James Harden to miss third straight game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
One other Josh Hart thing I just remembered: He was actually technically drafted by the Jazz No. 30 in 2017, and traded along with Thomas Bryant (No. 42) for Tony Bradley (No. 28). Another draft move that, in retrospect, did not really work out. – 12:08 PM
One other Josh Hart thing I just remembered: He was actually technically drafted by the Jazz No. 30 in 2017, and traded along with Thomas Bryant (No. 42) for Tony Bradley (No. 28). Another draft move that, in retrospect, did not really work out. – 12:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Andre Johnson is in attendance at Lovie Smith’s introductory press conference – 12:08 PM
Andre Johnson is in attendance at Lovie Smith’s introductory press conference – 12:08 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“I’ve had a chance to work with Nick in a lot of ways over the last year. (He was able) to see how I believe football should be played, how we should coach our young men.” – #Texans new head coach Lovie Smith @SportsTalk790 – 12:07 PM
“I’ve had a chance to work with Nick in a lot of ways over the last year. (He was able) to see how I believe football should be played, how we should coach our young men.” – #Texans new head coach Lovie Smith @SportsTalk790 – 12:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“Coach Smith is one of the most respected figures in the league, he’s one of the most respected figures in this building,” #Texans GM Nick Caserio. @SportsTalk790 – 12:05 PM
“Coach Smith is one of the most respected figures in the league, he’s one of the most respected figures in this building,” #Texans GM Nick Caserio. @SportsTalk790 – 12:05 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from February 7:
– D. DeRozan: 38 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– D. Booker: 38 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast
– D. Mitchell: 32 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
– Z. LaVine: 32 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– P. Siakam: 24 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
– M. Robinson: 19 pts, 21 reb, 3 blk
– C. Paul: 19 pts, 11 ast, 7-11 fg – 12:05 PM
NBA’s best from February 7:
– D. DeRozan: 38 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– D. Booker: 38 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast
– D. Mitchell: 32 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
– Z. LaVine: 32 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– P. Siakam: 24 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
– M. Robinson: 19 pts, 21 reb, 3 blk
– C. Paul: 19 pts, 11 ast, 7-11 fg – 12:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Facundo Campazzo and JaMychal Green considered available for trade in Denver sportando.basketball/en/facundo-cam… – 12:04 PM
Facundo Campazzo and JaMychal Green considered available for trade in Denver sportando.basketball/en/facundo-cam… – 12:04 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
On the #SuperBowl front… @PredictHQ .. a demand intelligence company… is projecting #Bengals #Rams will draw 117 million viewers.
That would be the highest-rated show in TV history surpassing 2015 SB ( #Patriots #Seahawks )
#Sports #Business #NFL
cnbc.com/2022/02/08/sup… – 12:04 PM
On the #SuperBowl front… @PredictHQ .. a demand intelligence company… is projecting #Bengals #Rams will draw 117 million viewers.
That would be the highest-rated show in TV history surpassing 2015 SB ( #Patriots #Seahawks )
#Sports #Business #NFL
cnbc.com/2022/02/08/sup… – 12:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Wendell Carter Jr. is a good example of the risks you take when you trade a young prospect. He’s this week’s Hidden Gem, and he’s quietly putting it together for the Magic this season.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/hi… – 12:04 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. is a good example of the risks you take when you trade a young prospect. He’s this week’s Hidden Gem, and he’s quietly putting it together for the Magic this season.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/hi… – 12:04 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Couple thoughts:
I’m surprised we’re getting significant deals done ahead of Thursday. There are definitely some bigger dominos still standing.
Pelicans getting Nance may not be a good sign for Zion’s status for this season considering Nance+Herbert is a formidable PF rotation. – 12:03 PM
Couple thoughts:
I’m surprised we’re getting significant deals done ahead of Thursday. There are definitely some bigger dominos still standing.
Pelicans getting Nance may not be a good sign for Zion’s status for this season considering Nance+Herbert is a formidable PF rotation. – 12:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans chairman Cal McNair: “I’ve never seen a more inclusive or thorough coaching search than the one conducted by our GM Nick Caserio.” pic.twitter.com/g6dp0KxKpX – 12:03 PM
#Texans chairman Cal McNair: “I’ve never seen a more inclusive or thorough coaching search than the one conducted by our GM Nick Caserio.” pic.twitter.com/g6dp0KxKpX – 12:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It’s wild how the discourse has fully shifted from LeBron and KD getting criticized for “stacking the deck” by joining superteams to guys who *don’t* do that getting criticized for it. – 12:02 PM
It’s wild how the discourse has fully shifted from LeBron and KD getting criticized for “stacking the deck” by joining superteams to guys who *don’t* do that getting criticized for it. – 12:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Cal McNair: “I’ve never seen a more thorough, inclusive and in depth process” – 12:02 PM
Cal McNair: “I’ve never seen a more thorough, inclusive and in depth process” – 12:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This sound from @DeMarcus Cousins is too real. He’s talking about why him & Coach Malone have a good relationship, but this perspective is about life not just sports. 🗣
“I don’t need another person’s opinion to tell me how I feel about somebody. I’m gonna go figure it out myself.” pic.twitter.com/ruAdtRPiYj – 12:01 PM
This sound from @DeMarcus Cousins is too real. He’s talking about why him & Coach Malone have a good relationship, but this perspective is about life not just sports. 🗣
“I don’t need another person’s opinion to tell me how I feel about somebody. I’m gonna go figure it out myself.” pic.twitter.com/ruAdtRPiYj – 12:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The head coach. The general manager. #Texans pic.twitter.com/wHTCttwdlS – 12:01 PM
The head coach. The general manager. #Texans pic.twitter.com/wHTCttwdlS – 12:01 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Got some facts wrong so have gone back an deleted some tweets, always tough when reacting in the moment – 12:01 PM
Got some facts wrong so have gone back an deleted some tweets, always tough when reacting in the moment – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1983, the @Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas had 46 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in a loss to the Spurs.
Thomas became the first (and still only) player in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/nVINu7MRTp – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1983, the @Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas had 46 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and four steals in a loss to the Spurs.
Thomas became the first (and still only) player in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/nVINu7MRTp – 12:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins: “For me, it doesn’t really bother me. For me personally, I’ve had a very <long pause> fun time in the media when it comes around this time … I’ve got thick skin.”
Later, he added, “I can’t express how much I want to be here more.” – 12:00 PM
John Collins: “For me, it doesn’t really bother me. For me personally, I’ve had a very <long pause> fun time in the media when it comes around this time … I’ve got thick skin.”
Later, he added, “I can’t express how much I want to be here more.” – 12:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Devin Booker, Suns become latest heavyweight to expose Bulls
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3117670/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Devin Booker, Suns become latest heavyweight to expose Bulls
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3117670/2022/0… – 12:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/i9qoDN8pip – 12:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/i9qoDN8pip – 12:00 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Final thoughts:
1. if Pels keep core of CJ/Herb/BI/Zion/JV you are banking on lineup size/strength being your “edge.” You’d prob need to have a smaller alternate lineup option to go anywhere in playoffs.
2. Drafting Herb really altered this franchise’s options. Great pick. -MP – 11:59 AM
Final thoughts:
1. if Pels keep core of CJ/Herb/BI/Zion/JV you are banking on lineup size/strength being your “edge.” You’d prob need to have a smaller alternate lineup option to go anywhere in playoffs.
2. Drafting Herb really altered this franchise’s options. Great pick. -MP – 11:59 AM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
To be honest, I’m just happy CJ McCollum is escaping the smoldering dumpster fire that is Portland right now. I will always support him. He’s going to miss Oregon wine country, though. – 11:58 AM
To be honest, I’m just happy CJ McCollum is escaping the smoldering dumpster fire that is Portland right now. I will always support him. He’s going to miss Oregon wine country, though. – 11:58 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new column @SInow — on james harden and joel embiid potentially becoming the nba’s next superstar duo. why fit, risk, upside, and the need for sacrifice is all so fascinating to consider: si.com/nba/2022/02/08… – 11:57 AM
new column @SInow — on james harden and joel embiid potentially becoming the nba’s next superstar duo. why fit, risk, upside, and the need for sacrifice is all so fascinating to consider: si.com/nba/2022/02/08… – 11:57 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson had a bag of ice wrapped around his right ankle as he headed toward the team bus after shootaround. He was getting some shots up today from the little bit I saw.
He’s questionable for tonight against the Hawks. – 11:57 AM
#Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson had a bag of ice wrapped around his right ankle as he headed toward the team bus after shootaround. He was getting some shots up today from the little bit I saw.
He’s questionable for tonight against the Hawks. – 11:57 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Included in the story: CJ McCollum made 2.1 pull-up 3s per game last season. Only 4 players averaged more: Dame, Steph, Harden and Luka. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:56 AM
Included in the story: CJ McCollum made 2.1 pull-up 3s per game last season. Only 4 players averaged more: Dame, Steph, Harden and Luka. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:56 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very important Haven content (also Book gives a tour of his very nice house that hosts the team often): youtu.be/PWnDS45iDj4 – 11:56 AM
Very important Haven content (also Book gives a tour of his very nice house that hosts the team often): youtu.be/PWnDS45iDj4 – 11:56 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Portland plays Orlando tonight and will have nine available players, one above the league requirement:
Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford, Greg Brown, Keljin Blevins – 11:56 AM
Portland plays Orlando tonight and will have nine available players, one above the league requirement:
Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford, Greg Brown, Keljin Blevins – 11:56 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as Commodore of the NAW Bandwagon Armada i appear to be the only one who likes that trade for the Blazers. and now your cap space isnt choking on second-hand playoff smoke either? sign me up. – 11:56 AM
as Commodore of the NAW Bandwagon Armada i appear to be the only one who likes that trade for the Blazers. and now your cap space isnt choking on second-hand playoff smoke either? sign me up. – 11:56 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
New #Texans OC @CoachPepHam & returning special teams coordinator Frank Ross. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/u4DayHgBcU – 11:56 AM
New #Texans OC @CoachPepHam & returning special teams coordinator Frank Ross. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/u4DayHgBcU – 11:56 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan acknowledged that players get antsy around the deadline.
“It’s a day that you want to come and go … We said this to our guys a month ago: ‘If you are concerned about anything, come to us. We’ll talk to you about what’s going on.’” – 11:56 AM
Nate McMillan acknowledged that players get antsy around the deadline.
“It’s a day that you want to come and go … We said this to our guys a month ago: ‘If you are concerned about anything, come to us. We’ll talk to you about what’s going on.’” – 11:56 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
This season, the Pelicans’ guards have combined for 21 20-point games, tied with the Pistons for the fewest in the NBA.
CJ McCollum has 19 20-point games this season and is averaging 20+ points for the 7th straight season. – 11:55 AM
This season, the Pelicans’ guards have combined for 21 20-point games, tied with the Pistons for the fewest in the NBA.
CJ McCollum has 19 20-point games this season and is averaging 20+ points for the 7th straight season. – 11:55 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
still the biggest awards show snub in history pic.twitter.com/tjY8jvHS0I – 11:55 AM
still the biggest awards show snub in history pic.twitter.com/tjY8jvHS0I – 11:55 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks-Raptors discussed Gallinari for Dragic? sportando.basketball/en/hawks-rapto… – 11:55 AM
Hawks-Raptors discussed Gallinari for Dragic? sportando.basketball/en/hawks-rapto… – 11:55 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Cleveland inquired about Clippers guard Luke Kennard before trading for Caris LeVert. More on a possible extension for LeVert, why the Cavaliers want to re-sign Collin Sexton in free agency, and how they can avoid the luxury tax in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/S9NNtLyZju – 11:53 AM
Sources: Cleveland inquired about Clippers guard Luke Kennard before trading for Caris LeVert. More on a possible extension for LeVert, why the Cavaliers want to re-sign Collin Sexton in free agency, and how they can avoid the luxury tax in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/S9NNtLyZju – 11:53 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Under the radar in all of this: the Vulcans are still planning to conduct a search for a permanent GM. Could wind up being Joe Cronin but not a lock, as he himself admitted last week. So that still has yet to fully play out. – 11:52 AM
Under the radar in all of this: the Vulcans are still planning to conduct a search for a permanent GM. Could wind up being Joe Cronin but not a lock, as he himself admitted last week. So that still has yet to fully play out. – 11:52 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
This is my new favorite fake trade. Who amongst us says no? pic.twitter.com/hZsCKTSY8T – 11:51 AM
This is my new favorite fake trade. Who amongst us says no? pic.twitter.com/hZsCKTSY8T – 11:51 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum record together
Regular season: 289-226 (.561)
Postseason: 19-38 (.333)
(via @Basketball-Reference ) – 11:50 AM
Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum record together
Regular season: 289-226 (.561)
Postseason: 19-38 (.333)
(via @Basketball-Reference ) – 11:50 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
That McDaniel to Tua video pretty convincing evidence of what we, NFL Net and ESPN reported last month — Dolphins are all in on Tua. He’s their guy. That was conveyed even before this McDaniel call. Will be interesting to see a better offense, skilled offensive coach around him – 11:49 AM
That McDaniel to Tua video pretty convincing evidence of what we, NFL Net and ESPN reported last month — Dolphins are all in on Tua. He’s their guy. That was conveyed even before this McDaniel call. Will be interesting to see a better offense, skilled offensive coach around him – 11:49 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I think CJ McCollum gets automatically put into safe jersey buy territory – 11:48 AM
I think CJ McCollum gets automatically put into safe jersey buy territory – 11:48 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
We should be hearing from Raptors GM Bobby Webster this afternoon. As a primer, my set up for what is already proving to be a very active trade deadline, and the latest intel on Goran Dragic: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/aw… – 11:48 AM
We should be hearing from Raptors GM Bobby Webster this afternoon. As a primer, my set up for what is already proving to be a very active trade deadline, and the latest intel on Goran Dragic: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/aw… – 11:48 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets are now ruling James Harden out tonight with his hamstring injury. – 11:47 AM
The Nets are now ruling James Harden out tonight with his hamstring injury. – 11:47 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New podcast with @Chris Herrington on the highlight factory Grizzlies podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:46 AM
New podcast with @Chris Herrington on the highlight factory Grizzlies podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:46 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Orleans gets the significant veteran guard it’s wanted: @CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/WOylANTleo – 11:45 AM
New Orleans gets the significant veteran guard it’s wanted: @CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/WOylANTleo – 11:45 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m officially on Harden Watch now (well, I really was already, like everyone else!). Reports from shootaround were that he looked good and like himself. And now he’s out again? That’s got my eyebrows raised. – 11:45 AM
I’m officially on Harden Watch now (well, I really was already, like everyone else!). Reports from shootaround were that he looked good and like himself. And now he’s out again? That’s got my eyebrows raised. – 11:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
All James Harden has to do this offseason is put out word that he’s willing to pair up with Damian Lillard in Portland and Brooklyn will trade him anywhere he wants to go. – 11:45 AM
All James Harden has to do this offseason is put out word that he’s willing to pair up with Damian Lillard in Portland and Brooklyn will trade him anywhere he wants to go. – 11:45 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
No Durant, Harden or Irving vs. Boston tonight. Probably gonna be the Cam Thomas show.
Note: Cam Thomas (65-for-119, 54.6%) has shot better than Chris Paul (53.4%) on pull-up 2-pointers this season: go.nba.com/cug8n – 11:44 AM
No Durant, Harden or Irving vs. Boston tonight. Probably gonna be the Cam Thomas show.
Note: Cam Thomas (65-for-119, 54.6%) has shot better than Chris Paul (53.4%) on pull-up 2-pointers this season: go.nba.com/cug8n – 11:44 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win tonight against a Nets team without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play in NY). – 11:43 AM
Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win tonight against a Nets team without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play in NY). – 11:43 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Joe Cronin is just going back and undoing all of Neil Olshey’s moves. pic.twitter.com/q0KedTlY4s – 11:43 AM
Joe Cronin is just going back and undoing all of Neil Olshey’s moves. pic.twitter.com/q0KedTlY4s – 11:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
James Harden is OUT tonight vs the Boston Celtics, per the Brooklyn Nets.
Nic Claxton is also OUT. – 11:42 AM
James Harden is OUT tonight vs the Boston Celtics, per the Brooklyn Nets.
Nic Claxton is also OUT. – 11:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets downgrade James Harden and Nic Claxton to out tonight against Boston. Both have left hamstring tightness. – 11:42 AM
Nets downgrade James Harden and Nic Claxton to out tonight against Boston. Both have left hamstring tightness. – 11:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. #NBA – 11:41 AM
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. #NBA – 11:41 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce that both James Harden and Nic Claxton are out tonight due to hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Nets announce that both James Harden and Nic Claxton are out tonight due to hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics on @NBAonTNT. – 11:41 AM
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics on @NBAonTNT. – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against Boston. – 11:41 AM
The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against Boston. – 11:41 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I get why everyone is focused on the Dame angle in Portland. But if the Sixers wanted to open a max slot in the summer to sign a certain someone, the Blazers are now potentially a lot more useful to them on that front (and from the looks of things, not exactly being managed well) – 11:41 AM
I get why everyone is focused on the Dame angle in Portland. But if the Sixers wanted to open a max slot in the summer to sign a certain someone, the Blazers are now potentially a lot more useful to them on that front (and from the looks of things, not exactly being managed well) – 11:41 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say James Harden is out tonight against the Celtics with left hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Nets say James Harden is out tonight against the Celtics with left hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I was today years old when I learned that legendary Oak Hill basketball coach Steve Smith, who announced his retirement today, also goes by Stephen A. Smith… pic.twitter.com/4GKqlDJKxr – 11:39 AM
I was today years old when I learned that legendary Oak Hill basketball coach Steve Smith, who announced his retirement today, also goes by Stephen A. Smith… pic.twitter.com/4GKqlDJKxr – 11:39 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
And grifting season is over for Pels twitter now. Great day to be a Pelicans fan! – 11:39 AM
And grifting season is over for Pels twitter now. Great day to be a Pelicans fan! – 11:39 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Things coming together again for the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:39 AM
Things coming together again for the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:39 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
New Orleans’ 2022 first-round pick:
1-4: Goes to the Pelicans
5-14: Goes to the Blazers
15-30: Goes to the Hornets
– Blazers get a future first-round pick if it doesn’t convey
– Hornets get future second-round picks if it doesn’t convey – 11:38 AM
New Orleans’ 2022 first-round pick:
1-4: Goes to the Pelicans
5-14: Goes to the Blazers
15-30: Goes to the Hornets
– Blazers get a future first-round pick if it doesn’t convey
– Hornets get future second-round picks if it doesn’t convey – 11:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On Celtics trade talks and potentially giving up Dennis Schroder in a deal:
Boston is very confident in simply switching Josh Richardson to Schroder’s on-ball backup PG duties, per a source. Celtics don’t feel they have to get back a PG for Schroder. – 11:37 AM
On Celtics trade talks and potentially giving up Dennis Schroder in a deal:
Boston is very confident in simply switching Josh Richardson to Schroder’s on-ball backup PG duties, per a source. Celtics don’t feel they have to get back a PG for Schroder. – 11:37 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
CJ McCollum is reportedly heading to the Big Easy!
@LegsESPN likes this deal for the #Pelicans #WBD pic.twitter.com/9W1RtxzXLk – 11:37 AM
CJ McCollum is reportedly heading to the Big Easy!
@LegsESPN likes this deal for the #Pelicans #WBD pic.twitter.com/9W1RtxzXLk – 11:37 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
For New Orleans next year:
🏀13 players under contract in 2022/23
🏀$140M in salary ($7.3M below the tax) – 11:36 AM
For New Orleans next year:
🏀13 players under contract in 2022/23
🏀$140M in salary ($7.3M below the tax) – 11:36 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
These owners just got crushed by a pandemic that erased multiple years of ticket revenue, sponsorships, etc. Player salaries are a fixed percentage of national revenue. Rich people hate overpaying. Finances will dictate most of these trades.
It sucks. I hate it. It’s reality. – 11:36 AM
These owners just got crushed by a pandemic that erased multiple years of ticket revenue, sponsorships, etc. Player salaries are a fixed percentage of national revenue. Rich people hate overpaying. Finances will dictate most of these trades.
It sucks. I hate it. It’s reality. – 11:36 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Harden says he’s not playing tonight vs. Celtics. This will be the third straight game he’s missed due to hamstring tightness. – 11:35 AM
James Harden says he’s not playing tonight vs. Celtics. This will be the third straight game he’s missed due to hamstring tightness. – 11:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, @Jake Fischer has been right on a lot of trade rumors lately, including CJ to New Orleans and Aaron Gordon to Denver last season.
He mentioned in his article today that the Nuggets have made Facu Campazzo and JaMychal Green available for trade. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/8/22923… – 11:35 AM
So, @Jake Fischer has been right on a lot of trade rumors lately, including CJ to New Orleans and Aaron Gordon to Denver last season.
He mentioned in his article today that the Nuggets have made Facu Campazzo and JaMychal Green available for trade. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/8/22923… – 11:35 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
30 min left of #SmithAndJones. Tune in, like my guy Huey. pic.twitter.com/FpoXKsryqP – 11:35 AM
30 min left of #SmithAndJones. Tune in, like my guy Huey. pic.twitter.com/FpoXKsryqP – 11:35 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
My current 2022 cap space projections now that Indiana and Portland have joined the derby, though I currently do not expect either to operate as a cap space team.
These projections include estimated first-round pick salary amounts for each team. pic.twitter.com/WRbxxrERMu – 11:35 AM
My current 2022 cap space projections now that Indiana and Portland have joined the derby, though I currently do not expect either to operate as a cap space team.
These projections include estimated first-round pick salary amounts for each team. pic.twitter.com/WRbxxrERMu – 11:35 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
The last time the Blazers had significant cap room, they gave out $400 million to McCollum, Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, Mo Harkless, Meyers Leonard and Festus Ezeli. – 11:34 AM
The last time the Blazers had significant cap room, they gave out $400 million to McCollum, Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe, Mo Harkless, Meyers Leonard and Festus Ezeli. – 11:34 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Biggest question in this deal: did CJ upgrade or downgrade for a food city? – 11:33 AM
Biggest question in this deal: did CJ upgrade or downgrade for a food city? – 11:33 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans knew they needed to upgrade their back court. They did so by trading for a scorer who’s averaged 20+ 7 straight seasons. From an offensive standpoint, CJ McCollum is the most talented guard Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have ever played with. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:33 AM
Pelicans knew they needed to upgrade their back court. They did so by trading for a scorer who’s averaged 20+ 7 straight seasons. From an offensive standpoint, CJ McCollum is the most talented guard Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have ever played with. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:33 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Thanks to @CardboardGerald for taking the time to reflect on his time covering the Bobcats for Rufus on Fire. This is definitely an article for the long tenured, tortured Bobcats fans. https://t.co/OfmG5SuVQO pic.twitter.com/Q8hB3IDQRJ – 11:33 AM
Thanks to @CardboardGerald for taking the time to reflect on his time covering the Bobcats for Rufus on Fire. This is definitely an article for the long tenured, tortured Bobcats fans. https://t.co/OfmG5SuVQO pic.twitter.com/Q8hB3IDQRJ – 11:33 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Went on Open Floor w/ my man @Michael Pina to discuss the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade rumors.
