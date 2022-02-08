Daily statistical milestones: Jimmy Butler moves past Andrei Kirilenko and more

shares
February 8, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Klay Thompson No. 18 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Paul George and Chauncey Billups with 1,832 three-pointers. He’s now 82 away from Kyle Lowry
Jimmy Butler No. 130 in steals now
Moved ahead of Andrei Kirilenko with 1,098 steals. He’s now 6 away from Rick Barry
Zach LaVine No. 145 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 975 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mark Price and Walt Williams
Devin Booker No. 162 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud
Terry Rozier No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver with 867 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris
Mike Conley No. 182 in points now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,925 points. He’s now 9 away from Andre Iguodala
Andrew Wiggins No. 201 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Shawn Marion and Martell Webster with 792 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Patrick Beverley
Derrick Favors No. 216 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Chris Kaman with 5,585 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Tom Gugliotta
Fred VanVleet No. 217 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton, Mark Jackson and Toni Kukoc with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis
DeMar DeRozan No. 226 in steals now
Moved ahead of World B. Free and Darnell Valentine with 911 steals. He’s now 1 away from PJ Brown, John Long and Aaron McKie
Hassan Whiteside No. 232 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Trevor Ariza with 5,331 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Mark West
Duncan Robinson No. 240 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike James, Chandler Parsons and Bryon Russell with 688 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kent Bazemore
PJ Tucker No. 247 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jerry Stackhouse and Ron Lee with 870 steals. He’s now 2 away from Larry Nance
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
A lot has happened since Klay Thompson hit 11 3s against the Thunder in OKC in 2016.
But as his minute restriction was bumped to 30 min. and he hit 2 dagger shots against the Thunder on Monday, Klay’s showing he’s the same guy he was all those years ago:es.pn/3LfaTK9
– 12:51 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Mike Conley, asked about the pressures of the trade deadline, revealed that the Grizzlies told him at the deadline of his final season in Memphis that they were dealing him, and to be prepared for it. Wasn’t sure where he was going, but thought Utah was at the front of the list. – 12:25 AM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
Mike Conley said when he was in Memphis he was told at the trade deadline he was getting traded and then didn’t.
Said he didn’t know which team it was going to be, only that Memphis told him he wouldn’t finish the year there.
An interesting wrinkle to the Jazz trade. – 12:22 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Mike Conley, on Dok: “The game’s fast for him, but he’s learning. … He’s guarding, he’s being physical, his presence has really picked us up when he’s out there.” – 12:19 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“We’re some road warriors. We get hyped on the road.”
Devin Booker on responding to road crowd chirping.
“We do have a couple of assholes on this team that when you hear something like that, it gets us going little bit.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/OvBOlkYDya
– 11:17 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
‘It’s a travesty . . . that doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for on that one.”
– Klay Thompson on Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga being overlooked for the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Booker said he didn’t see Benny the Bull bring out the inflatable T-Rex, but he wish he had. Said the Suns have “a couple assholes on this team” that love to respond to people chirping and that kind of environment on the road – 11:04 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga’s exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: “It’s a travesty he’s not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for.” – 11:04 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on the Warriors winning nine straight without Draymond Green: “It’s a great sign. It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength.” – 11:02 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
OMG … some actual, legitimate ball movement results in a wide-open Mike Conley 3! Jazz are on a 15-4 run, and now trail only 86-85. Utah is all the way up to 14 assists. Now then … do defensive rebounding next! – 11:01 PM
Jimmy Spencer
@JimmySpencer
I set a goal to read three books each month: one biography, one nonfiction and one fiction.
February picks: His Truth Is Marching On (John Lewis bio), Indistractable (work/life flow) and novella Ring Shout (dark historical fantasy).
Book club? DMs over coffee ☕️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/jWojH9Kcwl
– 10:53 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ recent losses to Western Conference teams: “We haven’t played very well against the West Coast teams, so it’s a good thing we don’t have to play them until the end.” – 10:47 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine says his back was feeling “pretty good” tonight but he’s still “fighting through some pain.”
He finished with 32 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“He said he was fine.” #Suns
coach Monty Williams about Devin Booker, who limped off the court in the end of the 3rd quarter.
He wasn’t sure if it was a knee or calf. Also said Mikal Bridges had some “tweaks.” #Suns
– 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker said he was fine. Wasn’t quite sure if it was a knee or a calf but reiterates he thinks he’s okay after tweaking something – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s high scoring night: “He’s Devin. When you see him knocking down shots like that in rhythm, we feed off of it.” – 10:31 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan (38) and LaVine (32) combine for 70 points
But Booker (38 pts) and Chris Paul (19 pts, 11 ast) lead way for Phoenix and win the day
Bulls are 33-21, fall to 3rd in East behind MIlwaukee – 10:23 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan goes above and beyond in a 38-point performance, but it’s not enough as the Bulls drop a 127-124 loss to the Suns.
