Magic vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (12-43) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-33) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 8, 2022
Orlando Magic 49, Portland Trail Blazers 38 (Q2 05:24)
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Headed to postgame radio with @ESPNRadioNOLA. Call in to 504-593-4910 and discuss trade with Portland and how #Pelicans are playing – 10:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Tea Time with RoLo
@Robin Lopez celebrates the 3-pointer with some tea 😂
📺: https://t.co/aODBkCsWHc pic.twitter.com/0xHlc7PPLi – 10:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says he has spoken to CJ McCollum. It was brief, but WG reveals they discussed about what he should expect, etc.
CJ also let Green know he’s excited for this opportunity. – 10:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he had a brief conversation with CJ McCollum today. Said McCollum was excited about joining this group. – 10:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Coach Green on acquiring CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/2sbF89tzij – 10:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The Blazers have released a statement regarding their stance on tanking. pic.twitter.com/z59iZekqjE – 10:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Based on TV view, it seems like Jalen Suggs left the bench to go back to the locker room.
Not sure why, but it looked like he hurt one of his legs in the first quarter. – 10:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Gary Harris saw he was snubbed for the Three-Point Contest and took it personally 😤😤😤 – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Magic 32, Trail Blazers 28
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220208/… – 10:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 32, Blazers 28.
Orlando’s shooting 54.5% (12-22) from the field and 50% (7-14) on 3s. 11 of the Magic’s 12 field goals have been assisted.
Harris: 9p/2a
Carter: 8p/2r – 10:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 32, Portland 28 pic.twitter.com/F5Wv22IvXR – 10:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have scored 130+ points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.
135-115 Saturday at Orlando
135-109 tonight vs LA Clippers pic.twitter.com/KG76erzej9 – 10:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Hours after learning of major trade with Portland, #Pelicans open six-game homestand with 110-97 win over Rockets, shaking off a slow start. Brandon Ingram 26 pts on 11/17 FGs; Hayes/Marshall 14 pts apiece. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/Y73OwYzWKK pic.twitter.com/JUHZJyEqbV – 10:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
GB the III time’s a charm
@Greg Brown | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/FyNFsZYyqz – 10:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary “Gary Harris” Harris in his first five minutes of play:
9 PTS
3-3 FG
3-3 3P
🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCoIPiWR4X – 10:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (9 points on three 3s) leading Magic on 12-2 run.
Orlando leads 29-22 late in 1Q. – 10:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic go on a 12-2 run to take a 29-22 first-quarter lead over the Blazers.
Gary Harris knocks down 3 triples during that stretch. – 10:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
flotation device 💧
📺: https://t.co/aODBkCJZJc pic.twitter.com/IdG1mmHpcs – 10:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
we see you @TheRealMoBamba 🗣
📺: https://t.co/aODBkCsWHc pic.twitter.com/LlN5ZeJ39o – 10:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remember when we thought there might not be enough sellers to make for an interesting deadline?
Some teams look completely done and ready to move on.
Knicks and Wizards, I’m looking at you to join the Pacers and Blazers in accepting things for what they are this season. – 10:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,185 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
During this break, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard Tony Snell: https://t.co/dR3jLTog3K pic.twitter.com/0l6Ikr4ii5 – 10:13 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
stay strong, fellow olds: after this Magic road trip, they won’t have a game that tips later than 8pm local the rest of the season. We can do this – 10:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣3⃣ @Ben McLemore
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/dRGfBsXwmO – 9:55 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Best of luck, @CJ McCollum … and thanks for all the cooperation over the years. Been a pleasure. – 9:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Moe Wagner’s left rib contusion:
“I think it occurred in that Boston game at some point early on. I think he just might have got bumped in the ribs. He’ll be out for a little bit of time. We’ll keep monitoring it.” – 9:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
February 8 at Portland
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xO9xVN2mWF – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis has a two-day rest advantage, and it’s more like 2.5 with Grizzlies putting in light work Saturday in Orlando. This could get ugly.