Pina tried to antagonize me by wearing a Boston Celtics hoodie. I did not fall for his mind games
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 11:32 AM
Went on Open Floor w/ my man @Michael Pina to discuss the Ben Simmons/James Harden trade rumors.
Pina tried to antagonize me by wearing a Boston Celtics hoodie. I did not fall for his mind games
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 11:32 AM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
One of the biggest hopes of this trade for me is that Portland blows it up (seems to be case) and gives NAW some run. He’s had a pretty tough year but could be something if he can figure out his outside shot. Always liked his effort, wish the best for him. Same goes for Hart. -MP – 11:31 AM
One of the biggest hopes of this trade for me is that Portland blows it up (seems to be case) and gives NAW some run. He’s had a pretty tough year but could be something if he can figure out his outside shot. Always liked his effort, wish the best for him. Same goes for Hart. -MP – 11:31 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol let me delete those schedule tweets and replacing them with other tweets – 11:31 AM
lol let me delete those schedule tweets and replacing them with other tweets – 11:31 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
STORY: Pelicans are acquiring CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from Portland for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada and picks, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:30 AM
STORY: Pelicans are acquiring CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from Portland for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada and picks, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:30 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have now moved two contracts belonging to small guards that were worth a combined $140 mill and now have just 2 small guards from the regular rotation remaining on the roster, Lillard and Simons.
All of that money, in a variety of ways, will go elsewhere. – 11:30 AM
The Blazers have now moved two contracts belonging to small guards that were worth a combined $140 mill and now have just 2 small guards from the regular rotation remaining on the roster, Lillard and Simons.
All of that money, in a variety of ways, will go elsewhere. – 11:30 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I like this trade a lot more for Portland than I like the the Powell/RoCo trade. – 11:30 AM
I like this trade a lot more for Portland than I like the the Powell/RoCo trade. – 11:30 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Finances for Portland
💰$20.8M Trade Exception created
💰$17.1M below the tax
🏀J. Hart: $12M, $12.96M (non-guaranteed), $12.96M (player)
🏀T. Satoransky: $10M
🏀NA- Walker: $3.3M, $5M
🏀D. Louzada: $1.8M, $1.9M, $2M (non-guaranteed) and $2.1M (non-guaranteed) – 11:29 AM
Finances for Portland
💰$20.8M Trade Exception created
💰$17.1M below the tax
🏀J. Hart: $12M, $12.96M (non-guaranteed), $12.96M (player)
🏀T. Satoransky: $10M
🏀NA- Walker: $3.3M, $5M
🏀D. Louzada: $1.8M, $1.9M, $2M (non-guaranteed) and $2.1M (non-guaranteed) – 11:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland’s plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now. Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat. – 11:28 AM
Portland’s plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now. Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat. – 11:28 AM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
ICYMI: Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson promoted to offensive coordinator, source says espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 11:27 AM
ICYMI: Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson promoted to offensive coordinator, source says espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 11:27 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers might not win another game this season. And that wouldn’t be a bad thing. – 11:25 AM
The Blazers might not win another game this season. And that wouldn’t be a bad thing. – 11:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
What Blazers spent to get Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Gary Trent
— Rodney Hood
— Derrick Jones
— 3 first round picks
What Blazers get from trading Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Keon Johnson
— 1 first round pick
Somebody grab the phone from the GM. pic.twitter.com/htxB1kycqr – 11:25 AM
What Blazers spent to get Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Gary Trent
— Rodney Hood
— Derrick Jones
— 3 first round picks
What Blazers get from trading Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Keon Johnson
— 1 first round pick
Somebody grab the phone from the GM. pic.twitter.com/htxB1kycqr – 11:25 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Of 15 players on Blazers roster, nine are guards (Lillard, Simons, Bledsoe, Hart, Smith Jr., Satoransky, Johnson, McLemore, Alexander-Walker). Gotta imagine more moves ahead … – 11:24 AM
Of 15 players on Blazers roster, nine are guards (Lillard, Simons, Bledsoe, Hart, Smith Jr., Satoransky, Johnson, McLemore, Alexander-Walker). Gotta imagine more moves ahead … – 11:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers acquire Hart, Satoransky, Louzada, Walker-Alexander and three picks for McCollum sportando.basketball/en/blazers-acq… – 11:24 AM
Blazers acquire Hart, Satoransky, Louzada, Walker-Alexander and three picks for McCollum sportando.basketball/en/blazers-acq… – 11:24 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have landed a shooter + versatile big!
Needing to shore up the guard position & roster depth, New Orleans acquires CJ McCollum & Larry Nance Jr. from the Trail Blazers.
Trading Josh Hart hurts, but Nola fills several holes in one fell swoop. https://t.co/UyfV3PGQmH pic.twitter.com/9plfCrW1gp – 11:23 AM
The Pelicans have landed a shooter + versatile big!
Needing to shore up the guard position & roster depth, New Orleans acquires CJ McCollum & Larry Nance Jr. from the Trail Blazers.
Trading Josh Hart hurts, but Nola fills several holes in one fell swoop. https://t.co/UyfV3PGQmH pic.twitter.com/9plfCrW1gp – 11:23 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I wonder if Portland flips Hart. Utah has had interest in him. Could be a way to get another pick/young player. – 11:23 AM
I wonder if Portland flips Hart. Utah has had interest in him. Could be a way to get another pick/young player. – 11:23 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Looking forward to @dan_bernstein convo with @Ryan McDonough @670TheScore – 11:22 AM
Looking forward to @dan_bernstein convo with @Ryan McDonough @670TheScore – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Thaddeus Young prove to be the Heat final answer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
ASK IRA: Could Thaddeus Young prove to be the Heat final answer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If all AEW did was teach WWE to embrace its heels when they are in their home cities, it’s a success. – 11:22 AM
If all AEW did was teach WWE to embrace its heels when they are in their home cities, it’s a success. – 11:22 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I just told @jeffgreer on his podcast who I would hire at Louisville if the Cardinals do NOT go the Kenny Payne route. Pod should drop soon!!! – 11:22 AM
I just told @jeffgreer on his podcast who I would hire at Louisville if the Cardinals do NOT go the Kenny Payne route. Pod should drop soon!!! – 11:22 AM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Going on a Kessler Run: Walker Kessler Prospect Watch projectspurs.com/2022/02/08/goi… by @THE_BOOMSTEIN – 11:21 AM
Going on a Kessler Run: Walker Kessler Prospect Watch projectspurs.com/2022/02/08/goi… by @THE_BOOMSTEIN – 11:21 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wherever anyone wants to land on this trade being good or bad, Dame has known what the plan was since he decided to have surgery. What they got back in this trade isn’t going to move the needle one way or the other on him doing the thing he’s repeatedly said he’s not going to do. – 11:21 AM
Wherever anyone wants to land on this trade being good or bad, Dame has known what the plan was since he decided to have surgery. What they got back in this trade isn’t going to move the needle one way or the other on him doing the thing he’s repeatedly said he’s not going to do. – 11:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick 2022-23 cap projections:
-NOP projects to be $7M under the tax for next season
-POR can create between $20M and $32M in cap space this summer, if they waive Eric Bledsoe and Josh Hart and the Pels pick doesn’t convey.
$16-20M if they keep Hart, pending the 2022 1st. – 11:18 AM
Quick 2022-23 cap projections:
-NOP projects to be $7M under the tax for next season
-POR can create between $20M and $32M in cap space this summer, if they waive Eric Bledsoe and Josh Hart and the Pels pick doesn’t convey.
$16-20M if they keep Hart, pending the 2022 1st. – 11:18 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A bit of Joel Embiid, who’s scored 25 or more in 20 straight, after Sixers’ final shootaround before trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Nk4nAcwU6E – 11:17 AM
A bit of Joel Embiid, who’s scored 25 or more in 20 straight, after Sixers’ final shootaround before trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Nk4nAcwU6E – 11:17 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’ve always thought part of the reason Dame never “asked” out of Portland was out of loyalty. With regard to the optics, it’s a helluva lot easier to leave now — and save face given that you were last one there — considering what’s around him. – 11:17 AM
I’ve always thought part of the reason Dame never “asked” out of Portland was out of loyalty. With regard to the optics, it’s a helluva lot easier to leave now — and save face given that you were last one there — considering what’s around him. – 11:17 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I wonder if the Blazers making that move now makes any other teams hold at the deadline for the Dame sweepstakes this offseason – 11:17 AM
I wonder if the Blazers making that move now makes any other teams hold at the deadline for the Dame sweepstakes this offseason – 11:17 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry is getting some work in after shootaround this morning. He’s shooting just 28.1% from deep over his last 6 games. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/SNVJE4W8uV – 11:16 AM
Seth Curry is getting some work in after shootaround this morning. He’s shooting just 28.1% from deep over his last 6 games. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/SNVJE4W8uV – 11:16 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Pelicans moving Josh Hart to get C.J. McCollum, Pels will be without two players against Rockets tonight that played against them on Sunday. Imagine Jaxson Hayes back in starting lineup until McCollum gets here and Rockets in Wood-Sengun lineup again if Gordon’s out. – 11:14 AM
With Pelicans moving Josh Hart to get C.J. McCollum, Pels will be without two players against Rockets tonight that played against them on Sunday. Imagine Jaxson Hayes back in starting lineup until McCollum gets here and Rockets in Wood-Sengun lineup again if Gordon’s out. – 11:14 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ is about to start
* Solid win last night
* Conley’s leadership, Donovan’s joy
* Doka came through
* Why the most boring move is the right move for the Utah Jazz at the deadline
* Who are the favorites
Join in live –youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 11:14 AM
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ is about to start
* Solid win last night
* Conley’s leadership, Donovan’s joy
* Doka came through
* Why the most boring move is the right move for the Utah Jazz at the deadline
* Who are the favorites
Join in live –youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 11:14 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Going to seriously miss Josh Hart on this team. What an easy guy to root for pic.twitter.com/PBxTmDwH8R – 11:13 AM
Going to seriously miss Josh Hart on this team. What an easy guy to root for pic.twitter.com/PBxTmDwH8R – 11:13 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will Philly (finally) move on from Ben Simmons this week at the trade deadline? Here are five factors that will weigh heavily on that decision. bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 11:12 AM
Will Philly (finally) move on from Ben Simmons this week at the trade deadline? Here are five factors that will weigh heavily on that decision. bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 11:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Portland will still need to waive a player to complete this trade. Or send another minimum salary player elsewhere.
Blazers have a lot of minimum salary guys they can pick from to open the roster spot necessary to complete the deal. – 11:12 AM
Portland will still need to waive a player to complete this trade. Or send another minimum salary player elsewhere.
Blazers have a lot of minimum salary guys they can pick from to open the roster spot necessary to complete the deal. – 11:12 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
New pod up with @pescami ($). Much is discussed houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-mike… – 11:12 AM
New pod up with @pescami ($). Much is discussed houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-mike… – 11:12 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
From an OKC perspective, CJ McCollum to the Pelicans gives the Clippers more true competition for the play-in.
Play-in tourney is looking like the Clippers, Lakers, Wolves and now the Pelicans.
Ingram, Valanciunas, McCollum and Zion(?) isn’t an easy out. – 11:11 AM
From an OKC perspective, CJ McCollum to the Pelicans gives the Clippers more true competition for the play-in.
Play-in tourney is looking like the Clippers, Lakers, Wolves and now the Pelicans.
Ingram, Valanciunas, McCollum and Zion(?) isn’t an easy out. – 11:11 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre’ Bembry says he doesn’t know how long James Harden will be out for. – 11:10 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry says he doesn’t know how long James Harden will be out for. – 11:10 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Portland is now a legitimate contender in the tank race. OKC is 3.5 games ahead of the Blazers in the reverse standings. They’ll meet twice more. – 11:09 AM
Portland is now a legitimate contender in the tank race. OKC is 3.5 games ahead of the Blazers in the reverse standings. They’ll meet twice more. – 11:09 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba pick protections getting reported in 817 installments pic.twitter.com/f5lrSwy3id – 11:09 AM
nba pick protections getting reported in 817 installments pic.twitter.com/f5lrSwy3id – 11:09 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’re about to find out if Mavs have learned lessons from last wk after the ORL & OKC losses as DET, tied w/ORL for fewest wins in NBA w/12 at AAC tonight (12-41 vs ORL 12-43). DET also owners of worst road record 4-23. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:08 AM
We’re about to find out if Mavs have learned lessons from last wk after the ORL & OKC losses as DET, tied w/ORL for fewest wins in NBA w/12 at AAC tonight (12-41 vs ORL 12-43). DET also owners of worst road record 4-23. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:08 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With the trade deadline popping off, things seem likely to be pretty quiet in Memphis, and that’s ok.
ICYMI:
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 11:08 AM
With the trade deadline popping off, things seem likely to be pretty quiet in Memphis, and that’s ok.
ICYMI:
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 11:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Is the big loser in this trade Utah? They had their eye on both Nance and Hart. – 11:08 AM
Is the big loser in this trade Utah? They had their eye on both Nance and Hart. – 11:08 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him. – 11:08 AM
There once was discussion/rumors about a CJ McCollum deal possibly fetching Ben Simmons. Now the Blazers are getting Josh Hart and youth for him. – 11:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade, per sources:
Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. – 11:08 AM
Full trade, per sources:
Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. – 11:08 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Pelicans are gonna look pretty interesting whichever way it goes with Zion (whether he comes back to play, or gets traded for some excellent players that will). The Trail Blazers… sorry Portland. – 11:07 AM
The Pelicans are gonna look pretty interesting whichever way it goes with Zion (whether he comes back to play, or gets traded for some excellent players that will). The Trail Blazers… sorry Portland. – 11:07 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers watching the Blazers tear it down pic.twitter.com/sej24XC4o9 – 11:07 AM
The Lakers watching the Blazers tear it down pic.twitter.com/sej24XC4o9 – 11:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
29 teams should at least ask what the price is for Dame at this point. You might be really surprised at the rate this is going. – 11:07 AM
29 teams should at least ask what the price is for Dame at this point. You might be really surprised at the rate this is going. – 11:07 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
at the risk of being too soapbox-y: portland is clearly talking to dame throughout all of this. he’s either on board, or they’ve provided him more than adequate cover if/when he asks for a trade. – 11:06 AM
at the risk of being too soapbox-y: portland is clearly talking to dame throughout all of this. he’s either on board, or they’ve provided him more than adequate cover if/when he asks for a trade. – 11:06 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This trade got a lot bigger. Theoretical Jazz targets Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Hart are both on the move. pic.twitter.com/zZZ9VsEg7S – 11:06 AM
This trade got a lot bigger. Theoretical Jazz targets Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Hart are both on the move. pic.twitter.com/zZZ9VsEg7S – 11:06 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Unless they valued KP, the Mavs didn’t have the ammo to get McCollum … which is something I feel the FO (Cuban) should wear the blame for.
The cupboard is bare because the FO’s decisions left it so. – 11:06 AM
Unless they valued KP, the Mavs didn’t have the ammo to get McCollum … which is something I feel the FO (Cuban) should wear the blame for.
The cupboard is bare because the FO’s decisions left it so. – 11:06 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just so we’re all perfectly clear for what this trade means for the drama:
The Lakers are in 9th place
The Pelicans are in 10th place
They’re on pace to meet in the play-in. – 11:06 AM
Just so we’re all perfectly clear for what this trade means for the drama:
The Lakers are in 9th place
The Pelicans are in 10th place
They’re on pace to meet in the play-in. – 11:06 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Aye, what’s the status on Zion? Has there been an update of late? – 11:05 AM
Aye, what’s the status on Zion? Has there been an update of late? – 11:05 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Trades typically happen between teams pursuing divergent goals. That doesn’t usually happen between teams side-by-side in the standings. Welcome to the play-in era, value in the eye of the beholder. – 11:04 AM
Trades typically happen between teams pursuing divergent goals. That doesn’t usually happen between teams side-by-side in the standings. Welcome to the play-in era, value in the eye of the beholder. – 11:04 AM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
A lot of fun new dynamics at play at the bottom end of the Western Conference playoff bracket but all I can think about is Nickeil Alexander-Walker balling out on a Portland team that has no reason but to let him loose. pic.twitter.com/DUYJ5RENRb – 11:03 AM
A lot of fun new dynamics at play at the bottom end of the Western Conference playoff bracket but all I can think about is Nickeil Alexander-Walker balling out on a Portland team that has no reason but to let him loose. pic.twitter.com/DUYJ5RENRb – 11:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woof, Blazers. The trade was meh enough WITHOUT tossing Larry Nance Jr. onto the pile… – 11:03 AM
Woof, Blazers. The trade was meh enough WITHOUT tossing Larry Nance Jr. onto the pile… – 11:03 AM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
YESTERDAY WAS GREAT.! APPRECIATE YOU CHICAGO.! PRINCE99 pic.twitter.com/hW8Ttynbfn – 11:02 AM
YESTERDAY WAS GREAT.! APPRECIATE YOU CHICAGO.! PRINCE99 pic.twitter.com/hW8Ttynbfn – 11:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick and future second to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. – 11:02 AM
The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick and future second to the Blazers, sources tell ESPN. – 11:02 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
How many picks is Portland getting in this deal? The answer better be somewhere between “a lot” and “all of them”. – 11:01 AM
How many picks is Portland getting in this deal? The answer better be somewhere between “a lot” and “all of them”. – 11:01 AM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
CJ McCollum has shot an eFG% of 72% on open spot up jumpers, 50% on pull-ups, and 45% on floaters while posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3 in the half court this season. – 11:01 AM
CJ McCollum has shot an eFG% of 72% on open spot up jumpers, 50% on pull-ups, and 45% on floaters while posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.3 in the half court this season. – 11:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guess is Nance is going into the Adams TPE for New Orleans.
Snell can be brought in via the minimum exception. – 11:01 AM
My guess is Nance is going into the Adams TPE for New Orleans.
Snell can be brought in via the minimum exception. – 11:01 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Super Bowl LVI is on track to have the most expensive average ticket price in NFL history. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 11:01 AM
Super Bowl LVI is on track to have the most expensive average ticket price in NFL history. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 11:01 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Appreciate the Pellies going all-in to make the Western Conference play-in more interesting. – 11:00 AM
Appreciate the Pellies going all-in to make the Western Conference play-in more interesting. – 11:00 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets had a walkthrough version of shootaround today, but Patty Mills said James Harden (left hamstring tightness) looked like himself. Harden walked straight from the court to the weight room and is lifting right now. – 11:00 AM
The Nets had a walkthrough version of shootaround today, but Patty Mills said James Harden (left hamstring tightness) looked like himself. Harden walked straight from the court to the weight room and is lifting right now. – 11:00 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings play the Pelicans 2 more times this season. They won’t play the Blazers again. – 11:00 AM
The Kings play the Pelicans 2 more times this season. They won’t play the Blazers again. – 11:00 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills said James Harden went through shootaround and looked like himself this morning. Harden is still listed as questionable with hamstring tightness for Celtics game tonight. – 11:00 AM
Patty Mills said James Harden went through shootaround and looked like himself this morning. Harden is still listed as questionable with hamstring tightness for Celtics game tonight. – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/sLygId8aGq – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/sLygId8aGq – 11:00 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Cronin did a nice job on this CJ deal for the Blazers. Got some decent value back for a bloated contract on a 30 year old player who doesn’t defend well. Took advantage of the Pelicans desperation – 10:59 AM
Cronin did a nice job on this CJ deal for the Blazers. Got some decent value back for a bloated contract on a 30 year old player who doesn’t defend well. Took advantage of the Pelicans desperation – 10:59 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
I didn’t want to do it.
I really didn’t want to do it, but I felt like I had to at least try.
I have finally succumbed to the Trade Machine. theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 10:59 AM
I didn’t want to do it.
I really didn’t want to do it, but I felt like I had to at least try.
I have finally succumbed to the Trade Machine. theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 10:59 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d feel so much better about this for the Pelicans if Lonzo Ball was still their point guard. Not that I feel horrible about this for them, but Lonzo and Herb defensively would do so much to help balance out a CJ/Ingram/Zion trio offensively. – 10:59 AM
I’d feel so much better about this for the Pelicans if Lonzo Ball was still their point guard. Not that I feel horrible about this for them, but Lonzo and Herb defensively would do so much to help balance out a CJ/Ingram/Zion trio offensively. – 10:59 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This much is clear in Portland: Teams will be emboldened to pursue Damian Lillard in the offseason once the Blazers complete their expected trade of CJ McCollum to New Orleans. Can’t speak to Lillard’s intentions but he’ll be chased even harder now.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 10:57 AM
This much is clear in Portland: Teams will be emboldened to pursue Damian Lillard in the offseason once the Blazers complete their expected trade of CJ McCollum to New Orleans. Can’t speak to Lillard’s intentions but he’ll be chased even harder now.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 10:57 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Me: Portland will have to clear two more players to make this CJ trade work roster-wise
PelsFan8736548: WE GETTING NANCE AND NURKIC TOO!!! – 10:57 AM
Me: Portland will have to clear two more players to make this CJ trade work roster-wise
PelsFan8736548: WE GETTING NANCE AND NURKIC TOO!!! – 10:57 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Giving up Josh Hart is a tough pill to swallow. He does a lot of things that help the Pelicans win.
But this team was never going to succeed on a high level until it got an elite shooter. And I don’t know how else they were going to acquire one. This raises the ceiling. – 10:57 AM
Giving up Josh Hart is a tough pill to swallow. He does a lot of things that help the Pelicans win.
But this team was never going to succeed on a high level until it got an elite shooter. And I don’t know how else they were going to acquire one. This raises the ceiling. – 10:57 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think this will be a terrible trade for Portland in the end, depending on what the draft comp is. I’m more concerned about process.
I don’t like letting an interim GM tear down the entire roster and I don’t like making major moves without having an organizational plan. – 10:55 AM
I don’t think this will be a terrible trade for Portland in the end, depending on what the draft comp is. I’m more concerned about process.
I don’t like letting an interim GM tear down the entire roster and I don’t like making major moves without having an organizational plan. – 10:55 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers now have 17 players (and 2 two-ways) under contract, so more moves ahead … – 10:55 AM
Blazers now have 17 players (and 2 two-ways) under contract, so more moves ahead … – 10:55 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings fans have been patient enough waiting for a good team and playoffs for 15 seasons. Don’t ask them to be patient for some trade deadline moves. – 10:55 AM
Kings fans have been patient enough waiting for a good team and playoffs for 15 seasons. Don’t ask them to be patient for some trade deadline moves. – 10:55 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Potential Pelicans lineup.
How do you like that? pic.twitter.com/4fYAZbpbMn – 10:54 AM
Potential Pelicans lineup.
