Wolves trying to acquire Marcus Smart

It’s a few weeks before the deadline, so it seems only fitting that Marcus Smart’s name has once again percolated in trade talk. But it will take significant value in return, sources said, for Boston to ever part with Smart. There’s still a sense around the league that a healthy Celtics unit could fare far better down the stretch of this regular season than Boston’s early growing pains under head coach Ime Udoka have so far produced. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022