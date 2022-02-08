Bucks hoping Brook Lopez will return in Regular Season

Jamal Collier: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on a zoom call from LA says the team continues to receive positive news about Brook Lopez’s recovery from back surgery. Budenholzer says he remains hopeful Lopez will play in some regular season games
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
Brook Lopez has been in Milwaukee and getting in some work on the court at the Sports Science Center, per team video. In December, Budenholzer did not publicly discuss any sort of timeline for a potential return, but the current feeling in the organization is the rehabilitative process has gone great and Lopez is on schedule. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / January 18, 2022
Zach Lowe: What I’ve heard from from inside the (Bucks) organization is they remain optimistic (Brook) Lopez is going to come back before the playoffs, maybe well before the playoffs. -via Spotify / December 27, 2021