Daily statistical milestones: Jimmy Butler moves past Andrei Kirilenko and more

Daily statistical milestones: Jimmy Butler moves past Andrei Kirilenko and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Jimmy Butler moves past Andrei Kirilenko and more

February 8, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Klay Thompson No. 18 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Paul George and Chauncey Billups with 1,832 three-pointers. He’s now 82 away from Kyle Lowry

Jimmy Butler No. 130 in steals now

Moved ahead of Andrei Kirilenko with 1,098 steals. He’s now 6 away from Rick Barry

Zach LaVine No. 145 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 975 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mark Price and Walt Williams

Devin Booker No. 162 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud

Terry Rozier No. 173 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver with 867 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris

Mike Conley No. 182 in points now

Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,925 points. He’s now 9 away from Andre Iguodala

Andrew Wiggins No. 201 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Shawn Marion and Martell Webster with 792 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Patrick Beverley

Derrick Favors No. 216 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Chris Kaman with 5,585 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Tom Gugliotta

Fred VanVleet No. 217 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton, Mark Jackson and Toni Kukoc with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis

DeMar DeRozan No. 226 in steals now

Moved ahead of World B. Free and Darnell Valentine with 911 steals. He’s now 1 away from PJ Brown, John Long and Aaron McKie

Hassan Whiteside No. 232 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Trevor Ariza with 5,331 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Mark West

Duncan Robinson No. 240 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike James, Chandler Parsons and Bryon Russell with 688 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kent Bazemore

PJ Tucker No. 247 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee with 870 steals. He’s now 2 away from Larry Nance


