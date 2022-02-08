Gordon Hayward out indefinitely due to ankle injury

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward underwent an X-Ray on his left ankle which was negative. Hayward also underwent an MRI on his left ankle which revealed sprained ligaments. Hayward will be listed as OUT indefinitely & updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say Gordon Hayward underwent an X-Ray on his left ankle which was negative. Hayward also underwent an MRI on his left ankle which revealed sprained ligaments. Hayward will be listed as out indefinitely. – 7:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Charlotte says Gordon Hayward (sprained ligaments in his left ankle) is out indefinitely. – 7:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Sounds like #Hornets are not going to have Gordon Hayward for a bit. James Borrego said he’s getting some tests done today.
Asked Borrego if there is concern without him.
“There’s some major concern there,” he said. “… Absolutely anytime Gordon goes out it’s a major concern.” pic.twitter.com/yAEl2lUkt9 – 1:18 PM
Sounds like #Hornets are not going to have Gordon Hayward for a bit. James Borrego said he’s getting some tests done today.
Asked Borrego if there is concern without him.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward left in the first quarter tonight with a left ankle sprain and will not return.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:31 PM
The Hornets say Gordon Hayward left in the first quarter tonight with a left ankle sprain and will not return.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left ankle sprain for Hayward and he will not return, Hornets report – 7:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward in obvious pain after getting rolled up on what looked like his left ankle. It’s not the ankle he sprained last year which ended his season but is the one he broke with the Celtics. Walked off under his own power so hopefully not too serious, tough loss without Cody/Bouk – 7:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
How the hell could the Hornets let two possessions go without calling a timeout or committing a foul with Hayward lying on the court? – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward left in the 1Q of tonight’s game with a left ankle sprain and will not return. #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / February 7, 2022
Rod Boone: #Hornets have upgraded Gordon Hayward to available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @rodboone / February 4, 2022
Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavs. -via Twitter @rodboone / February 3, 2022