Clippers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-28) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (18-18) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 55, Memphis Grizzlies 70 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis has a two-day rest advantage, and it’s more like 2.5 with Grizzlies putting in light work Saturday in Orlando. This could get ugly.
Also, as @lindsniewski points out, Clips leading scorers are the new fellows (Powell 14, Covington 9, Jackson next with 7) – 9:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Memphis 70, Clippers 55 | Half | Norman Powell: 5 for 8, 14 points two blocks.
The Grizzlies are winning offensive rebounds (14-6), fast break points (12-2), points in the paint (38-24)
And yet, their largest lead thus far: 16… which is not all that much vs. these Clips!? – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jaren Jackson Jr. set a new career-high for a game with 8 offensive rebounds against the Clippers tonight.
Still have two quarters left for Jackson to demolish Clips with Steven Adams out the game. – 9:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka were both DNPs in the first half vs. Grizzlies. The Clippers did run a three-center rotation … but they went small after Hartenstein-Zubac. – 9:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The 14 offensive rebounds in this 1st half ties a season high for the Grizzlies. – 9:13 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers defensive leak continues
After allowing a season-high 137 points to Bucks 48 hours ago, Clippers allow second-most first half points all season.
Memphis leads 70-55 at halftime. It’s the largest lead through two quarters that Grizzlies have had vs Clippers this season. – 9:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
another 70 point first half from the gang.
we’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/m4DlAVI9nn – 9:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies lead 70-55 at the half.
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 17pts, 9reb (8 offensive)
Ja Morant: 16pts, 4reb, 3ast
Plus, Grizzlies w/ 36pts in the paint, 14 offensive rebounds, 16 2nd chance pts, 12 fast break pts, 10 pts off turnovers. – 9:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 70 Clippers 55
Memphis is dominating in the paint and on the glass. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 17 points and 9(!!) rebounds. – 9:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Something to track: The season-high for offensive rebounds by a team is 23 (done twice, by Memphis and San Antonio, the latter vs. LAC).
It’s halftime, and the Grizzlies have 14 offensive boards. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTME
Clippers 55
Grizzlies 70
Trip: 17 points, 9 rebounds
Ja: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Adams: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Anderson: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals – 9:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YEAH YEAH TRIP 🦄
17 points & 9 rebounds in the first half for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ffi21NUWVh – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington fouled while shooting a 3, but Marcus Morris draws a tech as well. – 9:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
❌ DENIED ❌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/yDfXuGbKsz – 9:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So why isn’t Jaren Jackson Jr. on the #NBAAIIStar team?!?! – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If the Grizzlies get more of THIS Jaren Jackson Jr. on the glass… scary hours. – 9:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. has 8 of the 14 offensive rebounds for the Grizz.
under 2 min left in the 2nd qtr. – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s eighth rebound of the first half comes with an emphatic slam! He’s been so aggressive tonight. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell is 5-7 tonight, the rest of the Clippers are 12-32. – 9:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
another one caught on morant island 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/B3vW72Iof5 – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja Morant capped a 9-1 run by scoring through Powell’s defense
But Clippers got a Jackson 3 and a Powell break lay since then.
Again… it’s not about the offense right now.
Memphis up 56-45 with 4:23 left in first half. – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
them: “the best vibes aren’t in memphis.”
us: pic.twitter.com/hVG1O2lMvO – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
When Steven Adams seals off two guys like that, Ja Morant should give him a percentage of those 2 points. Those were as easy as the come. Great teamwork. – 8:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Powell’s two blocks there equal his season-high (three times, including vs. Memphis) and leave him one swat shy of his career-high. – 8:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Best defense of the game thus far: Norman Powell erasing Melton twice at the rim. – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell met De’Anthony Melton at the top twice.
Serge Ibaka approves – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant comes off the bench shouting BOCK BOCK from “Chickenhead” in De’Anthony Melton’s ear.😂 – 8:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Like so many of the 3-pointers he’s taken, Luke Kennard is in:
ocregister.com/2022/02/08/cli… – 8:52 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big man slam!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/uAaJeDnwOL – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
About the only thing Grizzlies didn’t do in that first quarter was hit 3s. But Tyus Jones and John Konchar have hit from the river early on, and Lue has to call another timeout.
Memphis up 50-37 with 8:08 left in first half. Another game where I’m not even looking at offense. – 8:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
100 miles and running.
@Ja Morant // @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/SrvS37nvSm – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
John Konchar with the 3! Grizzlies up 50-37, as the Clippers take a TO with 8:08 remaining in the 2nd quarter – 8:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that @NBA2K pump fake glitch in real life.
shoutout @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/6vnx5U4Eqr – 8:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. has already tied his career high for offensive rebounds. – 8:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Memphis 38, Clippers 27 | End 1 | It was an 11-point deficit despite the fact that the Clippers were shooting 45% to the Grizzlies’ 45.2% — who, uh-huh, had 31 field-goal attempts … 11 more than the Clippers. – 8:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
7th straight game with 30 points in the first quarter.
