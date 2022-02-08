James Wiseman practicing with contact for the first time in 10 months

Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman is participating in a contact 3-on-3 scrimmage right now, as this tweet is sent. It’s his first contact work in 10 months.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on James Wiseman, who participated in his first contact scrimmage today in nearly 10 months: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“There are a couple more hurdles to get through to get back on the floor, but he has an amazing opportunity to join us at the right time down the stretch,” Steph Curry told ESPN about James Wiseman.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Quick glimpse from Utah — James Wiseman getting in some 3-on-3 contact work. This is a very notable step in his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/LEACIo7JLQ – 4:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman is participating in a contact 3-on-3 scrimmage right now, as this tweet is sent. It’s his first contact work in 10 months. – 4:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman just started some 3-on-3 work in SLC. Big milestone. This is his first contact work in 10 months. pic.twitter.com/68SE2DISCi – 4:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay Thompson on James Wiseman and the rehab process and his mental during it. pic.twitter.com/XACyrORLKQ – 11:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman made the road trip. Getting in some pregame work in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/A1Wwq6fsbm – 6:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Wiseman practiced for the first time since tearing his meniscus, but it’s unclear when he’ll return for the Warriors.
Steve Kerr told @Connor Letourneau: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” basketballnews.com/stories/steve-… – 1:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman enjoyed an important milestone in his knee rehab today: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:31 PM
Connor Letourneau: Damion Lee on James Wiseman working out with the team today: “That was a good step for him. … For him to be back on the court, it was great.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 5, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 5, 2022