How do you like that? pic.twitter.com/4fYAZbpbMn – 10:54 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The @Toronto Raptors have won 6 straight games! 🔥🔥
@Brian Scalabrine is starting to think they can make a run
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/9BxSAPbbue – 10:53 AM
The @Toronto Raptors have won 6 straight games! 🔥🔥
@Brian Scalabrine is starting to think they can make a run
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/9BxSAPbbue – 10:53 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs will see McCollum in his new digs next Thursday in the last game before ASB – 10:53 AM
Mavs will see McCollum in his new digs next Thursday in the last game before ASB – 10:53 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
KNICKS MEGA TRADE DEADLINE PREVIEW
• What I’m hearing on Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• The value of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUXFaj pic.twitter.com/VPT7nwyC1T – 10:52 AM
KNICKS MEGA TRADE DEADLINE PREVIEW
• What I’m hearing on Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker
• The point guard market
• Julius Randle’s situation
• The value of the young guys
And more…
Story: https://t.co/Sf4NxUXFaj pic.twitter.com/VPT7nwyC1T – 10:52 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here are the incoming/outgoing draft assets that the Pelicans have, via RealGM. Can see the full list + protections on each pick here:
https://t.co/rpT9oyxY1j pic.twitter.com/VbIkrVqg0E – 10:51 AM
Here are the incoming/outgoing draft assets that the Pelicans have, via RealGM. Can see the full list + protections on each pick here:
https://t.co/rpT9oyxY1j pic.twitter.com/VbIkrVqg0E – 10:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA mailbag: Why I don’t expect the Lakers make any moves before the trade deadline https://t.co/y4ixuKMIZY pic.twitter.com/kH9uzZR0Qz – 10:49 AM
NBA mailbag: Why I don’t expect the Lakers make any moves before the trade deadline https://t.co/y4ixuKMIZY pic.twitter.com/kH9uzZR0Qz – 10:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Portland is going to have to send two more players to New Orleans in this deal, as they have a full roster. Or they could waive a couple of guys and eat the hit. – 10:48 AM
Portland is going to have to send two more players to New Orleans in this deal, as they have a full roster. Or they could waive a couple of guys and eat the hit. – 10:48 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Forget the CJ trade for the Pelicans, the Kings shouldve given up on their play-in trade deadline strategy weeks ago.
McNair needs to look at this deadline as the beginning of the offseason. You are building for next year. Don’t waste time by delaying the inevitable. – 10:48 AM
Forget the CJ trade for the Pelicans, the Kings shouldve given up on their play-in trade deadline strategy weeks ago.
McNair needs to look at this deadline as the beginning of the offseason. You are building for next year. Don’t waste time by delaying the inevitable. – 10:48 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m withholding comment until I see what this #Pelicans “draft compensation” turns out to be. – 10:48 AM
I’m withholding comment until I see what this #Pelicans “draft compensation” turns out to be. – 10:48 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
Gabe Vincent’s hot shooting, quicker reads, and the necessity of that second hot shooter in Miami’s base offense
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/MLPJ51xtvq – 10:47 AM
SOUND ON
Gabe Vincent’s hot shooting, quicker reads, and the necessity of that second hot shooter in Miami’s base offense
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/MLPJ51xtvq – 10:47 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Every interested party in the league (ahem, Daryl) calling Portland on Dame’s availability. pic.twitter.com/r0mqlAoey7 – 10:47 AM
Every interested party in the league (ahem, Daryl) calling Portland on Dame’s availability. pic.twitter.com/r0mqlAoey7 – 10:47 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
too many verdicts being rendered on this blazers-pelicans deal without knowing the draft compensation—which is pretty, extremely, ridiculously important to both sides. – 10:46 AM
too many verdicts being rendered on this blazers-pelicans deal without knowing the draft compensation—which is pretty, extremely, ridiculously important to both sides. – 10:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Damian Lillard in the Blazers locker room after he gets back from surgery: pic.twitter.com/gteOlQ63rx – 10:45 AM
Damian Lillard in the Blazers locker room after he gets back from surgery: pic.twitter.com/gteOlQ63rx – 10:45 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I don’t get the rumored CJ trade for Nola if Josh Hart is in it. Makes zero sense. Josh Hart is a winning player. I’d rather have Hart for 12m than CJ for 30m. (And I like CJ.) And NO would be throwing in picks too??? This is bad. – 10:45 AM
I don’t get the rumored CJ trade for Nola if Josh Hart is in it. Makes zero sense. Josh Hart is a winning player. I’d rather have Hart for 12m than CJ for 30m. (And I like CJ.) And NO would be throwing in picks too??? This is bad. – 10:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Look the ideal is BOTH but if you had to choose only *one* … trying to see something 🧐 – 10:45 AM
Look the ideal is BOTH but if you had to choose only *one* … trying to see something 🧐 – 10:45 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boy do I want to see what that draft compensation is that New Orleans is sending Portland.
But the Blazers are clearing the decks of salary obligations big time. And Hart is good. NAW is a fun flier. – 10:45 AM
Boy do I want to see what that draft compensation is that New Orleans is sending Portland.
But the Blazers are clearing the decks of salary obligations big time. And Hart is good. NAW is a fun flier. – 10:45 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I asked every Bucks player a simple question, “Why do you wear your jersey number?”
Some of the reasons were simple. Others were heartfelt. And a few were quite complex.
The stories behind their numbers, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2905595/2022/0… – 10:44 AM
I asked every Bucks player a simple question, “Why do you wear your jersey number?”
Some of the reasons were simple. Others were heartfelt. And a few were quite complex.
The stories behind their numbers, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2905595/2022/0… – 10:44 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Stephen Ross on Mike McDaniel: “It’s clear he is an outside the box thinker and he takes a different approach to problem solving. He’s a leader, innovator and collaborator.” – 10:43 AM
Stephen Ross on Mike McDaniel: “It’s clear he is an outside the box thinker and he takes a different approach to problem solving. He’s a leader, innovator and collaborator.” – 10:43 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
One way or another, the brief and bizarre relationship between Goran Dragic and the Raptors is nearing its inevitable conclusion.
They both tried to make it work, though neither tried hard enough. Now, here we are: https://t.co/3XoUiRXEfu pic.twitter.com/DnKKvUTDJV – 10:41 AM
One way or another, the brief and bizarre relationship between Goran Dragic and the Raptors is nearing its inevitable conclusion.
They both tried to make it work, though neither tried hard enough. Now, here we are: https://t.co/3XoUiRXEfu pic.twitter.com/DnKKvUTDJV – 10:41 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, Facu Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Monte Morris absolutely got the entire Blazers supporting cast traded.
And…well…Nikola Jokić. – 10:40 AM
So, Facu Campazzo, Austin Rivers, and Monte Morris absolutely got the entire Blazers supporting cast traded.
And…well…Nikola Jokić. – 10:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pelicans are in a play in spot. This is their new starting five:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/0QGZ4zAlaG – 10:39 AM
The Pelicans are in a play in spot. This is their new starting five:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/0QGZ4zAlaG – 10:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Who knows how long Lillard will actually stay in Portland, but Josh Hart is a great fit alongside him, should Dame/the Blazers decide to stick it out. AK – 10:38 AM
Who knows how long Lillard will actually stay in Portland, but Josh Hart is a great fit alongside him, should Dame/the Blazers decide to stick it out. AK – 10:38 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i will say it is very cringe—and, selfishly, annoying—when we get the “spin” of a trade before the full details (i.e. draft compensation) are released. – 10:37 AM
i will say it is very cringe—and, selfishly, annoying—when we get the “spin” of a trade before the full details (i.e. draft compensation) are released. – 10:37 AM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
Christian Dawkins co-founded a player agency that recently had client Fred VanVleet selected to the All-Star game on Feb. 20. The following week, Dawkins is scheduled to surrender at a federal prison camp after being convicted years earlier in the college basketball bribery case. – 10:36 AM
Christian Dawkins co-founded a player agency that recently had client Fred VanVleet selected to the All-Star game on Feb. 20. The following week, Dawkins is scheduled to surrender at a federal prison camp after being convicted years earlier in the college basketball bribery case. – 10:36 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sure doesn’t seem like there will be much of a role for Alexander-Walker in New Orleans anymore. Wherever could he go? – 10:36 AM
Sure doesn’t seem like there will be much of a role for Alexander-Walker in New Orleans anymore. Wherever could he go? – 10:36 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic about how the (comparative) lack of negative-value long-term contracts is shaping this trade deadline: theathletic.com/3107666/2022/0… – 10:36 AM
New piece for @The Athletic about how the (comparative) lack of negative-value long-term contracts is shaping this trade deadline: theathletic.com/3107666/2022/0… – 10:36 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pelicans are 19-15 in their last 34 games, and Zion hasn’t even played this season. Great time for them to take a big swing like this, can’t be bad forever. – 10:35 AM
The Pelicans are 19-15 in their last 34 games, and Zion hasn’t even played this season. Great time for them to take a big swing like this, can’t be bad forever. – 10:35 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Pelicans are 13-11 in their last 24 games. After adding CJ McCollum, they are clear favorites to be in the West’s top 10 for the postseason. POR, SAS, SAC, OKC and HOU — I can’t see any of them passing New Orleans. Spurs may be the only team trying to. – 10:34 AM
The Pelicans are 13-11 in their last 24 games. After adding CJ McCollum, they are clear favorites to be in the West’s top 10 for the postseason. POR, SAS, SAC, OKC and HOU — I can’t see any of them passing New Orleans. Spurs may be the only team trying to. – 10:34 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I’ll be sharing some trade deadline thoughts, but mostly unplugged from #Hornets basketball this week. For reasons that are obvious, I hope. pic.twitter.com/1KdyvuyyWz – 10:34 AM
I’ll be sharing some trade deadline thoughts, but mostly unplugged from #Hornets basketball this week. For reasons that are obvious, I hope. pic.twitter.com/1KdyvuyyWz – 10:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
CJ McCollum trade: Pelicans finalizing deal to acquire guard from Blazers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/cj-mc… – 10:34 AM
CJ McCollum trade: Pelicans finalizing deal to acquire guard from Blazers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/cj-mc… – 10:34 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I need to know Jennifer’s thoughts on this C.J. McCollum trade. – 10:33 AM
I need to know Jennifer’s thoughts on this C.J. McCollum trade. – 10:33 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, take C.J. McCollum off the potential Knicks trade list. Multiple reports Blazers are sending him to the Pelicans. – 10:31 AM
Well, take C.J. McCollum off the potential Knicks trade list. Multiple reports Blazers are sending him to the Pelicans. – 10:31 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Alright, so where is Dame headed? Asking for a friend. I’m the friend. – 10:30 AM
Alright, so where is Dame headed? Asking for a friend. I’m the friend. – 10:30 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Excited to annoy you all with my “Don’t Look Up was terrible” take repeatedly before the Oscars. – 10:30 AM
Excited to annoy you all with my “Don’t Look Up was terrible” take repeatedly before the Oscars. – 10:30 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazer’s locker room pic.twitter.com/PDpkngkKwY – 10:29 AM
Damian Lillard in the Portland Trail Blazer’s locker room pic.twitter.com/PDpkngkKwY – 10:29 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
On top of a career 39.6 3PT%, the addition of McCollum should help Pelicans offense in 3 key areas. Nola ranks poorly in pick-and-roll ball handler situations (27th), spot-up shooting (23rd) and isolation sets (30th).
CJ has usually exceled in all of those areas over his career. – 10:29 AM
On top of a career 39.6 3PT%, the addition of McCollum should help Pelicans offense in 3 key areas. Nola ranks poorly in pick-and-roll ball handler situations (27th), spot-up shooting (23rd) and isolation sets (30th).
CJ has usually exceled in all of those areas over his career. – 10:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
CJ McCollum mostly for Pelicans draft compensation? Seemed like there would be more of a payoff. But it also means McCollum not coming East. So there’s that. David Griffin couldn’t get Kyle Lowry, but now bolsters backcourt after basically letting Lonzo Ball walk. – 10:28 AM
CJ McCollum mostly for Pelicans draft compensation? Seemed like there would be more of a payoff. But it also means McCollum not coming East. So there’s that. David Griffin couldn’t get Kyle Lowry, but now bolsters backcourt after basically letting Lonzo Ball walk. – 10:28 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wordle 234 2/6
🟩🟨⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Felt like too much of a beast not to share. – 10:27 AM
Wordle 234 2/6
🟩🟨⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Felt like too much of a beast not to share. – 10:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
herb jones after playing defense in a lineup with zion, cj and devonte’ pic.twitter.com/ePHvwLc5qg – 10:27 AM
herb jones after playing defense in a lineup with zion, cj and devonte’ pic.twitter.com/ePHvwLc5qg – 10:27 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans acquiring CJ McCollum from Blazers for Hart and draft compensation sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-ac… – 10:25 AM
Pelicans acquiring CJ McCollum from Blazers for Hart and draft compensation sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-ac… – 10:25 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Great talk with hit author @erichschwartzel houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-eric… – 10:25 AM
Great talk with hit author @erichschwartzel houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-eric… – 10:25 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
New Orleans has taken care of both “the Jazz need to break up Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors” and “the Blazers need to break up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum” – 10:25 AM
New Orleans has taken care of both “the Jazz need to break up Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors” and “the Blazers need to break up Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum” – 10:25 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
pelicans guards rank 28th in combined 3p% and dead last, by a wide margin, in efg% on pull-up jumpers (per nbadotcom).
cj definitely addresses that, and he’ll fit seamlessly with zion.
curious—perhaps morbidly so—to see how a full-strength pellies hold on up defense. – 10:25 AM
pelicans guards rank 28th in combined 3p% and dead last, by a wide margin, in efg% on pull-up jumpers (per nbadotcom).
cj definitely addresses that, and he’ll fit seamlessly with zion.
curious—perhaps morbidly so—to see how a full-strength pellies hold on up defense. – 10:25 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LETS CHECK IN ON MONTE MCNAIR AND THE SACRAMENTO KINGS 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Im0rEJOK7b – 10:24 AM
LETS CHECK IN ON MONTE MCNAIR AND THE SACRAMENTO KINGS 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Im0rEJOK7b – 10:24 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think we all believe Herb Jones is a wonderful five-position defender.
I don’t know that we meant he’ll have to defend all five positions at once. – 10:24 AM
I think we all believe Herb Jones is a wonderful five-position defender.
I don’t know that we meant he’ll have to defend all five positions at once. – 10:24 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ve got another round of Wizards mock trade deadline deals for you all to consider, including one that has me thinking: given the price tag, should the Wizards ask the Pacers about Myles Turner instead of Domantas Sabonis? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 AM
I’ve got another round of Wizards mock trade deadline deals for you all to consider, including one that has me thinking: given the price tag, should the Wizards ask the Pacers about Myles Turner instead of Domantas Sabonis? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This trade was pretty much finalized yesterday afternoon. Deal makes sense for the Pelicans now and next season – 10:23 AM
This trade was pretty much finalized yesterday afternoon. Deal makes sense for the Pelicans now and next season – 10:23 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
(clears throat)
(clears throat again)
I LOVE TRADE DEADLINE WEEK! – 10:22 AM
(clears throat)
(clears throat again)
I LOVE TRADE DEADLINE WEEK! – 10:22 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just don’t get the Blazers letting an interim GM so drastically tear down their roster. Cronin is a hotel guest doing renovations here. – 10:22 AM
I just don’t get the Blazers letting an interim GM so drastically tear down their roster. Cronin is a hotel guest doing renovations here. – 10:22 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: League sources tell MassLive that the Lakers and Jazz are showing trade interest in Josh Richardson with Talen Horton-Tucker + pick being offered as part of a LA package. More: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:21 AM
New: League sources tell MassLive that the Lakers and Jazz are showing trade interest in Josh Richardson with Talen Horton-Tucker + pick being offered as part of a LA package. More: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:21 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For Sweeney and Britcher, decisions on luge future await
apnews.com/article/winter… – 10:21 AM
For Sweeney and Britcher, decisions on luge future await
apnews.com/article/winter… – 10:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s going to have to be a LOT more than Josh Hart going to Portland to match salary in a trade for C.J. McCollum. I assume Tomas Satoransky will be in the deal, plus at least one or maybe two other players. – 10:20 AM
It’s going to have to be a LOT more than Josh Hart going to Portland to match salary in a trade for C.J. McCollum. I assume Tomas Satoransky will be in the deal, plus at least one or maybe two other players. – 10:20 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are 28th in half-court offense. Adding one of the game’s best shot makers off the dribble definitely helps you there. – 10:20 AM
Pelicans are 28th in half-court offense. Adding one of the game’s best shot makers off the dribble definitely helps you there. – 10:20 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum for a package around Josh Hart and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:19 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum for a package around Josh Hart and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:19 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Come sit and watch it with me and @thesonofstan
open.spotify.com/track/5lXMiABC… – 10:19 AM
Come sit and watch it with me and @thesonofstan
open.spotify.com/track/5lXMiABC… – 10:19 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets at Pelicans: 5 things to watch ift.tt/8ps2xEZ – 10:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets at Pelicans: 5 things to watch ift.tt/8ps2xEZ – 10:18 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ McCollum and the Pelicans is just one of those things that makes sense. The Pels have a big need for a player like McCollum AND he is actually available. – 10:18 AM
CJ McCollum and the Pelicans is just one of those things that makes sense. The Pels have a big need for a player like McCollum AND he is actually available. – 10:18 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The trade deadline is 48 hours away. That’s literally all this #Rockets mailbag is about. Literally.
New for @The Athletic
theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 10:17 AM
The trade deadline is 48 hours away. That’s literally all this #Rockets mailbag is about. Literally.
New for @The Athletic
theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 10:17 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Wrote this over the weekend on the latest #Nuggets trade chatter, and it’s still true. Inside is a list of potential targets, along with which guys Denver would be willing to move.
denverpost.com/2022/02/05/nug… – 10:17 AM
Wrote this over the weekend on the latest #Nuggets trade chatter, and it’s still true. Inside is a list of potential targets, along with which guys Denver would be willing to move.
denverpost.com/2022/02/05/nug… – 10:17 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lovely tribute from @DShulman_ESPN to his late father, Arnie, and the special bonds sports can provide:
sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/da… – 10:17 AM
Lovely tribute from @DShulman_ESPN to his late father, Arnie, and the special bonds sports can provide:
sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/da… – 10:17 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Trade talks between Raptors and Pacers include Goran Dragic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:16 AM
Trade talks between Raptors and Pacers include Goran Dragic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:16 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Have two bandmates not related by blood ever looked more like than Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding? (Maybe Keith and Ronnie?) AK
variety.com/2022/music/new… – 10:11 AM
Have two bandmates not related by blood ever looked more like than Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding? (Maybe Keith and Ronnie?) AK
variety.com/2022/music/new… – 10:11 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are in serious discussions on a trade centered on guard CJ McCollum, sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing today. – 10:11 AM
The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are in serious discussions on a trade centered on guard CJ McCollum, sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing today. – 10:11 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
GAMES TO WATCH:
UNC at Clemson, 6 (ACCN)
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 ET (FS1)
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 (ESPN2)
Wisconsin at Michigan St, 7 (BTN)
Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 (FS1)
Illinois at Purdue, 9 (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 (BTN)
UCLA at Stanford, 11 (ESPN2) – 10:11 AM
GAMES TO WATCH:
UNC at Clemson, 6 (ACCN)
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 ET (FS1)
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 (ESPN2)
Wisconsin at Michigan St, 7 (BTN)
Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 (FS1)
Illinois at Purdue, 9 (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 (BTN)
UCLA at Stanford, 11 (ESPN2) – 10:11 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 16 and why? New Orleans games were at Cle, at Det, at Den, at Hou, winning the last three. All statistics below were team highs for the week. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 6:30 on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 10:10 AM
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 16 and why? New Orleans games were at Cle, at Det, at Den, at Hou, winning the last three. All statistics below were team highs for the week. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 6:30 on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 10:10 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 16 and why? New Orleans games were at Cle, at Det, at Den, at Hou, winning the last three. All statistics below were team highs for the week. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 6:30 on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 10:10 AM
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 16 and why? New Orleans games were at Cle, at Det, at Den, at Hou, winning the last three. All statistics below were team highs for the week. #PelsPOTWPoll open until pregame begins at 6:30 on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA – 10:10 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great read from our @ArifHasanNFL in the Culture vertical at @TheAthletic this morning, on how Los Angeles has worked to “temporarily” relocate numerous homeless people who stay near the site of this year’s Super Bowl, SoFi Stadium: in Inglewood: bit.ly/3uHvjp8 – 10:08 AM
Great read from our @ArifHasanNFL in the Culture vertical at @TheAthletic this morning, on how Los Angeles has worked to “temporarily” relocate numerous homeless people who stay near the site of this year’s Super Bowl, SoFi Stadium: in Inglewood: bit.ly/3uHvjp8 – 10:08 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Legendary Oak Hill Academy Coach Steve Smith Calling It A Career After This Season via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@OHACoachSmith
@NIBCOfficial
@HoophallClassic
@rashghazi
@carmeloanthony – 10:07 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Legendary Oak Hill Academy Coach Steve Smith Calling It A Career After This Season via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@OHACoachSmith
@NIBCOfficial
@HoophallClassic
@rashghazi
@carmeloanthony – 10:07 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Fox looks ‘like himself’ at practice. Will he play vs. Timberwolves? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:07 AM
Kings gameday live: Fox looks ‘like himself’ at practice. Will he play vs. Timberwolves? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:07 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Trading Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum seemed to be the best solution for the Celtics (raises hand). But they seemed to have stumbled on a path for keeping both, and getting back to contention in the East sports.yahoo.com/why-the-celtic… – 10:07 AM
New for @YahooSports: Trading Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum seemed to be the best solution for the Celtics (raises hand). But they seemed to have stumbled on a path for keeping both, and getting back to contention in the East sports.yahoo.com/why-the-celtic… – 10:07 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Sportsbook, to @VisitPlayNY on the online sports betting operator’s start in NY:
More here: https://t.co/1iZse0EvRA pic.twitter.com/mvb4VUSYsm – 10:06 AM
Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Sportsbook, to @VisitPlayNY on the online sports betting operator’s start in NY:
More here: https://t.co/1iZse0EvRA pic.twitter.com/mvb4VUSYsm – 10:06 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With a 12-41 record, the #Pistons are guaranteed to finish at .500 or below for the sixth straight season.
Their last winning season was 44-38 in 2015-16, when Cade Cunningham was a freshman in high school. – 10:05 AM
With a 12-41 record, the #Pistons are guaranteed to finish at .500 or below for the sixth straight season.
Their last winning season was 44-38 in 2015-16, when Cade Cunningham was a freshman in high school. – 10:05 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
KPI with Providence at 3 and Wisconsin at 4. pic.twitter.com/VnW2VqtUFM – 10:05 AM
KPI with Providence at 3 and Wisconsin at 4. pic.twitter.com/VnW2VqtUFM – 10:05 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Five things (#Pelicans launch six-game homestand tonight at 7 vs. Rockets, holding a half-game lead for No. 10 spot in West; Brandon Ingram wins West Player of the Week, watch video reaction; practice report on Ingram’s team goals): on.nba.com/3Bay5Vs – 10:04 AM
Five things (#Pelicans launch six-game homestand tonight at 7 vs. Rockets, holding a half-game lead for No. 10 spot in West; Brandon Ingram wins West Player of the Week, watch video reaction; practice report on Ingram’s team goals): on.nba.com/3Bay5Vs – 10:04 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves are willing to trade Malik Beasley for a package that includes a first-round draft pick.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/u7QsFpMVFo – 10:03 AM
Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves are willing to trade Malik Beasley for a package that includes a first-round draft pick.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/u7QsFpMVFo – 10:03 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think Fred VanVleet’s career season is tied directly to Scottie Barnes’ emergence and Pascal Siakam’s return. They relieve his playmaking burden, allowing him to play off ball more, get catch-and-shoot looks, and focus on scoring instead of table-setting. – 10:01 AM
I think Fred VanVleet’s career season is tied directly to Scottie Barnes’ emergence and Pascal Siakam’s return. They relieve his playmaking burden, allowing him to play off ball more, get catch-and-shoot looks, and focus on scoring instead of table-setting. – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Splash Brothers closed out the Thunder to extend the Warriors’ winning streak to nine, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
After the Splash Brothers closed out the Thunder to extend the Warriors’ winning streak to nine, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Garrett Temple has cleared Health & Safety Protocols and he will be available for tonight’s game vs Houston, per the Pelicans. – 10:00 AM
Garrett Temple has cleared Health & Safety Protocols and he will be available for tonight’s game vs Houston, per the Pelicans. – 10:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Hue Jackson Supporting Brian Flores
🏈 Legacy of Football – Franco Harris, Marlin Briscoe & Warren Moon
🎾 Black History Month Spotlight – The Legacy of Lucy Diggs Slowe
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8SNkR pic.twitter.com/76YGfVmACA – 9:59 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Hue Jackson Supporting Brian Flores
🏈 Legacy of Football – Franco Harris, Marlin Briscoe & Warren Moon
🎾 Black History Month Spotlight – The Legacy of Lucy Diggs Slowe
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/4WWVn8SNkR pic.twitter.com/76YGfVmACA – 9:59 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jumping back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5 ET today, taking all your trade deadline questions… download to tune in: thehalftime.app – 9:58 AM
Jumping back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5 ET today, taking all your trade deadline questions… download to tune in: thehalftime.app – 9:58 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has played an NBA-high 31 road games. After Thursday’s game in New Orleans, the Heat has 17 home games and just nine road games remaining in the regular season. – 9:58 AM
The Heat has played an NBA-high 31 road games. After Thursday’s game in New Orleans, the Heat has 17 home games and just nine road games remaining in the regular season. – 9:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat reserves don’t have a nickname (yet), so they settle for constant contribution. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bam Adebayo, “They keep the same pace. They’ve moving the ball. They’re getting each other involved.” (But the nickname of the unit should be . . . ?) – 9:57 AM
Heat reserves don’t have a nickname (yet), so they settle for constant contribution. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bam Adebayo, “They keep the same pace. They’ve moving the ball. They’re getting each other involved.” (But the nickname of the unit should be . . . ?) – 9:57 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Wow, “Power of the Dog” nominated for Most Boring Western of the Decade. – 9:54 AM
Wow, “Power of the Dog” nominated for Most Boring Western of the Decade. – 9:54 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Before leading the Suns’ resurgence, Monty Williams spent one season as on Brett Brown’s Sixers staff. It’s what got him back to coaching after a family tragedy. And it’s why Philly remains special.
“They gave me a safe harbor to get back on my feet.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:51 AM
Before leading the Suns’ resurgence, Monty Williams spent one season as on Brett Brown’s Sixers staff. It’s what got him back to coaching after a family tragedy. And it’s why Philly remains special.
“They gave me a safe harbor to get back on my feet.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:51 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Quick question about my sound on film breakdowns that I’d love some feedback
Which are you more likely to actually watch?
Detailed play breakdowns that are longer or quicker ones that are easier to watch – 9:49 AM
Quick question about my sound on film breakdowns that I’d love some feedback
Which are you more likely to actually watch?
Detailed play breakdowns that are longer or quicker ones that are easier to watch – 9:49 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
With the trade deadline approaching, @julian_andrews_ and I take a look at 2 Timberwolves trades we wouldn’t hate.
Presented by @DraftKings & @Three_Stars: open.spotify.com/episode/72fz8s…
#TBPN – 9:44 AM
With the trade deadline approaching, @julian_andrews_ and I take a look at 2 Timberwolves trades we wouldn’t hate.
Presented by @DraftKings & @Three_Stars: open.spotify.com/episode/72fz8s…
#TBPN – 9:44 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
A @Tim Reynolds story always enhances @SportsDayDFW and enlightens readers. Good stuff from @Calvin Watkins and @Callie Caplan, too. pic.twitter.com/73qb8m665g – 9:43 AM
A @Tim Reynolds story always enhances @SportsDayDFW and enlightens readers. Good stuff from @Calvin Watkins and @Callie Caplan, too. pic.twitter.com/73qb8m665g – 9:43 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie at the end of #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/lnmPP5hJTt – 9:43 AM
Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie at the end of #TheTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/lnmPP5hJTt – 9:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
Mitchell has recorded 59 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists with a 69.4 eFG% in his two games since returning from an eight-game absence (concussion protocol). pic.twitter.com/rqncmqyyI3 – 9:41 AM
Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 4 STL
Mitchell has recorded 59 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists with a 69.4 eFG% in his two games since returning from an eight-game absence (concussion protocol). pic.twitter.com/rqncmqyyI3 – 9:41 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Geisenberger becomes women’s luge’s 1st 3-time gold medalist (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a6710d… – 9:38 AM
Geisenberger becomes women’s luge’s 1st 3-time gold medalist (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a6710d… – 9:38 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Coming down the stretch of the Top 75 NBA players of all time, voted on by @TheAthletic, with Number 9:
Tim Duncan.
Our @Mike Vorkunov on the Spurs’ 5X NBA champ, 3X Finals MVP, 2X League MVP, & big man extraordinaire, who let his play do the talking: bit.ly/3uvALeZ – 9:38 AM
Coming down the stretch of the Top 75 NBA players of all time, voted on by @TheAthletic, with Number 9:
Tim Duncan.
Our @Mike Vorkunov on the Spurs’ 5X NBA champ, 3X Finals MVP, 2X League MVP, & big man extraordinaire, who let his play do the talking: bit.ly/3uvALeZ – 9:38 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: McDaniel excited about Tua; what to expect from McDaniel offense; potential free agent target; Ex-players say McDaniel is “the next Andy Reid” and a “genius”; and Fins’ Flores reaction: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:36 AM
From PM: McDaniel excited about Tua; what to expect from McDaniel offense; potential free agent target; Ex-players say McDaniel is “the next Andy Reid” and a “genius”; and Fins’ Flores reaction: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:36 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers with @friedmanadam5! We discussed ripples from the LeVert trade & the Pacers next steps:
-Pacers trade options with Rubio
-What to make of draft picks from other teams
-Uses of future cap space
-What moves could be next
And more. 🎧:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/y3SfLOqM9h – 9:35 AM
New Locked On Pacers with @friedmanadam5! We discussed ripples from the LeVert trade & the Pacers next steps:
-Pacers trade options with Rubio
-What to make of draft picks from other teams
-Uses of future cap space
-What moves could be next
And more. 🎧:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/y3SfLOqM9h – 9:35 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Trade rumor roundup as deadline nears nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/thr… – 9:33 AM
Three Things to Know: Trade rumor roundup as deadline nears nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/thr… – 9:33 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Ben Taylor, Bill Kennedy and Matt Myers. @Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Clippers. If you can’t make it to FEF, watch on @GrizzOnBally starting at 6:30. #GrzNxtGen – 9:31 AM
We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Ben Taylor, Bill Kennedy and Matt Myers. @Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Clippers. If you can’t make it to FEF, watch on @GrizzOnBally starting at 6:30. #GrzNxtGen – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan (38 points) and Zach LaVine (32) each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 17th time this season.
Most 25-point games in a season by a @Chicago Bulls duo:
19 – Jordan & Woolridge (1984-85)
17 – Love & Walker (1970-71)
17 – DeRozan & LaVine (2021-22) pic.twitter.com/zQKzKKSrfn – 9:31 AM
DeMar DeRozan (38 points) and Zach LaVine (32) each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 17th time this season.
Most 25-point games in a season by a @Chicago Bulls duo:
19 – Jordan & Woolridge (1984-85)
17 – Love & Walker (1970-71)
17 – DeRozan & LaVine (2021-22) pic.twitter.com/zQKzKKSrfn – 9:31 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have lost 8 straight and will be without KD, Kyrie, LaMarcus Aldridge and possibly James Harden tonight vs. the Celtics at home pic.twitter.com/9sPJt60hii – 9:30 AM
The Nets have lost 8 straight and will be without KD, Kyrie, LaMarcus Aldridge and possibly James Harden tonight vs. the Celtics at home pic.twitter.com/9sPJt60hii – 9:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
#2 in here: Steph Curry explains the designed second quarter playcall last night that had him skipping down the court after it was executed well theathletic.com/3117297/2022/0… – 9:30 AM
#2 in here: Steph Curry explains the designed second quarter playcall last night that had him skipping down the court after it was executed well theathletic.com/3117297/2022/0… – 9:30 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
In the Sixers’ Harden chase, it comes down to a philosophical question: pry the window open wider now or let it stay open (and maybe open wider) in the future?
My dispassionate, unspiritual take on Harden, Embiid and the Sixers’ potential paths 🔓: ziller.substack.com/p/how-to-think… – 9:30 AM
In the Sixers’ Harden chase, it comes down to a philosophical question: pry the window open wider now or let it stay open (and maybe open wider) in the future?
My dispassionate, unspiritual take on Harden, Embiid and the Sixers’ potential paths 🔓: ziller.substack.com/p/how-to-think… – 9:30 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I’m gonna bitch until they make an awesome deal to shut me up … like saying a player is sucking in a game so that they’ll instantly get hot to make you feel foolish – 9:28 AM
I’m gonna bitch until they make an awesome deal to shut me up … like saying a player is sucking in a game so that they’ll instantly get hot to make you feel foolish – 9:28 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Remember when the Mavs would actually take on bad salary to get good players that may be overpaid? – 9:26 AM
Remember when the Mavs would actually take on bad salary to get good players that may be overpaid? – 9:26 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron or Jordan.
Messi or Ronaldo.
Mays or Aaron.
GOAT debates usually do not have clear winners.
In luge, it’s Natalie Geisenberger. The GOAT. Debate over. – 9:25 AM
LeBron or Jordan.
Messi or Ronaldo.
Mays or Aaron.
GOAT debates usually do not have clear winners.
In luge, it’s Natalie Geisenberger. The GOAT. Debate over. – 9:25 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves fanbase is definitely out there, but broadly, being a fan is something they do privately (watch at home) or in a small group (wolves group chat)
That’s what happens when you become embarrassed of something. When the embarrassment goes away, gathering will happen – 9:23 AM
The Timberwolves fanbase is definitely out there, but broadly, being a fan is something they do privately (watch at home) or in a small group (wolves group chat)
That’s what happens when you become embarrassed of something. When the embarrassment goes away, gathering will happen – 9:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 4 AST
✅ 16-27 FG
DeRozan is the first @Chicago Bulls player to make at least 15 FG in consecutive games since Michael Jordan (April 3 & 5, 1998). pic.twitter.com/r5vDe1XdOX – 9:21 AM
DeMar DeRozan last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 4 AST
✅ 16-27 FG
DeRozan is the first @Chicago Bulls player to make at least 15 FG in consecutive games since Michael Jordan (April 3 & 5, 1998). pic.twitter.com/r5vDe1XdOX – 9:21 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The complex James Harden-Ben Simmons trade negotiation, a look a deals that have happened & might happen (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kevin Pelton) es.pn/3Gzsj0s – 9:19 AM
New podcast. The complex James Harden-Ben Simmons trade negotiation, a look a deals that have happened & might happen (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kevin Pelton) es.pn/3Gzsj0s – 9:19 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: My column: #Cavaliers must seize the moment after Caris LeVert trade, capitalize on ‘chance to do something special’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:18 AM
ICYMI: My column: #Cavaliers must seize the moment after Caris LeVert trade, capitalize on ‘chance to do something special’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:18 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
With video from @ByGeorgeThomas: #Cavaliers hope Rajon Rondo, Darius Garland will become dynamic fourth-quarter pairing beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:17 AM
With video from @ByGeorgeThomas: #Cavaliers hope Rajon Rondo, Darius Garland will become dynamic fourth-quarter pairing beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:17 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics offered Milwaukee Dennis Schröder for Donte DiVincenzo Friday, per sources. The Bucks countered with Grant Williams. Boston balked at the proposal, but the teams continue to explore a deal.
That & more trade deadline intel on @The Athletic theathletic.com/3117052/2022/0… – 9:12 AM
The Celtics offered Milwaukee Dennis Schröder for Donte DiVincenzo Friday, per sources. The Bucks countered with Grant Williams. Boston balked at the proposal, but the teams continue to explore a deal.
That & more trade deadline intel on @The Athletic theathletic.com/3117052/2022/0… – 9:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Pascal Siakam last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-16 FG
It’s the eighth time Siakam has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season, tying Chris Bosh (2008-09) for the most such games in a single season in @Toronto Raptors history. pic.twitter.com/GqclWcemBq – 9:11 AM
Pascal Siakam last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-16 FG
It’s the eighth time Siakam has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season, tying Chris Bosh (2008-09) for the most such games in a single season in @Toronto Raptors history. pic.twitter.com/GqclWcemBq – 9:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘It’s been crazy’: Joel Embiid reflects on eight years of trade deadlines
While he’s safe, the MVP frontrunner has lost enough #Sixers teammates to wait for the #NBA trade deadline with bated breath inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 9:10 AM
‘It’s been crazy’: Joel Embiid reflects on eight years of trade deadlines
While he’s safe, the MVP frontrunner has lost enough #Sixers teammates to wait for the #NBA trade deadline with bated breath inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 9:10 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There was an incident between a Wizards assistant coach and a fan last night. Wes Unseld Jr. explained what happened and how he feels these events are becoming more common. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:09 AM
There was an incident between a Wizards assistant coach and a fan last night. Wes Unseld Jr. explained what happened and how he feels these events are becoming more common. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:09 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam’s aggression; Vincent’s rise; Butler’s polish; Robinson’s fast start and lots of notes, reaction, takeaways from Heat’s win in Washington: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:09 AM
Bam’s aggression; Vincent’s rise; Butler’s polish; Robinson’s fast start and lots of notes, reaction, takeaways from Heat’s win in Washington: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:09 AM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Jimmy Butler told me he averages a perfect score whenever he goes bowling 😂
Ahead of his hilarious Super Bowl commercial for @MichelobULTRA, read my full conversation with @Jimmy Butler #HeatCulture
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/heat-jim… – 9:05 AM
Jimmy Butler told me he averages a perfect score whenever he goes bowling 😂
Ahead of his hilarious Super Bowl commercial for @MichelobULTRA, read my full conversation with @Jimmy Butler #HeatCulture
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/heat-jim… – 9:05 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
If the Locked On Pelicans YouTube channel get’s to 2,500 subscribers today or tomorrow I’ll drop a fun video. Only about 30 away!
youtube.com/channel/UCYVsD… – 9:05 AM
If the Locked On Pelicans YouTube channel get’s to 2,500 subscribers today or tomorrow I’ll drop a fun video. Only about 30 away!
youtube.com/channel/UCYVsD… – 9:05 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle’s dispute with video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:04 AM
Randle’s dispute with video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:04 AM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
The MLB lockout continues. Negotiations are going nowhere.
What’s going on?!
The White Sox Talk Podcast Vent Session with @RyanMcGuffey and @VinnieDuber! 🎙🎧
https://t.co/NZkLwcnL8Y pic.twitter.com/1NXxlodXGj – 9:04 AM
The MLB lockout continues. Negotiations are going nowhere.
What’s going on?!
The White Sox Talk Podcast Vent Session with @RyanMcGuffey and @VinnieDuber! 🎙🎧
https://t.co/NZkLwcnL8Y pic.twitter.com/1NXxlodXGj – 9:04 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Per @nbastats:
Joel Embiid has scored a league-leading 115 points in the clutch this season (while shooting 50.7% from the floor and 47% from downtown in those situations)
No other player in the NBA has more than 98 clutch points. – 9:03 AM
Per @nbastats:
Joel Embiid has scored a league-leading 115 points in the clutch this season (while shooting 50.7% from the floor and 47% from downtown in those situations)
No other player in the NBA has more than 98 clutch points. – 9:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Despite big game by Robinson, Knicks fall to Jazz
Mitchell Robinson had 19 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, 10 offensive, for the Knicks, who led by 12 in the third quarter after a 24-2 run. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:03 AM
Despite big game by Robinson, Knicks fall to Jazz
Mitchell Robinson had 19 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, 10 offensive, for the Knicks, who led by 12 in the third quarter after a 24-2 run. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Devin Booker’s first-quarter barrages to what the Suns think about Deandre Ayton’s hook shot, here’s what stood out to me during last night’s Bulls game here in Chicago: https://t.co/p5k5jnM3Ay pic.twitter.com/OkxZ85T14F – 9:03 AM
From Devin Booker’s first-quarter barrages to what the Suns think about Deandre Ayton’s hook shot, here’s what stood out to me during last night’s Bulls game here in Chicago: https://t.co/p5k5jnM3Ay pic.twitter.com/OkxZ85T14F – 9:03 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Devin Booker last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 14-23 FG
✅ 5-10 3P
Booker has 130 career 30-point games, 40 more such games than any other player in @Phoenix Suns history.
The only guards in NBA history to reach 130 career 30-point games at a younger age are Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/Wn3dzEB7vd – 9:01 AM
Devin Booker last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 14-23 FG
✅ 5-10 3P
Booker has 130 career 30-point games, 40 more such games than any other player in @Phoenix Suns history.
The only guards in NBA history to reach 130 career 30-point games at a younger age are Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/Wn3dzEB7vd – 9:01 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pods from yesterday…
The Wolves win 4th in a row as DLo returns: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
The Kings as a Wolves trade partner + previewing two games in Sacramento this week: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:00 AM
Pods from yesterday…
The Wolves win 4th in a row as DLo returns: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
The Kings as a Wolves trade partner + previewing two games in Sacramento this week: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/tFIacqi7mn – 9:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/tFIacqi7mn – 9:00 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As far as Josh Richardson goes…the Celtics have been getting lots of calls, but nothing has gotten close. Boston doesn’t want to move Richardson in a deal that isn’t an upgrade this season and next season.
Lakers called, but conversation didn’t go very far, per a source. – 8:59 AM
As far as Josh Richardson goes…the Celtics have been getting lots of calls, but nothing has gotten close. Boston doesn’t want to move Richardson in a deal that isn’t an upgrade this season and next season.
Lakers called, but conversation didn’t go very far, per a source. – 8:59 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant and company have a short stint at home before heading back out on the road. Will the friendly confines of FedExForum lead Memphis to victory against a tough L.A. Clippers team?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview https://t.co/DbiBXOWCzn pic.twitter.com/GrhWQqVPzF – 8:55 AM
Ja Morant and company have a short stint at home before heading back out on the road. Will the friendly confines of FedExForum lead Memphis to victory against a tough L.A. Clippers team?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview https://t.co/DbiBXOWCzn pic.twitter.com/GrhWQqVPzF – 8:55 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle remembers Bill Fitch, the coach who gave him his first shot indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:54 AM
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle remembers Bill Fitch, the coach who gave him his first shot indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:54 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs, then blow 20-point lead against his new team indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs, then blow 20-point lead against his new team indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Insider: #Pacers made right call trading Caris LeVert but will they go all-in on a rebuild? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
Insider: #Pacers made right call trading Caris LeVert but will they go all-in on a rebuild? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs for Ricky Rubio, picks hours before facing each other indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
#Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavs for Ricky Rubio, picks hours before facing each other indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pacing the #Pacers Podcast: Pacers trade Caris LeVert indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
Pacing the #Pacers Podcast: Pacers trade Caris LeVert indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 8:53 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Not sure I can completely wrap my head around the Academy nominating Dune 10 times, but not recognizing Villenueve for director. Honestly, outside of cinematography, feels like the most obvious one to me. – 8:50 AM
Not sure I can completely wrap my head around the Academy nominating Dune 10 times, but not recognizing Villenueve for director. Honestly, outside of cinematography, feels like the most obvious one to me. – 8:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 121-100 victory in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Shaky, and then dominant.
2. Bam Adebayo takes over in third.
3. Duncan Robinson part of 3-a-thon.
4. Gabe Vincent steps in for sidelined Tyler Herro.
5. “Let’s go Heat!” in D.C.? – 8:44 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 121-100 victory in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Shaky, and then dominant.
2. Bam Adebayo takes over in third.
3. Duncan Robinson part of 3-a-thon.
4. Gabe Vincent steps in for sidelined Tyler Herro.
5. “Let’s go Heat!” in D.C.? – 8:44 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🎙The Heat cruised to a win over the Wizards last night.
Check out the latest @LockedOnHeat on the win, Bam Adebayo’s newfound aggression, why the Heat can’t trade Duncan Robinson and more!
🍎 https://t.co/y0mu9nTibb
📺 https://t.co/p03EZlvkYT pic.twitter.com/rRuxvPH34q – 8:43 AM
🎙The Heat cruised to a win over the Wizards last night.
Check out the latest @LockedOnHeat on the win, Bam Adebayo’s newfound aggression, why the Heat can’t trade Duncan Robinson and more!
🍎 https://t.co/y0mu9nTibb
📺 https://t.co/p03EZlvkYT pic.twitter.com/rRuxvPH34q – 8:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m told that reports Boston and Milwaukee have talked a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap are accurate. What has killed a deal thus far is the Bucks want the Celtics to include Grant Williams in the deal and Boston is unwilling to part with their backup big man. – 8:43 AM
I’m told that reports Boston and Milwaukee have talked a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap are accurate. What has killed a deal thus far is the Bucks want the Celtics to include Grant Williams in the deal and Boston is unwilling to part with their backup big man. – 8:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Kyle Lowry merely getting warmed up, plus other thoughts on Heat-Wizards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:43 AM
Winderman’s view: Kyle Lowry merely getting warmed up, plus other thoughts on Heat-Wizards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Thaddeus Young prove to be Heat final answer? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:41 AM
Could Thaddeus Young prove to be Heat final answer? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:41 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 66th birthday to Marques Johnson!
📊 691 GP, 20.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.6 APG
🎯 51.8 FG%, 73.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (1979-1981, 1983, 1986)
🏆 1986 CPOY
Johnson is one of 65 NBA players with a career scoring average of 20+ PPG (min. 10,000 points). His FG% ranks ninth in that group. pic.twitter.com/h8lNBMfIm5 – 8:41 AM
🎂 Happy 66th birthday to Marques Johnson!
📊 691 GP, 20.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.6 APG
🎯 51.8 FG%, 73.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (1979-1981, 1983, 1986)
🏆 1986 CPOY
Johnson is one of 65 NBA players with a career scoring average of 20+ PPG (min. 10,000 points). His FG% ranks ninth in that group. pic.twitter.com/h8lNBMfIm5 – 8:41 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have a powerful offense, but the 3-point shooting has tailed off recently. A boost in that area will be instrumental this spring, and @PAKA_FLOCKA looks at how Jaren Jackson and De’Anthony Melton are the keys to a shooting surge https://t.co/QdbRVTT6gz pic.twitter.com/0BsFgSzv9C – 8:40 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies have a powerful offense, but the 3-point shooting has tailed off recently. A boost in that area will be instrumental this spring, and @PAKA_FLOCKA looks at how Jaren Jackson and De’Anthony Melton are the keys to a shooting surge https://t.co/QdbRVTT6gz pic.twitter.com/0BsFgSzv9C – 8:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NBA trade deadline: Remembering every move made during ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:37 AM
#NBA trade deadline: Remembering every move made during ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:37 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Day 1 NY online sports betting operators Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers each evaluate their launch in the state thus far for @VisitPlayNY playny.com/looking-back-o… – 8:37 AM
Day 1 NY online sports betting operators Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers each evaluate their launch in the state thus far for @VisitPlayNY playny.com/looking-back-o… – 8:37 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I genuinely forgot JK Simmons was in Being the Ricardos lol. But hey, it’s not Leto, and Plemons got in, so the category is more positive than it could have been – 8:36 AM
I genuinely forgot JK Simmons was in Being the Ricardos lol. But hey, it’s not Leto, and Plemons got in, so the category is more positive than it could have been – 8:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘The Process’ has seen revolving door of teammates since being drafted third overall in 2014.
While he’s safe, Joel Embiid has lost enough #Sixers teammates to wait for the #NBA trade deadline with bated breath inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:35 AM
‘The Process’ has seen revolving door of teammates since being drafted third overall in 2014.
While he’s safe, Joel Embiid has lost enough #Sixers teammates to wait for the #NBA trade deadline with bated breath inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:35 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have lost 8 of 9 games as they enter the trade deadline. Last night’s loss to the Heat had some familiar problems they will likely need to address. ift.tt/p4fYAeD – 8:32 AM
The Wizards have lost 8 of 9 games as they enter the trade deadline. Last night’s loss to the Heat had some familiar problems they will likely need to address. ift.tt/p4fYAeD – 8:32 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is Questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Suns with shoulder soreness.
Shake Milton remains out #Sixers – 8:31 AM
Matisse Thybulle is Questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Suns with shoulder soreness.
Shake Milton remains out #Sixers – 8:31 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Now, as Oak might say, we’re cooking with gas. Look forward to reading this, involving two of my fave personalities in the biz. (Don’t tell @Frank Isola.) pic.twitter.com/0IG4Cx99nI – 8:31 AM
Now, as Oak might say, we’re cooking with gas. Look forward to reading this, involving two of my fave personalities in the biz. (Don’t tell @Frank Isola.) pic.twitter.com/0IG4Cx99nI – 8:31 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Killian Hayes finding ‘confidence’ and ‘swagger’ in new role with second unit: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:29 AM
#Pistons‘ Killian Hayes finding ‘confidence’ and ‘swagger’ in new role with second unit: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:29 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
5 Questions: Tackling Grizzlies-Clippers with GBB Site Manager @JoeMullinax https://t.co/77NB8281jt pic.twitter.com/np0wYc5ViV – 8:25 AM
5 Questions: Tackling Grizzlies-Clippers with GBB Site Manager @JoeMullinax https://t.co/77NB8281jt pic.twitter.com/np0wYc5ViV – 8:25 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
📬🚨 NEW CELTICS MAILBAG 🚨📬
🇩🇪 Should C’s keep Schroder?
💰Why is getting under the tax that important?
🤬 Should Boston be more wiling to pay the tax?
👶 Is it time to trade one of the kids?
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 8:24 AM
📬🚨 NEW CELTICS MAILBAG 🚨📬
🇩🇪 Should C’s keep Schroder?
💰Why is getting under the tax that important?
🤬 Should Boston be more wiling to pay the tax?
👶 Is it time to trade one of the kids?
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 8:24 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pelicans have gotten Norm Powell?
🏀 Do the Blazers have more or less leverage with McCollum after the trade
🏀 Caris LeVert trade impact
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/WN9DS2tb25 – 8:22 AM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Could the Pelicans have gotten Norm Powell?
🏀 Do the Blazers have more or less leverage with McCollum after the trade
🏀 Caris LeVert trade impact
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/WN9DS2tb25 – 8:22 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Academy isn’t brave enough to do it, but I will recognize the brilliance that is Jamie Dornan in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/WBomghZ8et – 8:22 AM
The Academy isn’t brave enough to do it, but I will recognize the brilliance that is Jamie Dornan in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/WBomghZ8et – 8:22 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“We could easily be 2-0”: #Knicks blow another double-digit lead in gut-wrenching loss to #Jazz after fourth quarter fade nypost.com/2022/02/08/kni… – 8:21 AM
“We could easily be 2-0”: #Knicks blow another double-digit lead in gut-wrenching loss to #Jazz after fourth quarter fade nypost.com/2022/02/08/kni… – 8:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 52nd birthday to Alonzo Mourning!
📊 838 GP, 17.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 APG
🎯 52.7 FG%, 69.2 FT%
⭐️ 7x (1994-1997, 2000-2002)
🏆 2x DPOY
💍 1x (2006)
Mourning holds the career and single-season records for blocks for two franchises: the @Miami Heat and the @Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/H58MDgRxmv – 8:21 AM
🎂 Happy 52nd birthday to Alonzo Mourning!
📊 838 GP, 17.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 APG
🎯 52.7 FG%, 69.2 FT%
⭐️ 7x (1994-1997, 2000-2002)
🏆 2x DPOY
💍 1x (2006)
Mourning holds the career and single-season records for blocks for two franchises: the @Miami Heat and the @Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/H58MDgRxmv – 8:21 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Summer Britcher tells us that it’ll be Ashley Farquharson in the Olympic luge relay alongside Chris Mazdzer and the doubles team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. – 8:18 AM
Summer Britcher tells us that it’ll be Ashley Farquharson in the Olympic luge relay alongside Chris Mazdzer and the doubles team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. – 8:18 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed trading for San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young. Full details on the trade talks and players involved in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/EVQRlaD3ed – 8:16 AM
Sources: The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed trading for San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young. Full details on the trade talks and players involved in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/Yg0jKcvDWr pic.twitter.com/EVQRlaD3ed – 8:16 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
For all of the obvious issues with NFTs, I think the one we overlook the most is that the technology is struggling to keep up, sometimes. Imagine investing in NFTs supported by a beta platform that struggles to stay operational for hours at a time. That’s @nbatopshot. pic.twitter.com/vocR5XTeci – 8:15 AM
For all of the obvious issues with NFTs, I think the one we overlook the most is that the technology is struggling to keep up, sometimes. Imagine investing in NFTs supported by a beta platform that struggles to stay operational for hours at a time. That’s @nbatopshot. pic.twitter.com/vocR5XTeci – 8:15 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
American Gaming Association projects 31.4 million Americans will bet $7.61 billion on the Feb. 13 Super Bowl – 8:13 AM
American Gaming Association projects 31.4 million Americans will bet $7.61 billion on the Feb. 13 Super Bowl – 8:13 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell is right that Target Center hasn’t been the rowdiest arena this season. If the Wolves keep playing the way they are, he will get the roar that he wants. theathletic.com/3114816/2022/0… – 8:09 AM
D’Angelo Russell is right that Target Center hasn’t been the rowdiest arena this season. If the Wolves keep playing the way they are, he will get the roar that he wants. theathletic.com/3114816/2022/0… – 8:09 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Also today, big day at Dinstuhl’s…from10-6 today at any of their locations, mention Sports 56 and get 14% off your entire order…Get your Valentine some chocolates! – 8:02 AM
Also today, big day at Dinstuhl’s…from10-6 today at any of their locations, mention Sports 56 and get 14% off your entire order…Get your Valentine some chocolates! – 8:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to Klay Thompson!
📊 626 GP, 19.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG
🎯 45.9 FG%, 41.8 3P%, 84.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (2015-2019)
💍 3x (2015, 2017, 2018)
Thompson holds the NBA records for most points scored in a quarter (37) and most 3P made in a game (14). pic.twitter.com/nOUtyFiB7k – 8:01 AM
🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to Klay Thompson!
📊 626 GP, 19.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG
🎯 45.9 FG%, 41.8 3P%, 84.9 FT%
⭐️ 5x (2015-2019)
💍 3x (2015, 2017, 2018)
Thompson holds the NBA records for most points scored in a quarter (37) and most 3P made in a game (14). pic.twitter.com/nOUtyFiB7k – 8:01 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/oft1WZjWse – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/oft1WZjWse – 8:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid on (very slim) chance Simmons could return to 76ers: “I’m fine with whatever” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/emb… – 7:58 AM
Embiid on (very slim) chance Simmons could return to 76ers: “I’m fine with whatever” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/emb… – 7:58 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Suns, Timberwolves with interest in Thad Young per @Michael Scotto: https://t.co/h717EVbB0U pic.twitter.com/PqZSgTUYcN – 7:58 AM
Suns, Timberwolves with interest in Thad Young per @Michael Scotto: https://t.co/h717EVbB0U pic.twitter.com/PqZSgTUYcN – 7:58 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Picking up on the @RyanPannone “have a philosophy” comment on the excellent @hoopheadspod–the mission is the same for everyone. Earn the highest points per possession probability look every trip, within context, on offense, and try to prevent that on defense. How? That’s the ? – 7:57 AM
Picking up on the @RyanPannone “have a philosophy” comment on the excellent @hoopheadspod–the mission is the same for everyone. Earn the highest points per possession probability look every trip, within context, on offense, and try to prevent that on defense. How? That’s the ? – 7:57 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
CASEY: The case for local militias in Virginia roanoke.com/news/local/cas… via @roanoketimes – 7:57 AM
CASEY: The case for local militias in Virginia roanoke.com/news/local/cas… via @roanoketimes – 7:57 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Waking up. Looking at the clock. Deciding to skip class & just go back to sleep.
College was really the best of times. 😴 – 7:57 AM
Waking up. Looking at the clock. Deciding to skip class & just go back to sleep.
College was really the best of times. 😴 – 7:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks, Celtics reportedly discuss DiVincenzo for Schroder trade
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-celti… – 7:54 AM
Bucks, Celtics reportedly discuss DiVincenzo for Schroder trade
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-celti… – 7:54 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Atlanta and New York have joined New Orleans in the bidding for CJ McCollum, sources said. Plus more details on Portland, Indiana, Sacramento, Boston, Milwaukee and others around the league in our latest @BR_NBA trade deadline notebook: bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 7:44 AM
Atlanta and New York have joined New Orleans in the bidding for CJ McCollum, sources said. Plus more details on Portland, Indiana, Sacramento, Boston, Milwaukee and others around the league in our latest @BR_NBA trade deadline notebook: bleacherreport.com/articles/29532… – 7:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: 5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s 38-point night in #Suns‘ win over #Bulls (w/postgame videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:39 AM
UPDATED: 5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s 38-point night in #Suns‘ win over #Bulls (w/postgame videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:39 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Marko Guduric was stellar during Fenerbahce’s 4-game winning streak.
First 17 games: 8.8 PPG | 2.3 APG | 1.8 RPG
Last 4 games: 15.5 PTS | 70% 2P; 50% 3P | 4.8 APG | 2.5 RPG | 2 SPG
From the 2nd worst +/- in Fener, Guduric now ranks 1st in his team. More:
open.spotify.com/episode/126DMx… – 7:39 AM
Marko Guduric was stellar during Fenerbahce’s 4-game winning streak.
First 17 games: 8.8 PPG | 2.3 APG | 1.8 RPG
Last 4 games: 15.5 PTS | 70% 2P; 50% 3P | 4.8 APG | 2.5 RPG | 2 SPG
From the 2nd worst +/- in Fener, Guduric now ranks 1st in his team. More:
open.spotify.com/episode/126DMx… – 7:39 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. Shake Milton (back) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment in the G-League. – 7:35 AM
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. Shake Milton (back) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are on assignment in the G-League. – 7:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s not outside the realm that Summer Britcher — who slides in about seven minutes and will make this tweet obsolete one way or another — could throw one down and get back into the top 20. Looks like 58.499 would do the trick and that’s not impossible tonight. – 7:33 AM
It’s not outside the realm that Summer Britcher — who slides in about seven minutes and will make this tweet obsolete one way or another — could throw one down and get back into the top 20. Looks like 58.499 would do the trick and that’s not impossible tonight. – 7:33 AM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Skier Gus Kenworthy, other athletes get second chance at Olympic glory competing for a new country usatoday.com/story/sports/o… via @usatoday – 7:02 AM
Skier Gus Kenworthy, other athletes get second chance at Olympic glory competing for a new country usatoday.com/story/sports/o… via @usatoday – 7:02 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija on IG: Never give up on a dream because it takes time to achieve it. Time will anyways go by… pic.twitter.com/xa9q8MPNvB – 7:01 AM
Deni Avdija on IG: Never give up on a dream because it takes time to achieve it. Time will anyways go by… pic.twitter.com/xa9q8MPNvB – 7:01 AM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
But I haven’t even had a chance to shop yet… apnews.com/article/winter… – 7:00 AM
But I haven’t even had a chance to shop yet… apnews.com/article/winter… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a battle between the Santa Cruz Warriors and South Bay Lakers, two-way guard Quinndary Weatherspoon dropped 33 points. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/06/g-l… – 7:00 AM
During a battle between the Santa Cruz Warriors and South Bay Lakers, two-way guard Quinndary Weatherspoon dropped 33 points. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/06/g-l… – 7:00 AM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Good evening it’s 8 pm in China. I’m waiting on the women’s sprint XC Finals with @jessdiggs soon for a USA Today story and I just talked to Kevin Bolger from Minoquoa in his first Olympics. That will be for MJS.
Jessie looked super strong in her quarters and semifinal races. pic.twitter.com/wvZ0dVQ2cr – 6:58 AM
Good evening it’s 8 pm in China. I’m waiting on the women’s sprint XC Finals with @jessdiggs soon for a USA Today story and I just talked to Kevin Bolger from Minoquoa in his first Olympics. That will be for MJS.
Jessie looked super strong in her quarters and semifinal races. pic.twitter.com/wvZ0dVQ2cr – 6:58 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid eyeing championship: “Whatever that’s going to help me achieve that, I’m fine with whatever” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:47 AM
Joel Embiid eyeing championship: “Whatever that’s going to help me achieve that, I’m fine with whatever” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tony Wroten signs with Iraklis BC
sportando.basketball/en/tony-wroten… – 6:39 AM
Tony Wroten signs with Iraklis BC
sportando.basketball/en/tony-wroten… – 6:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | February 7, 2022
sportando.basketball/en/nba-top-10-… – 6:36 AM
NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | February 7, 2022
sportando.basketball/en/nba-top-10-… – 6:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mike Batiste separated before physical contact could be made #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:40 AM
Mike Batiste separated before physical contact could be made #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards, Kings, Blazers show interest In trading for Jerami Grant
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-kin… – 5:36 AM
Wizards, Kings, Blazers show interest In trading for Jerami Grant
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-kin… – 5:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade deadline: Remembering every move made during ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:15 AM
NBA trade deadline: Remembering every move made during ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Devin Booker
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/2YNsuImBwJ – 5:12 AM
MVP of the Night: Devin Booker
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/2YNsuImBwJ – 5:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Vladimir Lucic extends with FC Bayern Basket until 2025
sportando.basketball/en/vladimir-lu… – 4:46 AM
Vladimir Lucic extends with FC Bayern Basket until 2025
sportando.basketball/en/vladimir-lu… – 4:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bojan Bogdanovic (20pts), OG Anunoby (20pts), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:16 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic (20pts), OG Anunoby (20pts), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:16 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
FYI @LASparks— L.A. basketball fans… pic.twitter.com/Cw9hCafgjv – 3:12 AM
FYI @LASparks— L.A. basketball fans… pic.twitter.com/Cw9hCafgjv – 3:12 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Clippers and Blazers Headed In Opposite Directions shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:57 AM
Clippers and Blazers Headed In Opposite Directions shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:57 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Did I spend an entire segment hyping up Darius Bazley again? You’ll have to tune into today’s Locked on Thunder to find out. Uploading now. – 2:37 AM
Did I spend an entire segment hyping up Darius Bazley again? You’ll have to tune into today’s Locked on Thunder to find out. Uploading now. – 2:37 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell’s impact in the fourth quarter vs. Knicks went well beyond scoring https://t.co/w23eYCUyu8 pic.twitter.com/0c53hIa3XA – 2:33 AM
Donovan Mitchell’s impact in the fourth quarter vs. Knicks went well beyond scoring https://t.co/w23eYCUyu8 pic.twitter.com/0c53hIa3XA – 2:33 AM
Mark Woods @markbritball
The UK still await a first medal at Beijing 2022 as Dodds and Mouat lose 9-3 to Sweden in the mixed doubles curling bronze playoff, conceding with two ends to go. – 2:20 AM
The UK still await a first medal at Beijing 2022 as Dodds and Mouat lose 9-3 to Sweden in the mixed doubles curling bronze playoff, conceding with two ends to go. – 2:20 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Little more than two weeks ago, the Warriors were mired in a 3-6 skid. Now, they’re riding a nine-game win streak. What changed? The answer lies in a speech from Draymond Green: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 2:03 AM
Little more than two weeks ago, the Warriors were mired in a 3-6 skid. Now, they’re riding a nine-game win streak. What changed? The answer lies in a speech from Draymond Green: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 2:03 AM
Mark Woods @markbritball
It’s all going horribly wrong for GB in the mixed double curling bronze playoff – 7-1 down after three. – 1:40 AM
It’s all going horribly wrong for GB in the mixed double curling bronze playoff – 7-1 down after three. – 1:40 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics’ NBA ranks since Christmas…
This is now a 6-week, 22-game sample size. pic.twitter.com/S31n5TjZDD – 1:14 AM
The Celtics’ NBA ranks since Christmas…
This is now a 6-week, 22-game sample size. pic.twitter.com/S31n5TjZDD – 1:14 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is still haunting the dreams of Thunder fans
Story from Oklahoma City theathletic.com/3117297/2022/0… – 1:13 AM
Klay Thompson is still haunting the dreams of Thunder fans
Story from Oklahoma City theathletic.com/3117297/2022/0… – 1:13 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga gave the perfect answer to being left off the Rising Stars roster. pic.twitter.com/3KBsSRSw4l – 1:12 AM
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga gave the perfect answer to being left off the Rising Stars roster. pic.twitter.com/3KBsSRSw4l – 1:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ – Randle says it’s all from a good place. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:07 AM
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ – Randle says it’s all from a good place. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:07 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With the Suns giving up 124 points and 48% shooting at Chicago Monday, the Celtics jump them into the top three among NBA defenses.
Boston’s next four games are against some of the league’s top offenses; @ Brooklyn (8th), Denver (9th), Atlanta (2nd) and @ Philadelphia (11th) pic.twitter.com/0Sng7XaOuD – 1:06 AM
With the Suns giving up 124 points and 48% shooting at Chicago Monday, the Celtics jump them into the top three among NBA defenses.
Boston’s next four games are against some of the league’s top offenses; @ Brooklyn (8th), Denver (9th), Atlanta (2nd) and @ Philadelphia (11th) pic.twitter.com/0Sng7XaOuD – 1:06 AM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
I should create a “not as close as the final score would indicate” metric. pic.twitter.com/zUKkYdelQ7 – 1:02 AM
I should create a “not as close as the final score would indicate” metric. pic.twitter.com/zUKkYdelQ7 – 1:02 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
My thanks to @TommyKnow303 and @petepizza27 for joining me to discuss trade season. We each picked five players without telling each other who and created five fake Nuggets trades each.
Enjoy. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/7/22923… – 1:01 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
My thanks to @TommyKnow303 and @petepizza27 for joining me to discuss trade season. We each picked five players without telling each other who and created five fake Nuggets trades each.
Enjoy. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/7/22923… – 1:01 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It’s so easy to get jaded living here by the grind of life.
But, sometimes you have to go see George Porter, Jr. at the Maple Leaf on a Monday and remind yourself there’s truly something special here that can’t be replicated. pic.twitter.com/hVevN7nNpr – 1:01 AM
It’s so easy to get jaded living here by the grind of life.
But, sometimes you have to go see George Porter, Jr. at the Maple Leaf on a Monday and remind yourself there’s truly something special here that can’t be replicated. pic.twitter.com/hVevN7nNpr – 1:01 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
A lot has happened since Klay Thompson hit 11 3s against the Thunder in OKC in 2016.
But as his minute restriction was bumped to 30 min. and he hit 2 dagger shots against the Thunder on Monday, Klay’s showing he’s the same guy he was all those years ago:es.pn/3LfaTK9 – 12:51 AM
A lot has happened since Klay Thompson hit 11 3s against the Thunder in OKC in 2016.
But as his minute restriction was bumped to 30 min. and he hit 2 dagger shots against the Thunder on Monday, Klay’s showing he’s the same guy he was all those years ago:es.pn/3LfaTK9 – 12:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New on @TheRewatchables — it’s Week 2 of F’ed Up Family February w/ the most dysfunctional wedding movie ever made… ‘Rachel Getting Married’ w/ me, @Wesley_Morris + @akdobbins
open.spotify.com/episode/31yR7x… – 12:50 AM
New on @TheRewatchables — it’s Week 2 of F’ed Up Family February w/ the most dysfunctional wedding movie ever made… ‘Rachel Getting Married’ w/ me, @Wesley_Morris + @akdobbins
open.spotify.com/episode/31yR7x… – 12:50 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
NBA Trade season has started: Are the New Orleans Pelicans being left out?
https://t.co/WeNJD9gXPI pic.twitter.com/qGSYCtzgmR – 12:45 AM
NBA Trade season has started: Are the New Orleans Pelicans being left out?
https://t.co/WeNJD9gXPI pic.twitter.com/qGSYCtzgmR – 12:45 AM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Kirsty Muir finishes fifth in Olympic free ski big air final as home favourite Eileen Gu takes gold – 12:43 AM
Kirsty Muir finishes fifth in Olympic free ski big air final as home favourite Eileen Gu takes gold – 12:43 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Next up for the Suns is the Sixers tomorrow in Philly.
Joel Embiid has enjoyed this matchup. His last four games against Phoenix:
4/21/21 – 38 PTS, 17 TRB
2/13/21 – 35 PTS, 8 TRB
1/2/19 – 42 PTS, 18 TRB
11/19/18 – 33 PTS, 17 TRB – 12:36 AM
Next up for the Suns is the Sixers tomorrow in Philly.