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson is still haunting the dreams of Thunder fans
Story from Oklahoma City theathletic.com/3117297/2022/0…1:13 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews A lot has happened since Klay Thompson hit 11 3s against the Thunder in OKC in 2016.
But as his minute restriction was bumped to 30 min. and he hit 2 dagger shots against the Thunder on Monday, Klay’s showing he’s the same guy he was all those years ago:es.pn/3LfaTK912:51 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Mike Conley, asked about the pressures of the trade deadline, revealed that the Grizzlies told him at the deadline of his final season in Memphis that they were dealing him, and to be prepared for it. Wasn’t sure where he was going, but thought Utah was at the front of the list. – 12:25 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops Mike Conley said when he was in Memphis he was told at the trade deadline he was getting traded and then didn’t.
Said he didn’t know which team it was going to be, only that Memphis told him he wouldn’t finish the year there.
An interesting wrinkle to the Jazz trade. – 12:22 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Mike Conley, on Dok: “The game’s fast for him, but he’s learning. … He’s guarding, he’s being physical, his presence has really picked us up when he’s out there.” – 12:19 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Mike Conley comes into postgame playing “if I ever fall in love” by Shai and singing it at the top of his lungs – 12:16 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker’s full response when asked about being heckled on the road, the Suns having “a couple assholes” on the team who feed off it, and whether the Raptors mascot thing is getting old: pic.twitter.com/pugaWLvIaA11:53 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Talking Alpha Dort, Siakam’s absurd role, Hayward’s injury, the ugly Wizards offense, Booker rolling, LaVine pulling an Andy Dufresne from Mikal Jail in his return, Mitch Rob smash, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…11:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Devin Booker drop 38, Suns hold of Bulls for 127-124 victory nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/wat…11:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop The Bulls are 1-11 against teams with the top-7 records (other than theirs). And while they haven’t been whole for some of those games, neither have their opponents.
Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on this troubling trend.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…11:44 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm If the Playoffs started today, the Raptors would be facing off against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls 😬 – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “A little knee-to-knee. It’s straight.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Vaz8pGrrFk11:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “We’re some road warriors. We get hyped on the road.”
Devin Booker on responding to road crowd chirping.
“We do have a couple of assholes on this team that when you hear something like that, it gets us going little bit.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/OvBOlkYDya11:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Hassan Whiteside has fouled out – 11:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Hassan Whiteside fouls out with 5 minutes left. – 11:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Klay Thompson on James Wiseman and the rehab process and his mental during it. pic.twitter.com/XACyrORLKQ11:05 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS ‘It’s a travesty . . . that doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for on that one.”
– Klay Thompson on Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga being overlooked for the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson appeared to say “this is my house” after hitting the backbreaking 3 in OKC tonight: “I don’t remember, man. I black out in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/n0NLfA5ulw11:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Booker said he didn’t see Benny the Bull bring out the inflatable T-Rex, but he wish he had. Said the Suns have “a couple assholes on this team” that love to respond to people chirping and that kind of environment on the road – 11:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga’s exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: “It’s a travesty he’s not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for.” – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker said it was knee-to-knee that forced him to limp off.
“Yeah, it’s straight.” – 11:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Klay Thompson on the Warriors winning nine straight without Draymond Green: “It’s a great sign. It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength.” – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin 5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s 38-point night in #Suns‘ win over #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz OMG … some actual, legitimate ball movement results in a wide-open Mike Conley 3! Jazz are on a 15-4 run, and now trail only 86-85. Utah is all the way up to 14 assists. Now then … do defensive rebounding next! – 11:01 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer I set a goal to read three books each month: one biography, one nonfiction and one fiction.
February picks: His Truth Is Marching On (John Lewis bio), Indistractable (work/life flow) and novella Ring Shout (dark historical fantasy).
Book club? DMs over coffee ☕️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/jWojH9Kcwl10:53 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ recent losses to Western Conference teams: “We haven’t played very well against the West Coast teams, so it’s a good thing we don’t have to play them until the end.” – 10:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Zach LaVine says his back was feeling “pretty good” tonight but he’s still “fighting through some pain.”
He finished with 32 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Zach LaVine on his back: “If I cross the line, I’m ready to go.” – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “He said he was fine.” #Suns coach Monty Williams about Devin Booker, who limped off the court in the end of the 3rd quarter.
He wasn’t sure if it was a knee or calf. Also said Mikal Bridges had some “tweaks.” #Suns10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty Williams said Devin Booker said he was fine. Wasn’t quite sure if it was a knee or a calf but reiterates he thinks he’s okay after tweaking something – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s high scoring night: “He’s Devin. When you see him knocking down shots like that in rhythm, we feed off of it.” – 10:31 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov I’m digging Quin Snyder’s out at the bar with a book and a cocktail look – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson last 6 games:
18.7 PPG
44.7 3P% on 7.8 attempts
Starting to look like old Klay. pic.twitter.com/toll67zOB710:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Phoenix 127 Bulls 124. Booker-38. Paul: 19pts 11 assists. DeRozan with 38. LaVine with 32. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan (38) and LaVine (32) combine for 70 points
But Booker (38 pts) and Chris Paul (19 pts, 11 ast) lead way for Phoenix and win the day
Bulls are 33-21, fall to 3rd in East behind MIlwaukee – 10:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan goes above and beyond in a 38-point performance, but it’s not enough as the Bulls drop a 127-124 loss to the Suns.
The Bulls have now won only a single game against the other top-four teams in either conference. – 10:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Klay puts OKC on the ropes and Curry finishes them off. We’ve seen that movie before. – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 127, CHI 124
Booker: 38 Pts, 5 Ast, 14-23 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 11 Ast, 7-11 FG
McGee: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-9 FG
DeRozan: 38-5-4, 16-27 FG
LaVine: 32-8-6, 9-20 FG – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan 38 pts
LaVine 32 pts, 8 assists
Booker 38 pts
Paul 19 pts, 11 assists
(it wasn’t that close) – 10:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/5/4
Zach LaVine: 32/6/8
Nikola Vučević: 13/12
Coby White: 13/1/1
Devin Booker: 38/4/5
Chris Paul: 19/3/11
JaVale McGee: 16/8/3 (blks)
The Bulls are now 33-21. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto The last two minutes felt like a Warriors home game. Klay and Steph with big shots down the stretch to beat the Thunder 110-98. – 10:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Klay draining dagger 3s in the 4th quarter in OKC now where have i seen this before – 10:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Klay with two back-to-back threes in the clutch. Up until this point, he had hit just one three point all night.
He’s got 21 in a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson hits more backbreaking 3s in this building than anywhere. Two late ones to fight off a Thunder rally in OKC. He has 21 points, up to a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Klay Thompson hitting a big 3 to dampen OKC’s hopes. Sounds familiar. – 10:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls DeMar DeRozan or as Bill Wennington refers to him as DeMarvelous has scored 15 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. Phoienix up 118-104. 5:16 left 4th – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz up 59-57 at the half. Basically another individually-oriented O game for Utah (only 9 ast), but Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic have been very efficient. Defensively… well, it’s convenient Knicks have made only 3-18 from deep. May need to play better in 2H to win this one. – 10:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin DeMar DeRozan really out here hoopin hoopin right now – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Bulls have got the deficit down to single digits after DeMar DeRozan’s and-1. He’s up to 38 points – 10:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Don’t look now, but the Bulls have cut a 27-point second-half deficit to 12 with 6:05 to play
DeMar DeRozan has 12 points and counting in the 4th – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker back in. #Suns10:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker hop-skipping back to the scorer’s table to check back in… – 10:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is DeMar DeRozan’s 16th 30-point game. – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker has his knee wrapped in ice on the bench pic.twitter.com/LO4YgVrYad9:55 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Last three games #Bulls have allowed Caris Levert to score 42, Joel Embiid 40 and tonight Devin Booker has 36 after 3Qs, on 13-of-19 shooting. Booker may not return if Bulls don’t cut into this lead. – 9:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson little limp from Booker after that heave at the end of the quarter. Had a weird landing on his right leg a few minutes earlier on a turnover and was hobbling then. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater It’ll be Moses Moody in the Andre Iguodala rotation spot to open the fourth quarter. Interesting lineup: Curry, Moody, Damion Lee, Klay, Kuminga. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker limped to the bench after last shot at the buzzer.
#Suns up 102-83 at end of 3rd. #Bulls9:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls down 102-83- we go to the 4th. LaVine with 30. DeRozan with 23. Booker: 36pts – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 102, CHI 83
Booker: 36 Pts, 4 Ast, 13-19 FG
Paul: 15 Pts, 9 Ast, 6-8 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 5-10 FG
LaVine: 30-5-5, 9-17 FG – 9:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Siakam: 24 PTS
Trent Jr: 24 PTS
VanVleet: 20 PTS
Anunoby: 20 PTS
Tonight marks the 4th time this season where the Raptors have four 20-point scorers. This had never happened more than twice in a single season prior to this season.
(Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/ltlD9v9Y9u9:42 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls After missing two games @Zach LaVine has poured in 30pts- White with 11 off the bench. – 9:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop This is Zach LaVine’s 13th 30-point game – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Devin Booker 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 run. #Suns pic.twitter.com/N02UWD3pQw9:36 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh Booker has 34 on 15 shots. Don’t know how he gets this open. pic.twitter.com/mjFLVONaQe9:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker tied up the ball. Foul called. He goes running to the bench to tell Monty to challenge. He gets T’d up for some reason, possibly for holding the ball too long. Then Chris Paul is irate. Weird sequence – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker tech.
I think it was for holding the ball.
#Suns up 88-62. – 9:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Review that … Booker took that clean! – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Are we still debating Booker vs. LaVine? – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker holding the pose on the right and left corner 3s
#Suns up 25 as Booker has 32 on just 13 shots.
13. Has made 11 (5-of-6 from 3)
Timeout #Bulls. 6:57 left in 3rd.
Wow. – 9:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Miscommunication in transition leads to a wide open Devin Booker 3
