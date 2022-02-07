Wolves trying to acquire Marcus Smart

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sign of respect for Franz Wagner? Boston is starting a lot of possessions with Marcus Smart guarding the rookie. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Franz Wagner
Jalen Suggs
Cole Anthony – 5:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Timberwolves trying to trade for Marcus Smart from Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 5:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Here are some things that have gone right for the Celtics during their best stretch of the year, such as Marcus Smart making 81.8 percent of his two-pointers since his return two weeks ago: bostonglobe.com/2022/02/05/spo… – 3:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
6/4/4 for Marcus Smart. Not sure he’ll play enough for triple-double watch or not. – 8:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Watching Marcus Smart, I see a ceiling for Killian Hayes—tough defender, streaky shooter, secondary ballhandler – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 6:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Looks like Blazers just dumped 28-year-old 6-3 guard Norman Powell’s 5-year/$90 million contract for negative value.
Does that say anything about the value of 27-year-old 6-3 guard Marcus Smart’s 5-year/$91 million contract? pic.twitter.com/q0opQZQDge – 2:48 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The NBA’s best 2-man lineup (> 200 MIN) since December 31:
Jayson Tatum/Marcus Smart
+30.4 net rating
123.4 OFF Rtg
92.9 DEF Rtg
9 games / 212 MIN
(next closest: Bullock/Doncic, +25.5. Celtics have 4 of top 6 2-man lineups in that span) – 10:37 AM
That changed on Friday, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst let out an interesting tidbit on The Hoop Collective podcast. “I hear the Mavs are calling the Kings,” said Windhorst. “They are (also) interested in Marcus Smart and John Collins, but it’s nothing I’d call Woj about (yet).” -via Sports Illustrated / February 7, 2022
It’s a few weeks before the deadline, so it seems only fitting that Marcus Smart’s name has once again percolated in trade talk. But it will take significant value in return, sources said, for Boston to ever part with Smart. There’s still a sense around the league that a healthy Celtics unit could fare far better down the stretch of this regular season than Boston’s early growing pains under head coach Ime Udoka have so far produced. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
Another interesting Hawks tidbit: Before Atlanta sent Reddish to New York, the Hawks and Celtics discussed a framework that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Heurter and Reddish, sources said. It’s unclear how far that dialogue progressed. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022