Also, as @lindsniewski points out, Clips leading scorers are the new fellows (Powell 14, Covington 9, Jackson next with 7) – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Pelicans make huge move in acquiring C.J. McCollum ift.tt/AWuO04U – 9:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 56 at PORTLAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰10 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 9:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome to #RipCity @Josh Hart, @Nickeil Alexander-Walker, @Tomas Satoransky & @Didi Louzada! pic.twitter.com/B1V0LpjqrA – 9:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
It’s kind of humorous how many of Olshey’s final moves that were supposed to be the support Lillard needed have now been undone.
Snell? Gone. Zeller? Gone. Nance? Gone. Even Powell and Covington? Gone.
Almost like Olshey’s vision for contention was a complete load. – 9:13 PM
It’s kind of humorous how many of Olshey’s final moves that were supposed to be the support Lillard needed have now been undone.
Snell? Gone. Zeller? Gone. Nance? Gone. Even Powell and Covington? Gone.
Almost like Olshey’s vision for contention was a complete load. – 9:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Josh Hart was courtside wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey to the Pelicans game after New Orleans traded him to Portland earlier today ❤️
(via @BallySportsNO)
pic.twitter.com/ymHHdv92nW – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Portland Trail Blazers waived Cody Zeller to free up the roster spot to complete the C.J. McCollum trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. – 9:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Young now has 112 career games of 10-or-more assists, one game shy from tying Magic Johnson (113) for third-most 10+ assist games in NBA history by any player age 23 or younger. – 9:07 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
To @CJ McCollum — This goodbye is an extremely tough one. You’ll be greatly missed in Rip City.
Mr. Midrange, 3J, Mr. Put Them on Skates! CJ always gave it his all here in Portland. I’ll miss our chats about basketball, shoes, and the Seahawks. Good luck in NOLA, CJ!🦈 pic.twitter.com/unQpdISuC5 – 8:58 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Josh Hart is a very good player with a very reasonable contact – two more years after this season under $13M per – and it wouldn’t stun me to see him flipped, especially given #Blazers’ teardown. Several teams are hoping Portland wants to flip him. – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
For the last couple weeks when I saw rumors/reports I kept thinking if #Pelicans somehow landed C.J. McCollum it would be an incredible addition, but also thought it was unrealistic to believe he was attainable. Pleased to say I was totally wrong on the latter – 8:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers Legend @CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/ElvTng0MeW – 8:51 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
David Griffin tells Bally Sports crew that CJ McCollum is arriving tomorrow night, per McCollum’s request to get started as soon as possible. – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
David Griffin says on @BallySportsNO that CJ McCollum and Tony Snell will arrive tomorrow “So they can get on the court as soon as possible” – 8:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have officially announced the McCollum trade to NO and that they have waived Cody Zeller, who was out with a knee injury. #RipCity – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With trade now made official by #NBA, clearance granted to discuss New Orleans’ big additions. During this second-quarter timeout, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum: https://t.co/XamevN3dW8 pic.twitter.com/yPg2paMurG – 8:46 PM
With trade now made official by #NBA, clearance granted to discuss New Orleans’ big additions. During this second-quarter timeout, check out five things to know about #Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum: https://t.co/XamevN3dW8 pic.twitter.com/yPg2paMurG – 8:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cozy drip check
RT for @Cole Anthony
like for @Gary Harris
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xiNpUS4EQj – 8:41 PM
cozy drip check
RT for @Cole Anthony
like for @Gary Harris
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xiNpUS4EQj – 8:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
9 years
Countless clutch buckets
A fixture in the Portland community
FOREVER a part of the Blazers family
Thank you for everything, @CJ McCollum ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/R7OALU8iUu – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Official: Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell
neworlns.co/PelicansBlazer… – 8:37 PM
neworlns.co/PelicansBlazer… – 8:37 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
The Trail Blazers officially announce the trade with the Pelicans… Plus—
In a related move, the Blazers have waived Cody Zeller. – 8:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers-Pels deal official: Hart, Alexander-Walker, Satoranský, Louzada, a protected ’22 first-round draft pick, the better of NO’s and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and Pels ’27 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for McCollum, Nance and Tony Snell. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome to New Orleans Tony Snell! 👏
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/owzF9glIlU – 8:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trade is official. CJ McCollum is a Pelican. pic.twitter.com/WX8jJ1bAt6 – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Thank you @Cody Zeller, @Tony Snell & @Larry Nance Jr.
