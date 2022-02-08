Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young to compete in the Three-Point Contest

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the extremely shorthanded Pacers 76-50 at halftime.
John Collins: 18 points, 3 reb
Trae Young: 19 pts, 8 ast – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hawks soaring past the Pacers, up 76-50 at half. Lance leads the Pacers with 15-5-4. Trae Young has 19, John Collins with 18. – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: ATL 40, #Pacers 22
Lance Stephenson has 9 points on 3-for-8 shooting.
Trae Young has 10 points and seven assists. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the Pacers 40-22 after the first quarter.
John Collins has a team-high 13 points; Trae Young already has 7 assists.
After some 3-point shooting struggles the past two losses, Hawks went 7-9 from 3 in that first quarter (77.8%). – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae is doing the 3-point contest. He has a lot of threes thus far tonight.
John is not doing the dunk contest. He has a lot of dunks tonight. – 7:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Trae Young setting his teammates to begin the game, assiting on each of the Hawks’ first four baskets. Then, he gets his own on a 3.
13-6 Hawks start. – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns among the participants in the NBA 3-point contest. My recent Q&A with KAT, which included details about his work on his outside shot https://t.co/8XKgsopyRs pic.twitter.com/nCbwDiQa2F – 7:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is officially participating in the 3-point contest over All-Star weekend: pic.twitter.com/njurTyVIDe – 7:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The NBA announced that Trae Young is one of the 3-point contest participants. – 7:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet’s 3-point shootout competition: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Cj McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony Towns and Trae Young.
Scottie Barnes will be in the skills competition. – 7:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Josh Hart is averaging 3.3 PPG as the ballhandler in transition. That ranks fifth-best (trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Trae Young) in the NBA.
He was traded for CJ McCollum. But perhaps a real contender tries to steal him away.
bit.ly/3gAgyfP – 12:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
How good can the Clippers be at full strength? Trae vs Luka. And will the Pelicans make the play-in tournament? With @Chiney Ogwumike @Rjeff24 and @Zach Lowe on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/gGQZ5NiQXU – 8:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “They have so many weapons who can shoot the 3.”
He added that Karl-Anthony Towns is a point-center for them. – 6:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Without his mom, making the NBA All-Star Game doesn’t have the same feeling for Karl-Anthony Towns nj.com/nets/2022/02/w… – 9:22 AM