Joel Embiid has enjoyed this matchup. His last four games against Phoenix:
4/21/21 – 38 PTS, 17 TRB
2/13/21 – 35 PTS, 8 TRB
1/2/19 – 42 PTS, 18 TRB
11/19/18 – 33 PTS, 17 TRB – 12:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:35 AM
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:35 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley, asked about the pressures of the trade deadline, revealed that the Grizzlies told him at the deadline of his final season in Memphis that they were dealing him, and to be prepared for it. Wasn’t sure where he was going, but thought Utah was at the front of the list. – 12:25 AM
Mike Conley, asked about the pressures of the trade deadline, revealed that the Grizzlies told him at the deadline of his final season in Memphis that they were dealing him, and to be prepared for it. Wasn’t sure where he was going, but thought Utah was at the front of the list. – 12:25 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Alec Burks dunked to make it Jazz 98-97 with 4:59 left. The Knicks didn’t score again until an RJ Barrett free throw with 1:03 left. The Jazz led 105-97 by then
Knicks missed 8 straight shots and had one turnover.
Udoka Azubuike was in as the center for the whole stretch. – 12:24 AM
Alec Burks dunked to make it Jazz 98-97 with 4:59 left. The Knicks didn’t score again until an RJ Barrett free throw with 1:03 left. The Jazz led 105-97 by then
Knicks missed 8 straight shots and had one turnover.
Udoka Azubuike was in as the center for the whole stretch. – 12:24 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Domantas Sabonis could end up being the biggest name that’s traded prior to the deadline.
While the Wizards and Kings have consistently been linked to Sabonis, @Michael Scotto wouldn’t be shocked if a surprise team comes out of nowhere to land the All-Star: basketballnews.com/stories/a-dark… – 12:24 AM
Domantas Sabonis could end up being the biggest name that’s traded prior to the deadline.
While the Wizards and Kings have consistently been linked to Sabonis, @Michael Scotto wouldn’t be shocked if a surprise team comes out of nowhere to land the All-Star: basketballnews.com/stories/a-dark… – 12:24 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s 110-98 loss to the Warriors: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:23 AM
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s 110-98 loss to the Warriors: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:23 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley said when he was in Memphis he was told at the trade deadline he was getting traded and then didn’t.
Said he didn’t know which team it was going to be, only that Memphis told him he wouldn’t finish the year there.
An interesting wrinkle to the Jazz trade. – 12:22 AM
Mike Conley said when he was in Memphis he was told at the trade deadline he was getting traded and then didn’t.
Said he didn’t know which team it was going to be, only that Memphis told him he wouldn’t finish the year there.
An interesting wrinkle to the Jazz trade. – 12:22 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Two stars tonight one expected and one unexpected pic.twitter.com/dMDF4mkTYH – 12:22 AM
Two stars tonight one expected and one unexpected pic.twitter.com/dMDF4mkTYH – 12:22 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Snowfall in 2 weeks, Atlanta end of next month pic.twitter.com/qO1tcXDgqU – 12:19 AM
Snowfall in 2 weeks, Atlanta end of next month pic.twitter.com/qO1tcXDgqU – 12:19 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley, on Dok: “The game’s fast for him, but he’s learning. … He’s guarding, he’s being physical, his presence has really picked us up when he’s out there.” – 12:19 AM
Mike Conley, on Dok: “The game’s fast for him, but he’s learning. … He’s guarding, he’s being physical, his presence has really picked us up when he’s out there.” – 12:19 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: Wizards assistant coach has altercation with fan behind team’s bench at end of lopsided loss to Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 12:18 AM
WATCH: Wizards assistant coach has altercation with fan behind team’s bench at end of lopsided loss to Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 12:18 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Instant analysis: Jazz close strong to beat Knicks for 3rd straight win https://t.co/HVNBjARloX pic.twitter.com/UOGeIZg33D – 12:18 AM
Instant analysis: Jazz close strong to beat Knicks for 3rd straight win https://t.co/HVNBjARloX pic.twitter.com/UOGeIZg33D – 12:18 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Randle said the computer altercation with assistant Scott King happens lots during games. Said he slapped King’s computer tonight as a joke. – 12:17 AM
Randle said the computer altercation with assistant Scott King happens lots during games. Said he slapped King’s computer tonight as a joke. – 12:17 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell mentioned the Jazz crowd noise as a big difference maker in the fourth quarter.
My take, the Jazz should lower the threshold for free chicken to up crowd engagement, and thus up their odds of winning.
This is just simple economics. – 12:17 AM
Donovan Mitchell mentioned the Jazz crowd noise as a big difference maker in the fourth quarter.
My take, the Jazz should lower the threshold for free chicken to up crowd engagement, and thus up their odds of winning.
This is just simple economics. – 12:17 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley comes into postgame playing “if I ever fall in love” by Shai and singing it at the top of his lungs – 12:16 AM
Mike Conley comes into postgame playing “if I ever fall in love” by Shai and singing it at the top of his lungs – 12:16 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Just give Nathan Chen the gold medal now and save everyone some time and energy – 12:15 AM
Just give Nathan Chen the gold medal now and save everyone some time and energy – 12:15 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Donovan Mitchell takes a bite out of the Big Apple and Doka D’s – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 12:15 AM
POSTCAST – Donovan Mitchell takes a bite out of the Big Apple and Doka D’s – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 12:15 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee really thought he was gonna get through saying “shooters shoot” without laughing when I asked about his 3-pointer. This was great pic.twitter.com/WrxP7dR7ds – 12:12 AM
JaVale McGee really thought he was gonna get through saying “shooters shoot” without laughing when I asked about his 3-pointer. This was great pic.twitter.com/WrxP7dR7ds – 12:12 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve got to give a shout-out to Dok. He is taking this opportunity and running with it. He is fighting and trying to do every little thing to win.” – 12:10 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “I’ve got to give a shout-out to Dok. He is taking this opportunity and running with it. He is fighting and trying to do every little thing to win.” – 12:10 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
This was a great episode with @sportsrapport on Portnoy’s media strategy vs. Rogan’s callin.com/link/kskGhxCreX – 12:09 AM
This was a great episode with @sportsrapport on Portnoy’s media strategy vs. Rogan’s callin.com/link/kskGhxCreX – 12:09 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on Udoka Azubuike:
“I’ve got to take a second to really shoutout Dok, he’s taking this opportunity, he’s fighting and competing.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 12:08 AM
Donovan Mitchell on Udoka Azubuike:
“I’ve got to take a second to really shoutout Dok, he’s taking this opportunity, he’s fighting and competing.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 12:08 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell: “I gotta take a second to really shout out ‘Dok. He is taking this taken this opportunity and ran with it — he’s fighting, he’s competing.” – 12:08 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “I gotta take a second to really shout out ‘Dok. He is taking this taken this opportunity and ran with it — he’s fighting, he’s competing.” – 12:08 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks blow another double-digit lead in gut-wrenching loss to Jazz nypost.com/2022/02/08/kni… – 12:07 AM
#Knicks blow another double-digit lead in gut-wrenching loss to Jazz nypost.com/2022/02/08/kni… – 12:07 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Splash Brothers closed out the Thunder to extend the Warriors’ winning streak to nine, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:07 AM
After the Splash Brothers closed out the Thunder to extend the Warriors’ winning streak to nine, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:07 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell: “That bench unit they came in and just turned it up to another level and that’s what we need from everybody on the roster.” – 12:06 AM
Donovan Mitchell: “That bench unit they came in and just turned it up to another level and that’s what we need from everybody on the roster.” – 12:06 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, Knicks fall apart down the stretch and lose 113-104 – their 9th loss in last 11 games. At least they get right back at it tomorrow …oh, at Denver on a back-to-back. That’s not good. – 12:06 AM
Well, Knicks fall apart down the stretch and lose 113-104 – their 9th loss in last 11 games. At least they get right back at it tomorrow …oh, at Denver on a back-to-back. That’s not good. – 12:06 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Knicks should give Miles McBride a chance at PG. He’s averaging 30 & 10 in the G League but doesn’t play for NYK. In loss tonight: RJ Barrett had 23 points on 25 shots, Julius Randle was good early but can’t run offense late. The need for playmaking is obvious. Why not try Deuce? pic.twitter.com/9Z7fGTI23m – 12:01 AM
Knicks should give Miles McBride a chance at PG. He’s averaging 30 & 10 in the G League but doesn’t play for NYK. In loss tonight: RJ Barrett had 23 points on 25 shots, Julius Randle was good early but can’t run offense late. The need for playmaking is obvious. Why not try Deuce? pic.twitter.com/9Z7fGTI23m – 12:01 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan didn’t want to talk about his finger/shooting. But when it was pointed out that Quin said whenever questions about Bogey’s shooting come up, he always shoots better the next game, all of a sudden he was into it. “My finger hurts, I missed some open 3s, next game is great!” – 12:00 AM
Bojan didn’t want to talk about his finger/shooting. But when it was pointed out that Quin said whenever questions about Bogey’s shooting come up, he always shoots better the next game, all of a sudden he was into it. “My finger hurts, I missed some open 3s, next game is great!” – 12:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Knicks 24-30. Thoughts. @UnderdogFantasy pic.twitter.com/PNEMZNCi0r – 11:58 PM
Knicks 24-30. Thoughts. @UnderdogFantasy pic.twitter.com/PNEMZNCi0r – 11:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Bojan Bogdanovic said ‘Dok’s “energy and presence were huge for us.” – 11:56 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic said ‘Dok’s “energy and presence were huge for us.” – 11:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan said he feels like this was one of the Jazz’s more high-energy games this season. He credited the second-unit group of Clarkson, Paschall and Forrest for giving the team a boost. – 11:56 PM
Bojan said he feels like this was one of the Jazz’s more high-energy games this season. He credited the second-unit group of Clarkson, Paschall and Forrest for giving the team a boost. – 11:56 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Bojan Bogdanovic: I think energy wise this was one of the best games. Even though we struggled on defensive boards, but the last couple of minutes we really, really boxed them out. We played hard and the crowd gave us energy as well. It was a playoff atmosphere.” – 11:54 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic: I think energy wise this was one of the best games. Even though we struggled on defensive boards, but the last couple of minutes we really, really boxed them out. We played hard and the crowd gave us energy as well. It was a playoff atmosphere.” – 11:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s full response when asked about being heckled on the road, the Suns having “a couple assholes” on the team who feed off it, and whether the Raptors mascot thing is getting old: pic.twitter.com/pugaWLvIaA – 11:53 PM
Devin Booker’s full response when asked about being heckled on the road, the Suns having “a couple assholes” on the team who feed off it, and whether the Raptors mascot thing is getting old: pic.twitter.com/pugaWLvIaA – 11:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry talked about what Black History Month means to him. pic.twitter.com/3huKU7Yq6R – 11:51 PM
Stephen Curry talked about what Black History Month means to him. pic.twitter.com/3huKU7Yq6R – 11:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Alpha Dort, Siakam’s absurd role, Hayward’s injury, the ugly Wizards offense, Booker rolling, LaVine pulling an Andy Dufresne from Mikal Jail in his return, Mitch Rob smash, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:51 PM
Talking Alpha Dort, Siakam’s absurd role, Hayward’s injury, the ugly Wizards offense, Booker rolling, LaVine pulling an Andy Dufresne from Mikal Jail in his return, Mitch Rob smash, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin, on Dok: “I told him in the locker room, it’s not that he didn’t do a good job the last 2 games, but tonight, playing against Robinson, Noel, and Randle, it’s a war down there.” Loved that his competitiveness went up in 2H. – 11:51 PM
Quin, on Dok: “I told him in the locker room, it’s not that he didn’t do a good job the last 2 games, but tonight, playing against Robinson, Noel, and Randle, it’s a war down there.” Loved that his competitiveness went up in 2H. – 11:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Donovan Mitchell takes a bite out of the Big Apple twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:50 PM
POSTCAST – Donovan Mitchell takes a bite out of the Big Apple twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said that despite 32p from Donovan, his 3 biggest plays were that O-reb/feed to Dok, a defensive play where he blew up a handoff, and a key D-reb down the stretch. – 11:49 PM
Quin said that despite 32p from Donovan, his 3 biggest plays were that O-reb/feed to Dok, a defensive play where he blew up a handoff, and a key D-reb down the stretch. – 11:49 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m exhausted. Shout out to people who host these Twitter spaces on a regular basis. It’s no joke. – 11:49 PM
I’m exhausted. Shout out to people who host these Twitter spaces on a regular basis. It’s no joke. – 11:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’m not sure you can count on Dok to play primary backup minutes in the games that are ahead. But the fact that Dok is even making it a legit thought is really a compliment to his last ten days – 11:48 PM
I’m not sure you can count on Dok to play primary backup minutes in the games that are ahead. But the fact that Dok is even making it a legit thought is really a compliment to his last ten days – 11:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said that the biggest difference for the Jazz was that their level of competitiveness went up when it needed to. – 11:48 PM
Quin said that the biggest difference for the Jazz was that their level of competitiveness went up when it needed to. – 11:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Devin Booker drop 38, Suns hold of Bulls for 127-124 victory nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/wat… – 11:47 PM
Watch Devin Booker drop 38, Suns hold of Bulls for 127-124 victory nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/wat… – 11:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10 observations: Bulls fall 127-124 to the Suns at the United Center Monday night, but it wasn’t that close
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:46 PM
10 observations: Bulls fall 127-124 to the Suns at the United Center Monday night, but it wasn’t that close
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “When our bench came in, that was the difference. … The biggest thing that we just kept talking about in timeouts was getting rebounds. There wasn’t a whole lot of adjustments to be made.” – 11:46 PM
Quin Snyder: “When our bench came in, that was the difference. … The biggest thing that we just kept talking about in timeouts was getting rebounds. There wasn’t a whole lot of adjustments to be made.” – 11:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steph Curry’s last five games:
• 24-for-51 from 3-point range (47.1 percent)
• 17-for-33 from inside the arc (51.5 percent) – 11:46 PM
Steph Curry’s last five games:
• 24-for-51 from 3-point range (47.1 percent)
• 17-for-33 from inside the arc (51.5 percent) – 11:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns showed last year they can break a team down over the course of a game and they only needed 2.5 quarters to achieve that in Chicago tonight: arizonasports.com/story/3008405/… – 11:45 PM
The Suns showed last year they can break a team down over the course of a game and they only needed 2.5 quarters to achieve that in Chicago tonight: arizonasports.com/story/3008405/… – 11:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards enter the trade deadline with major questions and, on a day they reached 8 losses in 9 games, Bradley Beal’s agent was in town to meet with management. @NBCSWashington nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:44 PM
The Wizards enter the trade deadline with major questions and, on a day they reached 8 losses in 9 games, Bradley Beal’s agent was in town to meet with management. @NBCSWashington nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls are 1-11 against teams with the top-7 records (other than theirs). And while they haven’t been whole for some of those games, neither have their opponents.
Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on this troubling trend.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:44 PM
The Bulls are 1-11 against teams with the top-7 records (other than theirs). And while they haven’t been whole for some of those games, neither have their opponents.
Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on this troubling trend.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How many of y’all are still up and wired on here?
Enough to do a ticket giveaway? – 11:43 PM
How many of y’all are still up and wired on here?
Enough to do a ticket giveaway? – 11:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tough first period for the USA women. Dominate the chances but Canada cashes one in. And don’t get me started on those uniforms – 11:43 PM
Tough first period for the USA women. Dominate the chances but Canada cashes one in. And don’t get me started on those uniforms – 11:43 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
He’s not a household name yet, but he will be soon. I chopped it up with Scoot Henderson out in Walnut Creek on Monday.
He’s the youngest player to ever sign with the @nbagleague. He just turned 18 on February 3rd. Will be NBA draft eligible in 2023.
Averaging 14, 5, and 4. pic.twitter.com/OkLWBja5aO – 11:42 PM
He’s not a household name yet, but he will be soon. I chopped it up with Scoot Henderson out in Walnut Creek on Monday.
He’s the youngest player to ever sign with the @nbagleague. He just turned 18 on February 3rd. Will be NBA draft eligible in 2023.
Averaging 14, 5, and 4. pic.twitter.com/OkLWBja5aO – 11:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Since @theIVpointplay has been so diligent about logging DA’s progress on this front, I asked Monty about Deandre Ayton’s hook shot becoming such a weapon for the Suns. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/bjX0H2IrKJ – 11:42 PM
Since @theIVpointplay has been so diligent about logging DA’s progress on this front, I asked Monty about Deandre Ayton’s hook shot becoming such a weapon for the Suns. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/bjX0H2IrKJ – 11:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Never interacted with that many Rockets fans at once. Very cool experience. – 11:42 PM
Never interacted with that many Rockets fans at once. Very cool experience. – 11:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Enjoyed hosting the very first live @RedNationHoops. Will try to finish before the 2-hour mark next time (that is if you guys want us to do it again).
@Alykhan Bijani, @Adam Spolane, and @Kelly Iko did a good job co-hosting so follow them if you’re not already doing so. – 11:40 PM
Enjoyed hosting the very first live @RedNationHoops. Will try to finish before the 2-hour mark next time (that is if you guys want us to do it again).
@Alykhan Bijani, @Adam Spolane, and @Kelly Iko did a good job co-hosting so follow them if you’re not already doing so. – 11:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monster night for Mitch Robinson in the loss to Utah:
19 points (on 8-of-11 shooting)
21 rebounds (10 on offensive end)
3 blocks
Not bad for someone who didn’t have a single play run for him the entire game – 11:38 PM
Monster night for Mitch Robinson in the loss to Utah:
19 points (on 8-of-11 shooting)
21 rebounds (10 on offensive end)
3 blocks
Not bad for someone who didn’t have a single play run for him the entire game – 11:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Knicks are currently on the toughest back-to-back in the NBA. Played a close game in Utah tonight and are in Denver tomorrow. Nuggets need to take care of business. – 11:38 PM
Knicks are currently on the toughest back-to-back in the NBA. Played a close game in Utah tonight and are in Denver tomorrow. Nuggets need to take care of business. – 11:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks are simply a team that’s good enough to be in just about every game but not good enough to win too many of them. – 11:36 PM
Knicks are simply a team that’s good enough to be in just about every game but not good enough to win too many of them. – 11:36 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Thank you for joining the Red Nation Hoops Spaces!
If ya’ll have any feedback for potential future Spaces, let us know. – 11:36 PM
Thank you for joining the Red Nation Hoops Spaces!
If ya’ll have any feedback for potential future Spaces, let us know. – 11:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
praying the rosary to get Myles Turner onto my team. does it get any more down bad than this. – 11:36 PM
praying the rosary to get Myles Turner onto my team. does it get any more down bad than this. – 11:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Thanks for everyone who listened and participated in tonight’s spaces. Had a fun time taking part with @Salman Ali, @Alykhan Bijani, and @Kelly Iko. We may have to to do this again sometime – 11:35 PM
Thanks for everyone who listened and participated in tonight’s spaces. Had a fun time taking part with @Salman Ali, @Alykhan Bijani, and @Kelly Iko. We may have to to do this again sometime – 11:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Jazz 113, Knicks 104.
Knicks fall to 24-30 on the season, 12th in the East. They have lost nine of their past 11 games.
• Randle 30-6-5
• Robinson 19 & 21, 3 blks
• Barrett 23-7-6, 8-25 Fas
• Mitchell 32-7-6
• Bogdanovic 20 & 4
Knicks shoot 38-24-69 from the field. – 11:35 PM
Final: Jazz 113, Knicks 104.
Knicks fall to 24-30 on the season, 12th in the East. They have lost nine of their past 11 games.
• Randle 30-6-5
• Robinson 19 & 21, 3 blks
• Barrett 23-7-6, 8-25 Fas
• Mitchell 32-7-6
• Bogdanovic 20 & 4
Knicks shoot 38-24-69 from the field. – 11:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz win 113-104.
Weird game: for about 10 minutes, Jazz couldn’t buy a bucket. For nearly the whole contest, they couldn’t buy a defensive rebound.
But in the 4Q, the defense locked down, and Donovan Mitchell created great offense.
Warriors next, on Wednesday, at Vivint. – 11:35 PM
Jazz win 113-104.
Weird game: for about 10 minutes, Jazz couldn’t buy a bucket. For nearly the whole contest, they couldn’t buy a defensive rebound.
But in the 4Q, the defense locked down, and Donovan Mitchell created great offense.
Warriors next, on Wednesday, at Vivint. – 11:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat New York 113-104…..Utah moves to 33-21 on the season. The Jazz turn in a terrific fourth quarter defensively. Mitchell with 32 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. On to Wednesday night and the Golden State Warriors – 11:35 PM
The Jazz defeat New York 113-104…..Utah moves to 33-21 on the season. The Jazz turn in a terrific fourth quarter defensively. Mitchell with 32 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. On to Wednesday night and the Golden State Warriors – 11:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 113, Knicks 104. Utah with a 31-18 4Q that saves them from another disastrous loss. Donovan with 32p/7r/6a. Bogey 20p/4r. Mike 18p/7a. JC 16p on 6-12 FGs. Three straight wins, now 33-21 on the season. – 11:34 PM
FINAL: Jazz 113, Knicks 104. Utah with a 31-18 4Q that saves them from another disastrous loss. Donovan with 32p/7r/6a. Bogey 20p/4r. Mike 18p/7a. JC 16p on 6-12 FGs. Three straight wins, now 33-21 on the season. – 11:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s difficult to win games in the NBA if you don’t have a point guard. As the Knicks have learned the hard way over the …
*checks notes*
… the two past decades – 11:32 PM
It’s difficult to win games in the NBA if you don’t have a point guard. As the Knicks have learned the hard way over the …
*checks notes*
… the two past decades – 11:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
probably going to get chriped by the Jazz twitter account too here in a couple minutes please just let it end – 11:32 PM
probably going to get chriped by the Jazz twitter account too here in a couple minutes please just let it end – 11:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I don’t usually put these types of requests out, but we have some close friends up here in the Auburn are that could use some positive thoughts and support.
gofund.me/19bb1ac2 – 11:31 PM
I don’t usually put these types of requests out, but we have some close friends up here in the Auburn are that could use some positive thoughts and support.
gofund.me/19bb1ac2 – 11:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I like their team. They compete, they play hard.” Chris Paul on #BullsNation after #Suns win in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/2pyU4Sr9ii – 11:31 PM
“I like their team. They compete, they play hard.” Chris Paul on #BullsNation after #Suns win in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/2pyU4Sr9ii – 11:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz up 109-98 with 40 seconds remaining….they were down 82-70 in the third quarter…..have outscored New York 39-16 since – 11:30 PM
Jazz up 109-98 with 40 seconds remaining….they were down 82-70 in the third quarter…..have outscored New York 39-16 since – 11:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan steal, runout … and a freaking windmill jam. What an exclamation point to this game. 109-98 Jazz with 40.5 seconds to go. – 11:29 PM
Donovan steal, runout … and a freaking windmill jam. What an exclamation point to this game. 109-98 Jazz with 40.5 seconds to go. – 11:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell with the in-game windmill to seal it! 32 points, 7 rebs, 6 asts, and some huge plays to turn the tide in this one. – 11:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell with the in-game windmill to seal it! 32 points, 7 rebs, 6 asts, and some huge plays to turn the tide in this one. – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got that big boy in Philly to handle. So me and DA definitely got a load on our hands.” Javale McGee as #Suns face #76ers tomorrow night in Philadelphia on second of back-to-back to end four-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/wo72HqExRv – 11:27 PM
“We’ve got that big boy in Philly to handle. So me and DA definitely got a load on our hands.” Javale McGee as #Suns face #76ers tomorrow night in Philadelphia on second of back-to-back to end four-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/wo72HqExRv – 11:27 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I didn’t mention trades at all in today’s episode of Locked On Pelicans. And you all REALLY turned out to listen.
