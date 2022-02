Hawks enter the picture for CJ McCollum

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently provided an update on Portland’s mindset in terms of trading McCollum before the deadline. Based on Woj’s statement here, it sounds like McCollum could be on his way out at the right price (h/t ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Twitter): “CJ McCollum and Portland, a couple of teams have been fairly aggressive in their pursuit — New Orleans, the New York Knicks,” Woj said. “McCollum has a lot of value around this league. You know what you’re getting with him. This is a player who adds a lot of maturity to any locker room he’s in. Certainly a dynamic offensive player . And so I think for Portland you saw them get off significant salary with the Norman Powell trade and moving Robert Covington out. So I think right now, they can wait and see what is the package that they would want to get back for McCollum. But they’re very much engaged in talks. I think by the end of the trade deadline it will be a very different looking Portland Trail Blazers roster.” -via Clutch Points / February 8, 2022