We lead 38-27 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/VWpcQ5wyRw – 8:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers defensive leak continues.
48 hours after allowing a season-high 137 points, they’re on pace to allow 152 points.
Memphis up 38-27 at the end of one. Grizzlies have already attempted a preposterous 31 shots and have 24 points in the paint and 10 FT attempts. – 8:43 PM
Clippers defensive leak continues.
48 hours after allowing a season-high 137 points, they’re on pace to allow 152 points.
Memphis up 38-27 at the end of one. Grizzlies have already attempted a preposterous 31 shots and have 24 points in the paint and 10 FT attempts. – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 38-27 after one quarter in Memphis. Closing out defensive possessions has been the difference. Memphis has nine offensive rebounds and even some of the times the Clippers have gotten defensive rebounds, they’ve bobbled it and given Memphis another chance. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Clippers 27
Grizzlies 38
Ja: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Trip: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Adams: 7 points, 3 rebounds
Anderson: 5 points, 2 steals – 8:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A Grizzlies fan yells, “The floppers are back in town!” after Robert Covington gets two free throws on a Jaren Jackson Jr. foul. – 8:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a monster with his activity on the glass. He has five rebounds in the 1st quarter. He averages 5.9 per game.
That’s the good news. The bad is he just picked up his second foul before the end of the 1Q. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington ate up Jaren Jackson’s 3, then drew Jackson’s second on a loose ball foul that sent Covington to the line. – 8:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a beast on the boards tonight. He has five already in the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Something I hadn’t noticed in RoCo’s Clippers debut: He keeps his mouthguard on his jersey while shooting free throws. pic.twitter.com/DmDQeoJWnU – 8:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Since there’s at at least a bare sliver of a chance that this is Kyle Anderson’s last game as a Grizzlies (it likely is not) I’m going to relish all this slow-mo-ness. Double molasses pump fake for an and-1? Yes please. – 8:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back-to-back for @Terance Mann!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/oJQo9gUEv9 – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT? 💿
PUT IT ON @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/Cclcb0TFMr – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann hits a right elbow middy, then answers a Melton missed 3 with a walk-in 3.
Taylor Jenkins not pleased, stops game 37 seconds after previous timeout.
Memphis lead at 29-21, 3:12 left in opening quarter. – 8:31 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
With 3:49 left in the 1st qtr, Grizzlies up 29-16. Plus, all 8 players that have checked into the game for the Grizz have scored. – 8:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Grizzlies defense just doesn’t care what type of offense you’re trying to run. Just disruptive.
Clippers look lost right now. 17-2 Grizzlies run. Memphis leads 29-16.
It’s 3:49 left in the 1st and the Grizz has FIVE steals. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies had a 9-0 run interrupted by a Jackson layup, then responded with 8-0 run. Lue’s had to burn two frustrating timeouts, and it looks like the rout is on.
Memphis up 29-16. Clippers have allowed 8 points off of 5 turnovers, and Grizzlies have 8 fast break points now. – 8:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Czar: “They’re (the Grizzlies) in the blue jerseys.”
The Clippers already have committed five turnovers — which the guys in blue have turned into eight points. – 8:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies add to their league-leading total of running alley-oops. There’s a column for that:
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Nic Batum accidentally tips the ball into the Grizzlies basket… Konchar is credited with the points, as the Grizzlies go into a timeout with a 29-16 1st quarter lead.
17-2 run from the good guys 😎 – 8:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a ridiculous tip in by John Konchar. I have no idea how he did that.
The alley-oop to Ja was nice, too. 😂 – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG KIWI OFF THE BOUNCE.
7 quick ones for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/hTpJNdBKqN – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies just ran a video in the timeout to congratulate Desmond Bane for being a Rising Star and for being selected to participate in the 3-point contest – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Clippers are going to try and jump with Grizzlies, it’s going to be a quick out.
Memphis already has 7 offensive rebounds in 5.5 minutes, leading to 6 points. Zubac is already in foul trouble. And that’s with Norm already up to 10 points.
Memphis up 17-14, 6:35 left in 1st. – 8:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis has already collected 7 offensive rebounds (to the Clippers’ zero) and turned them into 6 points. – 8:20 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies with an 11-3 rebounding edge against the Clips six minutes into the game – 8:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Very nice guy @BSieman on new Clipper Norman Powell: “He is very nice.” – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams just took Zubac off the dribble for a drive + the and-1 dunk. Because why not – 8:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/awQZYkUzRL – 8:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the 1st quarter, the Hawks scored 40 points, on 16 FGM and 13 AST. It’s the second time this season Atlanta scored 40+ PTS on 16+ FGM and 13+ AST in a single quarter (11/26/21 at MEM). It’s only the second time in franchise history doing so in a 1st Q (2/27/2008 vs. SAC). – 8:16 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
In his LAC debut, Norman Powell set a career high in usage rate for a game in games with 20+ minutes.