I appreciate it all so much and it’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm around the Pels grabbing the 10th seed – 11:27 PM
I didn’t mention trades at all in today’s episode of Locked On Pelicans. And you all REALLY turned out to listen.
I appreciate it all so much and it’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm around the Pels grabbing the 10th seed – 11:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Just another night in @Big12Conference. Really wish the post season tournament would come back to Dallas, but that event is in the correct place in Kansas City. Quarterfinal Thursday is going to be one of the great days of hoops all year – 11:27 PM
Just another night in @Big12Conference. Really wish the post season tournament would come back to Dallas, but that event is in the correct place in Kansas City. Quarterfinal Thursday is going to be one of the great days of hoops all year – 11:27 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Skijumpers were disqualified over suits that were too big and gave an aerodynamic advantage in the Olympic debut of the mixed team event, according to @FISskijumping apnews.com/article/238db8… – 11:27 PM
#Skijumpers were disqualified over suits that were too big and gave an aerodynamic advantage in the Olympic debut of the mixed team event, according to @FISskijumping apnews.com/article/238db8… – 11:27 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
If the Playoffs started today, the Raptors would be facing off against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls 😬 – 11:26 PM
If the Playoffs started today, the Raptors would be facing off against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls 😬 – 11:26 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Thought Courtney Ramey was outstanding against Kansas tonight. Know he had seven points, but man. His fight on defense was elite. That’s the kind of game tape that’ll keep him on the NBA radar as an interesting potential role player. – 11:26 PM
Thought Courtney Ramey was outstanding against Kansas tonight. Know he had seven points, but man. His fight on defense was elite. That’s the kind of game tape that’ll keep him on the NBA radar as an interesting potential role player. – 11:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Evan Fournier huge assist with the game on the line to Bojan Bogdanovic. – 11:26 PM
Evan Fournier huge assist with the game on the line to Bojan Bogdanovic. – 11:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don with a flip-shot-and-1, and barring some 3Q-style nonsense, that might do it. – 11:25 PM
Don with a flip-shot-and-1, and barring some 3Q-style nonsense, that might do it. – 11:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell. And-one. Jazz up 7 with the possibility of 8 with 1:08 left… a huge comeback from the Jazz over the last 15 minutes. – 11:25 PM
Mitchell. And-one. Jazz up 7 with the possibility of 8 with 1:08 left… a huge comeback from the Jazz over the last 15 minutes. – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dok was awful in the first half and an absolute monster in the second half. What a performance after halftime – 11:25 PM
Dok was awful in the first half and an absolute monster in the second half. What a performance after halftime – 11:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Knicks playing through Randle in crunch time like he’s peak Barkley is a trip. They’ve paid the guy so now that have to iso him every trip? Total garbage. Knicks are toast. – 11:24 PM
The Knicks playing through Randle in crunch time like he’s peak Barkley is a trip. They’ve paid the guy so now that have to iso him every trip? Total garbage. Knicks are toast. – 11:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Knicks have no legs left….they gonna be food tomorrow night in Denver – 11:24 PM
The Knicks have no legs left….they gonna be food tomorrow night in Denver – 11:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher is dependable. Who would have guessed it?
theathletic.com/3117450/2022/0… – 11:23 PM
Chris Boucher is dependable. Who would have guessed it?
theathletic.com/3117450/2022/0… – 11:23 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
That’s a heck of a win for Texas against Kansas. And a MUCH-NEEDED one for the Longhorns. – 11:23 PM
That’s a heck of a win for Texas against Kansas. And a MUCH-NEEDED one for the Longhorns. – 11:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This is perfect. 6.8 left. Kansas down 3 with the ball calls timeout. Has to go the length of the floor. No advancing the ball. The timeout is the reward. – 11:23 PM
This is perfect. 6.8 left. Kansas down 3 with the ball calls timeout. Has to go the length of the floor. No advancing the ball. The timeout is the reward. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A little knee-to-knee. It’s straight.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Vaz8pGrrFk – 11:22 PM
“A little knee-to-knee. It’s straight.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Vaz8pGrrFk – 11:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great push by Mitchell in transition. Realized the Knicks were tired, pushed it up their backs and drew a foul – 11:21 PM
Great push by Mitchell in transition. Realized the Knicks were tired, pushed it up their backs and drew a foul – 11:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
epitome of the Knicks season right there:
1) Thibs cant even get the refs attention to call timeout
2) Elects to have team play out possession
3) Randle misses wide open layup with right hand
4) Mitch Rob gets rebound, fouled
5) Misses both free throws – 11:21 PM
epitome of the Knicks season right there:
1) Thibs cant even get the refs attention to call timeout
2) Elects to have team play out possession
3) Randle misses wide open layup with right hand
4) Mitch Rob gets rebound, fouled
5) Misses both free throws – 11:21 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
strong ass rebound from donovan mitchell over mitch rob before the assist the azubuike
that dude is strong – 11:21 PM
strong ass rebound from donovan mitchell over mitch rob before the assist the azubuike
that dude is strong – 11:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson has 20 rebounds and 17 points – but he just earned everyone a free chik-fil-a by missing a pair from the line. – 11:20 PM
Mitchell Robinson has 20 rebounds and 17 points – but he just earned everyone a free chik-fil-a by missing a pair from the line. – 11:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Robinson goes 0-2 on FTs, and I think the crowd was legit more pumped for the impact on the game than the free chicken – 11:20 PM
Robinson goes 0-2 on FTs, and I think the crowd was legit more pumped for the impact on the game than the free chicken – 11:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell made an incredible play on one end, then watched the ball bounce on a Knicks offensive rebound.
He might be gassed after eight games off. – 11:19 PM
Donovan Mitchell made an incredible play on one end, then watched the ball bounce on a Knicks offensive rebound.
He might be gassed after eight games off. – 11:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort on the trade deadline: “I don’t really pay attention to that. We have a goal here: to compete every night. That’s our focus.” – 11:17 PM
Lu Dort on the trade deadline: “I don’t really pay attention to that. We have a goal here: to compete every night. That’s our focus.” – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re some road warriors. We get hyped on the road.”
Devin Booker on responding to road crowd chirping.
“We do have a couple of assholes on this team that when you hear something like that, it gets us going little bit.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/OvBOlkYDya – 11:17 PM
“We’re some road warriors. We get hyped on the road.”
Devin Booker on responding to road crowd chirping.
“We do have a couple of assholes on this team that when you hear something like that, it gets us going little bit.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/OvBOlkYDya – 11:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A rosary will be recited for Buddy Meyer, the @StMarysRattlers basketball coaching great who died Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Meyer at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at St. Matthew. – 11:16 PM
A rosary will be recited for Buddy Meyer, the @StMarysRattlers basketball coaching great who died Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Meyer at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at St. Matthew. – 11:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Late whistle, and Hassan has fouled out with 4:59 to go. Here comes Dok. – 11:16 PM
Late whistle, and Hassan has fouled out with 4:59 to go. Here comes Dok. – 11:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has 30 points now – giving him 30-plus for two straight games for the first time this season. – 11:16 PM
Randle has 30 points now – giving him 30-plus for two straight games for the first time this season. – 11:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort on the mask: “It was a little weird at first. My face just gets so hot when I play. But I fractured my nose so I have to wear it.”
Lu guesses he’ll wear the mask a couple more games. pic.twitter.com/imAMXI9d4d – 11:16 PM
Lu Dort on the mask: “It was a little weird at first. My face just gets so hot when I play. But I fractured my nose so I have to wear it.”
Lu guesses he’ll wear the mask a couple more games. pic.twitter.com/imAMXI9d4d – 11:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Do you agree that these 3 deals involving Chris Webber, Jeff Malone and George Hill rank among the #Sixers’ worst moves at the trade deadline? (for subscribers) https://t.co/fchVEk2ny6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/hzD35aEKck – 11:15 PM
#NBA column: Do you agree that these 3 deals involving Chris Webber, Jeff Malone and George Hill rank among the #Sixers’ worst moves at the trade deadline? (for subscribers) https://t.co/fchVEk2ny6 #76ers pic.twitter.com/hzD35aEKck – 11:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are making big plays on both ends of the floor. Two threes from Royce O’Neale and Utah leads 98-92…5:52 remaining – 11:13 PM
The Jazz are making big plays on both ends of the floor. Two threes from Royce O’Neale and Utah leads 98-92…5:52 remaining – 11:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A Royce O’Neale personal 6-0 run gives the Jazz a 6-point lead. Knicks all out of sorts with their rotations. But there’s also no doubt this is better from Utah. – 11:13 PM
A Royce O’Neale personal 6-0 run gives the Jazz a 6-point lead. Knicks all out of sorts with their rotations. But there’s also no doubt this is better from Utah. – 11:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce is feeling it right now. After an 0-4 start to the game, he’s buried B2B 3s off of assists from Donovan, and let out an exuberant yell after that last bucket expanded the Jazz lead to 98-92 with 5:52 to go. – 11:13 PM
Royce is feeling it right now. After an 0-4 start to the game, he’s buried B2B 3s off of assists from Donovan, and let out an exuberant yell after that last bucket expanded the Jazz lead to 98-92 with 5:52 to go. – 11:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If it ended tonight, Bulls lined up to be eliminated by Toronto in the first round! Print it! pic.twitter.com/hN8yXozX4G – 11:13 PM
If it ended tonight, Bulls lined up to be eliminated by Toronto in the first round! Print it! pic.twitter.com/hN8yXozX4G – 11:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Paschal was +21 in 16 minutes tonight.
As Bojan Bogdanovic would say, “It’s big time.” – 11:12 PM
Eric Paschal was +21 in 16 minutes tonight.
As Bojan Bogdanovic would say, “It’s big time.” – 11:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on Jonathan Kuminga: “He was good tonight. Obviously the circumstances are different, he’s on a championship contender and I’m on a rebuilding team. But the minutes he’s got, he’s been good.”
Rookie of the Month tally
Giddey: 3
Kuminga: 0 pic.twitter.com/YEg8FYCt08 – 11:11 PM
Josh Giddey on Jonathan Kuminga: “He was good tonight. Obviously the circumstances are different, he’s on a championship contender and I’m on a rebuilding team. But the minutes he’s got, he’s been good.”
Rookie of the Month tally
Giddey: 3
Kuminga: 0 pic.twitter.com/YEg8FYCt08 – 11:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls lose to the Suns, Billy is tired of Caruso/Ball excuses and wants action, Zach says trade deadline is on the front office… one click for all this … just isn’t fair…
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/7… – 11:10 PM
Bulls lose to the Suns, Billy is tired of Caruso/Ball excuses and wants action, Zach says trade deadline is on the front office… one click for all this … just isn’t fair…
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/7… – 11:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mitchell Robinson’s agent (whoever it happens to be at the moment) is gonna ask for a max contract extension by the end of 4th quarter – 11:07 PM
Mitchell Robinson’s agent (whoever it happens to be at the moment) is gonna ask for a max contract extension by the end of 4th quarter – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Successful challenge from Quin Snyder… turns FTs into a center court jump ball. – 11:07 PM
Successful challenge from Quin Snyder… turns FTs into a center court jump ball. – 11:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Knicks do end up being the team that trades for CJ McCollum, his first game with them may well be . . . this coming Saturday in Portland. – 11:07 PM
If the Knicks do end up being the team that trades for CJ McCollum, his first game with them may well be . . . this coming Saturday in Portland. – 11:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of hugging and laughing it up in the hallway. I get Billy and CP3, but c’mon. After that beat down? – 11:07 PM
Lots of hugging and laughing it up in the hallway. I get Billy and CP3, but c’mon. After that beat down? – 11:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin is challenging the foul call on Trent. Might work … some unnatural shooting motion going on. – 11:06 PM
Quin is challenging the foul call on Trent. Might work … some unnatural shooting motion going on. – 11:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga on not making the Rising Stars roster:
“I don’t really worry about that, as long as I’m still playing and getting better every single day. When you go to the Rising Stars game it’s not helping you work on your craft…I’d love to be there but they passed on me.” – 11:06 PM
Jonathan Kuminga on not making the Rising Stars roster:
“I don’t really worry about that, as long as I’m still playing and getting better every single day. When you go to the Rising Stars game it’s not helping you work on your craft…I’d love to be there but they passed on me.” – 11:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay Thompson on James Wiseman and the rehab process and his mental during it. pic.twitter.com/XACyrORLKQ – 11:05 PM
Klay Thompson on James Wiseman and the rehab process and his mental during it. pic.twitter.com/XACyrORLKQ – 11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It’s a travesty . . . that doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for on that one.”
– Klay Thompson on Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga being overlooked for the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend. – 11:05 PM
‘It’s a travesty . . . that doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for on that one.”
– Klay Thompson on Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga being overlooked for the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend. – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson appeared to say “this is my house” after hitting the backbreaking 3 in OKC tonight: “I don’t remember, man. I black out in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/n0NLfA5ulw – 11:04 PM
Klay Thompson appeared to say “this is my house” after hitting the backbreaking 3 in OKC tonight: “I don’t remember, man. I black out in those moments.” pic.twitter.com/n0NLfA5ulw – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Booker said he didn’t see Benny the Bull bring out the inflatable T-Rex, but he wish he had. Said the Suns have “a couple assholes on this team” that love to respond to people chirping and that kind of environment on the road – 11:04 PM
Booker said he didn’t see Benny the Bull bring out the inflatable T-Rex, but he wish he had. Said the Suns have “a couple assholes on this team” that love to respond to people chirping and that kind of environment on the road – 11:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga’s exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: “It’s a travesty he’s not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for.” – 11:04 PM
Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga’s exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: “It’s a travesty he’s not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for.” – 11:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley with one of the most honest quotes you’ll hear: “I’ve been shooting the ball trash this year. My finishing at the rim hasn’t been great either. I think there’s starting to be a little bit of a turn around. Just trying to be more efficient and more consistent.” pic.twitter.com/1iBefCkqdA – 11:04 PM
Darius Bazley with one of the most honest quotes you’ll hear: “I’ve been shooting the ball trash this year. My finishing at the rim hasn’t been great either. I think there’s starting to be a little bit of a turn around. Just trying to be more efficient and more consistent.” pic.twitter.com/1iBefCkqdA – 11:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Should the Celtics Do at the Trade Deadline? a-list.libsyn.com/what-should-th… – 11:04 PM
What Should the Celtics Do at the Trade Deadline? a-list.libsyn.com/what-should-th… – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said it was knee-to-knee that forced him to limp off.
“Yeah, it’s straight.” – 11:03 PM
Devin Booker said it was knee-to-knee that forced him to limp off.
“Yeah, it’s straight.” – 11:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on the Warriors winning nine straight without Draymond Green: “It’s a great sign. It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength.” – 11:02 PM
Klay Thompson on the Warriors winning nine straight without Draymond Green: “It’s a great sign. It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength.” – 11:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Win or lose, this is the best Texas has played on offense all year. They’re playing with pace. Not standing around. Getting everyone involved. This needs to happen every night – 11:02 PM
Win or lose, this is the best Texas has played on offense all year. They’re playing with pace. Not standing around. Getting everyone involved. This needs to happen every night – 11:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest being capable of bending defenses off the dribble the way he has in the last three weeks is not something I anticipated when this season began – 11:02 PM
Trent Forrest being capable of bending defenses off the dribble the way he has in the last three weeks is not something I anticipated when this season began – 11:02 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Utah’s cut the Knicks’ lead to one.
Mitchell Robinson would set a new season high in minutes if he came into the game now and played the rest of the way. I don’t know if he can go for 10 straight mins. But the Knicks need him right now. – 11:02 PM
10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Utah’s cut the Knicks’ lead to one.
Mitchell Robinson would set a new season high in minutes if he came into the game now and played the rest of the way. I don’t know if he can go for 10 straight mins. But the Knicks need him right now. – 11:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma: “I think in order to be resilient in a team sport, you have to think about the team first. Right now, it’s really, really murky in that sense of trying to have another guy be happy for the next guy.” – 11:01 PM
Kyle Kuzma: “I think in order to be resilient in a team sport, you have to think about the team first. Right now, it’s really, really murky in that sense of trying to have another guy be happy for the next guy.” – 11:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
You know that cliche, “basketball is a game of runs”? Well, in years past the Jazz have seemed a little more steady than that, but that cliche really does fit them this season, sometimes in the best of ways and sometimes in the worst – 11:01 PM
You know that cliche, “basketball is a game of runs”? Well, in years past the Jazz have seemed a little more steady than that, but that cliche really does fit them this season, sometimes in the best of ways and sometimes in the worst – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s 38-point night in #Suns‘ win over #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:01 PM
5 takeaways from Devin Booker’s 38-point night in #Suns‘ win over #Bulls azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:01 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Olympics Live: #PengShuai watches big air with IOC president apnews.com/article/238db8… – 11:01 PM
#Olympics Live: #PengShuai watches big air with IOC president apnews.com/article/238db8… – 11:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
OMG … some actual, legitimate ball movement results in a wide-open Mike Conley 3! Jazz are on a 15-4 run, and now trail only 86-85. Utah is all the way up to 14 assists. Now then … do defensive rebounding next! – 11:01 PM
OMG … some actual, legitimate ball movement results in a wide-open Mike Conley 3! Jazz are on a 15-4 run, and now trail only 86-85. Utah is all the way up to 14 assists. Now then … do defensive rebounding next! – 11:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 86-85 with 10:15 remaining……Utah shooting 9-39 from 3…..whoo boy – 11:00 PM
Jazz down 86-85 with 10:15 remaining……Utah shooting 9-39 from 3…..whoo boy – 11:00 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
And we are live with @sportsrapport talking Rogan controversy strategy vs. Dave Portnoy controversy strategy. Also discussing the awkward Olympics callin.com/room/industry-… – 11:00 PM
And we are live with @sportsrapport talking Rogan controversy strategy vs. Dave Portnoy controversy strategy. Also discussing the awkward Olympics callin.com/room/industry-… – 11:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
First Jazz-esque offensive possession in *a while*… a classic drive-kick-swing to the best 3P% shooter on the team. Jazz now down just 1. – 11:00 PM
First Jazz-esque offensive possession in *a while*… a classic drive-kick-swing to the best 3P% shooter on the team. Jazz now down just 1. – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga said this was the second charge he’s taken in his life. First was in the G-League. Said Draymond Green has been on the team about it, saying Steph Curry can’t lead the team in points and charges taken. pic.twitter.com/Fi75LQZgfb – 10:57 PM
Jonathan Kuminga said this was the second charge he’s taken in his life. First was in the G-League. Said Draymond Green has been on the team about it, saying Steph Curry can’t lead the team in points and charges taken. pic.twitter.com/Fi75LQZgfb – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It feels great, but shooters shoot, so I had to do what I had to do” – JaVale McGee, smiling when asked about that made 3 – 10:55 PM
“It feels great, but shooters shoot, so I had to do what I had to do” – JaVale McGee, smiling when asked about that made 3 – 10:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Knicks 86, Jazz 82. Despite some truly awful basketball, including zero passing, horrible shot selection, and olé defense, Utah is still in this thing. Randle has 28p, Robinson 17p/18r for Knicks. Don has 25p for Utah, which is 8-36 from 3. – 10:55 PM
End 3Q: Knicks 86, Jazz 82. Despite some truly awful basketball, including zero passing, horrible shot selection, and olé defense, Utah is still in this thing. Randle has 28p, Robinson 17p/18r for Knicks. Don has 25p for Utah, which is 8-36 from 3. – 10:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle was just totally the voice of reason as the quarter ended, trying to keep Nerlens Noel away from the official and then guiding multiple Knicks back to the bench. – 10:55 PM
Julius Randle was just totally the voice of reason as the quarter ended, trying to keep Nerlens Noel away from the official and then guiding multiple Knicks back to the bench. – 10:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Shooters shoot so I had to do what I had to do.” — JaVale McGee on his 3 – 10:55 PM
“Shooters shoot so I had to do what I had to do.” — JaVale McGee on his 3 – 10:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz go on a run to get the game back within 4, 86-82. Some questionable Knicks plays, and good hustle from this crew to add some energy to what had been extremely dull. – 10:54 PM
Jazz go on a run to get the game back within 4, 86-82. Some questionable Knicks plays, and good hustle from this crew to add some energy to what had been extremely dull. – 10:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
One potential destination for a Dennis Schroder deal is reportedly no longer in play after talks stalled masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:54 PM
One potential destination for a Dennis Schroder deal is reportedly no longer in play after talks stalled masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga took his first NBA charge tonight and was proud of it. Says Draymond has told the team Steph can’t be the leading scorer AND be the guy taking charges. JK is listening. And responding. – 10:53 PM
Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga took his first NBA charge tonight and was proud of it. Says Draymond has told the team Steph can’t be the leading scorer AND be the guy taking charges. JK is listening. And responding. – 10:53 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
I set a goal to read three books each month: one biography, one nonfiction and one fiction.
February picks: His Truth Is Marching On (John Lewis bio), Indistractable (work/life flow) and novella Ring Shout (dark historical fantasy).
Book club? DMs over coffee ☕️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/jWojH9Kcwl – 10:53 PM
I set a goal to read three books each month: one biography, one nonfiction and one fiction.
February picks: His Truth Is Marching On (John Lewis bio), Indistractable (work/life flow) and novella Ring Shout (dark historical fantasy).
Book club? DMs over coffee ☕️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/jWojH9Kcwl – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was what the game dictated.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton having a five-point burst late in #Suns win over #Bulls pic.twitter.com/dy5lzeK4Fr – 10:52 PM
“It was what the game dictated.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton having a five-point burst late in #Suns win over #Bulls pic.twitter.com/dy5lzeK4Fr – 10:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s back tightness: “It’s a concern. He hasn’t played (in eight games) and then his first game back it tightens up. We need him. You could see how good he was in that first half. He just does so many things for us. So I’m definitely concerned.” – 10:51 PM
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s back tightness: “It’s a concern. He hasn’t played (in eight games) and then his first game back it tightens up. We need him. You could see how good he was in that first half. He just does so many things for us. So I’m definitely concerned.” – 10:51 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jonathan Kuminga on being passed up for the Rising Stars game: “I would love to be there, but they passed on me. I can’t really worry about that.” – 10:50 PM
Jonathan Kuminga on being passed up for the Rising Stars game: “I would love to be there, but they passed on me. I can’t really worry about that.” – 10:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I think the Jazz were playing zone there, but I’m not certain if they know they were playing zone there – 10:50 PM
I think the Jazz were playing zone there, but I’m not certain if they know they were playing zone there – 10:50 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i like that giddey attempted this pass in this way pic.twitter.com/iwOYVsDkBA – 10:49 PM
i like that giddey attempted this pass in this way pic.twitter.com/iwOYVsDkBA – 10:49 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kuminga just said that was only the second charge he’s ever taken in his life 😂 – 10:49 PM
Kuminga just said that was only the second charge he’s ever taken in his life 😂 – 10:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Arizona is the best team in the Pac-12*
*Subject to change once UCLA wakes up. – 10:49 PM
Arizona is the best team in the Pac-12*
*Subject to change once UCLA wakes up. – 10:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Flashbacks of Michael Jordan turning John Starks and Charles Oakley around and dunking on Patrick Ewing.
Except it was Trent Forrest and wasn’t remotely the same. – 10:49 PM
Flashbacks of Michael Jordan turning John Starks and Charles Oakley around and dunking on Patrick Ewing.
Except it was Trent Forrest and wasn’t remotely the same. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hell of a hesi by Trent Forrest. His development has been so fun to watch this season – 10:48 PM
Hell of a hesi by Trent Forrest. His development has been so fun to watch this season – 10:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ recent losses to Western Conference teams: “We haven’t played very well against the West Coast teams, so it’s a good thing we don’t have to play them until the end.” – 10:47 PM
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ recent losses to Western Conference teams: “We haven’t played very well against the West Coast teams, so it’s a good thing we don’t have to play them until the end.” – 10:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says Josh Giddey only playing 30 minutes is cause of the condensed schedule: “That’s by design. We’re gonna keep him in that range, plus or minus the next few games.”
Yeah, but he was only 3 assists away from a triple double, Coach. – 10:46 PM
Mark Daigneault says Josh Giddey only playing 30 minutes is cause of the condensed schedule: “That’s by design. We’re gonna keep him in that range, plus or minus the next few games.”
Yeah, but he was only 3 assists away from a triple double, Coach. – 10:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine says his back was feeling “pretty good” tonight but he’s still “fighting through some pain.”
He finished with 32 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. – 10:46 PM
Zach LaVine says his back was feeling “pretty good” tonight but he’s still “fighting through some pain.”
He finished with 32 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. – 10:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole tied his career-high with eight assists tonight. – 10:45 PM
Jordan Poole tied his career-high with eight assists tonight. – 10:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz are 1 of 14 from the field with 6 turnovers since the 9:53 mark.
Jazz lead by 10 68-58
It is now 82-70 with 3:14 left in 3rd – 10:45 PM
Jazz are 1 of 14 from the field with 6 turnovers since the 9:53 mark.
Jazz lead by 10 68-58
It is now 82-70 with 3:14 left in 3rd – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dude just drained a $5,000 putt and @Sarah Todd almost tackled me, she was so excited. – 10:45 PM
Dude just drained a $5,000 putt and @Sarah Todd almost tackled me, she was so excited. – 10:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 12 and dominating the third quarter.
This is the hardest Randle – and the team – have played in a really long time – 10:45 PM
Knicks up 12 and dominating the third quarter.
This is the hardest Randle – and the team – have played in a really long time – 10:45 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
This is getting laughably bad… 24-2 New York run over nearly 7 minutes. – 10:44 PM
This is getting laughably bad… 24-2 New York run over nearly 7 minutes. – 10:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
At least it’s not a 5-game losing streak…
But this feels like the nadir in terms of the way that the Jazz have played basketball. This is… an *awful* level of play. – 10:43 PM
At least it’s not a 5-game losing streak…
But this feels like the nadir in terms of the way that the Jazz have played basketball. This is… an *awful* level of play. – 10:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
23-2 Knicks run over the last 6:20. Just an absolutely epic collapse from the Jazz, who now trail 82-70 with 3:14 left 3Q. – 10:43 PM
23-2 Knicks run over the last 6:20. Just an absolutely epic collapse from the Jazz, who now trail 82-70 with 3:14 left 3Q. – 10:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell Robinson has absolutely destroyed Whiteside and Dok tonight….meanwhile, this is a 22-2 run for the Knicks, the Jazz are down 82-70, Quin Snyder calls his second timeout of the third quarter and Julius randle is woofing at the Jazz – 10:43 PM
Mitchell Robinson has absolutely destroyed Whiteside and Dok tonight….meanwhile, this is a 22-2 run for the Knicks, the Jazz are down 82-70, Quin Snyder calls his second timeout of the third quarter and Julius randle is woofing at the Jazz – 10:43 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said he’s “definitely concerned” about Andre Iguodala, who left this game with lower back tightness after playing six mins. Andre missed the previous eight games. – 10:42 PM
Kerr said he’s “definitely concerned” about Andre Iguodala, who left this game with lower back tightness after playing six mins. Andre missed the previous eight games. – 10:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga, who has 53 points over his past three games: “JK is starting to feel a lot more comfortable with what we’re trying to accomplish on the floor.” – 10:42 PM
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga, who has 53 points over his past three games: “JK is starting to feel a lot more comfortable with what we’re trying to accomplish on the floor.” – 10:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s back tightness: “It’s a concern. I mean, he hasn’t played. And his first game back, it tightens up. … I’m definitely concerned.” – 10:41 PM
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala’s back tightness: “It’s a concern. I mean, he hasn’t played. And his first game back, it tightens up. … I’m definitely concerned.” – 10:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey played 30 minutes tonight, and Daigneault said the team wants to keep him in that range at this point of the season. Dort, Bazley and Mann all had more minutes tonight than Giddey. – 10:41 PM
Josh Giddey played 30 minutes tonight, and Daigneault said the team wants to keep him in that range at this point of the season. Dort, Bazley and Mann all had more minutes tonight than Giddey. – 10:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
This is… just very dumb. Whiteside getting outrebounded at the FT line, then commits a loose ball foul while the Jazz are in the penalty… Dok comes in. – 10:41 PM
This is… just very dumb. Whiteside getting outrebounded at the FT line, then commits a loose ball foul while the Jazz are in the penalty… Dok comes in. – 10:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan just uber-psyched for Super Bowl Sunday and straight-up tackling people. – 10:40 PM
Hassan just uber-psyched for Super Bowl Sunday and straight-up tackling people. – 10:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson is up 16 rebounds (7 offensive). His season highs are 18 and 8. Career-high for rebounds is 21. – 10:39 PM
Mitchell Robinson is up 16 rebounds (7 offensive). His season highs are 18 and 8. Career-high for rebounds is 21. – 10:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Julius Randle is treating Bojan Bogdanovic like a laptop on defense right now.
Zero respect. – 10:37 PM
Julius Randle is treating Bojan Bogdanovic like a laptop on defense right now.
Zero respect. – 10:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
16-0 run by the Knicks, which has not been stopped by the Jazz timeout in the middle of it – 10:37 PM
16-0 run by the Knicks, which has not been stopped by the Jazz timeout in the middle of it – 10:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan after Bulls’ 127-124 loss to Phoenix: “Certainly the score was not indicative of how the game was”
Said Suns were in control throughout, and that Bulls had too many breakdowns and attention-to-detail lapses – 10:36 PM
Billy Donovan after Bulls’ 127-124 loss to Phoenix: “Certainly the score was not indicative of how the game was”
Said Suns were in control throughout, and that Bulls had too many breakdowns and attention-to-detail lapses – 10:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on hearing “Let’s Go Heat” chants from the Washington crowd:
“This one was a little bit surprising, but the guys should feel good about that. Hopefully, it’s bigger than just the brand of the Heat. It’s also, hopefully, that people respect how our guys compete.” pic.twitter.com/tvWOcCh2jz – 10:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra on hearing “Let’s Go Heat” chants from the Washington crowd:
“This one was a little bit surprising, but the guys should feel good about that. Hopefully, it’s bigger than just the brand of the Heat. It’s also, hopefully, that people respect how our guys compete.” pic.twitter.com/tvWOcCh2jz – 10:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz offense right now is drawing heavily upon 1930s-era United States foreign policy and focusing on isolationism. – 10:36 PM
Jazz offense right now is drawing heavily upon 1930s-era United States foreign policy and focusing on isolationism. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He said he was fine.” #Suns coach Monty Williams about Devin Booker, who limped off the court in the end of the 3rd quarter.
He wasn’t sure if it was a knee or calf. Also said Mikal Bridges had some “tweaks.” #Suns – 10:35 PM
“He said he was fine.” #Suns coach Monty Williams about Devin Booker, who limped off the court in the end of the 3rd quarter.
He wasn’t sure if it was a knee or calf. Also said Mikal Bridges had some “tweaks.” #Suns – 10:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have committed eight turnovers, seven of them have been live ball steals by the Knicks.
A little too much carelessness after facing bad defenses in Denver and Brooklyn. – 10:35 PM
The Jazz have committed eight turnovers, seven of them have been live ball steals by the Knicks.
A little too much carelessness after facing bad defenses in Denver and Brooklyn. – 10:35 PM
Jimmer Fredette @jimmerfredette
Consider helping out a great cause. Save Damian cougconnect.com/2022/02/02/sav… – 10:34 PM
Consider helping out a great cause. Save Damian cougconnect.com/2022/02/02/sav… – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker said he was fine. Wasn’t quite sure if it was a knee or a calf but reiterates he thinks he’s okay after tweaking something – 10:34 PM
Monty Williams said Devin Booker said he was fine. Wasn’t quite sure if it was a knee or a calf but reiterates he thinks he’s okay after tweaking something – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Suns defeated the Bulls in Chicago tonight and have a league best 17-3 record against Eastern Conference teams. pic.twitter.com/TLrpmYxCgh – 10:33 PM
The Suns defeated the Bulls in Chicago tonight and have a league best 17-3 record against Eastern Conference teams. pic.twitter.com/TLrpmYxCgh – 10:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Another problem not having a PG is no one feeding Mitch Rob lobs to reward him for his incredible effort on the defensive end and on the glass – 10:33 PM
Another problem not having a PG is no one feeding Mitch Rob lobs to reward him for his incredible effort on the defensive end and on the glass – 10:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ shows you something new almost every night the last few weeks
(Also – push the pace) pic.twitter.com/Fl9AIWCWrt – 10:32 PM
RJ shows you something new almost every night the last few weeks
(Also – push the pace) pic.twitter.com/Fl9AIWCWrt – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s high scoring night: “He’s Devin. When you see him knocking down shots like that in rhythm, we feed off of it.” – 10:31 PM
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s high scoring night: “He’s Devin. When you see him knocking down shots like that in rhythm, we feed off of it.” – 10:31 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I can’t even explain how much FOX using John Tesh for its college hoops broadcasts irrationally bothers me. – 10:29 PM
I can’t even explain how much FOX using John Tesh for its college hoops broadcasts irrationally bothers me. – 10:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I’m digging Quin Snyder’s out at the bar with a book and a cocktail look – 10:29 PM
I’m digging Quin Snyder’s out at the bar with a book and a cocktail look – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah leads the Knicks 68-67 with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter – 10:29 PM
Utah leads the Knicks 68-67 with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter – 10:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls now tied for 3rd with the roster-changing aggressive Cavs! – 10:29 PM
Bulls now tied for 3rd with the roster-changing aggressive Cavs! – 10:29 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Jalen Ramsey and Mookie Betts are hosting a #SuperBowl Kickoff Party at Poppy in West Hollywood on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ngJt0U3als – 10:28 PM
Jalen Ramsey and Mookie Betts are hosting a #SuperBowl Kickoff Party at Poppy in West Hollywood on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ngJt0U3als – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder were in a 2 possession game with 1 minute left versus the #2 team in the NBA without SGA & Moose.
Masked Dort: 26 points/3 steals
Giddey: 16/11/7
Bazley: 20 points/8 rebounds
Mann: 11 points/4 assists
Kenrich: 12/6/5
Big time effort and fight from OKC, per usual. – 10:28 PM
Thunder were in a 2 possession game with 1 minute left versus the #2 team in the NBA without SGA & Moose.
Masked Dort: 26 points/3 steals
Giddey: 16/11/7
Bazley: 20 points/8 rebounds
Mann: 11 points/4 assists
Kenrich: 12/6/5
Big time effort and fight from OKC, per usual. – 10:28 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Dok had a very rough start to the game and is having a much better start to the second half – 10:28 PM
Dok had a very rough start to the game and is having a much better start to the second half – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
1. Phoenix ✅
2. Los Angeles ✅
3. Portland ✅
4. Chicago ✅ pic.twitter.com/E4HVaSuDvZ – 10:28 PM
1. Phoenix ✅
2. Los Angeles ✅
3. Portland ✅
4. Chicago ✅ pic.twitter.com/E4HVaSuDvZ – 10:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Player of the game for sure. #Bulls lose 127-124 in a contest that wasn’t actually close. pic.twitter.com/2SNid0c7V8 – 10:27 PM
Player of the game for sure. #Bulls lose 127-124 in a contest that wasn’t actually close. pic.twitter.com/2SNid0c7V8 – 10:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Kyle Kuzma: “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. I think that kind of just sums up what’s kind of been going on. As soon as we hit a little bit of adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that. … – 10:26 PM
(1/2) Kyle Kuzma: “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. I think that kind of just sums up what’s kind of been going on. As soon as we hit a little bit of adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that. … – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson last 6 games:
18.7 PPG
44.7 3P% on 7.8 attempts
Starting to look like old Klay. pic.twitter.com/toll67zOB7 – 10:26 PM
Klay Thompson last 6 games:
18.7 PPG
44.7 3P% on 7.8 attempts
Starting to look like old Klay. pic.twitter.com/toll67zOB7 – 10:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Chris Paul teaching Coby White mid-game after he baits him into a foul, watch CP3 after he goes to the line.
(for those who dont know: Coby and CP3 are super close, going all the way back to when White played on Paul’s AAU team…amongst other things https://t.co/ec9vjOtDgl) pic.twitter.com/DXlBAKO5tT – 10:25 PM
Chris Paul teaching Coby White mid-game after he baits him into a foul, watch CP3 after he goes to the line.
(for those who dont know: Coby and CP3 are super close, going all the way back to when White played on Paul’s AAU team…amongst other things https://t.co/ec9vjOtDgl) pic.twitter.com/DXlBAKO5tT – 10:25 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This was a closely contested loss for the Bulls. Burn all the evidence. – 10:25 PM
This was a closely contested loss for the Bulls. Burn all the evidence. – 10:25 PM
Pascal Siakam @pskills43
Merci pour les roses, merci pour les épines.🥀🌹💚
#doingitforyou🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MiLzgF79dF – 10:25 PM
Merci pour les roses, merci pour les épines.🥀🌹💚
#doingitforyou🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MiLzgF79dF – 10:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
That was like watching the AAU team you keep hearing great things about come into your gym, beat your ass, and rather than wear it with anger, you ask for a jersey swap after. – 10:24 PM
That was like watching the AAU team you keep hearing great things about come into your gym, beat your ass, and rather than wear it with anger, you ask for a jersey swap after. – 10:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thank you so much for listening..always a pleasure. @Chicago Bulls radio network, @670TheScore @Audacy – 10:24 PM
Thank you so much for listening..always a pleasure. @Chicago Bulls radio network, @670TheScore @Audacy – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The biggest thing the Jazz miss with Rudy Gobert being out is far and away his screening within the offense – 10:24 PM
The biggest thing the Jazz miss with Rudy Gobert being out is far and away his screening within the offense – 10:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Phoenix 127 Bulls 124. Booker-38. Paul: 19pts 11 assists. DeRozan with 38. LaVine with 32. – 10:24 PM
Phoenix 127 Bulls 124. Booker-38. Paul: 19pts 11 assists. DeRozan with 38. LaVine with 32. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan (38) and LaVine (32) combine for 70 points
But Booker (38 pts) and Chris Paul (19 pts, 11 ast) lead way for Phoenix and win the day
Bulls are 33-21, fall to 3rd in East behind MIlwaukee – 10:23 PM
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan (38) and LaVine (32) combine for 70 points
But Booker (38 pts) and Chris Paul (19 pts, 11 ast) lead way for Phoenix and win the day
Bulls are 33-21, fall to 3rd in East behind MIlwaukee – 10:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
So I see all the Caesars commercials, but is it true that they’ll actually give 15 to 1 odds on the Suns to win it all? pic.twitter.com/KAHmAhYbG2 – 10:23 PM
So I see all the Caesars commercials, but is it true that they’ll actually give 15 to 1 odds on the Suns to win it all? pic.twitter.com/KAHmAhYbG2 – 10:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan goes above and beyond in a 38-point performance, but it’s not enough as the Bulls drop a 127-124 loss to the Suns.
The Bulls have now won only a single game against the other top-four teams in either conference. – 10:23 PM
DeMar DeRozan goes above and beyond in a 38-point performance, but it’s not enough as the Bulls drop a 127-124 loss to the Suns.
The Bulls have now won only a single game against the other top-four teams in either conference. – 10:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
so it turns out it really is pretty hard to be the chin balancer pic.twitter.com/YvnZASQq7L – 10:23 PM
so it turns out it really is pretty hard to be the chin balancer pic.twitter.com/YvnZASQq7L – 10:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay puts OKC on the ropes and Curry finishes them off. We’ve seen that movie before. – 10:22 PM
Klay puts OKC on the ropes and Curry finishes them off. We’ve seen that movie before. – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 127, CHI 124
Booker: 38 Pts, 5 Ast, 14-23 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 11 Ast, 7-11 FG
McGee: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-9 FG
DeRozan: 38-5-4, 16-27 FG
LaVine: 32-8-6, 9-20 FG – 10:22 PM
Final: PHX 127, CHI 124
Booker: 38 Pts, 5 Ast, 14-23 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 11 Ast, 7-11 FG
McGee: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 7-9 FG
DeRozan: 38-5-4, 16-27 FG
LaVine: 32-8-6, 9-20 FG – 10:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
That’s an incredible, single-handed backdoor cover by Malcolm Hill – 10:22 PM
That’s an incredible, single-handed backdoor cover by Malcolm Hill – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns may have put this one in the bag early. Got a little hairy there at the end. #Suns win 127-124.
Wow. – 10:22 PM
#Suns may have put this one in the bag early. Got a little hairy there at the end. #Suns win 127-124.
Wow. – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan 38 pts
LaVine 32 pts, 8 assists
Booker 38 pts
Paul 19 pts, 11 assists
(it wasn’t that close) – 10:22 PM
Suns 127, Bulls 124
DeRozan 38 pts
LaVine 32 pts, 8 assists
Booker 38 pts
Paul 19 pts, 11 assists
(it wasn’t that close) – 10:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/5/4
Zach LaVine: 32/6/8
Nikola Vučević: 13/12
Coby White: 13/1/1
Devin Booker: 38/4/5
Chris Paul: 19/3/11
JaVale McGee: 16/8/3 (blks)
The Bulls are now 33-21. – 10:22 PM
Final: Suns 127, Bulls 124.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/5/4
Zach LaVine: 32/6/8
Nikola Vučević: 13/12
Coby White: 13/1/1
Devin Booker: 38/4/5
Chris Paul: 19/3/11
JaVale McGee: 16/8/3 (blks)
The Bulls are now 33-21. – 10:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls fall to 0-7 against the top 5 teams (Suns, Warriors, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks) in the NBA.
The point differential in those games isn’t looking too pretty either – 10:22 PM
Bulls fall to 0-7 against the top 5 teams (Suns, Warriors, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks) in the NBA.
The point differential in those games isn’t looking too pretty either – 10:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
My expectations for the deadline:
I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.
I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.
Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.
John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM
My expectations for the deadline:
I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.
I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.
Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.
John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on the altercation between a player-development staff member and a fan or fans: “To my understanding, a fan, or several fans, said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road. You just can’t indulge in that. … – 10:21 PM
(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on the altercation between a player-development staff member and a fan or fans: “To my understanding, a fan, or several fans, said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road. You just can’t indulge in that. … – 10:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ninth straight Warriors win. They’re 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. – 10:20 PM
Ninth straight Warriors win. They’re 41-13 with five games until the All-Star break: at Utah, vs Knicks, vs Lakers, at Clippers, vs Nuggets. – 10:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The last two minutes felt like a Warriors home game. Klay and Steph with big shots down the stretch to beat the Thunder 110-98. – 10:20 PM
The last two minutes felt like a Warriors home game. Klay and Steph with big shots down the stretch to beat the Thunder 110-98. – 10:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 121-100 victory in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Shaky, then dominant.
2. Bam Adebayo takes over in third.
3. Duncan Robinson part of the 3-a-thon.
4. Gabe Vincent steps in for sidelined Tyler Herro.
5. “Let’s go Heat!” in D.C.? – 10:20 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 121-100 victory in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Shaky, then dominant.
2. Bam Adebayo takes over in third.
3. Duncan Robinson part of the 3-a-thon.
4. Gabe Vincent steps in for sidelined Tyler Herro.
5. “Let’s go Heat!” in D.C.? – 10:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors win 110-98, move to a 41-13 record, and are riding a nine-game winning streak. – 10:20 PM
Warriors win 110-98, move to a 41-13 record, and are riding a nine-game winning streak. – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors have won 9 in a row, the longest active streak in the league. pic.twitter.com/RXJRbeIQwD – 10:20 PM
The Warriors have won 9 in a row, the longest active streak in the league. pic.twitter.com/RXJRbeIQwD – 10:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Klay draining dagger 3s in the 4th quarter in OKC now where have i seen this before – 10:19 PM
Klay draining dagger 3s in the 4th quarter in OKC now where have i seen this before – 10:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM
Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls are about to drop to 1-11 against teams with the top-seven records (besides theirs) in NBA. Here’s breakdown, with avg. margin of defeat.
Heat 0-2; 14.5 pts
Bucks 0-1; 4 pts
Cavaliers 1-1; 23 pts
76ers 0-3; 8.3 pts
Suns 0-1; ?
Warriors 0-2; 34 pts
Grizzlies 0-1; 13 pts – 10:18 PM
The Bulls are about to drop to 1-11 against teams with the top-seven records (besides theirs) in NBA. Here’s breakdown, with avg. margin of defeat.
Heat 0-2; 14.5 pts
Bucks 0-1; 4 pts
Cavaliers 1-1; 23 pts
76ers 0-3; 8.3 pts
Suns 0-1; ?
Warriors 0-2; 34 pts
Grizzlies 0-1; 13 pts – 10:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay with two back-to-back threes in the clutch. Up until this point, he had hit just one three point all night.
He’s got 21 in a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Klay with two back-to-back threes in the clutch. Up until this point, he had hit just one three point all night.
He’s got 21 in a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The national title game will be going on exactly eight weeks from right now. – 10:18 PM
The national title game will be going on exactly eight weeks from right now. – 10:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson hits more backbreaking 3s in this building than anywhere. Two late ones to fight off a Thunder rally in OKC. He has 21 points, up to a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:17 PM
Klay Thompson hits more backbreaking 3s in this building than anywhere. Two late ones to fight off a Thunder rally in OKC. He has 21 points, up to a season-high 28 minutes. – 10:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
You HAVE to know that Chris Paul is going to rip through when the Suns are in the bonus. He does this every time. Paul pointing to his head after he draws the foul. pic.twitter.com/OCyzVVpcIe – 10:17 PM
You HAVE to know that Chris Paul is going to rip through when the Suns are in the bonus. He does this every time. Paul pointing to his head after he draws the foul. pic.twitter.com/OCyzVVpcIe – 10:17 PM