Best of luck ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2eaqLaR1gX – 8:33 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
The Trail Blazers are waiving center Cody Zeller, sources tell @The Athletic. Blazers needed to clear one roster spot to make room for players acquired in New Orleans trade. Zeller had surgery on his right knee on Jan. 25 and was scheduled to be evaluated 8-10 weeks after. – 8:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
C.J. McCollum has reportedly been traded to the @New Orleans Pelicans!
@adaniels33 likes what he’s seeing being built in New Orleans #WBD pic.twitter.com/TaMP8GWPtt – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Welcome to New Orleans @CJ McCollum! 🙌
#WBD | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/sTQcyEwcqJ – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Hart, who will be traded to the Trail Blazers whenever the deal becomes official, in the front row opposite the Rockets bench, wearing a Brandon Ingram jersey. Good seats but he knows people here. – 8:29 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Still suiting up for the Queen of Rip City @brookeolzendam.
Catch the Blazers pregame show at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW.
Blazers host Magic tonight at 7 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2aQVVZlXKp – 8:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) for the Lakers tomorrow night against the Blazers. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel ruled out Carmelo Anthony for tomorrow’s game in Portland. Dwight Howard is listed as questionable – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Carmelo Anthony won’t play tomorrow in Portland, either. Dwight Howard will be questionable. – 8:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Eric Bledsoe’s Achilles is feeling better and “if we’re lucky” he might play tomorrow. “That’s not for certain, though.”
👁 – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Rockets 20-10 midway through the first quarter and it feels like a bit of a post-trade hangover out of the gates, with news coming earlier to the locker room of Josh Hart, Nickeil and several others getting shipped to Portland. – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups declines to answer any questions about the trade because it’s not official yet.
Asked more generally by @Mike Richman what he appreciates about CJ McCollum: “CJ’s a professional scorer. He as a 1990s-type game with a 2020-type flow. He’s a nightmare to guard.” – 8:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that he can’t talk about the CJ McCollum trade per league rules. The deal is technically not official. – 8:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic center Mo Wagner (left rib contusion) will not play tonight at Portland, the team announced. – 7:59 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Injury Update: @Orlando Magic‘s Moe Wagner (left rib contusion) will not play tonight in their road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. – 7:54 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic center @Moritz Wagner will not play tonight at Portland due to a left rib contusion.
#MagicTogether – 7:53 PM
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic center @Moritz Wagner will not play tonight at Portland due to a left rib contusion.
#MagicTogether – 7:53 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
If you were feeling bad about the Magic’s loss to the Celtics on Sunday, the Nets currently trail Boston 28-2. That’s right, 28-2. – 7:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest:
💥 Juan Toscano-Anderson
💥 Obi Toppin
💥 Jalen Green
💥 Cole Anthony
Who is taking home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/Wd37R5n6nD – 7:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA makes it official on the dunk contest participants: Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Obi Toppin. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon had hoped to be back in the 3-point contest. He’s not. Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, C.J. McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young get the nod. – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum is in the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/oVtmDv1tgf – 7:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. – 7:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Obi Toppin and fellow NYC native Cole Anthony among Dunk Contest participants: pic.twitter.com/aUdcwrBB7Y – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet’s 3-point shootout competition: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Cj McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl Anthony Towns and Trae Young.
Scottie Barnes will be in the skills competition. – 7:29 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
PRESS RELEASE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Cole Anthony to participate in the @NBA Slam Dunk Contest
@NBAAllStar Saturday Night takes place February 19 in Cleveland.
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/8sy5wuCDQr – 7:28 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Chuck Daly, who coached the @Orlando Magic from 1997-99, named to the @NBA‘s Top 15 coaches of all-time list as part of the league’s 75th anniversary celebration. – 7:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 38th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with @brookeolzendam. Brooke beats COVID to discuss the reported deal sending @CJ McCollum to NOLA, CJ’s legacy on and off the court and some of our favorite memories from the 6-3 guard out of Lehigh rip.city/3oBFIim – 7:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).
