and defense. – 3:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Time for another Ask Kerith mailbag! What’s on your mind about the Warriors? – 2:29 PM