Phoenix pulls ahead 86-61, DeMar DeRozan spikes ball into stanchion in frustration – 9:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan smashes the ball against the base of the basket after Devin Booker hits his fifth 3-pointer of the night. Lucky not to get a tech on that. – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker is FEELING it right now. Stared and flexed after bullying Dosunmu for a layup, then held the pose on two corner 3s. He’s got 32 on 11-of-13 shooting midway through the 3rd, Suns up 25 – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Book bullied a rookie guard I just got bingo – 9:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Wizards
Jimmy Butler controls, Gabe Vincent gives a boost, Bam Adebayo kicks off run with strong 3rd quarter
@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/five-take…9:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 The Raptors had four 20+ point scorers tonight.
Siakam, Trent, VanVleet and Anunoby combined for 88 points on 33-63 FG, 14-31 3P. – 9:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Devin Booker is 8-for-10 from the field for 22 pts in 1stH, not too many layups in that mix. LaVine has 17, DeRozan 13, but #Bulls seem way out of their league, trail Suns 67-49 at half – 9:12 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh This was the stack pick-and-roll coverage that Ayo missed against the Raptors. The Suns disguised it pretty well but Ayo nailed the switch correctly this time. Quick learner.
It didn’t matter anyway because Booker is shooting 🔥 tonight. He has 22 first half points on 10 shots. pic.twitter.com/RLYGktRtxV9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 67 #Bulls 49 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-10 FGs) Bridges 8. Team: 9 players have scored. 56.5% FG. 26 paint points.
CHI: LaVine 17. DeRozan 13. Team: 41.9% FG (6-of-14 3s) 16 paint points.
1 lead change. 2 ties.
Boards: Suns 25, Bulls 18.
Biggest lead: Suns 21. Bulls 2. – 9:10 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron HALFTIME: Warriors up 56-46 on the Thunder. After a rough first quarter, Golden State showed that it’s, well, the far more talented team in the second. Wiggins (13 points) and Kuminga (11) leading the way. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Suns at half. 67-49. Bulls 41% LaVine and DeRozan=30pts.: Booker-22pts.Paul 6pts 5 assists. Crowder 7pts 7 reb. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Suns 67, Bulls 49 at half
LaVine 17 pts
DeRozan 13 pts
Booker 22 pts – 9:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 67, CHI 49
Booker: 22 Pts, 8-10 FG
Crowder: 7 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast
Ayton: 6 Pts, 5 Ast
LaVine: 17 Pts, 6-12 FG – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin LaVine getting it in.
Has 17 (3-of-4 from 3).
Booker answers.
He’s been getting it in.
Has 22 on 8-of-9 FGs (3-of-3 on 3s)
#Suns up 18 with 25.3 seconds left in half. – 9:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Offensive foul on LaVine.
Thoughts? #Suns up 62-47. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5KQqPz7mgS9:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I’d guard Fred VanVleet. I mean he’s an All-Star and in the three-point contest. But leaving him open is also a strategy too I guess. – 9:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls The Bulls once down 21- trail by 15 with the ball..2:44 left 2nd quarter. LaVine with 15. Booker-17pts – 9:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Zach LaVine looking refreshed in first game back from back spasms. 15 points on 5-9 shooting, 3-4 from 3 late in 2nd quarter. Has the stepback and drive game working – 9:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Roof might come off the UC after Zach LaVine earns an offensive foul for colliding with Johnson. The impact sent both players sprawling to the court. – 8:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Best friends Jimmy Butler and Max Strus both go up to throw down the lob – 8:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Best and worst from Sixers-Bulls: DeMar DeRozan puts on a clinic in loss, hot three-point shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns up 55-37 as Payton gets to the rim.
Now #Suns come back with Paul and Ayton with Booker continuing to rest.
Up 20 as Bridges scores. – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls The Suns score 36 -1st quarter points and lead the Bulls 36-29. Booker with 16. We move to the 2nd quarter- Suns up 43-31. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker got hit in that area while coming back down to earth from the jump shot over Dosunmu.
Splits FTs. #Suns up 39-31. – 8:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Another hot-shooting team against the #Bulls, must be a coincidence. Suns hit 15-26 shots in 1stQ and lead 36-29. Devin Booker has 16 pts and that’s not even the most scored against #Bulls in 1stQ this week – 8:38 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright That corner J by Devin Booker right there was filthy. – 8:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls The Suns score 36 -1st quarter points and lead the Bulls 36-29. Booker with 16 – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHI 29
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-7 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 4 Ast
Crowder: 4 Pts, 6 Reb
DeRozan: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Well that’s not very nice. One Bulls fan yelled out during a free throw: “AYY DEVIN! You’re dating the ugliest one!”
Book responds with a swish from the corner just before the 1Q buzzer – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Do anything as well as Devin Booker does first quarters and you will be thriving – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3 off Johnson dribble and kick.
That’s usually the other way around.
#Suns up 28-23. – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns lineup: Payton, Booker, Johnson, Bridges, McGee. – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson This is maybe the most willing the Suns have been to switch from my eyes and the Bulls have been able to produce a few baskets off it. Tough deal defending both DeRozan and LaVine. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Bulls got four points out of that trip on Crowder tech.
LaVine hit tech FT. Hit 3.
Then Coby White gets a 3 on #Bulls next trip off Paul turnover.
#Suns timeout. Lead down to two points, 22-20. 3:54 left in 1st. – 8:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Matt Thomas should clip that sequence for his resume tape. Assisted Zach LaVine on a 3 and then deflected CP3 pass at other end to lead to a Coby White 3. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul wasn’t even looking at the referee handing him the ball on out of bounds play.
He was looking to see where he’d go with the pass.
Found Booker for cutting layup. #Suns up 22-11. – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Fellow All-Stars DeRozan and Booker exchanging smiles there.
#Suns up nine. #Bulls8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder guarding DeRozan.
DeRozan scores, is 2-of-3, but Crowder takes on this challenge.
Booker 3. #Suns up 16-6. 63.6% FG. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker picking up full court on the rookie Dosumu.
#Bulls 2-of-6 FGs.
#Suns 6-of-9. Paul bucket. – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder finds Booker on cut. Tied at 4-4. #Suns #Bulls8:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto Defensive assignments for the Thunder
Dort on Steph
Bazley on Klay
Giddey on Wiggins – 8:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Halftime:
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent with early sparks, but Jimmy Butler has been the release valve by attacking mismatches
Defensive miscommunications and turnovers flipped this game a bit tho – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet A familiar face making his way courtside during the national anthem. The Devin Booker mascot saga lives pic.twitter.com/zRZSIQ2Oct8:07 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps Raptors up 22 and VanVleet’s already had like 7 minutes off – 7:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Wondering what this Raptors team might look like after a couple days of rest? So far, so good. They’re shooting 12-for-18, outscoring Charlotte 9-2 in transition, and are up 35-21 after 1Q. Trent, Siakam and VanVleet combined for 27 points on 10-12 FG. – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns Pulse: Rare loss, Chris Paul climbing #NBA MVP ladder, Devin Booker 3X #NBAllStar, finals rematch vs. Milwaukee Bucks incoming (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS It’s 39-24 Heat after one. The Wizards trailed by as many as 18 and started out 0-for-6 from three. Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent lead all scorers with 11 pts. – 7:37 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Montrezl Harrell down, holding his ankle, after a fall with Jimmy Butler. – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Montrezl Harrell is slow to get up and in some pain after a collision with Jimmy Butler – 7:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz Charlotte struggling to bother Toronto’s shooters, wide open 3s for Anunoby, VanVleet & Trent Jr, must do a better job challenging making shooters feel their presence – 7:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Best and worst from Sixers-Bulls: DeMar DeRozan puts on a clinic in loss, hot three-point shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Klay Thompson’s shoes featuring an illustration of a boat on the toe and a kayak on the heel pic.twitter.com/L6muzadSei7:06 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Klay Thompson’s minutes restriction has been bumped up to 30 minutes, Kerr said. – 6:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Klay Thompson could play 30 minutes against OKC, per Steve Kerr. – 6:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke Kerr announces Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are both available vs OKC, and Otto will start. Also Klay Thompson will bump up to 30 mins tonight. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr said the Warriors are able to bump Klay Thompson up to 30 minutes tonight. First time he’s been cleared for that amount. – 6:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Otto Porter Jr and Andre Iguodala, both listed as questionable, are available, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Adds that Klay Thompson will get a minutes boost to 30. – 6:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson’s minute restriction will be bumped up to 30 minutes tonight. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat listing Jimmy Butler (toe), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (quad) as available for tonight at Wizards. – 6:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Billy Donovan on the off-court similarities between DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul: “I think both guys are students of the game. I think both guys love the game. I think both guys take time to invest in younger players.” – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps Those sneaky Raptors are gonna start Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes and Trent tonight in Charlotte – 6:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Zach LaVine will be available for the Bulls tonight against the Suns, per Billy Donovan.
LaVine had missed the last two games and was listed as questionable. – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan. Coby White will be a game-time decision.
LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction. – 6:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Zach LaVine will play tonight. Coby White game-time decision. #Bulls6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Zach LaVine in, Coby White game-time decision. #Bulls6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will be available tonight and Coby White is a game-time decision. They were listed as questionable.
Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and obviously Patrick Williams still – 6:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Zach LaVine is available vs. Suns, per Billy Donovan. Coby White is a gametime decision – 6:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Zach LaVine (back) WILL play tonight. Coby White (groin) a game-time decision. – 6:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Zach LaVine is in vs. Suns, per Billy Donovan. – 6:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Warriors forward @Klay Thompson and the Thompson Family Foundation announce the formation of The 941 Project to assist and support re-entry to the workplace for individuals from disadvantaged situations. pic.twitter.com/45FBxxFvdH5:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps This week’s pre-trade deadline edition of the NBA Stock Report includes:
Stock 📈: Caris LeVert, Clippers, Warriors and Fred VanVleet (more on him below)
Stock 📉: Nets, Blazers and the Heat’s coaching staff getting something they didn’t want.
https://t.co/8IJGdfnfN1 pic.twitter.com/vYyunCLqSJ5:27 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le The East Leading Miami Heat are in the building tonight. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo & Duncan Robinson warming up.
#DCAboveAll | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xUhO6tZj1j5:23 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math LaMelo Ball (35th) has replaced Andrew Wiggins (34th) as the All-Star with the lowest score in our RPR MVP Predictor.
Higher-rated Eastern Conference candidates:
Jarrett Allen (19)
Domantas Sabonis (22)
Jrue Holiday (23)
Pascal Siakam (25)
Jaylen Brown (32)
Miles Bridges (33) – 4:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Jayson Tatum, not Jimmy Butler, will replace Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter, the league just announced. – 4:35 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby I would like to see Zach LaVine in the 3-point contest because I would like to see him become the first player to win the dunk contest and the 3-point contest. – 2:03 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home