They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has said that the similarities in what LAC and Portland run, such as early offense, could allow Powell and Covington to adjust quickly despite new teammates. Powell avg. 18.9 pts, 3.2 reb., 2.1 ast, 40% on 3P with 59% TS as a starter in POR this season. – 6:52 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Release: MSG Networks will debut a sports betting-focused simulcast of two upcoming Knicks games this week (Knicks/Warriors at 10:00pm ET on Thursday, February 10th and Knicks/Portland at 5:00pm ET on Saturday, February 12th). – 6:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Deadline fun fact: there are only 10 combinations of teams that have never traded with one another.
– Hornets/Raptors
– Pelicans/Nuggets
– Magic/Pacers
– Grizzlies/Pacers
– Clippers/Spurs
– Lakers/Timberwolves
– Heat/Spurs
– Magic/Timberwolves
– Spurs/Pelicans
– Wizards/Raptors – 6:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
One more time. All the best and thanks for everything @CJ McCollum. pic.twitter.com/GO6vtFX5HC – 6:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels finally made their move.
With the acquisition of CJ McCollum, New Orleans hopes to make the next step in its progression.
My thoughts on the addition of a dynamic scoring threat to the backcourt and loss of a rugged defender like Josh Hart:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a trip down memory lane. From 2015-16 to 2017-18, there were 7 players to play 5,000 total minutes while maintaining a 15 PER, 59% True Shooting, and a 2% Steal Rate:
Steph Curry
Chris Paul
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
Kyle Lowry
Otto Porter
and Gary Harris. – 6:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Hedo called game 🗣
#NBA75 x @Hidayet Turkoglu pic.twitter.com/gW6oL38EBd – 6:00 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Yeah, trades these days are about cap space, picks, assets, etc. But I hope people take a moment to appreciate what a fantastic player @CJ McCollum was here. Before you start grumbling about no title, blahblahblah, admit: He gave Portland some great, even unforgettable, moments. – 5:51 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Damian Lillard following Chris Paul model, on board with Portland rebuild foxsports.com/stories/nba/da… – 5:46 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
New @LockedOnBlazers is up. On the end of the CJ McCollum era and what’s next for the Trail Blazers
linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 5:40 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
How many games do the Blazers win the remainder of the season? I say 6. Max. pic.twitter.com/Sn4xp1XN19 – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If you’re the Wizards, blow it all up like the Blazers are doing. No reason to keep chasing a dwindling shot at the 10 seed. – 4:52 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers are in a game of cat and mouse with the Nets. Morey would like to get a deal done with BK before Thursday. He’s passed on deals with the Kings, Pacers, and Blazers. Safe to say if they can’t get it done with BK, Ben will be a Sixer for the rest of the season. – 4:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I do think there’s a realistic chance that the Nuggets seriously pursue Gary Harris on the buyout market if it comes to that. About as realistic of a fit as any. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My buddy for updating cap sheets is pretty great! He thinks Portland should keep noted dog lover Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/CHxwPz5MFJ – 4:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Sabonis/Haliburton and McCollum Trades with @Danny Leroux Join us for our special Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devonte’ Graham on CJ McCollum: “He’s got everything in his bag. Obviously, he’s a hell of a player. He’s going to bring extremely good offense and take a lot of pressure off B (Brandon Ingram) in those 1-on-1 situations.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 CJ McCollum trade reaction
🏀 Will James Harden get traded?
🏀 How the Raptors’ depth has led to a successful season
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7ErG23… – 4:21 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The #Blazers roster rebuild efforts after the CJ McCollum trade are crushing the #Lakers hopes of landing Damian Lillard.
#LakeShow
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Portland does have that (potential) lottery pick from New Orleans it could flip for a vet in a deal, so not surprised to see them still exploring – 4:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: ORL; CHA; BOS; ATL Team Capsules; News Update w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/gkCnmdn6uG – 4:00 PM
