Hawks enter the picture for CJ McCollum

With just over 48 hours standing before the NBA’s trade deadline, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is now the biggest name that league personnel expect to be dealt. New Orleans has long been considered the most active McCollum suitor, yet both New York and Atlanta have held recent discussions to acquire the veteran from Portland, sources told B/R.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and New York have joined New Orleans in the bidding for CJ McCollum, sources said. Plus more details on Portland, Indiana, Sacramento, Boston, Milwaukee and others around the league in our latest @BR_NBA trade deadline notebook: bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 7:44 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Knicks do end up being the team that trades for CJ McCollum, his first game with them may well be . . . this coming Saturday in Portland. – 11:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks now “legitimate trade suitor” for CJ McCollum nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rep… – 10:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne and I on all things Harden/Simmons, then @Tim Bontemps on Cavs/Pacers trade, Toronto options, New Orleans/McCollum rumors, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Lowe Post podcast: @Ramona Shelburne and I on all things Harden/Simmons, then @Tim Bontemps on Cavs/Pacers trade, Toronto options, New Orleans/McCollum rumors, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As we approach the trade deadline, @Adrian Wojnarowski reports on teams’ interests in Jerami Grant and CJ McCollum: pic.twitter.com/Kyu9pX3Ibx – 6:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trade Deadline is this Thursday! Catch up a bit on where the Pelicans stand leading up to it.
Trade Rumor Roundup: https://t.co/lCnrrYhF3l
Trade Deadline is this Thursday! Catch up a bit on where the Pelicans stand leading up to it.
Trade Rumor Roundup: https://t.co/lCnrrYhF3l
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks reportedly interested in CJ McCollum sportando.basketball/en/knicks-repo… – 1:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
You all sent in trade proposals for Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and more. Some of them were good! Some of them were bad!
I break down those offers and talk about the interest in a few players ⬇️
You all sent in trade proposals for Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and more. Some of them were good! Some of them were bad!
I break down those offers and talk about the interest in a few players ⬇️
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
More on this storyline
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently provided an update on Portland’s mindset in terms of trading McCollum before the deadline. Based on Woj’s statement here, it sounds like McCollum could be on his way out at the right price (h/t ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Twitter): “CJ McCollum and Portland, a couple of teams have been fairly aggressive in their pursuit — New Orleans, the New York Knicks,” Woj said. “McCollum has a lot of value around this league. You know what you’re getting with him. This is a player who adds a lot of maturity to any locker room he’s in. Certainly a dynamic offensive player. And so I think for Portland you saw them get off significant salary with the Norman Powell trade and moving Robert Covington out. So I think right now, they can wait and see what is the package that they would want to get back for McCollum. But they’re very much engaged in talks. I think by the end of the trade deadline it will be a very different looking Portland Trail Blazers roster.” -via Clutch Points / February 8, 2022
The Knicks missed out on the first stage of Portland’s fire sale over the weekend when swingman Norm Powell wound up with the Clippers. They had interest, according to an NBA source. A source confirmed the Knicks are in on the next part of Portland’s sell-off as they’ve talked to the Blazers about a deal for expensive shooting guard CJ McCollum, who has two years and $70 million left on his contract. -via New York Post / February 8, 2022
Opposing teams expect the Knicks to have interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, SNY sources confirm. Teams expect the Blazers to listen to offers on McCollum in the wake of their decision to move Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers for future flexibility. -via SportsNet New York / February 7, 2022