He is firing early again. – 8:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell has scored the Clippers’ first eight points tonight against Memphis. Been everything the Clippers wanted since acquiring him. – 8:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: Ja Morant is blowing by Reggie Jackson repeatedly.
Bad news: Grizz have just one stop on defense – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Norman Powell baited Ziaire Williams into a foul on back-to-back possessions. De’Anthony Melton coming in – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/QXejL8e0FM – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley has been added to the intro video, of course. – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the first five 🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/3440KYQqlZ – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
almost that time……..
@beatsbydre / #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/MTrxsNsRyO – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Maybe he was being coy, but yesterday Desmond Bane acted like he still didn’t have the 3-point invite.
But he’s in there! dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies and Clippers.
LAC: Batum, Marcus Sr., Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell.
GRIZZ: Jaren Jackson Jr. Adams, Ziaire Williams, Bane and Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening from Memphis where the Grizzlies and Clippers face off shortly. Here are your officials for @badunclep and ONLY the UNK.
Ben Talyor
Bill Kennedy
Matt Myers.
These are endorsed and blesse by the UNK. – 7:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work!
🕖 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/qVrlkieiyu – 7:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell will get his first Clippers start tonight against Memphis. – 7:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Reggie Jackson
MEM
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation congratulate @Luke Kennard for making his first appearance in the NBA 3PT contest! pic.twitter.com/ojdGVDYJkw – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @NBA announced tonight that @Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane was selected to participate in the 2022 MTN Dew 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 19, as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. pic.twitter.com/oL6HTS1TTm – 7:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There it is. Desmond Bane will be in the 3-point contest. Grizzlies profile 📈📈 – 7:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet’s 3-point shootout competition: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Cj McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony Towns and Trae Young.
Scottie Barnes will be in the skills competition. – 7:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane will participate in the NBA’s 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday! – 7:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
More @Desmond Bane at All-Star weekend.
No one has a better 3-point percentage since he was drafted in 2020 (min. 600 3PA). pic.twitter.com/hNYqfXbXIH – 7:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers G Luke Kennard is officially competing in the NBA 3-point contest during all-star weekend.
Fifth time a Clipper has been in the 3-point competition:
— Norm Nixon, 1986
— Quentin Richardson, 2002
— J.J. Redick, 2015, 2016
A Clipper has never won the title… – 7:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The clippers are starting Powell, Batum, Morris, Jackson and Zubac in Memphis. – 7:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Jackson, POWELL, Batum, Morris, Zubac tonight in Memphis – 7:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers connections named to the NBA’s Top 15 coaches list: Doc Rivers, Larry Brown, Jack Ramsay (Buffalo Braves) – 7:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As we wait to see if Luke will shoot in Cleveland… he is shooting pregame in Memphis Ten I See pic.twitter.com/JqkRcA8Ftn – 7:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has said that the similarities in what LAC and Portland run, such as early offense, could allow Powell and Covington to adjust quickly despite new teammates. Powell avg. 18.9 pts, 3.2 reb., 2.1 ast, 40% on 3P with 59% TS as a starter in POR this season. – 6:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s pregame chat in Memphis:
— Transition defense was the focus at shootaround.
— Plays coy with naming starters
— Jay Scrubb’s “feeling pretty good” despite turf toe. – 6:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ty Lue says the emphasis this morning when facing Memphis is transition defense. – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins: “Dillon Brooks is doing well.”
No contact drills yet. It will likely be after the All-Star break. Week-to-week now. – 6:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is trending well, and he’s going week-by-week. Says it’s looking more like he may be back after All-Star break, but will provide a later update soon – 6:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
crib cozy 🏡
@cintronworld / #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/XtmUdQBnIm – 6:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins doesn’t try to compare themselves to how other teams have fared against their opponents. With matchups against the Clippers, he thinks they’ve done a great job of executing gameplan, and they try to do that every night – 6:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant has always done a “beautiful” job of reading the game, and he keeps finding a different rhythm to his offensive attack – 6:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins sees tonight as a track record of player tendencies — in relation to gameplanning for Clippers team with Norman Powell and Robert Covington. They have lots of capable players on both sides of the ball – 6:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here is the play when Bradley Beal suffered his season-ending left wrist injury. He tried to take a charge against the Grizzlies and came down on his left hand. pic.twitter.com/tFMmetfWAx – 5:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It’s like Welcome Back Bruins around here.
First Norm Powell lands with the Clippers: ocregister.com/2022/02/07/cli…
And today, Jordin Canada signs on with the Sparks: ocregister.com/2022/02/08/spa… – 5:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
JUST ANNOUNCED: Memphis Grizzlies honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a weekend of service, alumni recognition and a Divine Nine celebration.
Details ⬇️ nba.com/grizzlies/news…
(presented by @GrizzBank) – 4:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said. – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like we are getting Luke Kennard news tonight. pic.twitter.com/W0ENjgz6cv – 3:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