The Bulls have now won only a single game against the other top-four teams in either conference. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 127, CHI 124
Booker: 38 Pts, 5 Ast, 14-23 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 11 Ast, 7-11 FG
McGee: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-9 FG
DeRozan: 38-5-4, 16-27 FG
LaVine: 32-8-6, 9-20 FG – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan 38 pts
LaVine 32 pts, 8 assists
Booker 38 pts
Paul 19 pts, 11 assists
(it wasn’t that close) – 10:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/5/4
Zach LaVine: 32/6/8
Nikola Vučević: 13/12
Coby White: 13/1/1
Devin Booker: 38/4/5
Chris Paul: 19/3/11
JaVale McGee: 16/8/3 (blks)
The Bulls are now 33-21. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mussatto
@joe_mussatto
The last two minutes felt like a Warriors home game. Klay and Steph with big shots down the stretch to beat the Thunder 110-98. – 10:20 PM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Klay with two back-to-back threes in the clutch. Up until this point, he had hit just one three point all night.
He’s got 21 in a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson hits more backbreaking 3s in this building than anywhere. Two late ones to fight off a Thunder rally in OKC. He has 21 points, up to a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan or as Bill Wennington refers to him as DeMarvelous has scored 15 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. Phoienix up 118-104. 5:16 left 4th – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz up 59-57 at the half. Basically another individually-oriented O game for Utah (only 9 ast), but Mitchell, Conley, Bogdanovic have been very efficient. Defensively… well, it’s convenient Knicks have made only 3-18 from deep. May need to play better in 2H to win this one. – 10:08 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Don’t look now, but the Bulls have cut a 27-point second-half deficit to 12 with 6:05 to play
DeMar DeRozan has 12 points and counting in the 4th – 10:03 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Last three games #Bulls
have allowed Caris Levert to score 42, Joel Embiid 40 and tonight Devin Booker has 36 after 3Qs, on 13-of-19 shooting. Booker may not return if Bulls don’t cut into this lead. – 9:53 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
little limp from Booker after that heave at the end of the quarter. Had a weird landing on his right leg a few minutes earlier on a turnover and was hobbling then. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
It’ll be Moses Moody in the Andre Iguodala rotation spot to open the fourth quarter. Interesting lineup: Curry, Moody, Damion Lee, Klay, Kuminga. – 9:49 PM
StatMuse
@statmuse
Siakam: 24 PTS
Trent Jr: 24 PTS
VanVleet: 20 PTS
Anunoby: 20 PTS
Tonight marks the 4th time this season where the Raptors have four 20-point scorers. This had never happened more than twice in a single season prior to this season.
(Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/ltlD9v9Y9u
– 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker tied up the ball. Foul called. He goes running to the bench to tell Monty to challenge. He gets T’d up for some reason, possibly for holding the ball too long. Then Chris Paul is irate. Weird sequence – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Booker holding the pose on the right and left corner 3s
#Suns
up 25 as Booker has 32 on just 13 shots.
13. Has made 11 (5-of-6 from 3)
Timeout #Bulls
. 6:57 left in 3rd.
Wow. – 9:30 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Miscommunication in transition leads to a wide open Devin Booker 3
Phoenix pulls ahead 86-61, DeMar DeRozan spikes ball into stanchion in frustration – 9:29 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan smashes the ball against the base of the basket after Devin Booker hits his fifth 3-pointer of the night. Lucky not to get a tech on that. – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is FEELING it right now. Stared and flexed after bullying Dosunmu for a layup, then held the pose on two corner 3s. He’s got 32 on 11-of-13 shooting midway through the 3rd, Suns up 25 – 9:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
The Raptors had four 20+ point scorers tonight.
Siakam, Trent, VanVleet and Anunoby combined for 88 points on 33-63 FG, 14-31 3P. – 9:18 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Devin Booker is 8-for-10 from the field for 22 pts in 1stH, not too many layups in that mix. LaVine has 17, DeRozan 13, but #Bulls
seem way out of their league, trail Suns 67-49 at half – 9:12 PM
Stephen Noh
@StephNoh
This was the stack pick-and-roll coverage that Ayo missed against the Raptors. The Suns disguised it pretty well but Ayo nailed the switch correctly this time. Quick learner.
It didn’t matter anyway because Booker is shooting 🔥 tonight. He has 22 first half points on 10 shots. pic.twitter.com/RLYGktRtxV
– 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin #Suns
67 #Bulls
49 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-10 FGs) Bridges 8. Team: 9 players have scored. 56.5% FG. 26 paint points.
CHI: LaVine 17. DeRozan 13. Team: 41.9% FG (6-of-14 3s) 16 paint points.
1 lead change. 2 ties.
Boards: Suns 25, Bulls 18.
