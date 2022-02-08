Bucks vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (34-21) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (28-28) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 64, Los Angeles Lakers 40 (Q2 05:31)
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Bucks have 59 pts and there is still six-plus minutes left in the second qtr. – 10:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This first half really has me leaning towards the Bucks in a hypothetical Milwaukee/Lakers Finals match up. BK – 10:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Nets star Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) for No. 63 on the all-time assists list. – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Milwaukee has hit 22 of their 32 FG attempts, including 16 of 19 2-pointers (13 of 15 in the paint) to lead 54-33 with 8:10 left in the 2nd Q. – 10:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 21. 26-12 lead in the paint. They’re shooting 68%. And they’re starting to make threes. – 10:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves throws down a two-handed dunk. Khris Middleton raises with a 3 over him. – 10:43 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers in familiar territory again with my another 20-pt deficit. – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Milwaukee just had a 7-point possession to take a 51-28 lead, with Middleton converting an and-1 3, and the Bucks keeping the ball due to a flagrant foul on Johnson (invaded Middleton’s landing space).
DiVincenzo added the 5th Bucks 3 moments later. – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A flagrant 1 was assessed to Stanley Johnson, so Khris Middleton heads to the line and gets two free throws to make one. He made one. #Bucks up 20. – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stanley Johnson definitely invaded Khris Middleton’s landing area. Doesn’t look intentional. But officials gave Johnson a flagrant foul 1 and called it a “wreckless closeout” – 10:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen with a reverse, spinning layup, a floater, and now Khris Middleton is up for another four-point play. #Bucks up 47-28 into a review for a flagrant. – 10:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo brothers compete together in revamped NBA All-Star Skills challenge nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/ant… – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 38-24 after a 2nd straight tough first quarter from a defensive standpoint. Milwaukee hit 16 of 26 FG’s, scoring 20 points in LAL’s paint.
Lakers had 7 turnovers to 1 from the Bucks. – 10:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron drove through four defenders and finished at the rim. Expected to hear a whistle and became annoyed when there wasn’t one. – 10:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Lakers after one 38-24 and I’m not sure how L.A. is that close. – 10:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers appear to have no answer for Giannis, who has opened the game 5-for-5 from the field. – 10:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Russell Westbrook has stepped out of bounds and traveled after taking his eye off a pass, Anthony Davis just watched an entry pass bounce off his hands out of bounds. – 10:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead Pistons 98-71 after the third quarter. Luka has 33-7-10, Jalen has 21 pts., Dorian 11-7, Dwight 10-7. – 10:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Great teams (and sometimes bad teams) always seem to bring the Lakers back down to earth after a decent stretch. If only this team could play defense consistently well… – 10:23 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Pat Connaughton dunks. Announcer every single time: “ Pat is sneaky athletic”.
The man is a freak athlete, there’s nothing sneaky about it 😂 – 10:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton was offended to be left out of the slam dunk competition.
#Bucks lead the #Lakers in paint scoring 16-2. They’re up 24-15 on the #Lakers – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s not as big as the finals.” Devin Booker on finals rematch vs. #Bucks on Thursday night in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bGQcU3vBQg – 10:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton AND Greg Monroe check in for the #Bucks as sixth/seventh men. – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he knows Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch against the Bucks will be hyped up but the Suns themselves will not treat it as anything extra.
“Not as big as the Finals.”
True! – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pistons coach Dwane Casey recalled one of those Jason Kidd moments against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers from the 2011 playoffs that showed just how smart of a coach he would be some day.
mavs.com/kidd-vs-kobe/ – 10:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Lakers are 4-for-9 from behind the three-point line, 4-for-11 overall.
#Bucks lead in paint scoring 12-0. – 10:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 of the #Bucks 17 points as they lead the #Lakers by five in the early going in Los Angeles. – 10:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza ranks 32nd in NBA history in 3-pointers made, with 1,602, including one of LAL’s 4 to start this game, now tied at 12.
LeBron, meanwhile, ranks 11th with 2,083, including 2 tonight. – 10:13 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis with the poke away and then emphatic swat on AD as he tried to isolate and shoot a jumper. I audibly cracked up laughing at that sequence. – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A Laker fan just called out Grayson Allen for injuring LA’s beloved Alex Caruso. – 10:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron opened the game against Milwaukee with a pair of 3’s, while Milwaukee has 3 buckets at LAL’s rim, for a 6-6 opening as this one gets underway. – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
One Lakers fan yells out: “Hey Grayson, you suck! You hurt my man, Caruso!!!” – 10:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Oof. Nuggets drop 83 on the Knicks in the first half. That’s the 2nd-most first half points the Knicks have ever allowed. The record is 84 to the Lakers in L.A. on Jan. 15, 1966. (Via @Basketball-Reference) – 10:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play of the Lakers-Bucks game: Giannis stuffs Westbrook at the rim; Middleton finishes with a fast-break layup. This could be a long night for the Lakers – 10:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grab your coffee & get ready for late-night hoops.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/XEBroW6pkP – 9:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns end road trip with win over #Sixers, face #Bucks next in finals rematch azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
This is L.A.’s 27th starting lineup of the season, which says quite a bit about how the season has gone.
Milwaukee also hasn’t had its full squad for much of the year, but tonight’s group (sans the injured Lopez) is 16-4, and played like the … defending champs. – 9:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last two games, Bobby has made 10 threes.
He is shooting 76% overall, 76.9% from three, and averaging 27 points. pic.twitter.com/IgUOLbh8Fl – 9:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. 3 hits his sixth 3 of the game, a season high. Career high is the nine he had against the Bucks last season. – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 114 #Sixers 109 Final.
Booker 35. Embiid 34. Harris 30.
#Suns improve to 22-5 on the road, 44-10 overall.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics standings watch:
1. MIA – 4.5 GB
2. MIL – 3.5 GB (pending MIL game Tue night)
3. CHI – 3.0 GB
4. CLE – 3.0 GB
5. PHI – 2.0 GB
6. TOR – TIED
7. BOS
8. BKN – +1
9. CHA – +2.5
10. ATL – +4.0
Six straight wins for the Celtics. Trade deadline Thursday. Time to add? – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Trevor gets the call.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/Qad5CxfvHA – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen (right hip soreness) will be back in action and starting for the #Bucks vs. the #Lakers. – 9:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Trevor Ariza replaces Stanley Johnson in the new Lakers starting lineup.
Starters vs. Bucks:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 114 #Sixers 109 Final.
Booker 35. Embiid 34. Harris 30.
#Suns improve to 22-5 on the road, 43-10 overall.
Up next: The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Footprint Center. – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Only switch from last game’s starting lineup is Ariza in for Johnson. Monk remains in the backcourt alongside Westbrook. – 9:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Trevor Ariza enters the starting lineup for Stanley Johnson. Another new group: pic.twitter.com/jvk5IoF4wg – 9:31 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron warms up in the Nike LeBron 19! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z1rTyyOwwj – 9:31 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Suns hadn’t faced the Bulls, Sixers or Bucks before this week. Just swept a road back-to-back in Chicago & Philly. Now 8-4 against the other 8 teams that are 10+ games over .500.
Finals rematch in Phoenix on Thursday. – 9:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich nearing the record for most NBA wins, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on whether his longevity & success can ever be done again. Bud: “It’s happening here in Milwaukee. Tonight, I got a 20-year contract. Giannis is going to play for 20. It’s over.” – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers defensive leak continues
After allowing a season-high 137 points to Bucks 48 hours ago, Clippers allow second-most first half points all season.
Memphis leads 70-55 at halftime. It’s the largest lead through two quarters that Grizzlies have had vs Clippers this season. – 9:12 PM
Clippers defensive leak continues
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James casually sinking left-handed free throws before Tuesday showdown w/ Bucks pic.twitter.com/knwlFdHxny – 9:07 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Crunch time in Philly-Phoenix is gonna be significant. Philly has bothered Phoenix with a very 2021 Bucks-esque gameplan. This’ll offer a window into the marginal improvements that may or may not put Phoenix over the top this year – 9:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Only Westbrook and Carmelo have more techs this season (12) than Doncic’s 11. Man, that’s a lot of Laker griping. – 9:01 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on a zoom call from LA says the team continues to receive positive news about Brook Lopez’s recovery from back surgery.
Budenholzer says he remains hopeful Lopez will play in some regular season games – 8:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 47 points in the Bucks 109-102 win over the Lakers on November 17, 2021.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/xNX9pp3shN – 8:46 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated Pacers cap sheet after the massive Pacers-Kings trade today:
-Sabonis, Holiday, Lamb out – Hield, Haliburton, Thompson in
-Updated trade exceptions (Hali into A Holiday TPE, Lamb creates big one)
-Updated bonuses (Hield’s are crazy confusing)
Pacers $1.1 mil shy of tax. pic.twitter.com/kbPlsPerf9 – 8:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann hits a right elbow middy, then answers a Melton missed 3 with a walk-in 3.
Taylor Jenkins not pleased, stops game 37 seconds after previous timeout.
Memphis lead at 29-21, 3:12 left in opening quarter. – 8:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mr. Wes is in the building.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/uzSH5vw8ke – 8:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) for the Lakers tomorrow night against the Blazers. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel ruled out Carmelo Anthony for tomorrow’s game in Portland. Dwight Howard is listed as questionable – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Carmelo Anthony won’t play tomorrow in Portland, either. Dwight Howard will be questionable. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said that Kendrick Nunn, who’s been out all season due to a bone bruise in his knee, has been ruled out until at least March.
The team remains hopeful that Nunn can play this season (there are 22 games in March + April). – 8:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “I think AD is playing with a great deal of determination.” – 8:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are both out for the Lakers tonight.
LeBron is good to go, and Frank Vogel said they’ll follow a similar plan minutes wise as they did last game, though of course, being unable to plan for overtime. – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says it’s “likely” Kendrick Nunn will not be able to make his season debut before March, however he said there is still optimism that Nunn will play sometime this season. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn likely won’t return from his right knee bone bruise until at least March. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on if it’s possible Kendrick Nunn doesn’t play this season: “Anything is possible.” Said “hopeful” he does play for the Lakers this season. – 8:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwight Howard (lower back soreness) is out again tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (back) are out against the Bucks. LeBron James will play, and Vogel hopes to play him less than the 40 minutes that James played against the Knicks. – 8:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are out for the Lakers tonight. – 8:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says LeBron is in, with a similar minutes plan against the Knicks (which was obviously abandoned with OT and such, but you get the point). Melo and Dwight are out. AK – 8:18 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s Threads
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/jGk16PsQob – 8:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard will be out tonight vs Bucks with a lower back injury – 8:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are both OUT for tonight’s game, per Frank Vogel. – 8:17 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD vs Giannis tonight Laker Fans, what you think?
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/tYe0S1DlqQ – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Pistons: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Bullock (18.8 points, 49.1% 3FG in last 6 games) remains a starter despite Maxi Kleber returning from injury. – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Same place, different arena vibe as the two #Bucks all-stars warm up in advance of their game vs. the #Lakers pic.twitter.com/YxX8ioHTfV – 8:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes, who was already participating in the Rising Stars Game at all-star, will also be in the Skills Challenge. His competition: Fellow rookies Cunningham and Giddey, 3 players from the host Cavs (Allen, Garland, Mobley), and 3 Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex) – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Antetokounmpo brothers are in the Skills-Challenge pic.twitter.com/ViqIAQsbYQ – 7:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, will compete in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge – 7:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Antetokounbros take on the NBA Skills Challenge. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/CQtNvI6dof – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo will participate in the #NBAAIIStar skills challenge together. #Bucks – 7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don Nelson (1977-1987) held a 540-344 record in the 11 years he coached the Bucks.
He joins an illustrious group as one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History.
#FearTheDeer | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/EhrbGKvVFE – 7:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The Zen Master. Coach Riles.
Officially named among the top 15 coaches in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Te8yxwVDwa – 7:17 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James delivered a final message to the #Lakers before the #NBA trade deadline.
#LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-d… – 6:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I wouldn’t change it for nothing. The Spurs organization was perfect for me.” – Dejounte Murray on being drafted 29th in the first round and not picked earlier.
He says players like LeBron told him he’s going to a great organization. – 6:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Amex® Card Members score 10% off concessions, a dedicated entrance to beat the crowd, and more at Crypto.com Arena. See how big nights are better #withAmex – 6:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, some @LockedOnLakers podcast viewing on YouTube. Among the talking points, are there limits to how much the Lakers should trade to salvage this season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/2dXcVgdIMyo?t=… – 5:48 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Apropos of the Lakers sleepy (so far) trade deadline, how did I not know about this??? pic.twitter.com/ZNp8fJ7uzf – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the 4th quarter?
📊 @betwayusa – 5:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Everybody knows players play for the name on the front of the jersey. But there is also a number on the front of that jersey and players pick those.
So why did each Bucks player choose their number?
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
One of the things that I think was always true of this franchise post-AD: they had tons of young players. Hard to win like that. FO is pushing its chips to the center of the table, so now is the time to judge based on results, whether good or bad. No more excuses either way. -MP – 4:45 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Beijing Winter Olympics postcard: Sharing Milwaukee Bucks swag jsonline.com/story/sports/o… – 4:41 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Update for Lakers/Bucks – I’ve been downgraded to out with back spasms
(The good news, I’m in no pain – provided I don’t move) – 4:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The #Blazers roster rebuild efforts after the CJ McCollum trade are crushing the #Lakers hopes of landing Damian Lillard.
#LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lakers-dream-l… – 4:13 PM
