DJ Augustin wants to remain in Houston past trade deadline

Rockets guard D.J. Augustin is not playing. He’d like to. The Rockets are losing. Any player would prefer winning. Augustin, however, said he would prefer to remain with the Rockets after Thursday’s trade deadline, citing the same reasons for his desire to stay as his happiness to have arrived after last season’s deadline.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Playing or not, D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:22 PM
“From day one, since I got traded (to the Rockets,) I was ecstatic,” Augustin said. “I always dreamed of playing (for the Rockets), 14 years. To be here and be a part of this young team and being home with family and everybody is the best feeling.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 8, 2022
He has played in just one of the past nine games. But when asked if he would not prefer being sent to another contender, Augustin said “Not at all. At this point in my career, man, whatever the team needs from me, whatever the coach needs from me, the organization needs, I’m going to do my job and do what I need to do,” Augustin said. “It’s not always about basketball on the floor. There’s life off the court, too. Life of the court in Houston, I couldn’t ask for a better situation.” -via Houston Chronicle / February 8, 2022
There has also been some interest in backup point guard D.J. Augustin, sources tell The Athletic, albeit to a lesser degree. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022