Biggest lead: Suns 21. Bulls 2. – 9:10 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 56-46 on the Thunder. After a rough first quarter, Golden State showed that it’s, well, the far more talented team in the second. Wiggins (13 points) and Kuminga (11) leading the way. – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
Suns at half. 67-49. Bulls 41% LaVine and DeRozan=30pts.: Booker-22pts.Paul 6pts 5 assists. Crowder 7pts 7 reb. – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
LaVine getting it in.
Has 17 (3-of-4 from 3).
Booker answers.
He’s been getting it in.
Has 22 on 8-of-9 FGs (3-of-3 on 3s)
#Suns
up 18 with 25.3 seconds left in half. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
I’d guard Fred VanVleet. I mean he’s an All-Star and in the three-point contest. But leaving him open is also a strategy too I guess. – 9:02 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Zach LaVine looking refreshed in first game back from back spasms. 15 points on 5-9 shooting, 3-4 from 3 late in 2nd quarter. Has the stepback and drive game working – 9:00 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Roof might come off the UC after Zach LaVine earns an offensive foul for colliding with Johnson. The impact sent both players sprawling to the court. – 8:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
The Suns score 36 -1st quarter points and lead the Bulls 36-29. Booker with 16. We move to the 2nd quarter- Suns up 43-31. – 8:45 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Another hot-shooting team against the #Bulls
, must be a coincidence. Suns hit 15-26 shots in 1stQ and lead 36-29. Devin Booker has 16 pts and that’s not even the most scored against #Bulls
in 1stQ this week – 8:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Well that’s not very nice. One Bulls fan yelled out during a free throw: “AYY DEVIN! You’re dating the ugliest one!”
Book responds with a swish from the corner just before the 1Q buzzer – 8:36 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
This is maybe the most willing the Suns have been to switch from my eyes and the Bulls have been able to produce a few baskets off it. Tough deal defending both DeRozan and LaVine. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin #Bulls
got four points out of that trip on Crowder tech.
LaVine hit tech FT. Hit 3.
Then Coby White gets a 3 on #Bulls
next trip off Paul turnover.
#Suns
timeout. Lead down to two points, 22-20. 3:54 left in 1st. – 8:28 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Matt Thomas should clip that sequence for his resume tape. Assisted Zach LaVine on a 3 and then deflected CP3 pass at other end to lead to a Coby White 3. – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Paul wasn’t even looking at the referee handing him the ball on out of bounds play.
He was looking to see where he’d go with the pass.
Found Booker for cutting layup. #Suns
up 22-11. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Halftime:
Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent with early sparks, but Jimmy Butler has been the release valve by attacking mismatches
Defensive miscommunications and turnovers flipped this game a bit tho – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Wondering what this Raptors team might look like after a couple days of rest? So far, so good. They’re shooting 12-for-18, outscoring Charlotte 9-2 in transition, and are up 35-21 after 1Q. Trent, Siakam and VanVleet combined for 27 points on 10-12 FG. – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 39-24 Heat after one. The Wizards trailed by as many as 18 and started out 0-for-6 from three. Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent lead all scorers with 11 pts. – 7:37 PM
James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Charlotte struggling to bother Toronto’s shooters, wide open 3s for Anunoby, VanVleet & Trent Jr, must do a better job challenging making shooters feel their presence – 7:20 PM
Kerith Burke
@KerithBurke
Kerr announces Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are both available vs OKC, and Otto will start. Also Klay Thompson will bump up to 30 mins tonight. – 6:35 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr and Andre Iguodala, both listed as questionable, are available, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Adds that Klay Thompson will get a minutes boost to 30. – 6:34 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on the off-court similarities between DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul: “I think both guys are students of the game. I think both guys love the game. I think both guys take time to invest in younger players.” – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith
@SmithRaps
Those sneaky Raptors are gonna start Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes and Trent tonight in Charlotte – 6:19 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Zach LaVine will be available for the Bulls tonight against the Suns, per Billy Donovan.
LaVine had missed the last two games and was listed as questionable. – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight, per Billy Donovan. Coby White will be a game-time decision.
LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction. – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will be available tonight and Coby White is a game-time decision. They were listed as questionable.
Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and obviously Patrick Williams still – 6:16 PM
NBA Math
@NBA_Math
LaMelo Ball (35th) has replaced Andrew Wiggins (34th) as the All-Star with the lowest score in our RPR MVP Predictor.
Higher-rated Eastern Conference candidates:
Jarrett Allen (19)
Domantas Sabonis (22)
Jrue Holiday (23)
Pascal Siakam (25)
Jaylen Brown (32)
Miles Bridges (33) – 4:36 PM
Trey Kerby
@treykerby
I would like to see Zach LaVine in the 3-point contest because I would like to see him become the first player to win the dunk contest and the 3-point contest. – 2:03 PM