Joel Embiid on comments after loss to Hawks: 'I didnt call anybody specifically'

Embiid on the comments he made after Game 7: You look at the way I spoke about it, I didn’t call anybody specifically. I just called out a bunch of events that happened, which was we missed a free throw and which was Matisse (Thybulle). Matisse wasn’t mad at me. He just knew that I’m challenging and like, I want us to be better. I want to be better and I want my teammates to also be better. He didn’t get mad at me, and then I also called out my own turnovers. I had a big one in that fourth quarter by Gallinari; he stole the ball from me. There was also a bunch of other events. We fouled 3-point shooters in the end of that four quarter. There was a lot of stuff that happened and, obviously, coach made some comments.Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire