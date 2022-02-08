Michael Malone: I expect DeMarcus Cousins back in Denver

Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone: “I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point… it is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with us in the near future.”
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins: “DeMarcus has been great for us. I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point. He’s got to stop getting techs, and that’s an ongoing conversation. The basketball aspect of it, he’s been tremendous…” (1/2) – 8:13 PM
Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins: “DeMarcus has been great for us. I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point. He’s got to stop getting techs, and that’s an ongoing conversation. The basketball aspect of it, he’s been tremendous…” (1/2) – 8:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Highlights from Michael Malone’s pregame media availability:
– The Nuggets coach would like to see DeMarcus Cousins return to the team at some point, but roster flexibility ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline seemed to be the priority.
– Austin Rivers will not play tonight. – 7:23 PM
Highlights from Michael Malone’s pregame media availability:
– The Nuggets coach would like to see DeMarcus Cousins return to the team at some point, but roster flexibility ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline seemed to be the priority.
– Austin Rivers will not play tonight. – 7:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins to be back with the team at some point this season. – 7:22 PM
Coach Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins to be back with the team at some point this season. – 7:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone said that Demarcus Cousins has been great from a basketball standpoint and that it is his HOPE that Cousins is with the team in the near future.
He did go on to say that Cousins does have to work on not picking up technical fouls. – 7:17 PM
Malone said that Demarcus Cousins has been great from a basketball standpoint and that it is his HOPE that Cousins is with the team in the near future.
He did go on to say that Cousins does have to work on not picking up technical fouls. – 7:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins back with the team at some point. – 7:16 PM
Michael Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins back with the team at some point. – 7:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “It is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with this team in the near future.” – 7:16 PM
Michael Malone: “It is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with this team in the near future.” – 7:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point…it is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with us in the near future.” – 7:16 PM
Michael Malone:
“I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point…it is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with us in the near future.” – 7:16 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Domantas Sabonis will be the first All-Star to suit up for the Kings since Zach Randolph in 2018. The last King to make the All-Star Game was DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. – 4:20 PM
Domantas Sabonis will be the first All-Star to suit up for the Kings since Zach Randolph in 2018. The last King to make the All-Star Game was DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. – 4:20 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Sabonis is the best player the Kings have had since DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:38 PM
Sabonis is the best player the Kings have had since DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:38 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Blackburn: The Nuggets have not signed DeMarcus Cousins yet. He is not on the roster for tonight’s game against the New York Knicks. It can of course change going forward, but it will be very interesting to see how the Nuggets handle backup center. They’ve been rumored to want an upgrade. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 8, 2022
The Nuggets are likely to sign veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day contract, a league source told The Denver Post, however a timeline is fluid with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching. -via Denver Post / February 7, 2022
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on DeMarcus Cousins: “He proved me wrong.” Said he enjoys being around him, and he thinks he can help them. -via Twitter @msinger / February 6, 2022